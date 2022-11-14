Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Firefly Coffeehouse

634 Reviews

$

114 North Main Street

Oregon, WI 53575

Order Again

Popular Items

Farmer
Flavored Latte
Latte

Seasonal Specials

Apple Chaider

$4.55+

Premium Michigan Fresh Apple Cider & Chai Tea, Hot or Iced, topped with Cinnamon & Nutmeg

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.55+

Pumpkin Spice Flavoring, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk

Pumpkin Frost Latte

$5.10+

Ghirardelli White Chocolate & Pumpkin Spice Flavor with choice of Milk

Harvest Latte

$4.55+

Hazelnut, Vanilla & Cinnamon Flavors, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk

Hot Apple Cider

$2.65+

Premium Michigan Apple Cider, served hot with Cinnamon & Nutmeg

Pumpkin Chai

$4.75+

Pumpkin Flavoring, Chai Tea, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk

Cold Brew with Pumpkin Spice

$3.50+

Bee Sting Latte

$4.90+

Raw Honey & Hazelnut Flavor with choice of Milk, topped with Cinnamon

Espresso

Mocha Latte

$5.10+

Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Milk

Caramella Latte

$5.10+

Ghirardelli Caramel & Vanilla with choice of Milk

Flavored Latte

$4.90+

Your Syrup Choice, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk

Latte

$4.50+

Hot or Iced with choice of Milk

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Espresso with choice of Foamed Milk

Miel

$5.10+

Honey & Cinnamon Latte with choice of Milk

Americano

$3.35+

Espresso with Hot or Iced Water

White Zombie

$5.10+

Lightly-roasted Espresso Beans with White Chocolate with choice of Milk

Espresso (Double Shot)

$2.55+

Anodyne's Dark Roast Sumatra

Flat White

$3.95

8 oz, Two Shots Espresso with Choice of Milk

Cortado

$3.45

4.5 oz, Two Shots of Espresso with 2 oz Steamed Whole Milk

Coffee

Firefly Blend

$1.75+

Medium Roast from Wonder State

Oregon's Living Room

$1.75+

Medium Roast from Anodyne

Today's Dark Roast

$1.75+

Varies Daily

Today's Single Origin Medium Roast

$1.75+

Varies Daily

Today's Decaffeinated

$1.75+

Varies Daily

Red Eye

$2.50+

Firefly Blend with Espresso

Au Lait

$2.60+

Firefly Blend with choice of Milk

Iced Coffee

$1.75+

Cold Brew from Anodyne

$3.25+

New! Coffee To Go for 8 People

$25.00

Cardboard Carafe with No-Spill Plastic Pour, 90 oz of Firefly Blend coffee with eight, 12-oz compostable to go cups and lids. Cream & Sugar not included - you provide your own.

Tea & Lemonade

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Choose from Black, Mango Green or Elderberry Hibiscus

Hot Tea

$2.95

Choice of our Rishi Organic teas

London Fog

$3.95+

Rishi Organic Earl Grey tea, Vanilla and choice of Milk

Honey Matcha Tea Latte

$4.95+

Unsweetened Matcha Tea with Raw Honey & choice of Milk

Raspberry Lemonade, 16 oz

$3.00

Lemonade with Raspberry Flavor, 16 oz

Lavender Lemonade, 16 oz

$3.00

Lemonade with Lavender Flavor, 16 oz

Arnold Palmer, 16 oz

$3.00

Black Ice Tea & Premium Lemonade, 16 oz

Chai

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Chai Tea, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Espresso, Chai Tea, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk

Flavored Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Chai Tea, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk & Flavor

Blended

Coffee Frappe

$5.00

Coffee, Ice & choice of Flavor. 16 oz.

Milk Frappe

$5.00

Skim Milk, Ice & choice of Flavor. 16 oz

Chai Spice Smoothie

$5.00

We used to call this the Power Smoothie. Bananas, Honey, Spiced Chai, Skim Milk. 16 oz.

Tropical Dream Smoothie

$5.00

Pineapple, Mango, Orange Juice. 16 oz.

Berry Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberries & Bananas, Orange Juice. 16 oz.

Blended Elvis Smoothie

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Cocoa Powders, Bananas & Honey w/Skim Milk. 16 oz

Green Machine Smoothie

$5.00

Bananas, Pineapple, Mango, Spinach & Spirulina, Orange Juice. 16 oz

Maple Monkey Smoothie

$5.00

Bananas, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Coconut Milk, 16 oz.

