Bakeries
Farrell Bread & Bakery Farrell - 8090 S Yale Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Farrell Bread & Bakery is a boutique artisan European style bread bakery that has proudly served breads and baked goods in Oklahoma for over twenty years. We purchase only the finest flour and ingredients and ferment our loaves for maximum flavor. It is our belief that bread prepared this way is excellent nutritionally, outstanding in flavor, and wonderfully satisfying. Stop by our bakery in Tulsa or grab one of our breads at a variety of popular markets across Oklahoma!
8090 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, OK 74136
