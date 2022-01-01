Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Java Den At 1022

review star

No reviews yet

1022 W Johnson St

Madison, WI 53715

Popular Items

Cafe Latte
Chai Tea Latte
Cortado

Espresso

Cafe Latte

$3.79+

Cafe Americano

$2.84+

Cafe Mocha

$4.27+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.27+

Caramel Latte

$4.27+

Cortado

$3.32

Espresso

$2.37

Cappuccino

$3.79+

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.37+

Cold Brew

$3.79+

Cafe au Lait

$2.84+

Red Eye

$3.32+

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$3.79+

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.84

Tea Steamer

$3.32+

Iced Tea

$2.84+

Matcha Latte

$4.74+

Matcha Tea

$3.79+

London Fog

$3.32+Out of stock

Bottled

Bubbl'r

$1.90

Juice

$2.37

Kombucha

$3.79

Lemonade

$2.37

Sprecher

$1.90

Water

$1.19

Blended

Smoothie

$3.79+

Frappe

$5.21+

Frozen Lemonade

$3.79+

Others

Hot Chocolate

$3.32+

Steamer

$3.32+

Hot Apple Cider

$3.32

Bakery

Almond Croissant

$3.79Out of stock

Bagel

$2.37

Chocolate Croissant

$3.55Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.32Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$2.37

Cookie

$2.61

Croissant

$2.84Out of stock

Danish

$4.27Out of stock

Morning Bun

$2.37Out of stock

Muffin

$2.84

Rice Krispy Bars

$1.90

Scone

$2.84

Pre-Pack

Beef Stick

$1.66

Chips

$1.90

Nuts

$1.42

Stroopwafel

$1.90

Yodelay Yogurt

$1.90Out of stock

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$6.64Out of stock

Club Fresh

$6.64Out of stock

Gardetto's

$1.90

Monthly Specials

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

$4.74+

Praline CCB

$5.69+

Pumpkin London Fog

$3.79+

Pumpkin Chai

$4.27+

Chai-Der

$3.79+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Welcome back - we've missed you! We are open for in-store counter service or take-out at our Jo2Go window. We're looking forward to seeing your smiling (but masked!) faces again.

Location

1022 W Johnson St, Madison, WI 53715

Directions

