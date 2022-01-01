Fiesta Grill & Cantina imageView gallery

Combos

#1 Combo

$12.50

#2 Combo

$15.00

#3 Combo

$13.50

#4 Combo

$13.50

#5 Combo

$13.50

#6 Combo

$13.00

#7 Combo

$13.00

#8 Combo

$13.00

#9 Combo

$16.00

#10 Combo

$13.00

#12 Combo

$15.00

#13 Combo

$13.00

#14 Combo

$12.00

#16 Combo

$12.00

#17 Combo

$10.50

#18 Combo 2 Mole Enchiladas

$13.99

Fiesta Specialty Plates

Fiesta Enchilada

$13.00

Quesadilla Grande

$12.00

Traditional Chile Relleno Plate

$13.00

Torta Mexican Sandwhich

$13.00

Two Sopes

$14.00

Ceviche Plate

$16.00

Pollo Ala Crema

$15.99

Pambazos

$14.99

Tostada Tinga

$8.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

4 Little Tacos Lengua

$9.99

Chipotle Burger

$10.99

Mojarra

$16.99

4 Corn Taquitos

$11.99

Lunch/Dinner Plates

#1(L/D)

$13.00

#2(L/D)

$14.00

#3(L/D) Fiesta Style Chile Rellenos

$13.00

#4(L/D) Steak Ranchero

$23.00

#5(L/D) Milanesa Plate

$15.00

#6(L/D) Pork Tamale

$13.00

#7(L/D) Chicken Sliced Potatoes

$15.00

#8(L/D) Burrito

$13.00

#9(L/D)

$14.00

#10(L/D) Camarones A La Diabla!

$22.00

#11(L/D) Mole Poblano

$15.00

#12(L/D) Fajitas Your Choice Of Meat

$20.00

#13 (L/D) Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.99

#14 (L/D) Fiesta Carnitas Plate

$14.00

#15 (L/D) Fiesta Costillas

$14.00

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Combo Burrito

$10.00

Super Burrito

$12.00

Customer Favorite Burrito

$13.99

Burrito Del Mar

$13.99

Spicy! Rancho Burrito

$12.00

Spicy! Alpastor Burrito

$12.00

California Burrito

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Chimichanga

$12.00

Build A Burrito

Burrito Ala Mole

$13.99

Chile Relleno Bto

$13.00

Tacos

Tacos Americanos

$4.00

Tacos Mexicanos

$5.00

Tacos Del Mar

$5.50

Baja Style Fish Tacos

$5.00

Fried Taco

$4.00

Four Fried Tacos

$15.00

Tostada

Classic Tostada

$10.00

Ceviche Tostada

$13.00

Appetizers

Guacamole

$4.00

Sour Cream

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Small Plain Nacho Chips

$6.99

Asada Fries

$13.00

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

Large Plain Nacho Chips

$8.99

Three Flautas

$11.00

Wings Mango Habanero

$12.99

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

Wings Buffalo

$12.99

Chicken Strips

$12.99

Super Nachos !

$9.00

Side Of Ceviche With Tortillas

$12.00

Super Quesadilla Grilled Meat

$15.00

Super Quesadilla No Meat

$13.00

Super Quesadilla Shredded Meat

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Posole

$6.00

Albondigas

$6.00

Menudo

$6.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup Only As Bowl

$2.95

Deluxe Taco Salad

$12.00

Green Salad

$6.00

Grilled Carne Ensalada

$12.00

Grande Camaron Salad

$23.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Homemade Horchata

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Large Juice

$3.25

Sidral Apple Soda

$4.00

Senorial NA Sangria Soda

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Kids Soda

$2.25

Kids Juice

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Agua Fresca Jamaica Splash Of Fresh Lime

