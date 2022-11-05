Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Farm House - Belmont

571 Reviews

$$

1301 6th Ave

Belmont, CA 94002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Firecracker Glazed Sprouts
Pear & Greens

Brunch (Fri-Sun 11-2:30PM)

Bacon side (3)

$7.00

Brunch Only

Bread Service

$7.00

Asiago Piccolo, Olive Piccolo, and roll with butter. Piccolo is a mix between bread sticks and baguettes. Very good!

Seasonal Fruit

$7.00

(Brunch Only)

Fried Yukon Gold Potatoes

$8.00

Brunch Only

Chicken Apple Sausage (2)

$9.00

Brunch Only

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$12.00
Burrata & Grilled Bread

Burrata & Grilled Bread

$14.00

4oz De Stefano Burratta alla Panna topped mango chutney

Soup du Jour

$10.00

Please ask your server for details!

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$21.00

Blackened Chicken breast with romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, fried tortilla chips, chipotle ranch dressing

Autumn Salad

$17.00

Roasted Delicata, Pepitas (Pumpkin Seeds), Dried Cranberry, Goat Cheese mixed with Spring Mix and Cranberry Vinaigrette (contains cinnamon & nutmeg)

Pear & Greens

Pear & Greens

$17.00

Arugula tossed with caramelized onion vinaigrette, ricotta cheese, and candied hazelnuts with fresh sliced pears (contains cinnamon, eggs, and nuts)

Kids Three Cheese Macaroni

Kids Three Cheese Macaroni

$9.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$6.50

Available for ordering Friday-Sunday 11am-2pm only

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

3 pieces of fried chicken tenders, fries, and fruits

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$11.00

2 homemade burger patties on hawaiian buns with cheddar cheese with side of fries & fruits. Tomatoes | Aioli | letuce | pickles upon request

French Toast

$20.00

2 thick slices of Firebrand Artisan Bread Croissant Loaf dipped in egg custard and cooked until semi-firm and golden brown. Drizzle with white chocolate and strawberry mousse. Served with 2 pieces of chicken apple sausage

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$18.00

toasted english muffins, choice of protein below, poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce and served with fried gold yukon potato hash. Choice of: (1) Ham (2) Florentine (3) Turkey

House Cured Salmon Benedict

House Cured Salmon Benedict

$22.00

Available for ordering Friday-Sunday 11am-2:30pm only House cured gravlax salmon with poached eggs, spinach, hollandaise, capers, english muffin. Served with fried gold yukon potato hash

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

8oz NY steak, 2 eggs of your choice and fried gold yukon potatoes. The steak is hand-carved and due to short-order cook for breakfast item, steaks are cut thinner for 8oz. We do not temp the breakfast steak but since it's a NY steak with more marbling and fat, it is tender & juicy

The Porkinator

$19.00

6 hour slow roasted pork shoulder than hand shredded topped with swiss cheese, 2 slices of bacon, & fried egg between a thick toasted english muffin sandwich served with fried gold yukon potato. Go ahead and take a bite or need a knife & fork?

Farm House Breakfast

Farm House Breakfast

$18.00

Two Eggs (any style), Bacon (2), Chicken Apple Sausage (1) served with fried gold yukon potato hash

Farm House Burger

Farm House Burger

$18.00

Our classic half pound burger on Firebrand's Pain au Lait bun, aioli, house made pickles, tomato, butter lettuce, and house made bacon jam. Choice of cheese. Choice fries or salad Plant burger (Beyond) is an option.

Lemon Ricotta Pancake

$18.00

two pancakes, fried gold yukon, and 2 pieces of bacon or a chicken apple sausagee

Shakshuka

$18.00

2 eggs baked in a spiced bell pepper and tomato stew. Served with 2 pieces of grilled bread.

