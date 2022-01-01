Fiesta Grill & Cantina
Combos
Fiesta Specialty Plates
Fiesta Enchilada
$13.00
Quesadilla Grande
$12.00
Traditional Chile Relleno Plate
$13.00
Torta Mexican Sandwhich
$13.00
Two Sopes
$14.00
Ceviche Plate
$16.00
Pollo Ala Crema
$15.99
Pambazos
$14.99
Tostada Tinga
$8.50
Shrimp Cocktail
$14.00
4 Little Tacos Lengua
$9.99
Chipotle Burger
$10.99
Mojarra
$16.99
4 Corn Taquitos
$11.99
Lunch/Dinner Plates
#1(L/D)
$13.00
#2(L/D)
$14.00
#3(L/D) Fiesta Style Chile Rellenos
$13.00
#4(L/D) Steak Ranchero
$23.00
#5(L/D) Milanesa Plate
$15.00
#6(L/D) Pork Tamale
$13.00
#7(L/D) Chicken Sliced Potatoes
$15.00
#8(L/D) Burrito
$13.00
#9(L/D)
$14.00
#10(L/D) Camarones A La Diabla!
$22.00
#11(L/D) Mole Poblano
$15.00
#12(L/D) Fajitas Your Choice Of Meat
$20.00
#13 (L/D) Vegetarian Fajitas
$11.99
#14 (L/D) Fiesta Carnitas Plate
$14.00
#15 (L/D) Fiesta Costillas
$14.00
Burritos
Tacos
Appetizers
Guacamole
$4.00
Sour Cream
$3.00
Pico De Gallo
$3.00
Small Plain Nacho Chips
$6.99
Asada Fries
$13.00
Queso Fundido
$8.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.50
Large Plain Nacho Chips
$8.99
Three Flautas
$11.00
Wings Mango Habanero
$12.99
Mozzerella Sticks
$8.00
Wings Buffalo
$12.99
Chicken Strips
$12.99
Super Nachos !
$9.00
Side Of Ceviche With Tortillas
$12.00
Super Quesadilla Grilled Meat
$15.00
Super Quesadilla No Meat
$13.00
Super Quesadilla Shredded Meat
$14.00
Soups & Salads
Beverages
Fountain Soda
$3.50
Homemade Horchata
$4.00
Jarritos
$4.00
Virgin Margarita
$4.00
Hot Tea
$3.50
Mexican Coke
$4.00
Large Juice
$3.25
Sidral Apple Soda
$4.00
Senorial NA Sangria Soda
$4.00
Hot Coffee
$3.50
Kids Soda
$2.25
Kids Juice
$2.75
Hot Chocolate
$3.25
Agua Fresca Jamaica Splash Of Fresh Lime
$4.00
Agua Fresca Cucumber With Splash Of Fresh Lime
$4.00
Large Milk
$3.25
Bar Sodas
$4.00
Small Juice
$2.75
Small Milk
$2.75
Agua Fresca Refill
$2.00
Cup Water
Red bull
$4.00
Sides
Beans
$3.50
Rice
$3.50
Half Rice Half Beans
$6.50
Chile Verde Bowl
$9.00
Colorado Bowl
$9.00
Traditional Relleno
$8.00
Fiesta Style Relleno
$5.50
Pork Tamale
$4.50
Enchilada
$4.50
Quesadilla
$7.00
Corn Quesadilla
$3.50
Flauta
$4.00
Corn Tortilla
$0.75
Flour Tortilla
$1.25
Sope
$7.00
Side Meat
Side Fajita Veggies
$4.00
Large Salsas/Sauce
Taquito
$4.00
Side Of French Fries
$4.00
Sliced Potatoes
$4.00
Side Avacado
$2.00
Bag Of Chips
$1.00
Small Mild Salsa
$0.25
Small Spicy Salsa
$0.25
4 Slices Queso fresco Side Order
$3.00
Small Flour Quesadilla
$3.50
1Fresh Jalpeno Roasted
$0.25
Side Of Ceviche W\ Tortillas
$12.00
Side Mole And Ck
$10.00
Fried Taco
$4.00
Habanero Salsa 8 Oz
$4.00
Tamal Cheese N Pepper
$4.50
Extra Chips
$1.25
Side Of Grilled Vegetables
$4.00
Dessert
Specialty Margaritas
House Margarita
$6.50
House Margarita Pitcher
$21.90
Fruit Blended Margarita
$9.95
Fruit Margarita Pitcher
$32.90
Agave Skinny Margarita
$11.50
Mezcal Margarita
$10.00
Cadillac Margarita
$14.00
Pepino Loco Margarita
$11.00
Hibiscus Margarita
$10.50
Jalapeño Margarita
$11.50
Cucumber Margarita
$11.50
Vegas Bomb
$12.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Real Sangria
$7.00
Fiesta Chela Margarita With Coronita
$10.90
Aaron's Fiesta Paradise
$13.99
Our Signature Margarita
$13.50
Mary's Margarita
$13.50
Los Sinaloenses
$10.00
Mike's Margarita
$13.00
Brian's Margarita
$14.00
The Fiesta Extreme
$19.90
Pomegranate Margarita