$4.00

Agua Fresca Cucumber With Splash Of Fresh Lime

$4.00

Large Milk

$3.25

Bar Sodas

$4.00

Small Juice

$2.75

Small Milk

$2.75

Agua Fresca Refill

$2.00

Cup Water

Red bull

$4.00

Sides

Beans

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Half Rice Half Beans

$6.50

Chile Verde Bowl

$9.00

Colorado Bowl

$9.00

Traditional Relleno

$8.00

Fiesta Style Relleno

$5.50

Pork Tamale

$4.50

Enchilada

$4.50

Quesadilla

$7.00

Corn Quesadilla

$3.50

Flauta

$4.00

Corn Tortilla

$0.75

Flour Tortilla

$1.25

Sope

$7.00

Side Meat

Side Fajita Veggies

$4.00

Large Salsas/Sauce

Taquito

$4.00

Side Of French Fries

$4.00

Sliced Potatoes

$4.00

Side Avacado

$2.00

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

Small Mild Salsa

$0.25

Small Spicy Salsa

$0.25

4 Slices Queso fresco Side Order

$3.00

Small Flour Quesadilla

$3.50

1Fresh Jalpeno Roasted

$0.25

Side Of Ceviche W\ Tortillas

$12.00

Side Mole And Ck

$10.00

Fried Taco

$4.00

Habanero Salsa 8 Oz

$4.00

Tamal Cheese N Pepper

$4.50

Extra Chips

$1.25

Side Of Grilled Vegetables

$4.00

Dessert

Flan

$5.00

Fried Banana

$5.00

Bunuelo

$4.25

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Tres Leches Cheese Cake

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Churros

$6.00

Traditional Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

Marble Cheescake

$4.00

Specialty Margaritas

House Margarita

$6.50

House Margarita Pitcher

$21.90

Fruit Blended Margarita

$9.95

Fruit Margarita Pitcher

$32.90

Agave Skinny Margarita

$11.50

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Pepino Loco Margarita

$11.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$10.50

Jalapeño Margarita

$11.50

Cucumber Margarita

$11.50

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Real Sangria

$7.00

Fiesta Chela Margarita With Coronita

$10.90

Aaron's Fiesta Paradise

$13.99

Our Signature Margarita

$13.50

Mary's Margarita

$13.50

Los Sinaloenses

$10.00

Mike's Margarita

$13.00

Brian's Margarita

$14.00

The Fiesta Extreme

$19.90

Pomegranate Margarita

$13.00

Blue Ocean Margarita

$13.00

32 Oz Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Mangonada

$11.00

Mangonada Bombs

$15.00

Flanchatas

$15.00

Jolly Ranchers

$15.00

Long island

$12.50

Mexican Candy Cocktail Special

$8.99

Jarrito Loco

$12.99

Virgen Strawberry Margarita

$4.00

Virgen Piña Colada

$4.00

Virgen Lime Margarita

$4.00

Paloma

$10.25

32 Oz Cadillac

$28.00

Pineaple Oasis Margarita

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Corona Bottled

$4.50

Corona Light Bottled

$4.50

Coronita Bottled

$3.50

Dos Equis Especial Lager Bottled

$4.50

Bohemia Bottled

$4.50Out of stock

Pacifico Bottled

$4.50

Tecate Can

$3.50

Negra Modelo Bottle

$4.50

Modelo Especial Bottle

$4.50

Corona Fammiliar

$4.50

Corona Familiar

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Golden State Cider Jamaica

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Modelito

$3.00

Coronita Bucket 6

$11.95

Dossxx Lager

$4.50

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Coors Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Can

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Miller High Life Bottle

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

O'douls NA Bottle

$4.00

Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Bottle

$4.50

Great White Beer

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Draft Beer

Pacifico Draft

$4.50

Negra Modelo Draft

$4.50

Modelo Especial Draft

$4.50

Redwood Curtain IGA Draft

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber Draft Back Bar

$4.50

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$5.00

Stealhead

$4.50

Great White

$4.50

Sticky Fingers Redwood Curtain Ipa

$5.00

Rasberry Lambic

$8.00

Tangerine Wheat Lost Coast Brewery

$4.50

Wine By the Glass

Bogle Chardonney Glass

$6.00

Bogle Saugvignon Blanc Glass

$6.00

Bogle Cabernet Glass

$6.00

Bogle Merlot Glass

$6.00

Wycliff California Champagne

$5.00

Portillo Malbec

$6.00

Altozano Wine

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

Paloma

$10.25

Mexican Mule

$11.25

Cantaritos

$8.00

Michelada

$9.50

Oaxacan Old Fashion

$12.99

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.50

Adios Fiesta

$11.50

Daquiri

$9.95

Fiesta Chela Margarita

$10.90

Virgin Cocktail

$5.00

Pina Colada

$10.50

Moscow Mule

$11.25

Pineapple Oasis

$9.99

Mojito

$12.50

Rumchata

$12.50

Basic B_ _ch

$11.25

Citris Martini

$12.50

Cranberry Vodka

$12.50

Sex On The Beach

$12.50

Irish Mule

$9.75

Shrimp Michelada

$11.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$12.99

Mai Tai

$12.99

Fiesta Black Opal

$12.99

Pepino Loco

$12.99

Cranberry And Vodka

$12.50

Chocotini Vodka

$10.00

Fiestatini Vodka

Bottle Wine

Bogle Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$22.00

Bogle Chardonney Bottle

$22.00

Montecillo Albarino Bottle

$16.00

Bogle Merlot Bottle

$22.00

Bogle Carbernet Bottle

$22.00

Altonzano Tempranillo Bottle

$18.00

Portillo Malbec Bottle

$18.00

Wycliff Sparkling Wine

$16.00

Ruffino Sparking Prosecco MINI

$7.00

Ruffino Sparkling Rose MINI

$7.00

House Wine

Peter Vella Chablish

$5.00

Peter Vella Blush

$5.00

Peter Vella Burgundy

$5.00

Peter Vella White Zinfindel

$5.00

Half Carafe

$8.00

Full carafe

$14.00

Spirits

Torada Tequila (Well)

$4.00

Asombroso Gran Reserva 5 Yr Extra Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Asombroso La Rosa Reposado

$10.00

Asombroso Platino Triple Distilled

$9.00

Avion Reposado

$11.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$25.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$16.00

