- Home
- /
- Oregon
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Firefly Coffeehouse
Firefly Coffeehouse
634 Reviews
$
114 North Main Street
Oregon, WI 53575
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Seasonal Specials
Apple Chaider
Premium Michigan Fresh Apple Cider & Chai Tea, Hot or Iced, topped with Cinnamon & Nutmeg
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice Flavoring, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk
Pumpkin Frost Latte
Ghirardelli White Chocolate & Pumpkin Spice Flavor with choice of Milk
Harvest Latte
Hazelnut, Vanilla & Cinnamon Flavors, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk
Hot Apple Cider
Premium Michigan Apple Cider, served hot with Cinnamon & Nutmeg
Pumpkin Chai
Pumpkin Flavoring, Chai Tea, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk
Cold Brew with Pumpkin Spice
Bee Sting Latte
Raw Honey & Hazelnut Flavor with choice of Milk, topped with Cinnamon
Espresso
Mocha Latte
Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Milk
Caramella Latte
Ghirardelli Caramel & Vanilla with choice of Milk
Flavored Latte
Your Syrup Choice, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk
Latte
Hot or Iced with choice of Milk
Cappuccino
Espresso with choice of Foamed Milk
Miel
Honey & Cinnamon Latte with choice of Milk
Americano
Espresso with Hot or Iced Water
White Zombie
Lightly-roasted Espresso Beans with White Chocolate with choice of Milk
Espresso (Double Shot)
Anodyne's Dark Roast Sumatra
Flat White
8 oz, Two Shots Espresso with Choice of Milk
Cortado
4.5 oz, Two Shots of Espresso with 2 oz Steamed Whole Milk
Coffee
Firefly Blend
Medium Roast from Wonder State
Oregon's Living Room
Medium Roast from Anodyne
Today's Dark Roast
Varies Daily
Today's Single Origin Medium Roast
Varies Daily
Today's Decaffeinated
Varies Daily
Red Eye
Firefly Blend with Espresso
Au Lait
Firefly Blend with choice of Milk
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew from Anodyne
New! Coffee To Go for 8 People
Cardboard Carafe with No-Spill Plastic Pour, 90 oz of Firefly Blend coffee with eight, 12-oz compostable to go cups and lids. Cream & Sugar not included - you provide your own.
Tea & Lemonade
Iced Tea
Choose from Black, Mango Green or Elderberry Hibiscus
Hot Tea
Choice of our Rishi Organic teas
London Fog
Rishi Organic Earl Grey tea, Vanilla and choice of Milk
Honey Matcha Tea Latte
Unsweetened Matcha Tea with Raw Honey & choice of Milk
Raspberry Lemonade, 16 oz
Lemonade with Raspberry Flavor, 16 oz
Lavender Lemonade, 16 oz
Lemonade with Lavender Flavor, 16 oz
Arnold Palmer, 16 oz
Black Ice Tea & Premium Lemonade, 16 oz
Chai
Blended
Coffee Frappe
Coffee, Ice & choice of Flavor. 16 oz.
Milk Frappe
Skim Milk, Ice & choice of Flavor. 16 oz
Chai Spice Smoothie
We used to call this the Power Smoothie. Bananas, Honey, Spiced Chai, Skim Milk. 16 oz.
Tropical Dream Smoothie
Pineapple, Mango, Orange Juice. 16 oz.
Berry Banana Smoothie
Strawberries & Bananas, Orange Juice. 16 oz.
Blended Elvis Smoothie
Peanut Butter & Cocoa Powders, Bananas & Honey w/Skim Milk. 16 oz
Green Machine Smoothie
Bananas, Pineapple, Mango, Spinach & Spirulina, Orange Juice. 16 oz
Maple Monkey Smoothie
Bananas, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Coconut Milk, 16 oz.
More
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Steamed Hot Milk
Chocolate Milk
Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Milk
Milk
Choice of Milk including Whole, 2% and Skim from Sassy Cow Creamery
Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate
Azteca D'oro 1519 Mexican Spiced Ground Chocolate, with choice of Milk
Mayan Mocha
2 Shots Espresso & Mexican Spiced Cocoa, with choice of Milk
Steamer
Hot Milk with Choice of Syrup Flavor
Italian Soda
Sanpellegrino Sparking Water with choice of Syrup Flavor
Cooler
Orange Juice, 10 oz
Apple Juice, 10 oz
Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, 10 oz
Bottled Water
Ice Mountain Brand, 16 oz
Wisco Sparkle Water
Organic Filtered Sparkling Water, 12 oz
Bubbl'r Sparkling Water
12 oz cans
Izze Sparkling Juice
8.4 oz cans
Can of Soda
Coke & Pepsi Products, 12 oz
Sassy Cow Milk, 1 Gallon
We are proud to use farm fresh Sassy Cow Milk from Columbus, Wis. Whole, 2% or Skim.