French Omelet

$17.00

beaten eggs cooked gently and folded over with mascarpone cheese. Topped with hollandaise sauce, chives, and truffle oil. Served with house salad. This dish can not be substituted with egg white

Colossal Omelet

$20.00

Soft omelet with shredded house cooked beef brisket, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. Served with fried yukon potatoes

Dinner (Wed-Sun 5-9PM)

Bread Service

$7.00

Asiago Piccolo, Olive Piccolo, and multigrain roll (from Panorama Bread in SF) with butter and sea salt. They are a combination of baguette and breadsticks.

Burrata & Grilled Bread

Burrata & Grilled Bread

$14.00

4oz De Stefano Burratta alla Panna topped mango chutney

Pani Puri

$8.00

In continuing with our street food, we wanted to do Pani Puri but we use couscous, cucumber, and mint in a jalapeno yogurt sauce served with chutney. Hand-made poori (some puffed and some did not due to its temperament

Mini Biscuit Sliders

$15.00

3 mini house made buttermilk biscuits made from scratch with our inhouse pulled pork topped with pumpkim sauce and apple & celery slaw

Birria Tacos (3)

$15.00

Dosa batter pan-fried and folded with bracken fern, 3 kinds of chilis, queso fresco, cilantro aioli and garlic aioli (not spicy). Bracken fern is young stems of the fernbrake found in the mountainous areas of South Korea. Fernbake looks like pulled pork but has an earthy taste and is considered low-calorie superfood loaded with nutrients. This dish is Gluten Free and Vegetarian

Soup du Jour

$10.00

Please ask your server for details!

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$21.00

Blackened Chicken breast with romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, fried tortilla chips, chipotle ranch dressing

Pear & Greens

Pear & Greens

$17.00

Arugula tossed with caramelized onion vinaigrette, ricotta cheese, and candied hazelnuts with fresh sliced pears (contains cinnamon, eggs, and nuts)

Autumn Salad

$17.00

Roasted Red Beets, Roasted Delicata, Roasted Carrots, Pepitas (Pumpkin Seeds), Dried Cranberry, Goat Cheese mixed with Spring Mix and Cranberry Vinaigrette (contains cinnamon & nutmeg)

Firecracker Glazed Sprouts

$10.00

We are bringing back our popular sprouts from Cabrillo Farm in HMB. Sprouts that makes a crackling sound when fried and tossed with a gochujang glaze that's spicy, salty, sweet, and sour.

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$12.00
Roasted Carrots

Roasted Carrots

$8.00

roasted baby carrots with garlicky yogurt & lemon zest

Steak Au Poivre

$35.00

10oz NY Steak with a peppercorn sauce, mashed potatoes, and green beans. A classic

Tea Smoked Cornish Hen

Tea Smoked Cornish Hen

$30.00

Whole cornish hen tea smoked for infused the earthy smokiness than sous vide then broiled to finish. Served with sticky rice containing chinese sausage (contains pork) and shittake mushrooms

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$30.00

Mary's pasture-raised half chicken cut into 3 pieces, salted & brined in buttermilk. Dredged in flour cornmeal mix and deep-fried. Topped with sea salt and fried herbs. Comes with house-made corn bread + apple potato salad + gravy

Char Siu Pork Belly

Char Siu Pork Belly

$21.00

House Marinated Roasted Char Siu Pork Belly with jasmine rice, pickled vegetables, and firecracker sprouts

Pan Seared Black Cod

Pan Seared Black Cod

$28.00

served with brothy white bean & spinach ragout, salsa verde and grilled bread (can be gluten free without bread)

Buttery Shrimp Linguini

$25.00

Fresh linguini cooked with english peas, cherry tomatoes, prawns, lemon zest, garlic, basil, and butter. Topped with parmesan cheese

Fall Squash Yellow Curry

Fall Squash Yellow Curry

$20.00

Thai yellow curry cooked with pumpkin, delicata, butternut squash, red bell pepper in coconut milk served jasmine rice

Farm House Burger

Farm House Burger

$18.00

Our classic half pound burger on Firebrand's Pain au Lait bun, aioli, house made pickles, tomato, butter lettuce, and house made bacon jam. Choice of cheese. Choice fries or salad Plant burger (Beyond) is an option.

