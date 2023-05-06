Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ferraro1061

No reviews yet

1061 Amboy Avenue

Edison, NJ 08837

Pizza

Pizza

Cheese

$16.00

16

1061 Special

$24.00

Sausage, pepperoni, chicken, bacon, peppers, onions, mushrooms, extra cheese.

Bacon

$20.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.00

Bacon Jalapeno

$22.00

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$22.00

With sausage & fresh mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Buffalo/BBQ Breaded Chicken pieces

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

Breaded Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella

Fra Diavolo

$19.00

Sweet, spicy sauce with fresh mozzarella.

Grandma

$21.00

Thin Crust Square with Fresh Mozzarella

Hawaiian

$21.00

Pineapples and ham

Lasagna

$21.00

Meatballs, Ricotta, and mozzarella.

Margarita

$21.00

Meat Lovers

$24.00

Meatball, Sausage, Bacon, Chicken, Pepperoni

Meatball

$20.00

Mushroom

$19.00

Pepperoni

$19.00

Pepperoni Jalapeno

$20.00

Peppers & Onions

$19.00

Sicilian

$19.00

Sausage

$19.00

Veggie Pie

$22.00

Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions

Vodka

$22.00

Vodka Grandma Pie

$21.00

Thin Crust Square with Homemade Vodka Sauce and Fresh Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Personal Pizza

$10.00

10-inch pizza

Onions

$3.00

White Pie

$19.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$10.00

Pizza Bread

$4.00

Slices

Plain Slice

$3.00

Sicilian Slice

$3.75

Grandma Slice

$4.50

Peperoni

$3.75

Sg Pepers Onions

$4.00

Dinner Specials

Fried Ck

$26.95

Shrimp Gucci

$28.95

Ny Strip

$28.95

Tacos

$15.00

Bada Bing Shrimps

$15.00

Banana Split

$15.00

Ice Cream Pie

$9.00

Drinks

Cooler

1061 Signature Soda

$2.75

Arizona Iced Tea

$3.50

Btl Water

$1.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.25

Glass Btl Coke

$3.25

Lg San Pelligrino

$5.50

Manhattan Special

$3.00

Sm San Pelligrino

$3.00

Soda Can

$2.00

2 Litter B

$4.50

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Appetizers & Sides

Buffalo Tenders

$10.00

Our signature spicy boneless buffalo tenders served with blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Buffalo Wings

$12.50

Flavorful wings with hot buffalo or savory BBQ sauce.

Burrata

$13.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.50

Fresh bread baked with butter, fresh garlic and topped with gooey mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$10.50

Crispy chicken fingers on a platter. Great for kids and adults alike.

Clams Oreganata

Clams Oreganata

$13.00

Fresh little neck clams stuffed with seasoned bread crumbs, fresh garlic, and olive oil.

Cold Antipasto

Cold Antipasto

$15.00

A variety of your Italian favorites served on a platter for two. Enjoy prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, ham, capicola, salami, marinated mushrooms, kalamata olives, provolone and other sharp Italian cheeses.

Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer

$12.00

French Fries

$4.50

Crispy, salted french fries — a perfect side or starter.

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fresh calamari rings fried to crispy perfection. Comes with side of red sauce for dipping.

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Your favorite raviolis deep fried and ready for picking!

Mini Rice Balls

$10.00

Your favorite mozzarella cheesy fried rice balls, miniaturized!

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Lightly breaded mozzarella sticks fried until they are golden and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Mussels 1061

Mussels 1061

$12.00

New Zealand green shell mussels served hot or sweet in our marinara sauce.

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$6.00

Broccoli rabe sautéed with fresh garlic and oil.

Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Spinach

$5.50

Fresh spinach sautéed with garlic and olive oil.

Stuffed Focaccia Bread

$12.00

Salads & Soups

Our Famous House Salad

Our Famous House Salad

$6.50

Lettuce, tomato, carrot, red onion & sharp provolone cheese.

Avocado Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pimentos, and avocado.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine hearts, pecorino romano cheese, croutons & caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$11.00

House salad topped with ham, salami & cheese roll-ups.

Greek Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini & stuffed grape leaves. Anchovies on request.

Local 456

$8.00

Our signature salad with roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella cheese.

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$12.50

Popeye Salad

$12.50
Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad

Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad

$11.00

Fresh strawberries, creamy goat cheese, plump cherry tomatoes, and slices almonds served over a bed of arugula.

Chicken Soup

$6.00+

Escarole & Beans

$6.00+

Italian Wedding

$6.00+
Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$6.00+

Minestrone

$6.00+

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.50

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$9.50

Spinach & Cheese Calzone

$9.50

Meatball Parmigiana Calzone

$9.50

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Calzone

$9.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Calzone

$9.50

Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone

$9.50

Rolls

Pepperoni & Cheese Roll

$7.50

Sausage & Peppers Roll

$7.50

Spinach & Cheese Roll

$7.50

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$7.50

Strombolis

American Stromboli

$9.50

Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, American cheese & mozzarella.

Italian Stromboli

$9.50

Italian sausage, pepperoni, sautéed onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese & light marinara sauce.

Eggplant Stromboli

$9.50

Pasta

1061 Signature Sauce w/ Rigg

$16.00

Baked Lasagna

$16.00

Layers of pasta ricotta, mozzarella, sausage & marinara sauce.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Ziti with ricotta & parmesan cheeses topped with marinara sauce, and baked with mozzarella.

