Sushi Party Atlanta

Classic Sushi Rolls

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Fresh Salmon

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Fresh Tuna

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Fresh Yellowtail

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Avocado and Cucumber

California Roll

$10.00

Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Ground Tuna, Siracha

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Shrimp, Crunch, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo

Spicy Crunchy Roll

$10.00

Choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail Crunch, spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Crab Salad, avocado, cucumber, yellowtail, tuna, salmon

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Tempura Fried Shrimp, Cucumber, Mayo

Signature Rolls

Super Trap Crunch Roll

$13.50

Fried roll with salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Fantastic Trap Roll

$17.50

Tempura fried shrimp, cream cheese, topped with, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Diablo Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, tempura flake, topped with tuna, spicy mayo. Served aburi style. (Lightly seared)

Nigiri (2pc)

Tuna Nigiri

$7.50

Salmon Nigiri

$7.50

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.50

Shrimp Nigiri

$7.50

Sashimi (3pc)

Tuna Sashimi

$8.50

Salmon Sashimi

$8.50

Shrimp Sashimi

$8.50

Yellowtail Sashimi

$8.50

VIP Ticket Holder Rolls

VIP TICKET HOLDERS ONLY ^_^ Please do NOT order if you do not have a VIP TICKET Choose between California roll or yellowtail roll. Must present ticket to cashier to collect before receiving food

California Roll

Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado

Yellowtail Roll

Fresh Yellowtail Roll

Tuna roll

Salmon roll

Appetizer

Hamachi Jalepeno

$12.00

Fresh Yellowtail and Fresh Jalapeno

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We bring sushi Party to you

Location

933 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