Casa Nobel Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.50

Casamigos Silver

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Anejo

$10.75

Cazadores Blanco

$7.50

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Clase Azul Plata

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$18.00

Corralejo Anejo

$10.00

Corralejo Blanco

$8.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$23.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.50

Don Julio Reposado

$9.50

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$12.50

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Gran Corralejo Anejo

$20.00

Herradura Anejo

$11.75

Herradura Blanco

$8.50

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Anejo

$9.50

Hornitos Plata

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.50

Jose Cuerve Reserva Lafamilia

$16.00

Milagro Anejo

$9.50

Milagro Reposado

$8.50

Milagro Silver

$7.50

Partida Anejo

$12.00

Partida Blanco

$10.00

Partida Reposado

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$10.50

Patron Silver

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Silver

$7.50

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$9.00

1800 Silver

$7.50

Chamucos Anejo

$9.00

Chamucos Silver

$7.50

Chamucos Reposado

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$14.00

1800 Reposado

$8.50

1800 Anejo

$10.00

La Adelita Silver

$10.00

La Adelita Reposado

$12.00

La Adelita Anejo

$14.00

Patron Piedra

$16.00

Avion 1944

$23.00

Cincoro Silver

$16.00

Cincoro Reposado

$20.00

Cincoro Anejo

$25.00

Komos

$26.00

Clase Azul Extra Anejo

$160.00

Bravo

$9.00

Herradura Ultra

$14.00

Donjulio70

$13.00

Dobel Diamante

$10.50

Mi Campo Reposado

$9.00

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00

Del Maguey Crema De

$8.25

Illegal Joven

$10.25

Illegal Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Joven

$12.00Out of stock

Monte Lobos Joven

$8.75

Xicaru Joven

$6.00Out of stock

Xicaru Reposado

$6.00

Mezcal Burrito

$9.00

El Silencio Ensamble

$18.00

El Silencio Espadin

$16.00

Heaven Hill Whiskey (Well)

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Fire Ball

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Seagrams V.O.

$7.50

Crown Royal Reserve

$9.50

Jim Beam

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Rye

$6.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$9.00Out of stock

Four Roses

$7.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden Rye

$11.00Out of stock

Makers Mark 46

$10.50

Cutty Sark

$8.00

Glenlivet

$10.50

Johnny Walker Red Label

$16.00

Buchanans

$9.50

Macallen 12

$12.00Out of stock

Johnny Walker Black Label

$21.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$60.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Nikolai Vodka (Well)

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stolichynaya

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Absolute

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Smirnoff

$8.00

Smirnoff Green Apple

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Smirnoff Rasberry

$8.00

Svedka Citrus

$7.00

Taaka Gin (Well)

$7.00

Tanquerey

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Cane Run Rum (Well)

$6.00

Bacardi Superior

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Meyers Dark

$7.50

Malibu Coconut Rum

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$8.50

Jagermeister

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Midori Melon

$5.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Chambord

$8.50

Khalua

$6.72

Patron XO

$7.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.50

Gran Manier

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$6.00

E J Brandy

$7.00

Specialty Shots

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Purple Hooter Shooter

$10.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.99

Drink Specials

canned modelo especial & House Tequila Special

$6.00

Drink Special

$9.99

Coronita Bucket

$10.95

Some Old Favorites

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Classic MartiniTanqueray

$10.00

Classic Martini Bombay

$13.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Tijuana Bulldog

$8.00

Nuclear Meltdown

$15.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Cocktail

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Brunch

Machaca Con Huevos

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Chorizo Con Huevos

$13.00

Breakfast Torta

$12.00

Mexican Steak & Eggs Breakfast

$23.00

Chilaquilles Rojos

$13.00

Chilaquiles Verdes

$13.00

Brunch Cocktail

Mimosa

$5.00

Grey Hound

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Vampiro

$7.00

La Chancla

$8.00

Wycliff California Champagne Bottle

$16.00

Specials

4 Little Tacos

$7.99

Mexican Candy Cocktail Drink

$8.50

Cheeseburger And Fries

$8.99

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.95

Mojarra W/rice

$13.99

Huarache

$13.99

Huarache Veggies

$13.99

Jarrito Loco

$12.99

White Queso Dip

$6.00

Nacho cheese dip

$3.99

Mole Verde Platte

$10.99

Ceviche Camaron

$10.99

Fresh Watermlon Margarita

$8.99

Paloma Cocktail

$6.00

Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Philyy Cheese Sandwich With Fries

$12.00

Shot And Beer Special Hazy Ipa , Modelo Or Corona Can Only

$6.00

Taco Tuesday

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Just 1 Click Away! Enjoy classic Mexican flavors made from recipes handed down through generations at this local family-owned restaurant. With hand-made fresh tortillas that are pressed daily, rich sauces made from scratch and plenty of delicious margaritas. to-go, you're guaranteed to enjoy this meal. Serving Arcata for 37 years!

Location

3525 Janes Road, Arcata, CA 95521

Directions

Gallery
Fiesta Grill & Cantina image