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$16.00

Cavatelli pasta served with sautéed broccoli and garlic.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccini pasta served with parmesan cheese in a buttery garlic cream sauce.

Fusili Bolognese

Fusili Bolognese

$16.00

Homemade cheese fusilli served in our bolognese style meat sauce with mozzarella cheese.

Homemade Gnocchi

$16.00

Homemade ricotta gnocchi served with mozzarella & tomato sauce.

Manicotti

$16.00

Pasta Primavera

$15.00

Pasta served with a mixture of colorful vegetables in a light cream sauce.

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.00

Penne pasta with our homemade vodka sauce.

Ravioli

Ravioli

$16.00

Cheese ravioli served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Rigatoni Quattro Formaggio

$17.00

Rigatoni in a creamy blend of four cheeses.

Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage

Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage

$17.00

Spaghetti served with your choice of homemade meatballs or sausage in our red sauce.

Spinach Ravioli

$16.00

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Sunday Gravy

$17.00
Tortellini Michelangelo

Tortellini Michelangelo

$19.00

Homemade cheese tortellini served with green peas, mushrooms, shallots & chicken breast in a pink cream sauce.

Ziti Alla Siciliano

$17.00

Ziti with ricotta, mozzarella & eggplant, in meat sauce.

Chicken

Chicken Ferraro

$22.00

Tender breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms, shallots, artichoke hearts & peppers, served in a sherry wine sauce.

Chicken Francese

$20.00

Lightly coated with flour and egg sautéed in a lemon white wine sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Tender chicken sautéed with mushrooms & shallots & served in a marsala wine demi-glaze.

Chicken Milanese

$20.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Tender chicken served in our homemade sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Pinocchio

$22.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.00

Literally meaning “melts in your mouth,” tender chicken topped with prosciutto, eggplant, spinach & mozzarella cheese, served in a delicate wine sauce.

Frankie's Chicken Tortelli

$19.00

Breaded chicken with cheese tortellini in Alfredo sauce.

Grilled Chicken w/ Broccoli Rabe

$21.00

With broccoli, rigatoni & vodka sauce.

Grotto Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Veal

Veal Amalfi

$26.00

Veal Francese

$22.00

Lightly coated with flour and egg sautéed in a lemon white wine sauce.

Veal Marsala

$22.00

Tender veal sautéed with mushrooms & shallots & served in a marsala wine demi-glaze.

Veal Milanese

$22.00

Veal Parmigiana

$22.00

Tender veal served in our homemade sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Veal Saltimbocca

$23.00

Literally meaning “melts in your mouth,” tender veal topped with prosciutto, eggplant, spinach & mozzarella cheese, served in a delicate wine sauce.

Veal Scallopini

$21.00

Tender veal sautéed with mushrooms, shallots & served in a sherry wine sauce.

Fish

Blackened Salmon

$22.00

Calamari Alla Giulio

$22.00

Calamari sautéed with tomatoes, peas, shallots & served over linguini.

Filet of Sole Francese

$22.00

Lightly coated with flour & egg, sautéed in a lemon white wine sauce.

Grilled Shrimp with Spinach Alfredo

$21.00

Linguini Pescatore

$25.00

Shrimp, clams, mussels, scallops & calamari, sautéed with garlic & extra virgin olive oil in our homemade marinara sauce –or spicy, sweet Fra Diavolo.

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$22.00

Fresh little neck clams sautéed with garlic over linguini with red or white sauce.

Mussels Marinara

$23.00

Fresh New Zealand green shell mussels sautéed with garlic & served in our homemade marinara sauce or Fra Diavolo.

Salmon Livornese

$22.00

Sautéed salmon garlic, kalamata olives, capers & fresh tomatoes in a light wine sauce.

Scallops Fra Diavolo

$23.00

Scallops Francese

$23.00

Fresh sea scallops lightly coated with flour, egg & sautéed in a lemon white wine sauce.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic & served in our spicy, sweet Fra Diavolo sauce.

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.00

Jumbo fried shrimp topped with our homemade marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, wine, butter & served over linguini.

Sole Oregnata

$23.00

Eggplant

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Thinly sliced fried eggplant layered with sauce & cheese.

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.00

Thinly sliced fried eggplant rolled with ricotta & mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Tower

$17.00

Breaded eggplant cutlet, layered with fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers, drizzled with a balsamic demi-glaze served with sautéed spinach.

Roasted Eggplant Sauce

$17.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers, served with balsamic vinaigrette on an Italian hero.

Chicken Sorrentino Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken topped with eggplant & fresh mozzarella cheese, served on an Italian hero.

Drunken Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Breaded chicken with vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.00

Veal Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.50

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.00

The Vazzano Sandwich

$11.00

Thinly sliced fried eggplant topped with roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella cheese, served on garlic bread with balsamic vinaigrette.

Potato & Eggs Sandwich

$10.50

Potatoes and eggs with melted mozzarella.

Hot Roast Beef, Gravy & Mozzarella Sandwich

$11.00

Shrimp Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Torpedo Sandwich

$11.00

Genoa salami, ham, capicola, prosciutto & provolone cheese.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Roast beef with cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Ham & Fresh Mozzarella with Peppers Sandwich

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella and tomatoes with basil and onions.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.00

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Tuxedo Mousse Cake

$8.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Cheesecake Cones

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$6.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Local Italian Eatery. Full Table Service, Outdoor Patio, BYOB, Pickup Area, Catering

1061 Amboy Avenue, Edison, NJ 08837

