Ferraro1061
No reviews yet
1061 Amboy Avenue
Edison, NJ 08837
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza
Pizza
Cheese
16
1061 Special
Sausage, pepperoni, chicken, bacon, peppers, onions, mushrooms, extra cheese.
Bacon
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Jalapeno
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
With sausage & fresh mozzarella.
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo/BBQ Breaded Chicken pieces
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella
Fra Diavolo
Sweet, spicy sauce with fresh mozzarella.
Grandma
Thin Crust Square with Fresh Mozzarella
Hawaiian
Pineapples and ham
Lasagna
Meatballs, Ricotta, and mozzarella.
Margarita
Meat Lovers
Meatball, Sausage, Bacon, Chicken, Pepperoni
Meatball
Mushroom
Pepperoni
Pepperoni Jalapeno
Peppers & Onions
Sicilian
Sausage
Veggie Pie
Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions
Vodka
Vodka Grandma Pie
Thin Crust Square with Homemade Vodka Sauce and Fresh Mozzarella
BBQ Chicken
Personal Pizza
10-inch pizza
Onions
White Pie
Gluten Free Pizza
Pizza Bread
Online Ordering Food
Appetizers & Sides
Buffalo Tenders
Our signature spicy boneless buffalo tenders served with blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Buffalo Wings
Flavorful wings with hot buffalo or savory BBQ sauce.
Burrata
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Fresh bread baked with butter, fresh garlic and topped with gooey mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Fingers with French Fries
Crispy chicken fingers on a platter. Great for kids and adults alike.
Clams Oreganata
Fresh little neck clams stuffed with seasoned bread crumbs, fresh garlic, and olive oil.
Cold Antipasto
A variety of your Italian favorites served on a platter for two. Enjoy prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, ham, capicola, salami, marinated mushrooms, kalamata olives, provolone and other sharp Italian cheeses.
Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer
French Fries
Crispy, salted french fries — a perfect side or starter.
Fried Calamari
Fresh calamari rings fried to crispy perfection. Comes with side of red sauce for dipping.
Fried Ravioli
Your favorite raviolis deep fried and ready for picking!
Mini Rice Balls
Your favorite mozzarella cheesy fried rice balls, miniaturized!
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded mozzarella sticks fried until they are golden and served with a side of marinara sauce.
Mussels 1061
New Zealand green shell mussels served hot or sweet in our marinara sauce.
Sautéed Broccoli Rabe
Broccoli rabe sautéed with fresh garlic and oil.
Sautéed Spinach
Fresh spinach sautéed with garlic and olive oil.
Stuffed Focaccia Bread
Salads & Soups
Our Famous House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, carrot, red onion & sharp provolone cheese.
Avocado Salad
Romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pimentos, and avocado.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, pecorino romano cheese, croutons & caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
House salad topped with ham, salami & cheese roll-ups.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini & stuffed grape leaves. Anchovies on request.
Local 456
Our signature salad with roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella cheese.
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Popeye Salad
Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad
Fresh strawberries, creamy goat cheese, plump cherry tomatoes, and slices almonds served over a bed of arugula.
Chicken Soup
Escarole & Beans
Italian Wedding
Pasta Fagioli
Minestrone
Calzones
Rolls
Strombolis
Pasta
1061 Signature Sauce w/ Rigg
Baked Lasagna
Layers of pasta ricotta, mozzarella, sausage & marinara sauce.
Baked Ziti
Ziti with ricotta & parmesan cheeses topped with marinara sauce, and baked with mozzarella.
Cavatelli & Broccoli
Cavatelli pasta served with sautéed broccoli and garlic.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta served with parmesan cheese in a buttery garlic cream sauce.
Fusili Bolognese
Homemade cheese fusilli served in our bolognese style meat sauce with mozzarella cheese.
Homemade Gnocchi
Homemade ricotta gnocchi served with mozzarella & tomato sauce.
Manicotti
Pasta Primavera
Pasta served with a mixture of colorful vegetables in a light cream sauce.
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne pasta with our homemade vodka sauce.
Ravioli
Cheese ravioli served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Rigatoni Quattro Formaggio
Rigatoni in a creamy blend of four cheeses.
Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage
Spaghetti served with your choice of homemade meatballs or sausage in our red sauce.