More

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Steamed Hot Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+

Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Milk

Milk

$1.25+

Choice of Milk including Whole, 2% and Skim from Sassy Cow Creamery

Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Azteca D'oro 1519 Mexican Spiced Ground Chocolate, with choice of Milk

Mayan Mocha

$5.10+

2 Shots Espresso & Mexican Spiced Cocoa, with choice of Milk

Steamer

$3.00+

Hot Milk with Choice of Syrup Flavor

Italian Soda

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Sparking Water with choice of Syrup Flavor

Cooler

Orange Juice, 10 oz

$1.50

Apple Juice, 10 oz

$1.50

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, 10 oz

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Ice Mountain Brand, 16 oz

Wisco Sparkle Water

$1.50

Organic Filtered Sparkling Water, 12 oz

Bubbl'r Sparkling Water

$2.25

12 oz cans

Izze Sparkling Juice

$1.50

8.4 oz cans

Can of Soda

$0.85

Coke & Pepsi Products, 12 oz

Sassy Cow Milk, 1 Gallon

$4.25

We are proud to use farm fresh Sassy Cow Milk from Columbus, Wis. Whole, 2% or Skim.

Pay it Forward

Buy a Beverage for a Friend

$5.00

$5 buys any drink for anyone you choose. Just write the recipient in the Special Requests and we'll add it to our Pay it Forward display!

Gift Cards for Pick-Up

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

A Firefly gift card makes a great thank you gift! We'll even mail it for you - enter the recipient address in Special Requests!!

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

Did you know you can use a Firefly gift card to pay when ordering online by going to fireflycoffeehouse.com?

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Check the balance of a gift card by scanning the code on the back with your phone!

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Is it a gift? We'll mail it for you for free! Just enter the recipient address in Special Requests!

$100 Gift Card - Get a Free T-Shirt!

$100.00

Help us recover from our recent shutdown and we'll give you a free t-shirt! Pick one!

From-Scratch Daily Bakery

Made fresh daily. Available while they last.

Almond Biscotti

$1.95

From-scratch, contains Almonds, Butter, Flour, Eggs & all the good stuff. Made to dip in your hot coffee or latte!

Coffee Cake / Raspberry

$3.75

With pecans

Coffee Cake / Blueberry

$3.75

With pecans

Scone / Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$3.60

Scone / Raspberry Lemon

$3.60

Scone / Blueberry Peach

$3.60

Muffin / Blueberry Bran

$3.50

Muffin / Strawberry

$3.50

Muffin / Cranberry Orange

$3.50

Marshmallow Crispie Jumbo Bar

$3.00

Vegan & Gluten-Free

Firefly Granola Bars: 3 for $10

$10.00

Firefly Granola Bars made daily from scratch. Vegan, Gluten-Free, 10 g Protein per bar. Oats, Almonds, Pecans, Peanut Butter, Pepitas, Sunflower Seeds, Agave, Coconut Oil, Strawberries, Cherries, Blueberries, Maple Syrup

Firefly Famous Granola Bar

$4.00

Vegan, Gluten-Free, 10 g Protein per bar. Oats, Almonds, Pecans, Peanut Butter, Pepitas, Sunflower Seeds, Agave, Coconut Oil, Strawberries, Cherries, Blueberries, Maple Syrup

Avery's Vegan Banana Choc Chip Bread

$3.50

Vegan, GF Scotcheroo Jumbo

$3.50Out of stock

Vegan, GF Choc Chip Cookie

$2.75

Vegan, GF Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$3.25

Vegan, GF Breakfast Cookie

$1.95

Bananas, Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Almond Butter, Apple Butter, Maple Syrup, Oats & Cinnamon

GF Monster Cookie

$2.75

Firefly Homemade Cookies

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.75

PBOCC (Peanut Butter, Oatmeal & Choc Chip) Cookie

$2.75

M&M Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

GF Monster Cookie

$2.75

Vegan, GF Breakfast Cookie

$1.95

Bananas, Raisins, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Almond Butter, Apple Butter, Maple Syrup, Oats & Cinnamon

Vegan, GF Choc Chip Cookie

$2.75

Vegan, GF Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$3.25

Today's Specials

Bourbon Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Roth Grand Cru Gruyere Alpine Cheese, Usinger's Bacon, Fresh Pear Slices & Bourbon Bacon Jam on Madison Sourdough

Breakfast & More

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$5.95

Cooked low & slow. Made with organic steel cut oats, almond milk, vanilla, cinnamon & nutmeg. Vegan & Gluten-Free.

