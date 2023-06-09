Soul Food
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Fin & Feathers
627 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in the heart of Edgewood, Atlanta, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Atlanta’s culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.
Location
360 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