Pay it Forward
Gift Cards for Pick-Up
$5 Gift Card
A Firefly gift card makes a great thank you gift! We'll even mail it for you - enter the recipient address in Special Requests!!
$10 Gift Card
Did you know you can use a Firefly gift card to pay when ordering online by going to fireflycoffeehouse.com?
$25 Gift Card
Check the balance of a gift card by scanning the code on the back with your phone!
$50 Gift Card
Is it a gift? We'll mail it for you for free! Just enter the recipient address in Special Requests!
$100 Gift Card - Get a Free T-Shirt!
Help us recover from our recent shutdown and we'll give you a free t-shirt! Pick one!
From-Scratch Daily Bakery
Almond Biscotti
From-scratch, contains Almonds, Butter, Flour, Eggs & all the good stuff. Made to dip in your hot coffee or latte!
Coffee Cake / Raspberry
With pecans
Coffee Cake / Blueberry
With pecans
Scone / Pumpkin Chocolate Chip
Scone / Raspberry Lemon
Scone / Blueberry Peach
Muffin / Blueberry Bran
Muffin / Strawberry
Muffin / Cranberry Orange
Marshmallow Crispie Jumbo Bar
Vegan & Gluten-Free
Firefly Granola Bars: 3 for $10
Firefly Granola Bars made daily from scratch. Vegan, Gluten-Free, 10 g Protein per bar. Oats, Almonds, Pecans, Peanut Butter, Pepitas, Sunflower Seeds, Agave, Coconut Oil, Strawberries, Cherries, Blueberries, Maple Syrup
Firefly Famous Granola Bar
Vegan, Gluten-Free, 10 g Protein per bar. Oats, Almonds, Pecans, Peanut Butter, Pepitas, Sunflower Seeds, Agave, Coconut Oil, Strawberries, Cherries, Blueberries, Maple Syrup
Avery's Vegan Banana Choc Chip Bread
Vegan, GF Scotcheroo Jumbo
Vegan, GF Choc Chip Cookie
Vegan, GF Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
Vegan, GF Breakfast Cookie
Bananas, Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Almond Butter, Apple Butter, Maple Syrup, Oats & Cinnamon
GF Monster Cookie
Firefly Homemade Cookies
Snickerdoodle Cookie
PBOCC (Peanut Butter, Oatmeal & Choc Chip) Cookie
M&M Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
GF Monster Cookie
Vegan, GF Breakfast Cookie
Bananas, Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Almond Butter, Apple Butter, Maple Syrup, Oats & Cinnamon
Vegan, GF Choc Chip Cookie
Vegan, GF Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
Today's Specials
Breakfast & More
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Cooked low & slow. Made with organic steel cut oats, almond milk, vanilla, cinnamon & nutmeg. Vegan & Gluten-Free.
Toast/Bagel
Choice of Bagel, English Muffin, Sourdough or Country Bread. Served with Butter, Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter or Jelly.
Avocado Dream
Avocado, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg, Tomato & Organic Greens
Avocado Toast
Two pieces of Madison Sourdough bread, fresh Hidden Springs' Driftless Cheese and Avocado
Cheddar BELT
Usinger's Bacon, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg, Organic Greens, Tomato & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar
Caprese Twist
Fresh Belgioioso Mozzarella, Pesto, Roasted Red Pepper, Balsamic & Organic Greens
Egg & Cheddar
Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar
Farmer
Usinger's Bacon, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar
Firefly Granola & Yogurt
Firefly Fresh Granola with Oats, Shaved Almonds, Coconut, Dried Cranberries, Cherries & Apricots served with Plain Yogurt
Gouda Ham & Egg
Sliced Ham, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg & Wisconsin Gouda Cheese
Morning Elvis
Two pieces of Madison Country Whole Grain bread, All Natural Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana and Drizzled with Wisconsin Raw Honey
Kid's Tropical Toast
One piece Madison Sourdough toast spread with All Natural Peanut Butter & Sliced Banana, served with Fresh Fruit
Rabbit
Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots with choice of Avery's Housemade Hummus or Philadelphia Cream Cheese
Salad
Beet Salad
Organic Greens, Fresh Beets, LaClare Creamery Fresh Goat Cheese & Candied Pecans with choice of dressing