Seared Pork Loin

$27.00

Pork loin brined and seared served with cheesy baked scalloped potatoes and sautéed broccolini topped with pear butter

Butternut Squash Pasta

$23.00

Fresh raditori with butternut squash sauce made with cashews, sage, smoked paprika with mascarpone and parmesan

Kids Three Cheese Macaroni

Kids Three Cheese Macaroni

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

3 pieces of fried chicken tenders, fries, and fruits

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$11.00

2 homemade burger patties on hawaiian buns with cheddar cheese with side of fries & fruits. Tomatoes | Aioli | letuce | pickles upon request

Desserts

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

DC Root Beer Float

$9.00

Devil's Canyon Root Beer with classic vanilla bean ice cream

Affogato

$9.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with espresso

Pumpkin Mousse Tart

$10.00

whipped organic pumpkin in a short bread tart topped with whipped cream and cinnamon dust

Pear Ricotta Cake

$10.00Out of stock

White cake baked with pear and ricotta and topped with banana caramel sauce and powdered sugar

Fall Bread Pudding

$12.00

croissant loaf baked with squash, cranberries white chocolate in a eggy pumpkin custard topped ice cream

Drink

Wine Grab Bag $60

Wine Grab Bag $60

$60.00

Let us know what you like...red (light or full bodied), white, bubbly, and we will give you good interesting wines that you probably haven't had before from our 200+ different wines. All discounted 30-50% off our normal prices. If you'd like fewer, more expensive ones, note that too. It's typically 3x bottles, but sometimes 2x (more expensive) or 4x (less expensive)

Wine Grab Bag $100

Wine Grab Bag $100

$100.00

Let us know what you like...red (light or full bodied), white, bubbly, and we will give you good interesting wines that you probably haven't had before from our 200+ different wines. All discounted 30-50% off our normal prices. If you'd like fewer, more expensive ones, note that too. It's typically 5x bottles, but sometimes 3x-4x (more expensive) or 6x (less expensive)

Dessert Wine Grab Bag $100

$100.00

Bubbly Wine Grab Bag $60

$60.00

Bubbly Wine Grab Bag $100

$100.00

Rosé Wine Grab Bag $60

$60.00

Rosé Wine Grab Bag $100

$100.00

SC Cider Dry Me a River

$6.00Out of stock

Allagash White

$8.00

Asahi

$6.00

Benedictiner Helles

$8.00

Bitburger Pilsner

$8.00

Einstök Icelandic Toasted Porter

$6.00

Federation Ginger Gose

$7.00

Federation Red Rye

$7.00

König Pilsener

$8.00

Ottakringer Citrus Radler

$7.00

Paulaner Hefe-Weizen

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Tusker Kenya Lager

$7.00

Weihenstephaner Original Lager

$6.00

Weltenburger Kloster Anno 1050

$7.00
Farm House Adult Beverage

Farm House Adult Beverage

$12.00

yuzu, soju, ginger syrup with orange zest. It's FHABulous!

Screwdriver

$12.00

soju splash with cranberry & orange juice. Garnish with lemon and lime. So good!