$13.00
Blue Ocean Margarita
$13.00
32 Oz Margarita
$14.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Mangonada
$11.00
Mangonada Bombs
$15.00
Flanchatas
$15.00
Jolly Ranchers
$15.00
Long island
$12.50
Mexican Candy Cocktail Special
$8.99
Jarrito Loco
$12.99
Virgen Strawberry Margarita
$4.00
Virgen Piña Colada
$4.00
Virgen Lime Margarita
$4.00
Paloma
$10.25
32 Oz Cadillac
$28.00
Pineaple Oasis Margarita
$12.00
Bottled Beer
Corona Bottled
$4.50
Corona Light Bottled
$4.50
Coronita Bottled
$3.50
Dos Equis Especial Lager Bottled
$4.50
Bohemia Bottled
$4.50Out of stock
Pacifico Bottled
$4.50
Tecate Can
$3.50
Negra Modelo Bottle
$4.50
Modelo Especial Bottle
$4.50
Corona Fammiliar
$4.50
Corona Familiar
$4.50
Victoria
$4.50
Golden State Cider Jamaica
$4.50
Sol
$4.50
Modelito
$3.00
Coronita Bucket 6
$11.95
Dossxx Lager
$4.50
Budweiser Bottle
$4.00
Bud Light Bottle
$4.00
Coors Bottle
$4.00
Coors Light Bottle
$4.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon Can
$3.50
Michelob Ultra Bottle
$4.00
Miller High Life Bottle
$4.00
Angry Orchard
$4.00
O'douls NA Bottle
$4.00
Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Bottle
$4.50
Great White Beer
$4.50
Angry Orchard
$4.50
Draft Beer
Wine By the Glass
Specialty Drinks
Paloma
$10.25
Mexican Mule
$11.25
Cantaritos
$8.00
Michelada
$9.50
Oaxacan Old Fashion
$12.99
Long Island Ice Tea
$12.50
Adios Fiesta
$11.50
Daquiri
$9.95
Fiesta Chela Margarita
$10.90
Virgin Cocktail
$5.00
Pina Colada
$10.50
Moscow Mule
$11.25
Pineapple Oasis
$9.99
Mojito
$12.50
Rumchata
$12.50
Basic B_ _ch
$11.25
Citris Martini
$12.50
Cranberry Vodka
$12.50
Sex On The Beach
$12.50
Irish Mule
$9.75
Shrimp Michelada
$11.00
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
$12.99
Mai Tai
$12.99
Fiesta Black Opal
$12.99
Pepino Loco
$12.99
Cranberry And Vodka
$12.50
Chocotini Vodka
$10.00
Fiestatini Vodka
Bottle Wine
Bogle Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$22.00
Bogle Chardonney Bottle
$22.00
Montecillo Albarino Bottle
$16.00
Bogle Merlot Bottle
$22.00
Bogle Carbernet Bottle
$22.00
Altonzano Tempranillo Bottle
$18.00
Portillo Malbec Bottle
$18.00
Wycliff Sparkling Wine
$16.00
Ruffino Sparking Prosecco MINI
$7.00
Ruffino Sparkling Rose MINI
$7.00
House Wine
Spirits
Torada Tequila (Well)
$4.00
Asombroso Gran Reserva 5 Yr Extra Anejo
$20.00Out of stock
Asombroso La Rosa Reposado
$10.00
Asombroso Platino Triple Distilled
$9.00
Avion Reposado
$11.00
Avion Silver
$10.00
Casa Noble Anejo
$25.00
Casa Noble Reposado
$16.00
Casa Nobel Reposado
$10.00
Casamigos Anejo
$13.50
Casamigos Silver
$10.00
Casamigos Reposado
$12.00
Cazadores Anejo
$10.75
Cazadores Blanco
$7.50
Cazadores Reposado
$8.00
Clase Azul Plata
$15.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$18.00
Corralejo Anejo
$10.00
Corralejo Blanco
$8.00
Corralejo Reposado
$9.00
Don Julio 1942
$23.00
Don Julio Anejo
$11.00
Don Julio Blanco
$8.50
Don Julio Reposado
$9.50
1800 Cristalino Anejo
$12.50
Espolon Blanco
$9.00
Espolon Reposado
$11.00
Gran Corralejo Anejo
$20.00
Herradura Anejo
$11.75
Herradura Blanco
$8.50
Herradura Reposado
$9.00
Hornitos Anejo
$9.50
Hornitos Plata
$7.00
Hornitos Reposado
$8.50
Jose Cuerve Reserva Lafamilia
$16.00
Milagro Anejo
$9.50
Milagro Reposado
$8.50
Milagro Silver
$7.50
Partida Anejo
$12.00
Partida Blanco
$10.00
Partida Reposado
$11.00
Patron Anejo
$12.00
Patron Reposado
$10.50
Patron Silver
$9.00
Cabo Wabo Silver
$7.50
