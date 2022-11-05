Farm House - Belmont
1301 6th Ave
Belmont, CA 94002
Brunch (Fri-Sun 11-2:30PM)
Bacon side (3)
Brunch Only
Bread Service
Asiago Piccolo, Olive Piccolo, and roll with butter. Piccolo is a mix between bread sticks and baguettes. Very good!
Seasonal Fruit
(Brunch Only)
Fried Yukon Gold Potatoes
Brunch Only
Chicken Apple Sausage (2)
Brunch Only
Truffle Mac & Cheese
Burrata & Grilled Bread
4oz De Stefano Burratta alla Panna topped mango chutney
Soup du Jour
Please ask your server for details!
Southwestern Chicken Salad
Blackened Chicken breast with romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, fried tortilla chips, chipotle ranch dressing
Autumn Salad
Roasted Delicata, Pepitas (Pumpkin Seeds), Dried Cranberry, Goat Cheese mixed with Spring Mix and Cranberry Vinaigrette (contains cinnamon & nutmeg)
Pear & Greens
Arugula tossed with caramelized onion vinaigrette, ricotta cheese, and candied hazelnuts with fresh sliced pears (contains cinnamon, eggs, and nuts)
Kids Three Cheese Macaroni
Kids Scrambled Eggs
Available for ordering Friday-Sunday 11am-2pm only
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 pieces of fried chicken tenders, fries, and fruits
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
2 homemade burger patties on hawaiian buns with cheddar cheese with side of fries & fruits. Tomatoes | Aioli | letuce | pickles upon request
French Toast
2 thick slices of Firebrand Artisan Bread Croissant Loaf dipped in egg custard and cooked until semi-firm and golden brown. Drizzle with white chocolate and strawberry mousse. Served with 2 pieces of chicken apple sausage
Traditional Eggs Benedict
toasted english muffins, choice of protein below, poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce and served with fried gold yukon potato hash. Choice of: (1) Ham (2) Florentine (3) Turkey
House Cured Salmon Benedict
Available for ordering Friday-Sunday 11am-2:30pm only House cured gravlax salmon with poached eggs, spinach, hollandaise, capers, english muffin. Served with fried gold yukon potato hash
Steak & Eggs
8oz NY steak, 2 eggs of your choice and fried gold yukon potatoes. The steak is hand-carved and due to short-order cook for breakfast item, steaks are cut thinner for 8oz. We do not temp the breakfast steak but since it's a NY steak with more marbling and fat, it is tender & juicy
The Porkinator
6 hour slow roasted pork shoulder than hand shredded topped with swiss cheese, 2 slices of bacon, & fried egg between a thick toasted english muffin sandwich served with fried gold yukon potato. Go ahead and take a bite or need a knife & fork?
Farm House Breakfast
Two Eggs (any style), Bacon (2), Chicken Apple Sausage (1) served with fried gold yukon potato hash
Farm House Burger
Our classic half pound burger on Firebrand's Pain au Lait bun, aioli, house made pickles, tomato, butter lettuce, and house made bacon jam. Choice of cheese. Choice fries or salad Plant burger (Beyond) is an option.
Lemon Ricotta Pancake
two pancakes, fried gold yukon, and 2 pieces of bacon or a chicken apple sausagee
Shakshuka
2 eggs baked in a spiced bell pepper and tomato stew. Served with 2 pieces of grilled bread.
French Omelet
beaten eggs cooked gently and folded over with mascarpone cheese. Topped with hollandaise sauce, chives, and truffle oil. Served with house salad. This dish can not be substituted with egg white
Colossal Omelet
Soft omelet with shredded house cooked beef brisket, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. Served with fried yukon potatoes
Dinner (Wed-Sun 5-9PM)
Bread Service
Asiago Piccolo, Olive Piccolo, and multigrain roll (from Panorama Bread in SF) with butter and sea salt. They are a combination of baguette and breadsticks.
