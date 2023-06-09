Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Fin & Feathers

627 Reviews

$$

360 Edgewood Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30312

Starters

Catfish Nuggets

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Dynamite Pepper Shrimp

$17.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Jerk Egg Rolls

$14.00

Signature Wings

$12.00

Tacos

$11.00

Chicken Thigh Nuggets

$12.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fire Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Jerk Turkey Burger

$15.00

Catfish Filet Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Entrees

Catfish

$19.00

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

Fried Catfish & Grits

$19.00

Fried Chicken

$19.00

Grilled Lobster Tail & Grits

$28.00

Grilled Lobster Tails

$56.00

Honey Bourbon Salmon

$27.00

Lamb Chops

$39.00

Malibu Ribeye

$35.00

Roasted Chicken Thighs

$18.00

Salmon & Grits

$25.00

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$23.00

Veggie Bowl

$18.00

Sides

Broccoli

$7.00

Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Rice Pilaf

$7.00

Grits

$5.00

Roasted Corn

$7.00Out of stock

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Chef Salad

$8.00

Whipped Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Lobster Tail

$22.00

Catfish

$13.00

Salmon

$17.00

(6) Shrimp

$15.00

Chicken breast

$11.00

Whole WIngs (3)

$13.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Extra Sauces

Hot Sauce

Xtra Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Xtra Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Xtra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Xtra Remoulade

$0.50

Xtra Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Xtra Honey Bourbon

$0.75

Xtra Salsa

$0.50

Xtra Lamb Sauce

$0.75

Xtra Aoli

$0.50

Xtra Spicy Parm Sauce

$2.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Brunch

All Star Breakfast

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

California Omelette

$16.00

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

Chops & Eggs

$29.00

Edgewood Breakfast

$16.00

French Toast

$16.00

Fried Catfish & Grits

$19.00

Grilled Lobster Tail & Grits

$28.00

Salmon & Grits

$25.00

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Steak & Eggs

$27.00

The Ultimate

$17.00

Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

Brunch Sides

2 Eggs

$5.00

Bacon (3)

$6.00

Biscuit

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Catfish

$12.00

Chicken breast

$11.00

French Toast Only

$12.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Lobster Tail

$22.00

Pancake

$6.00

Turkey Sausage

$6.00

Waffle

$8.00

Whole WIngs (3)

$13.00

Mothers Day Special $60 Start Price

Mothers Day Meal

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in the heart of Edgewood, Atlanta, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Atlanta’s culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.

Website

Location

360 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