Chicken Cheddar Cashew Salad
Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cashews, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Hook's 1-Year Cheddar with choice of dressing
Sweet Apple Chèvre Salad
Organic Greens, LaClare Creamery Fresh Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Granny Smith Apple Slices, Dried Cranberries & Organic Greens with choice of dressing
Side Salad
Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Hook's Shredded 1-Year Cheddar
Sandwich
Firefly BLT
Featuring Usinger's Bacon, Organic Greens, Tomato & Mayo on toasted Ciabatta Roll
Turkey Pesto Panini
Our Signature Sandwich! Turkey, Usinger's Bacon, Wisconsin Smoked Gouda, Tomato, Organic Greens & Pesto on Madison Sourdough
French Dip
Hot, thinly sliced premium Roast Beef with melted Deppler's Baby Swiss on toasted Artisan Roll with side of warm Au Jus
Hot Ham & Swiss
Hot, thinly-sliced Ham, Wisconsin Swiss, Tomato, Red Onion on Madison Sourdough
Glorious Grilled Cheese
Hook's 1-Year Cheddar, Usinger's Bacon, Tomato on Madison Sourdough
Pesto Goat Cheese Panini
LaClare Creamery Fresh Chevre Goat Cheese, Hook's 1-Year Cheddar, Pesto & Tomato on Madison Sourdough
Vegan
Avery's Housemade Hummus on Madison Country Bread, with Avocado, Red Onion, Carrots, Tomato & Organic Greens
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Hook's 1-Year Cheddar on toasted Soft Bread made with Wheat Flour
Wrap
Soup
Cheese Boards
Pre-Order Thanksgiving Charcuterie Board
Pre-order & pick up Wednesday, Nov. 23 between 7am and 3pm. Includes four different Wisconsin artisan cheeses, assorted cured meats, dried fruits, candied pralines & mixed nuts, beautifully arranged on a black platter.
2 Person Cheese Board
Choose one: Stellar Cheddar, Goat & Sheep Delight or Flavor Adventure
4 Person Cheese Board
Choose one: Stellar Cheddar, Goat & Sheep Delight or Flavor Adventure
8 Person Cheese Board
Choose one: Stellar Cheddar, Goat & Sheep Delight or Flavor Adventure
Coffee Beans 12 oz Bags
From the Firefly Kitchen
Off The Shelf
Firefly Sticker
T-Shirt / Cinnamon Roll
Black Heather comfy t-shirt celebrating our famous Brioche Cinnamon Rolls
T-Shirt / Firefy Logo
Black Heather comfy t-shirt with our Firefly logo in the upper left hand corner
Bee Barf Local Honey from Oregon, 16 oz
Bee Barf Local Honey from Oregon, 8 oz
Slide Sea Salt Chips, 2.5 oz
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans, 1.5 oz
Single serving. Includes milk chocolate, dark chocolate, cappuccino & amaretto espresso beans
Quince & Apple Chutney, 6 oz
Treat Candied Pecans, 3.5 oz
Treat Spiced Almonds, 3.5 oz
Stella's Sea Salt Flatbread Crackers, 6 oz
Wisconsin Cheese
Carr Valley Goat Cheddar Snack Stick, 1 oz
Carr Valley Bread Cheese, 6 oz
Carr Valley 3-Year Cheddar, 8 oz
Carr Valley Marisa Sheep Cheese, 5 oz
Carr Valley Penta Creme Blue, 6 oz
Carr Valley Spicy Beer Spread, 8 oz
Carr Valley Garlic Cheddar Spread, 8 oz
Carr Valley Wine Cheddar Spread, 8 oz
Clearview Dairy Farmstead Feta, 7 oz
Deer Creek Nightwalker Bourbon Cheddar, 5.3 oz
Deer Creek Rattlesnake Cheddar, 7 oz
Deer Creek Vat 17 Aged Cheddar, 6 oz
Deer Creek The Doe Cheddar with Vanilla, 7 oz
Hook's 1-Year Cheddar, 8 oz
Hook's 3-Year Cheddar, 8 oz
Hook's 5-Year Cheddar, 8 oz
Hook's 10-Year Cheddar, 8 oz
Hook's Hurdy Gurdy Alpine Goat Cheese, 8 oz
Hook's Sheep Milk Butterkase, 8 oz
Hook's Triple Play Extra Innings, 8 oz
Hook's Pesto Jack, 8 oz
Kindred Creamery Hickory Smoked Cheddar, 7 oz
Marieke Foenegreek Gouda, 7 oz
Meister Creamery Wild Morel & Leek Jack, 8 oz
Meister Creamery Dill Havarti, 8 oz
Meister Creamery Sriracha Jack, 8 oz
Meister Creamery Garlic Pesto Jack, 8 oz
Nordic Creamery Grumpy Goat, 8 oz
Red Bard Edun Raw Milk Cheddar, 6 oz
Schroeder Kase Triple Creme Brie, 8 oz
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Stellar Espresso. From-Scratch Bakery. Locally-Sourced Ingredients. We are a destination cafe.
114 North Main Street, Oregon, WI 53575