Cabo Wabo Reposado
$8.00
Cabo Wabo Anejo
$9.00
1800 Silver
$7.50
Chamucos Anejo
$9.00
Chamucos Silver
$7.50
Chamucos Reposado
$8.00
Jose Cuervo Silver
$7.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$7.00
Patron Extra Anejo
$14.00
1800 Reposado
$8.50
1800 Anejo
$10.00
La Adelita Silver
$10.00
La Adelita Reposado
$12.00
La Adelita Anejo
$14.00
Patron Piedra
$16.00
Avion 1944
$23.00
Cincoro Silver
$16.00
Cincoro Reposado
$20.00
Cincoro Anejo
$25.00
Komos
$26.00
Clase Azul Extra Anejo
$160.00
Bravo
$9.00
Herradura Ultra
$14.00
Donjulio70
$13.00
Dobel Diamante
$10.50
Mi Campo Reposado
$9.00
Del Maguey Vida
$8.00
Del Maguey Crema De
$8.25
Illegal Joven
$10.25
Illegal Reposado
$13.00
Casamigos Joven
$12.00Out of stock
Monte Lobos Joven
$8.75
Xicaru Joven
$6.00Out of stock
Xicaru Reposado
$6.00
Mezcal Burrito
$9.00
El Silencio Ensamble
$18.00
El Silencio Espadin
$16.00
Heaven Hill Whiskey (Well)
$6.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$7.50
Jameson
$8.50
Crown Royal
$8.50
Fire Ball
$7.00
Canadian Club
$7.00
Seagrams V.O.
$7.50
Crown Royal Reserve
$9.50
Jim Beam
$8.00
Woodford Reserve
$11.00
Black Velvet
$6.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Jim Beam Rye
$6.00
Makers Mark
$9.50
Wild Turkey 101
$7.00Out of stock
Basil Hayden
$9.00Out of stock
Four Roses
$7.00Out of stock
Basil Hayden Rye
$11.00Out of stock
Makers Mark 46
$10.50
Cutty Sark
$8.00
Glenlivet
$10.50
Johnny Walker Red Label
$16.00
Buchanans
$9.50
Macallen 12
$12.00Out of stock
Johnny Walker Black Label
$21.00
Johnny Walker Blue Label
$60.00
Hennessey
$10.00
Nikolai Vodka (Well)
$7.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Stolichynaya
$9.00
Titos
$9.00
Absolute
$9.00
Grey Goose
$9.50
Smirnoff
$8.00
Smirnoff Green Apple
$8.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$8.00
Smirnoff Rasberry
$8.00
Svedka Citrus
$7.00
Taaka Gin (Well)
$7.00
Tanquerey
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire
$9.50
Cane Run Rum (Well)
$6.00
Bacardi Superior
$7.00
Sailor Jerry
$7.50
Captain Morgan
$7.50
Meyers Dark
$7.50
Malibu Coconut Rum
$7.00
Bacardi 151
$8.50
Jagermeister
$5.00
Fireball
$5.00
Midori Melon
$5.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Chambord
$8.50
Khalua
$6.72
Patron XO
$7.00
Baileys Irish Cream
$6.50
Gran Manier
$8.00
Fernet Branca
$6.00
E J Brandy
$7.00
Specialty Shots
Drink Specials
Some Old Favorites
Brunch
Brunch Cocktail
Specials
4 Little Tacos
$7.99
Mexican Candy Cocktail Drink
$8.50
Cheeseburger And Fries
$8.99
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
$8.95
Mojarra W/rice
$13.99
Huarache
$13.99
Huarache Veggies
$13.99
Jarrito Loco
$12.99
White Queso Dip
$6.00
Nacho cheese dip
$3.99
Mole Verde Platte
$10.99
Ceviche Camaron
$10.99
Fresh Watermlon Margarita
$8.99
Paloma Cocktail
$6.00
Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla
$12.00
Philyy Cheese Sandwich With Fries
$12.00
Shot And Beer Special Hazy Ipa , Modelo Or Corona Can Only
$6.00
Taco Tuesday
$7.99
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Just 1 Click Away! Enjoy classic Mexican flavors made from recipes handed down through generations at this local family-owned restaurant. With hand-made fresh tortillas that are pressed daily, rich sauces made from scratch and plenty of delicious margaritas. to-go, you're guaranteed to enjoy this meal. Serving Arcata for 37 years!
Location
3525 Janes Road, Arcata, CA 95521
Gallery