Burrata & Grilled Bread
4oz De Stefano Burratta alla Panna topped mango chutney
Pani Puri
In continuing with our street food, we wanted to do Pani Puri but we use couscous, cucumber, and mint in a jalapeno yogurt sauce served with chutney. Hand-made poori (some puffed and some did not due to its temperament
Mini Biscuit Sliders
3 mini house made buttermilk biscuits made from scratch with our inhouse pulled pork topped with pumpkim sauce and apple & celery slaw
Birria Tacos (3)
Dosa batter pan-fried and folded with bracken fern, 3 kinds of chilis, queso fresco, cilantro aioli and garlic aioli (not spicy). Bracken fern is young stems of the fernbrake found in the mountainous areas of South Korea. Fernbake looks like pulled pork but has an earthy taste and is considered low-calorie superfood loaded with nutrients. This dish is Gluten Free and Vegetarian
Soup du Jour
Please ask your server for details!
Southwestern Chicken Salad
Blackened Chicken breast with romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, fried tortilla chips, chipotle ranch dressing
Pear & Greens
Arugula tossed with caramelized onion vinaigrette, ricotta cheese, and candied hazelnuts with fresh sliced pears (contains cinnamon, eggs, and nuts)
Autumn Salad
Roasted Red Beets, Roasted Delicata, Roasted Carrots, Pepitas (Pumpkin Seeds), Dried Cranberry, Goat Cheese mixed with Spring Mix and Cranberry Vinaigrette (contains cinnamon & nutmeg)
Firecracker Glazed Sprouts
We are bringing back our popular sprouts from Cabrillo Farm in HMB. Sprouts that makes a crackling sound when fried and tossed with a gochujang glaze that's spicy, salty, sweet, and sour.
Truffle Mac & Cheese
Roasted Carrots
roasted baby carrots with garlicky yogurt & lemon zest
Steak Au Poivre
10oz NY Steak with a peppercorn sauce, mashed potatoes, and green beans. A classic
Tea Smoked Cornish Hen
Whole cornish hen tea smoked for infused the earthy smokiness than sous vide then broiled to finish. Served with sticky rice containing chinese sausage (contains pork) and shittake mushrooms
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Mary's pasture-raised half chicken cut into 3 pieces, salted & brined in buttermilk. Dredged in flour cornmeal mix and deep-fried. Topped with sea salt and fried herbs. Comes with house-made corn bread + apple potato salad + gravy
Char Siu Pork Belly
House Marinated Roasted Char Siu Pork Belly with jasmine rice, pickled vegetables, and firecracker sprouts
Pan Seared Black Cod
served with brothy white bean & spinach ragout, salsa verde and grilled bread (can be gluten free without bread)
Buttery Shrimp Linguini
Fresh linguini cooked with english peas, cherry tomatoes, prawns, lemon zest, garlic, basil, and butter. Topped with parmesan cheese
Fall Squash Yellow Curry
Thai yellow curry cooked with pumpkin, delicata, butternut squash, red bell pepper in coconut milk served jasmine rice
Farm House Burger
Our classic half pound burger on Firebrand's Pain au Lait bun, aioli, house made pickles, tomato, butter lettuce, and house made bacon jam. Choice of cheese. Choice fries or salad Plant burger (Beyond) is an option.
Seared Pork Loin
Pork loin brined and seared served with cheesy baked scalloped potatoes and sautéed broccolini topped with pear butter
Butternut Squash Pasta
Fresh raditori with butternut squash sauce made with cashews, sage, smoked paprika with mascarpone and parmesan
Kids Three Cheese Macaroni
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 pieces of fried chicken tenders, fries, and fruits
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
2 homemade burger patties on hawaiian buns with cheddar cheese with side of fries & fruits. Tomatoes | Aioli | letuce | pickles upon request
Desserts
Scoop Ice Cream
DC Root Beer Float
Devil's Canyon Root Beer with classic vanilla bean ice cream
Affogato
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with espresso
Pumpkin Mousse Tart
whipped organic pumpkin in a short bread tart topped with whipped cream and cinnamon dust
Pear Ricotta Cake
White cake baked with pear and ricotta and topped with banana caramel sauce and powdered sugar
Fall Bread Pudding
croissant loaf baked with squash, cranberries white chocolate in a eggy pumpkin custard topped ice cream
Drink
Wine Grab Bag $60
Let us know what you like...red (light or full bodied), white, bubbly, and we will give you good interesting wines that you probably haven't had before from our 200+ different wines. All discounted 30-50% off our normal prices. If you'd like fewer, more expensive ones, note that too. It's typically 3x bottles, but sometimes 2x (more expensive) or 4x (less expensive)
Wine Grab Bag $100
Let us know what you like...red (light or full bodied), white, bubbly, and we will give you good interesting wines that you probably haven't had before from our 200+ different wines. All discounted 30-50% off our normal prices. If you'd like fewer, more expensive ones, note that too. It's typically 5x bottles, but sometimes 3x-4x (more expensive) or 6x (less expensive)
Dessert Wine Grab Bag $100
Bubbly Wine Grab Bag $60
Bubbly Wine Grab Bag $100
Rosé Wine Grab Bag $60
Rosé Wine Grab Bag $100
SC Cider Dry Me a River
Allagash White
Asahi
Benedictiner Helles
Bitburger Pilsner
Einstök Icelandic Toasted Porter
Federation Ginger Gose
Federation Red Rye
König Pilsener
Ottakringer Citrus Radler
Paulaner Hefe-Weizen
Red Stripe
Tusker Kenya Lager
Weihenstephaner Original Lager
Weltenburger Kloster Anno 1050
Farm House Adult Beverage
yuzu, soju, ginger syrup with orange zest. It's FHABulous!
