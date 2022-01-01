Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Farrell Bread & Bakery Farrell - 8090 S Yale Ave

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

8090 S. Yale Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74136

Order Again

Popular Items

Pound Cake Tray
Sausage Rolls
Brownies & Blondies

Trays & Platters

We offer a number of trays and platters available to pickup. From breakfast, lunch, or after dinner sweets we are thrilled to help make your function a hit. We also won't judge you for taking the brownie tray home for yourself.
Breakfast Pastry Tray

Breakfast Pastry Tray

$38.00

This is the perfect breakfast tray for small morning meetings or to take to the office. Includes: - 4 Assorted Muffins - 4 Assorted Danishes - 4 Assorted Scones and - 4 Plain Croissants

Indulgent Breakfast Tray

Indulgent Breakfast Tray

$34.00

This tray is truly indulgent and designed for those with a sweeter craving in the morning. Includes: - 4 Cinnamon Rolls - 4 Pecan Sticky Buns and - 4 Chocolate Croissants

Savory Breakfast Tray

Savory Breakfast Tray

$35.00

This robust breakfast tray is perfect for those who crave a bit more substance. Includes: - 4 Sausage Rolls - 4 Ham & Cheese Croissants and - 4 Plain Croissants Each of our sausage rolls is prepared using local 1/4 lb. cheddurwurst from Siegi's Sausage Factory.

Whole Quiche

$29.00

Our muffaletta quiche is a great way to start the morning. Available to pickup to reheat at your home or office. Our muffaletta mix consists of: Fresh roasted peppers, greek olives, artichoke, olive oil, italian parsley, garlic

Sausage Rolls

Sausage Rolls

$21.00+

This tray is perfect for getting your team the early morning sustenance they need for a full day. Each sausage roll is made with local 1/4 lb. cheddarwurst from Siegi's Sausage Factory that is wrapped in our challah dough and baked to perfection. Sausage rolls are packaged to be reheated at your convenience. Served with dijon mustard.

Assorted Cookies

Assorted Cookies

$27.00+

This box is just what you need for birthdays or special occasions at work or school. Includes an assortment of: - Chocolate Chunk - Snickerdoodle - Confetti - Peanut Butter Each cookie weighs in at approximately 3 oz. Which means that for every dozen you are getting over 2 lbs. of cookies! That's a lot of cookie.

Pound Cake Tray

Pound Cake Tray

$25.00

This tray is perfect to share and we guarantee your office will snack on these all afternoon. Includes: - Sliced Pound Cake - Sliced Lavender Pound Cake - Sliced Blueberry Pound Cake - Fresh Fruit and - House-made Whipped Cream

Brownies & Blondies

Brownies & Blondies

$21.00

Bite sized portions of our famous chocolate brownies, marble cheesecake brownies, and chocolate chip blondies. These are decadent. Great for birthdays, but you will be thanked for these no matter the occasion. Includes: - 8 Chocolate Brownie Bites - 8 Marble Cheesecake Brownie Bites and - 8 Chocolate Chip Blondie Bites

The B.I.G. Tray

The B.I.G. Tray

$53.00

Bountiful. Indulgent. Goodies. If you can't decide and want some of everything sweet, this is for you. This tray is serious business. Includes: - 8 Assorted Cookies - 8 Chocolate Brownie Bites - 8 Marble Cheesecake Brownie Bites - 8 Chocolate Chip Blondie Bites - 4 Assorted Cupcakes and - 1 Full Sliced Poundcake.

Thanksgiving Sweets Box

$25.00
Chicken Salad Tray

Chicken Salad Tray

$35.00

Our Chicken Salad Tray is perfect for 4 to 6 guests for lunch, or for more to share and snack on over an afternoon. Includes: - 1 Quart (32 oz.) of House-Made Chicken Salad - 4 Plain Croissaints and - Crostini

Party Pack

Party Pack

$27.00

The Party Pack is what you want to set out a spread with an assortment of our in house made spreads. Includes - 8 oz. Black Bean Dip - 8 oz. Muffaletta Mix - 8 oz. Hummus - 8 oz. Cheddar Cream Cheese Spread - Crostini and - Sliced Baguette

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Farrell Bread & Bakery is a boutique artisan European style bread bakery that has proudly served breads and baked goods in Oklahoma for over twenty years. We purchase only the finest flour and ingredients and ferment our loaves for maximum flavor. It is our belief that bread prepared this way is excellent nutritionally, outstanding in flavor, and wonderfully satisfying. Stop by our bakery in Tulsa or grab one of our breads at a variety of popular markets across Oklahoma!

8090 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, OK 74136

Directions

Farrell Bread & Bakery image
Farrell Bread & Bakery image
Farrell Bread & Bakery image

