Cheeni Indian Food Emporium

1141 Falls River Avenue, Ste.124

Raleigh, NC 27614

Popular Items

Samosa (2)
Buttered Naan
Kabab Roll - Chicken

Tiffin - Served all day

Veg Puff

$3.75

puff pastry filled with Indian-spiced vegetables

Street Style Toast

$5.00

slice of einkorn bread topped with custom cheese blend and green chilies, then toasted until bubbly and golden brown

Masala Fries

$4.00

Fried potatoes tossed in chaat masala, served with hot ketchup

Samosa (2)

$8.00

spiced potatoes stuffed into pastry, then fried. Served with cilantro-mint and tamarind chutneys

Bombay Sandwich

$6.50

buttered soft white bread with cilantro-mint chutney, filled with salted, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers

Idli-sambhar (2)

$8.00

soft, steamed rice-lentil patties served with vegetable and lentil stew, plus coconut and tomato chutneys

Dosa Waffle with sambhar

$8.00

savory rice-lentil waffles served with vegetable and lentil stew, plus coconut chutney

Samosa Chaat

$12.00

1 Idli, 1 Dosa with Sambhar

$8.00

The best of both worlds! 1 soft rice-lentil patty and one crispy rice-lentil waffle, served with vegetable lentil stew and chutneys.

Curry Chicken Bun

$3.85

Lunch - Served from 11 AM - 3 PM

Keema Pav

$9.99

spiced ground beef and peas served with soft roll and accompaniments

Paneer Pav

$8.99

savory,crumbled Indian farmer's cheese served with soft roll, and accompaniments

Kabab Roll - Chicken

$12.50

Marinated chicken cooked in the tandoor (clay oven), served on hot naan with achaari mayo and pickled red onion

Kabab Roll - Vegetarian

$11.00Out of stock

Seasonal vegetables, marinated and cooked in the tandoor (clay oven), served on hot naan with achaari mayo and pickled red onions

Bread Pakora

$8.50

soft white bread slathered with cilantro-mint chutney and ketchup, with paneer. Dipped in chickpea batter, and fried

Kabab Roll - Paneer Tikka

$12.00

Paneer Parantha

$9.99

Whole wheat griddle-fried flatbread stuffed with spiced creamy paneer, served with house-made yogurt and garlic achaar.

Rice Bowl - Chicken

$12.50

Rice Bowl - Paneer

$12.00

Rice Bowl - Tandoori Vegetables

$11.00

Dinner - Served from 5 PM - Close

Aloo Chaat

$8.99

Fried potatoes topped and tossed with lip-smacking ingredients

Bhel Puri

$8.00

puffed rice tossed with chutneys, crunchies, peanuts and more. Addictive!

Hariyali Whole Fish

$24.00

rubbed with a paste of ginger, herbs and green chilies before being skewered and cooked in the tandoor

Bengali Roast Chicken

$20.00

whole chicken leg roasted, then braised in a savory sauce of onions, tomatoes and sliced garlic

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.50

cubed lamb cooked with onions, vinegar, dried red chilies and warm spices. Fiery hot, and delicious!

Tandoori Vegetables

$18.00

marinated vegetables cooked in the tandoor, served with a yogurt sauce

South Indian Vegetable Kurma

$16.50

vegetable assortment cooked in a gravy thickened with coconut milk, cashew nuts, ground poppy seeds, and warm spices.

Buttered Naan

$4.00

Raita

$3.00

Baked Goods

Jeera Cookie

$0.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Oatmeal Craisin Cookie

$3.75

Almond Flour Brownie

$4.50

Tutti Frutti Pound Cake

$3.00

Masala Peanut Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Pumpkin Pecan Coffee Cake

$4.60

Almond Fennel Biscotti

$2.50

Almond-fennel biscotti drizzled with jaggery glaze. A lovely accompaniment to chai, or coffee.

Chai Masala Roll

$4.50

Carrot cashew muffin

$3.25

Rose Petal Macaroon

$1.25

Sweet Potato Biscuit

$4.50

Cranberry Cheesecake Squares

$3.25

Focaccia

$5.50Out of stock

Biscuit with Butter Trio

$6.50Out of stock

Deli To-Go: Items in the cold case

Dal Tadka

$14.00Out of stock

Cranberry Chutney

$10.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00Out of stock

Rajma Chawal

$14.00Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$6.00

South Indian Egg Curry

$16.00Out of stock

Rich, tomato based curry with hard-boiled eggs, served with rice.

Dal Makhani

$15.00Out of stock

Lamb Biryani

$13.50Out of stock

Kadhi Chawal

$14.00Out of stock

Apple Butter

$10.00

Featured Menu

Hariyali Shrimp Biryani

$20.00Out of stock

Fragrant rice and bone-in chicken cooked together with spices. Served with raita, and plenty for two to share.

Chili Chicken

$19.50Out of stock

Chole Bhatura

$15.00

Bengali Thali - Vegetarian

$19.00Out of stock

A mini buffet on your plate of spinach + kale and peanuts, slightly sweet lentils, potatoes with poppy seeds, and slightly sweetened yogurt with salad and papad.

Palak Chicken

$19.50Out of stock

Palak Paneer

$18.00Out of stock

Mustard greens and spinach cooked with ginger and garlic, with pillowy paneer cubes. Served with basmati rice.

Murgh Makhani

$20.00Out of stock

Wings - 6 pcs.

$10.00

Ajwaini Paneer

$18.00Out of stock

Ajwain and yogurt marinated paneer cubes, cooked in the tandoor until pillowy and soft. Served with spicy cilantro chutney and our rosewater pulao, plus Indian chopped salad and paapad.

Ceylon Chicken Curry

$19.50Out of stock

Tamarind, coconut milk, and spices come together as a base for tender chicken in this curry. Sri Lanka being a close neighbor to the Southern tip of India, shares similar flavors, but with a spice level that is higher, but still well-rounded. Served with fluffy white rice, chopped salad, and papad. Limited quantity available!

Paneer Makhani

$19.00Out of stock

Achaari Chicken Curry

$19.50Out of stock

Acidic, slightly spicy chicken curry with rice.

Chili Bhaji

$8.00Out of stock

Anaheim-ish green chilis, but with more heat. Dipped in a seasoned chickpea batter, and fried. Served with tamarind and cilantro chutneys.

Tandoori Chicken platter

$19.50

Tandoori roasted salmon fillets served with rice, papad, and a small chopped salad.

Madras Fish Curry

$19.00Out of stock

Fillets of trout in a tamarind-forward sauce, from the coastal city of Madras. Served with steaming hot rice.

Bangla Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Bengali Thali

$22.00Out of stock

A mini buffet on your plate of mustard seed chicken, spinach + kale with peanuts, fish curry, lentils, potatoes + poppy seeds, yogurt, rice, papad, and chopped salad.

Onion Kachoris

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp Moilee

$19.50Out of stock

Keema Samosas

$12.00Out of stock

Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken)

$19.50Out of stock

Paneer Changhazi

$17.00Out of stock

Plump mushrooms, green peas, fenugreek leaves all together in a creamy, delicious sauce. Served over our rosewater pulao, with a small chopped salad and papad on the side.

Paneer Makhani

$18.50Out of stock

Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani

$20.00Out of stock

Boneless chicken biryani, served with eggplant salaan and raita.

Hyderabadi Chana dal Biryani

$18.50Out of stock

Served with eggplant salaan and raita.

South Indian mini thali

$17.50Out of stock

Rajma (kidney bean curry) with rice, chana dal, smoky eggplant side, raita, chopped salad and papad.

Shahi Paneer

$18.50Out of stock

Shahi Chicken

$19.50Out of stock

Achaari Paneer

$18.00Out of stock

Acidic, slightly spicy paneer curry with rice.

Egg Curry

$16.50Out of stock

Well-spiced South Indian egg curry served with rice, salad, and papad.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$9.50Out of stock

Potato chaat with toppings!

Ice Cream

Affogato

$7.00Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Chai - Pint

$10.00Out of stock

Chai - Scoop

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Lovers

$10.00Out of stock

Mangonada

$13.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan Cookies 'n' Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Diwali Sweets

Kesar Rasbari

$9.80

Rajbhog

$10.25

1 kg. tin.

Rasgolla

$9.80

1 kg. tin

Rasmalai

$9.80

1 kg. tin

Gulab Jamun

$10.25

1 kg. tin

Mysore Pak

$10.60

Made with pure ghee.

Milk Cake

$10.40

Kaju Katli

$10.70

Ghee Special Laddu

$10.25

Thanksgiving Menu

Brunch Box

$50.00

For Pick Up on Wednesday, Nov. 23rd ONLY. Box includes: - 4 Sweet Potato-Turmeric-Black Pepper Biscuits with Jaggery Butter - 4 Cranberry Cream Cheese Turnovers - Egg-and-cheese Strata (uncooked, requires access to oven!) - 4 Hash Brown Haystacks - 4 Carrot and Cashew Muffins

Pav Roll

$4.50

Soft yeast rolls, but make them Indian. Pack of 6, available for pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 23rd.

Coffee

Drip coffee - House blend

$2.50

Espresso (double shot)

$2.25

Latte 12 oz.

$4.25

Cappucino 10 oz.

$3.65

Madras Filter Coffee 10 oz.

$3.90

Mocha 12 oz.

$4.60

Coldbrew 16oz

$3.50

Tea

Masala Chai 10 oz.

$3.90

tea and whole spices steeped in whole milk

Hot Tea Selection 12 oz.

$2.25

served black

Iced Masala Chai

$4.50

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate 12 oz.

$4.00

Belgian chocolate and steamed milk

Cold Beverages

ThumsUp

$3.00

Indian cola drink

Limca

$3.00

Indian lime and lemon drink

Fanta

$3.00

Indian orange drink

Mango juice

$3.25

sweetened with real sugar

Bottled water

$1.00

Mexican Coke

$2.90

Still water

$2.20Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Curious Elixirs No. 4

$10.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.20

Almond Milk

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

RA lassi

$6.00

Alcohol

Pearanormal Hard Cider

$4.50

Uinta Mango

$4.25

Le Malbec

$10.00+

French Malbec made by hand, with juicy blackberries and earthy spice. Pairs beautifully with our Lamb Vindaloo, and Bengali Roast Chicken.

