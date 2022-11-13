Restaurant header imageView gallery

FiNCA To FiLTER - West End

review star

No reviews yet

1010 White St SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

Popular Items

Tea Latte
Latte
Chocolate Croissant

FORAGER FALL MENU

SCORPiO SPRiTZER

$7.00

Seasonal Spritzer, iced sparkling americano with pomegranate syrup

PAW PAW iSSUES (LIMITED RELEASE)

$8.50

Iced or hot latte with lavender syrup and butterfly pea powder

A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME

$6.00

Iced or hot latte with rose and cardamom syrup

MiNOR FOOTPRiNT

$7.00

Latte with mountain mint syrup, from a wild, zesty, mint-like herb native to Georgia, served with Minor Figures Oat milk

TheyScout

$6.00

THEY SCOUT $6 Homemade lemonade with mountain mint syrup

NOT NOT TODDY

$6.00

Iced or hot Elderberry Tea with notes of ginger + anise, honey syrup, and a dash of orange bitters

SORREL SPICED LATTE

$6.50

Drinks

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drip

$3.50+

Tea Latte

$5.50

12oz CBD Kombucha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Steamer

$3.00

Shaker

$3.00

Montane

$3.00

Montane Case

$8.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Pour Over

$4.75

Cup of milk

$2.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Matcha

$5.50

Cold Brew Can

$5.00+

Cold Brew Can 4pack

$16.00

Bat Bat Soda

$5.00

Bat Bat Gore Cola

$5.00

4pack Bat Bat Soda

$16.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Oatly Carton

$7.00

Kalo Hemp Seltzer

$6.00

4 pack Gore Cola

$16.00

Lemonade

$4.50

The Upside Downhill

$5.45

The Upside Downhill

$6.00

Espresso Menu

Latte

$5.25+

Cappucino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.25

Americano

$3.50+

Cortado

$4.00

Machiatto

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso Spritzer

$7.00

PAW PAW iSSUES (LIMITED RELEASE)

$8.50

Iced or hot latte with lavender syrup and butterfly pea powder

MiNOR FOOTPRiNT

$7.00

Latte with mountain mint syrup, from a wild, zesty, mint-like herb native to Georgia, served with Minor Figures Oat milk

SCORPiO SPRiTZER

$7.00

Seasonal Spritzer, iced sparkling americano with pomegranate syrup

TheyScout

$6.00

THEY SCOUT $6 Homemade lemonade with mountain mint syrup

A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME

$6.00

Iced or hot latte with rose and cardamom syrup

NOT NOT TODDY

$6.00

Iced or hot Elderberry Tea with notes of ginger + anise, honey syrup, and a dash of orange bitters

SORREL SPICED LATTE

$6.50

Bagel

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$3.30

Everything Bagel

$3.30

Plain Bagel

$3.30

Sea Salt Olive Oil

$3.30

Pastries

Plain Crossiant

$4.25

Rasperry Cream Cheese

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Hazelnut Danish

$4.50

To-go

Oatmeal

$4.00

Kate's Real Food Bar

$2.99

Jamie's Vegan Cookies

$3.50+

Condor Chocolates

$4.95

Biscotti

$2.75

Empanadas

Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Cheese & Onion

$4.95

Steak & Potato

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken & Fennel

$5.50

Black Bean & Cheese

$4.95

Scallion Potato

$4.50

Merch

Sticker

$1.50

Honest to Goodness Hat

$30.00

Koozie

$5.00

Stuffs

Candle Small Glass Jar

$10.00

Stickers

$1.50

Big Spoon Almond Butter

$14.00

Plum & Rose Trade St. Jam

$14.00

Coffee Traveler

$25.00

Candle Gold Metal Tin

$15.00

Candle Large Glass Jar

$30.00

Coffee

Box Coffee

$27.00

Box Lavender Lemonade

$31.00

Box of hot cocoa

$31.00

Food + bites

Empanada Plate (5 pieces)

$15.00

Empanada Plate (10 pieces)

$49.00

Empanada Plate (15 pieces)

$75.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
All participants in coffee supply chain deserve a livable wage for a job well done. Finca to Filter is an Atlanta based coffee co. Founded on pillars of advocacy and transparency, we aim to start hard conversations that lead to more equitable coffee.

1010 White St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