Toast/Bagel

$2.95

Choice of Bagel, English Muffin, Sourdough or Country Bread. Served with Butter, Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter or Jelly.

Avocado Dream

$6.25

Avocado, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg, Tomato & Organic Greens

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Two pieces of Madison Sourdough bread, fresh Hidden Springs' Driftless Cheese and Avocado

Cheddar BELT

$6.25

Usinger's Bacon, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg, Organic Greens, Tomato & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar

Caprese Twist

$6.25

Fresh Belgioioso Mozzarella, Pesto, Roasted Red Pepper, Balsamic & Organic Greens

Egg & Cheddar

$5.50

Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar

Farmer

$6.25

Usinger's Bacon, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar

Firefly Granola & Yogurt

$3.95

Firefly Fresh Granola with Oats, Shaved Almonds, Coconut, Dried Cranberries, Cherries & Apricots served with Plain Yogurt

Gouda Ham & Egg

$6.25

Sliced Ham, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg & Wisconsin Gouda Cheese

Morning Elvis

$6.25

Two pieces of Madison Country Whole Grain bread, All Natural Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana and Drizzled with Wisconsin Raw Honey

Kid's Tropical Toast

$5.75

One piece Madison Sourdough toast spread with All Natural Peanut Butter & Sliced Banana, served with Fresh Fruit

Rabbit

$5.50

Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots with choice of Avery's Housemade Hummus or Philadelphia Cream Cheese

Salad

Beet Salad

$9.95

Organic Greens, Fresh Beets, LaClare Creamery Fresh Goat Cheese & Candied Pecans with choice of dressing

Chicken Cheddar Cashew Salad

$9.95

Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cashews, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Hook's 1-Year Cheddar with choice of dressing

Sweet Apple Chèvre Salad

$9.95

Organic Greens, LaClare Creamery Fresh Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Granny Smith Apple Slices, Dried Cranberries & Organic Greens with choice of dressing

Side Salad

$6.50

Organic Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Hook's Shredded 1-Year Cheddar

Sandwich

Firefly BLT

$10.95+

Featuring Usinger's Bacon, Organic Greens, Tomato & Mayo on toasted Ciabatta Roll

Turkey Pesto Panini

$10.95+

Our Signature Sandwich! Turkey, Usinger's Bacon, Wisconsin Smoked Gouda, Tomato, Organic Greens & Pesto on Madison Sourdough

French Dip

$10.95+

Hot, thinly sliced premium Roast Beef with melted Deppler's Baby Swiss on toasted Artisan Roll with side of warm Au Jus

Hot Ham & Swiss

$10.95+

Hot, thinly-sliced Ham, Wisconsin Swiss, Tomato, Red Onion on Madison Sourdough

Glorious Grilled Cheese

$10.25+

Hook's 1-Year Cheddar, Usinger's Bacon, Tomato on Madison Sourdough

Pesto Goat Cheese Panini

$10.25+

LaClare Creamery Fresh Chevre Goat Cheese, Hook's 1-Year Cheddar, Pesto & Tomato on Madison Sourdough

Vegan

$9.25+

Avery's Housemade Hummus on Madison Country Bread, with Avocado, Red Onion, Carrots, Tomato & Organic Greens

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Hook's 1-Year Cheddar on toasted Soft Bread made with Wheat Flour

Wrap

Firefly Signature Wrap

$10.25

Warm Chicken Breast Strips, Avocado, Wisconsin Smoked Gouda & Pesto in whole grain wrap, served hot

Veggie Hummus Wrap

$9.25

Firefly Hummus, Avocado, Tomato, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Cucumber & Roasted Red Peppers in a Whole Grain Tortilla, served cool.

Soup

BOWL / Homestyle Chicken Noodle

$5.75

CUP / Homestyle Chicken Noodle

$3.75

1/2 Sandwich & Cup of Homestyle Chicken Noodle

$9.50

BOWL / Minestrone

$5.75

CUP / Minestrone

$3.75

1/2 Sandwich & Cup of Minestrone

$9.50

Cheese Boards

Pre-Order Thanksgiving Charcuterie Board

Pre-Order Thanksgiving Charcuterie Board

$20.00+

Pre-order & pick up Wednesday, Nov. 23 between 7am and 3pm. Includes four different Wisconsin artisan cheeses, assorted cured meats, dried fruits, candied pralines & mixed nuts, beautifully arranged on a black platter.