Screwdriver
soju splash with cranberry & orange juice. Garnish with lemon and lime. So good!
Orange Creamsicle Cocktail
Pineapple Soju
Pear Bellini
Rossini
Extra Soju
Peach Bellini
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Coke Zero
Devils Canyon Rootbeer (10oz)
Devils Canyon Rootbeer (16oz)
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Blood Orange Lemonade
Pear Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Iced Thai Tea Latte
Milk
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Mango Lemonade
Thanksgiving Meal Kit
Thanksgiving Meal Kit
3-course meal kit at $40 for an individual portion meal: First Course: Salad or Soup (Choose One) Soup: Roasted Garlic & Cauliflower Salad: Fall Salad with kale & spinach with goat cheese, roasted squash, pepitas, roasted beets, dried cranberries with cranberry vinaigrette Second Course: Confit Turkey Legs (6-8oz): dry spiced rubbed turkey legs cured for 24 hours and slow cooked in olive oil until fork tender Brined & Roasted Turkey Breast: Sage/Rosemary/Lemon wet brined Diestel Turkey Breast and roasted Second Course Sides (Choose Two) Creamy Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Cornbread Stuffing Gooey Mac & Cheese Firecracker Brussel Sprouts Roasted Delicata Squash with Sage & Apple Green Bean Casserole Third Course (Choose One Dessert) Bread Pudding Brownie Apple Ricotta Cake
Burrata & Grilled Bread
Creamy Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Side
Cornbread Stuffing Side
Mac & Cheese Side
Firecracker Brussel Sprouts Side
Roasted Delicata Squash Side
Green Bean Casserole Side
Bourbon & Brown Sugar Glazed Ham
Butternut Squash Pasta
Fresh raditori with butternut squash sauce made with cashews, sage, smoked paprika with mascarpone and parmesan
Fall Squash Yellow Curry
Thai yellow curry cooked with pumpkin, delicata, butternut squash, red bell pepper in coconut milk served jasmine rice
Potato Leek Mezzaluna Pasta
Classic Croissant
Ham & Gruyere cheese croissant
Chocolate croissant
Toasted almond croissant
Blackberry Cream Cheese Danish
Burnt Honey & Fig Danish
Chocolate Orange Scone
Wine Grab Bag $60
Let us know what you like...red (light or full bodied), white, bubbly, and we will give you good interesting wines that you probably haven't had before from our 200+ different wines. All discounted 30-50% off our normal prices. If you'd like fewer, more expensive ones, note that too. It's typically 3x bottles, but sometimes 2x (more expensive) or 4x (less expensive)
Wine Grab Bag $100
Let us know what you like...red (light or full bodied), white, bubbly, and we will give you good interesting wines that you probably haven't had before from our 200+ different wines. All discounted 30-50% off our normal prices. If you'd like fewer, more expensive ones, note that too. It's typically 5x bottles, but sometimes 3x-4x (more expensive) or 6x (less expensive)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
All of our wine bottles are available for retail sale at 30%-40% off. Our restaurant supply places are still full. Please ask us if you need anything that is low in the grocery. We are happy to give it to you at our cost. Flour, sugar, eggs, toilet paper, etc.
1301 6th Ave, Belmont, CA 94002