Orange Creamsicle Cocktail

$12.00

Pineapple Soju

$12.00

Pear Bellini

$13.00

Rossini

$13.00

Extra Soju

$7.00

Peach Bellini

$13.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.00

Devils Canyon Rootbeer (10oz)

$3.50

Devils Canyon Rootbeer (16oz)

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Blood Orange Lemonade

$5.50

Pear Lemonade

$5.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00
Iced Thai Tea Latte

Iced Thai Tea Latte

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00+

Mango Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving Meal Kit

Thanksgiving Meal Kit

$40.00

3-course meal kit at $40 for an individual portion meal: First Course: Salad or Soup (Choose One) Soup: Roasted Garlic & Cauliflower Salad: Fall Salad with kale & spinach with goat cheese, roasted squash, pepitas, roasted beets, dried cranberries with cranberry vinaigrette Second Course: Confit Turkey Legs (6-8oz): dry spiced rubbed turkey legs cured for 24 hours and slow cooked in olive oil until fork tender Brined & Roasted Turkey Breast: Sage/Rosemary/Lemon wet brined Diestel Turkey Breast and roasted Second Course Sides (Choose Two) Creamy Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Cornbread Stuffing Gooey Mac & Cheese Firecracker Brussel Sprouts Roasted Delicata Squash with Sage & Apple Green Bean Casserole Third Course (Choose One Dessert) Bread Pudding Brownie Apple Ricotta Cake

Burrata & Grilled Bread

$14.00

Creamy Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Side

$12.00

Cornbread Stuffing Side

$12.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$12.00

Firecracker Brussel Sprouts Side

$12.00

Roasted Delicata Squash Side

$12.00

Green Bean Casserole Side

$12.00

Bourbon & Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

$14.00

Butternut Squash Pasta

$23.00

Fresh raditori with butternut squash sauce made with cashews, sage, smoked paprika with mascarpone and parmesan

Fall Squash Yellow Curry

Fall Squash Yellow Curry

$20.00

Thai yellow curry cooked with pumpkin, delicata, butternut squash, red bell pepper in coconut milk served jasmine rice

Potato Leek Mezzaluna Pasta

$23.00

Classic Croissant

$4.00

Ham & Gruyere cheese croissant

$5.00

Chocolate croissant

$5.00

Toasted almond croissant

$5.00

Blackberry Cream Cheese Danish

$5.00

Burnt Honey & Fig Danish

$5.00

Chocolate Orange Scone

$5.00
Wine Grab Bag $60

Wine Grab Bag $60

$60.00

Let us know what you like...red (light or full bodied), white, bubbly, and we will give you good interesting wines that you probably haven't had before from our 200+ different wines. All discounted 30-50% off our normal prices. If you'd like fewer, more expensive ones, note that too. It's typically 3x bottles, but sometimes 2x (more expensive) or 4x (less expensive)

Wine Grab Bag $100

Wine Grab Bag $100

$100.00

Let us know what you like...red (light or full bodied), white, bubbly, and we will give you good interesting wines that you probably haven't had before from our 200+ different wines. All discounted 30-50% off our normal prices. If you'd like fewer, more expensive ones, note that too. It's typically 5x bottles, but sometimes 3x-4x (more expensive) or 6x (less expensive)

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

All of our wine bottles are available for retail sale at 30%-40% off. Our restaurant supply places are still full. Please ask us if you need anything that is low in the grocery. We are happy to give it to you at our cost. Flour, sugar, eggs, toilet paper, etc.

Website

Location

1301 6th Ave, Belmont, CA 94002

Directions

Gallery
Farm House image
Farm House image
Farm House image

Similar restaurants in your area

St. James Gate Belmont
orange star3.8 • 373
1410 Old County Rd Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurantnext
Drakes - 1101 San Carlos Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1101 San Carlos Avenue San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Jack's Prime
orange starNo Reviews
3723 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home - Available for Pick- Up April 4th Easter Sunday
orange starNo Reviews
525 Skyway Road San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Izzy's Steaks & Chops San Carlos
orange starNo Reviews
525 Skyway Road San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Waterdog Tavern
orange star4.0 • 1,345
1015 Alameda de las Pulgas Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Belmont

Waterdog Tavern
orange star4.0 • 1,345
1015 Alameda de las Pulgas Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001521 - Carlmont Village
orange star4.4 • 486
1005 1/2 Alameda De Las Pulgas Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Belmont
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston