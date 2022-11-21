Cheeni Indian Food Emporium
1141 Falls River Avenue, Ste.124
Raleigh, NC 27614
Popular Items
Tiffin - Served all day
Veg Puff
puff pastry filled with Indian-spiced vegetables
Street Style Toast
slice of einkorn bread topped with custom cheese blend and green chilies, then toasted until bubbly and golden brown
Masala Fries
Fried potatoes tossed in chaat masala, served with hot ketchup
Samosa (2)
spiced potatoes stuffed into pastry, then fried. Served with cilantro-mint and tamarind chutneys
Bombay Sandwich
buttered soft white bread with cilantro-mint chutney, filled with salted, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers
Idli-sambhar (2)
soft, steamed rice-lentil patties served with vegetable and lentil stew, plus coconut and tomato chutneys
Dosa Waffle with sambhar
savory rice-lentil waffles served with vegetable and lentil stew, plus coconut chutney
Samosa Chaat
1 Idli, 1 Dosa with Sambhar
The best of both worlds! 1 soft rice-lentil patty and one crispy rice-lentil waffle, served with vegetable lentil stew and chutneys.
Curry Chicken Bun
Lunch - Served from 11 AM - 3 PM
Keema Pav
spiced ground beef and peas served with soft roll and accompaniments
Paneer Pav
savory,crumbled Indian farmer's cheese served with soft roll, and accompaniments
Kabab Roll - Chicken
Marinated chicken cooked in the tandoor (clay oven), served on hot naan with achaari mayo and pickled red onion
Kabab Roll - Vegetarian
Seasonal vegetables, marinated and cooked in the tandoor (clay oven), served on hot naan with achaari mayo and pickled red onions
Bread Pakora
soft white bread slathered with cilantro-mint chutney and ketchup, with paneer. Dipped in chickpea batter, and fried
Kabab Roll - Paneer Tikka
Paneer Parantha
Whole wheat griddle-fried flatbread stuffed with spiced creamy paneer, served with house-made yogurt and garlic achaar.
Rice Bowl - Chicken
Rice Bowl - Paneer
Rice Bowl - Tandoori Vegetables
Dinner - Served from 5 PM - Close
Aloo Chaat
Fried potatoes topped and tossed with lip-smacking ingredients
Bhel Puri
puffed rice tossed with chutneys, crunchies, peanuts and more. Addictive!
Hariyali Whole Fish
rubbed with a paste of ginger, herbs and green chilies before being skewered and cooked in the tandoor
Bengali Roast Chicken
whole chicken leg roasted, then braised in a savory sauce of onions, tomatoes and sliced garlic
Lamb Vindaloo
cubed lamb cooked with onions, vinegar, dried red chilies and warm spices. Fiery hot, and delicious!
Tandoori Vegetables
marinated vegetables cooked in the tandoor, served with a yogurt sauce
South Indian Vegetable Kurma
vegetable assortment cooked in a gravy thickened with coconut milk, cashew nuts, ground poppy seeds, and warm spices.
Buttered Naan
Raita
Baked Goods
Jeera Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Craisin Cookie
Almond Flour Brownie
Tutti Frutti Pound Cake
Masala Peanut Chocolate Chip Cookie
Pumpkin Pecan Coffee Cake
Almond Fennel Biscotti
Almond-fennel biscotti drizzled with jaggery glaze. A lovely accompaniment to chai, or coffee.
Chai Masala Roll
Carrot cashew muffin
Rose Petal Macaroon
Sweet Potato Biscuit
Cranberry Cheesecake Squares
Focaccia
Biscuit with Butter Trio
Deli To-Go: Items in the cold case
Dal Tadka
Cranberry Chutney
Paneer Tikka Masala
Chicken Tikka Masala
Rajma Chawal
Rice Pudding
South Indian Egg Curry
Rich, tomato based curry with hard-boiled eggs, served with rice.
Dal Makhani
Lamb Biryani
Kadhi Chawal
Apple Butter
Featured Menu
Hariyali Shrimp Biryani
Fragrant rice and bone-in chicken cooked together with spices. Served with raita, and plenty for two to share.
Chili Chicken
Chole Bhatura
Bengali Thali - Vegetarian
A mini buffet on your plate of spinach + kale and peanuts, slightly sweet lentils, potatoes with poppy seeds, and slightly sweetened yogurt with salad and papad.
Palak Chicken
Palak Paneer
Mustard greens and spinach cooked with ginger and garlic, with pillowy paneer cubes. Served with basmati rice.
Murgh Makhani
Wings - 6 pcs.
Ajwaini Paneer
Ajwain and yogurt marinated paneer cubes, cooked in the tandoor until pillowy and soft. Served with spicy cilantro chutney and our rosewater pulao, plus Indian chopped salad and paapad.
Ceylon Chicken Curry
Tamarind, coconut milk, and spices come together as a base for tender chicken in this curry. Sri Lanka being a close neighbor to the Southern tip of India, shares similar flavors, but with a spice level that is higher, but still well-rounded. Served with fluffy white rice, chopped salad, and papad. Limited quantity available!
Paneer Makhani
Achaari Chicken Curry
Acidic, slightly spicy chicken curry with rice.
Chili Bhaji
Anaheim-ish green chilis, but with more heat. Dipped in a seasoned chickpea batter, and fried. Served with tamarind and cilantro chutneys.
Tandoori Chicken platter
Tandoori roasted salmon fillets served with rice, papad, and a small chopped salad.
Madras Fish Curry
Fillets of trout in a tamarind-forward sauce, from the coastal city of Madras. Served with steaming hot rice.
Bangla Chicken
Bengali Thali
A mini buffet on your plate of mustard seed chicken, spinach + kale with peanuts, fish curry, lentils, potatoes + poppy seeds, yogurt, rice, papad, and chopped salad.
Onion Kachoris
Shrimp Moilee
Keema Samosas
Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken)
Paneer Changhazi
Plump mushrooms, green peas, fenugreek leaves all together in a creamy, delicious sauce. Served over our rosewater pulao, with a small chopped salad and papad on the side.
Paneer Makhani
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani
Boneless chicken biryani, served with eggplant salaan and raita.
Hyderabadi Chana dal Biryani
Served with eggplant salaan and raita.
South Indian mini thali
Rajma (kidney bean curry) with rice, chana dal, smoky eggplant side, raita, chopped salad and papad.
Shahi Paneer
Shahi Chicken
Achaari Paneer
Acidic, slightly spicy paneer curry with rice.
Egg Curry
Well-spiced South Indian egg curry served with rice, salad, and papad.
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Potato chaat with toppings!
Ice Cream
Affogato
Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake
Chai - Pint
Chai - Scoop
Chocolate Lovers
Mangonada
Peanut Butter Cookie
Strawberry Shortcake
Vegan Cookies 'n' Cream
Diwali Sweets
Thanksgiving Menu
Brunch Box
For Pick Up on Wednesday, Nov. 23rd ONLY. Box includes: - 4 Sweet Potato-Turmeric-Black Pepper Biscuits with Jaggery Butter - 4 Cranberry Cream Cheese Turnovers - Egg-and-cheese Strata (uncooked, requires access to oven!) - 4 Hash Brown Haystacks - 4 Carrot and Cashew Muffins
Pav Roll
Soft yeast rolls, but make them Indian. Pack of 6, available for pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 23rd.
Coffee
Tea
Cold Beverages
ThumsUp
Indian cola drink
Limca
Indian lime and lemon drink
Fanta
Indian orange drink
Mango juice
sweetened with real sugar
Bottled water
Mexican Coke
Still water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Curious Elixirs No. 4
Mango Lassi
Jarritos Tamarind
Almond Milk
Lemonade
RA lassi
Alcohol
Pearanormal Hard Cider
Uinta Mango
Le Malbec
French Malbec made by hand, with juicy blackberries and earthy spice. Pairs beautifully with our Lamb Vindaloo, and Bengali Roast Chicken.
Bellula Chardonnay
Refreshing white wine with an intense nose of citrus, passion fruit, and mango, it provides a creamy finish on the palate. Pairs beautifully with any of our lunch items, the whole fish, and the South Indian Vegetable Kurma.
Provence Rose'
A gorgeous rose`, to enjoy with any of our menu items.
Vin Orange
A Florian Mathieu orange wine, we didn't pick it because orange wine is trendy. Instead, we picked it because of how surprisingly well it pairs with Indian flavors. With aromas of apples and pears with a touch of orange, on the palate notes of pear and apple are joined by a hint of lychee and peach. All this to say, try it with any of our bold-flavored, salty foods (especially chaat!).
Mas de Janiny Rouge
C'est Bien Comme Ca, says the label on this wine, which translates to 'it's good as it is'. If that doesn't fit with our entire stance on the food we offer at Cheeni, we don't know what does. The palate is round with juicy and candied dark fruit aromas, and very soft tannins. An easy drinking red wine, it truly complements everything.
RAW Sauvignon Blanc
Light and invigorating flavors of white fruit, fresh grapes, spring flowers, and a hint of tangerine, all brought to vivid life with a gentle fizz. Amazing with bhel puri, and any of our lunch items!