Bellula Chardonnay

$10.00+

Refreshing white wine with an intense nose of citrus, passion fruit, and mango, it provides a creamy finish on the palate. Pairs beautifully with any of our lunch items, the whole fish, and the South Indian Vegetable Kurma.

Provence Rose'

$10.00+

A gorgeous rose`, to enjoy with any of our menu items.

Vin Orange

$10.00+

A Florian Mathieu orange wine, we didn't pick it because orange wine is trendy. Instead, we picked it because of how surprisingly well it pairs with Indian flavors. With aromas of apples and pears with a touch of orange, on the palate notes of pear and apple are joined by a hint of lychee and peach. All this to say, try it with any of our bold-flavored, salty foods (especially chaat!).

Mas de Janiny Rouge

$10.00+

C'est Bien Comme Ca, says the label on this wine, which translates to 'it's good as it is'. If that doesn't fit with our entire stance on the food we offer at Cheeni, we don't know what does. The palate is round with juicy and candied dark fruit aromas, and very soft tannins. An easy drinking red wine, it truly complements everything.

RAW Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Light and invigorating flavors of white fruit, fresh grapes, spring flowers, and a hint of tangerine, all brought to vivid life with a gentle fizz. Amazing with bhel puri, and any of our lunch items!

Trophy Wife

$4.25

Trophy Husband

$4.50

Mort's Trophy Beer

$4.25

Milky Way

$4.50

Cloud Surfer

$4.50

Maharaja Beer

$5.00

Sixpoint Bengali IPA

$4.00

Cheeni

Monsoon Diaries

$17.00

Indian Cuisine

$22.99

Tomatoes for Neela

$17.99

Chaat

$32.50

Eat Feel Fresh

$25.00

Vibrant India

$25.99

In Bibi's Kitchen

$35.00

Indian Love Poems

$14.95Out of stock

Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger

$28.00

At Home with Madhur Jaffrey

$37.00

Holy Cow Filter Coffee bag

$16.99

Belly Tiffin Carrier

$22.00

Pyramid Tiffin Carrier

$32.00

Roasted Garlic Achaar

$9.99

Mango Chutney

$9.99Out of stock

Curry Ketchup

$9.99

Curry Mustard

$9.99

Guntur Sannam Hot Sauce

$9.99

Tomato Achaar

$9.99Out of stock

Indigo Cotton Tunic

$25.00Out of stock

Silver hoop earrings

$16.00

Gold geometric hoop earrings

$16.00

Rabri earrings

$20.00

Tilda Basmati Rice 2 lb.

$9.99

Parliament Lobhia 2 lb.

$8.99

Parliament Urad Dal Dhuli 2 lb.

$8.99

Parliament Moong Dal 4 lb.

$15.99

Parliament Chakki Atta 10 lb

$19.99

GRB Pure Ghee

$15.99

Mayuri Kabuli Chana

$6.00

Mayuri Toor Dal

$6.00

Mayuri Chana Dal

$6.25

Mayoori Besan

$6.50

Parliament Toor Dal

$8.99

Parliament Chana dal

$15.00

Asanga Embroidered Tunic

$42.00Out of stock

Blue Lotus Table Runner

$30.00

Copper Threader Earrings

$17.50Out of stock

Crescent Threader Earrings

$17.50Out of stock

Fish Napkin Set

$32.00

Fuchsia and Green Table Runner

$30.00Out of stock

Kamalika Embroidered Tunic

$42.00Out of stock

Silver Feather Bracelet

$12.50

Turquoise Silver Bracelet

$15.00Out of stock

Simi Block Print Tunic

$34.00

Flo Tunic

$34.00

Victoria Cotton Tunic

$34.00Out of stock

Maddie Embroidered Tunic

$48.00

Sujana Geo Tunic Mustard

$46.00Out of stock

iYura Face Oil Minis

$35.00Out of stock

Turmerisa Double-Turmeric Facial Essence

$40.00

iYura Mini Hair Oil Kit

$30.00

Blavana Face Pomade

$32.00

Keranya Pure Black Seed Hair Oil

$32.00

Kesaradi Face Oil

$40.00

Yauvari Amplified Youth Spring

$48.00

Balaayah Black Gram Body Booster

$40.00

50 Easy Indian Curries

$19.95

Arabiyya

$35.00

Climbing The Mango Tree

$15.95

Dosa Kitchen

$19.95

Masala

$35.00

Mistress of Spices

$16.00

Vij's Indian

$28.00

I'll Go And Come Back

$18.99

Cheeni Car Bumper Sticker

$16.00

Lassi Lover Button

$6.00

I Am Worthy Of Button

$6.00

Anything Other Than CTM Button

$6.00

Spice Fix

Street Foods of India

$30.00

Masala Dabba

$85.00

Taste of India

$30.00

Masala My Life

Madhu Dark Masala Chai

$10.00

Madhu Dark Cardamom

$10.00Out of stock

Madhu Saffron Milk

$10.00