Spinach Ravioli
Stuffed Shells
Sunday Gravy
Tortellini Michelangelo
Homemade cheese tortellini served with green peas, mushrooms, shallots & chicken breast in a pink cream sauce.
Ziti Alla Siciliano
Ziti with ricotta, mozzarella & eggplant, in meat sauce.
Chicken
Chicken Ferraro
Tender breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms, shallots, artichoke hearts & peppers, served in a sherry wine sauce.
Chicken Francese
Lightly coated with flour and egg sautéed in a lemon white wine sauce.
Chicken Marsala
Tender chicken sautéed with mushrooms & shallots & served in a marsala wine demi-glaze.
Chicken Milanese
Chicken Parmigiana
Tender chicken served in our homemade sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Pinocchio
Chicken Saltimbocca
Literally meaning “melts in your mouth,” tender chicken topped with prosciutto, eggplant, spinach & mozzarella cheese, served in a delicate wine sauce.
Frankie's Chicken Tortelli
Breaded chicken with cheese tortellini in Alfredo sauce.
Grilled Chicken w/ Broccoli Rabe
With broccoli, rigatoni & vodka sauce.
Grotto Grilled Chicken
Veal
Veal Amalfi
Veal Francese
Lightly coated with flour and egg sautéed in a lemon white wine sauce.
Veal Marsala
Tender veal sautéed with mushrooms & shallots & served in a marsala wine demi-glaze.
Veal Milanese
Veal Parmigiana
Tender veal served in our homemade sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Veal Saltimbocca
Literally meaning “melts in your mouth,” tender veal topped with prosciutto, eggplant, spinach & mozzarella cheese, served in a delicate wine sauce.
Veal Scallopini
Tender veal sautéed with mushrooms, shallots & served in a sherry wine sauce.
Fish
Blackened Salmon
Calamari Alla Giulio
Calamari sautéed with tomatoes, peas, shallots & served over linguini.
Filet of Sole Francese
Lightly coated with flour & egg, sautéed in a lemon white wine sauce.
Grilled Shrimp with Spinach Alfredo
Linguini Pescatore
Shrimp, clams, mussels, scallops & calamari, sautéed with garlic & extra virgin olive oil in our homemade marinara sauce –or spicy, sweet Fra Diavolo.
Linguini with Clam Sauce
Fresh little neck clams sautéed with garlic over linguini with red or white sauce.
Mussels Marinara
Fresh New Zealand green shell mussels sautéed with garlic & served in our homemade marinara sauce or Fra Diavolo.
Salmon Livornese
Sautéed salmon garlic, kalamata olives, capers & fresh tomatoes in a light wine sauce.
Scallops Fra Diavolo
Scallops Francese
Fresh sea scallops lightly coated with flour, egg & sautéed in a lemon white wine sauce.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic & served in our spicy, sweet Fra Diavolo sauce.
Shrimp Parmigiana
Jumbo fried shrimp topped with our homemade marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, wine, butter & served over linguini.
Sole Oregnata
Eggplant
Eggplant Parmigiana
Thinly sliced fried eggplant layered with sauce & cheese.
Eggplant Rollatini
Thinly sliced fried eggplant rolled with ricotta & mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Tower
Breaded eggplant cutlet, layered with fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers, drizzled with a balsamic demi-glaze served with sautéed spinach.
Roasted Eggplant Sauce
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers, served with balsamic vinaigrette on an Italian hero.
Chicken Sorrentino Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with eggplant & fresh mozzarella cheese, served on an Italian hero.
Drunken Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken with vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Veal Parmigiana Sandwich
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Sandwich
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
The Vazzano Sandwich
Thinly sliced fried eggplant topped with roasted peppers & fresh mozzarella cheese, served on garlic bread with balsamic vinaigrette.
Potato & Eggs Sandwich
Potatoes and eggs with melted mozzarella.
Hot Roast Beef, Gravy & Mozzarella Sandwich
Shrimp Parmigiana Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Torpedo Sandwich
Genoa salami, ham, capicola, prosciutto & provolone cheese.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast beef with cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Ham & Fresh Mozzarella with Peppers Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella and tomatoes with basil and onions.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Local Italian Eatery. Full Table Service, Outdoor Patio, BYOB, Pickup Area, Catering
1061 Amboy Avenue, Edison, NJ 08837