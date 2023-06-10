Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farmhouse Kitchen & Market

No reviews yet

3666 Scenic Drive

Shelby, MI 49455

Starters

Fries

$10.00

Michigan potatoes hand cut and fried to order

Guacamole

$10.00

Fresh avocado with heirloom tomatoes

Traditional Hummus

$12.00

Traditional from scratch hummus with crudite and warm pita

Farmhouse Spread

$15.00

Local cured meats and cheeses, nuts, and local honey with grilled crostini

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Sprouts, Brandy soaked cranberries, goat cheese, and balsamic

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

House Honey Mustard and Founder's Beer Cheese

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Tortillas with red sauce, farm cheese, fresh onion, cilantro

Salads

Farmer's Salad

$15.00

Organic greens, veggies, blue cheese, pistachios, cider vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Organic kale, classical caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons

Chopped Cobb

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, egg, red onion, and avocado on chopped kale and iceberg

Michigan Cherry

$13.00

Pecans, apples, and dried cherries over organic romaine with maple cider vinaigrette

Classic Wedge

$8.00

Blue cheese dressing, bacon, and heirloom tomato on iceberg

Bowls

Benona Bowl

$13.00

Brown rice, red beans, cheddar, shaved brussel sprouts, avocado, cilantro, and farmhouse sauce

Quinoa Lentil Bowl

$10.00

Quinoa, garbanzos, lentils, kale, carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, lemon vinaigrette, and farmhouse sauce

Handhelds

Farmhouse Burger

$15.00

Lettuce tomato, pickles, and red onions

Brisket Reuben

$12.00

Brisket, saurkraut, baby swiss, and thousand island on swirl rye

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled pork, pickled red onion, whole grain mustard, and bacon on sourdough roll

Grandma's BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough

Spicy Vegan Burger

$14.00

Lightlife vegan patty, avocadotomato, arugula, garlic sauce, and pickled jalapenos on a vegan bun

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Fresh, herbs, celery, and chopped olives on toasted sourdough with gruyere

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Local farm cheese on toasted sourdough

Entrees

Smoked Brisket

$16.00

Texas style smoked USDA choice brisket

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Bone in pork shoulder with house seasoning blend

Babyback Ribs 1/2 Rack

$15.00Out of stock

1/2 Rack Dry rubbed meaty back pork ribs

Babyback Ribs FULL Rack

$25.00Out of stock

FULL Rack Dry rubbed meaty back pork ribs

Smoked Half Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Free range locally farmed chickens

Seared Salmon

$14.00

Fresh caught

Kids

One & One

$10.00

Kids sized portion of one entree and one side

Kids Mac

$8.00

House Mac with choice of toppings

Kids Burger

$12.00

1/4 lb burger with lettuce and tomato

Kids Pulled Pork

$8.00Out of stock

1/4 lb pulled pork on sourdough roll

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Harvested with love and hand crafted for you. American comfort food with and emphasis on local, organic, and seasonal.