2 Person Cheese Board

$9.95

Choose one: Stellar Cheddar, Goat & Sheep Delight or Flavor Adventure

4 Person Cheese Board

$14.95

Choose one: Stellar Cheddar, Goat & Sheep Delight or Flavor Adventure

8 Person Cheese Board

$19.95

Choose one: Stellar Cheddar, Goat & Sheep Delight or Flavor Adventure

Coffee Beans 12 oz Bags

List of Single Origins, Anodyne, 12 oz

$14.99

Firefly Blend, Wonderstate, 12 oz

$14.99

Oregon’s Living Room, Anodyne, 12 oz

$14.99

Dark Sumatra, Anodyne, (House Espresso) 12 oz

$14.99

Driftless, Wonderstate, 12 oz

$14.99

Decaf Mexico, Anodyne, 12 oz

$14.99

From the Firefly Kitchen

Firefly Granola, 4 oz

$3.99

Fresh Granola, made daily, from whole grain rolled oats, almonds, coconut, maple syrup, coconut oil, dried apricots, dried cherries, dried cranberries & cinnamon

Off The Shelf

Firefly Sticker

$1.00

T-Shirt / Cinnamon Roll

$14.00

Black Heather comfy t-shirt celebrating our famous Brioche Cinnamon Rolls

T-Shirt / Firefy Logo

$14.00

Black Heather comfy t-shirt with our Firefly logo in the upper left hand corner

Bee Barf Local Honey from Oregon, 16 oz

$9.75

Bee Barf Local Honey from Oregon, 8 oz

$5.75

Slide Sea Salt Chips, 2.5 oz

$1.75Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans, 1.5 oz

$1.75

Single serving. Includes milk chocolate, dark chocolate, cappuccino & amaretto espresso beans

Quince & Apple Chutney, 6 oz

$7.99

Treat Candied Pecans, 3.5 oz

$4.99

Treat Spiced Almonds, 3.5 oz

$4.99

Stella's Sea Salt Flatbread Crackers, 6 oz

$5.99

Wisconsin Cheese

Carr Valley Goat Cheddar Snack Stick, 1 oz

$2.00

Carr Valley Bread Cheese, 6 oz

$4.99

Carr Valley 3-Year Cheddar, 8 oz

$5.79

Carr Valley Marisa Sheep Cheese, 5 oz

$4.99

Carr Valley Penta Creme Blue, 6 oz

$3.99

Carr Valley Spicy Beer Spread, 8 oz

$4.99

Carr Valley Garlic Cheddar Spread, 8 oz

$4.99

Carr Valley Wine Cheddar Spread, 8 oz

$4.99

Clearview Dairy Farmstead Feta, 7 oz

$4.99

Deer Creek Nightwalker Bourbon Cheddar, 5.3 oz

$6.99

Deer Creek Rattlesnake Cheddar, 7 oz

$5.99

Deer Creek Vat 17 Aged Cheddar, 6 oz

$5.99

Deer Creek The Doe Cheddar with Vanilla, 7 oz

$5.99

Hook's 1-Year Cheddar, 8 oz

$3.95

Hook's 3-Year Cheddar, 8 oz

$5.49

Hook's 5-Year Cheddar, 8 oz

$6.49

Hook's 10-Year Cheddar, 8 oz

$11.95

Hook's Hurdy Gurdy Alpine Goat Cheese, 8 oz

$7.49

Hook's Sheep Milk Butterkase, 8 oz

$6.99

Hook's Triple Play Extra Innings, 8 oz

$7.99

Hook's Pesto Jack, 8 oz

$4.99

Kindred Creamery Hickory Smoked Cheddar, 7 oz

$3.99

Marieke Foenegreek Gouda, 7 oz

$5.79

Meister Creamery Wild Morel & Leek Jack, 8 oz

$3.99

Meister Creamery Dill Havarti, 8 oz

$3.99

Meister Creamery Sriracha Jack, 8 oz

$3.99

Meister Creamery Garlic Pesto Jack, 8 oz

$3.99

Nordic Creamery Grumpy Goat, 8 oz

$6.99

Red Bard Edun Raw Milk Cheddar, 6 oz

$3.99

Schroeder Kase Triple Creme Brie, 8 oz

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stellar Espresso. From-Scratch Bakery. Locally-Sourced Ingredients. We are a destination cafe.

Website

Location

114 North Main Street, Oregon, WI 53575

Directions

