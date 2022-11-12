Main picView gallery

Fire Jerk Grill 119 S Mur Len Road

review star

No reviews yet

119 S Mur Len Road

Olathe, KS 66062

Order Again

Popular Items

Brown Stewed Oxtails
Jerk Chicken
Curried Chicken

Meal Combo

All meal combos come with choice of meat, stewed mixed vegetables, and your choice of 1 side.

Jerk Pork

$13.00+

Comes with steamed mixed vegetables + 1 side.

Jerk Chicken

$13.00+

Comes with steamed mixed vegetables + 1 side.

Stewed Chicken

$11.00+

Comes with steamed mixed vegetables + 1 side.

Fried Chicken

$11.00+Out of stock

Comes with steamed mixed vegetables + 1 side.

Curried Chicken

$11.00+

Comes with steamed mixed vegetables + 1 side.

Curried Goat

$16.00+

Comes with steamed mixed vegetables + 1 side.

Curried Shrimp

$12.00+

Cooked to Order (15-20mins). Comes with steamed mixed vegetables + 1 side.

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$12.00+

Cooked to Order (15-20mins). Comes with steamed mixed vegetables + 1 side.

Brown Stewed Oxtails

$16.00+

Comes with steamed mixed vegetables + 1 side.

Brown Stewed Red Snapper

$20.00

1 1/4 Brown Stewed Red Snapper

$25.00

Crowfoot

$13.00+
Vegetarian Dish stewed mushrooms

Vegetarian Dish stewed mushrooms

$13.00Out of stock

Family Combo

All Family Combos come with your choice of meat and 2 sides.

Jerk Pork Family

$45.00

Jerk Chicken Family

$45.00

Stewed Chicken Family

$42.00

Curried Chicken Family

$42.00

Curried Goat Family

$58.00

Brown Stewed Oxtail. family

$58.00

Extra Sides

Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$4.00
Buttered White Rice

Buttered White Rice

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50
Steamed Mixed Vegetables

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$4.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Jamaica Beef patty

Jamaica Beef patty

$3.00

Coco Bread

$2.75

Red Pea Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Chicken Soup

$4.00

Fried Plantain (2)

$1.50

Fried Dumpling (2)

$1.50

Shirley Biscuit

$2.25

Jerk wings

$6.00Out of stock
Spice bun

Spice bun

$5.00

Jamaica vegetable patty

$3.00

Jamaica chicken patty

$3.00
Small spice bun

Small spice bun

$2.75
St. Mary’s Banana chips

St. Mary's Banana chips

$2.00
Soldanza Banana chips

Soldanza Banana chips

$2.50
Jamaica coconut drops

Jamaica coconut drops

$2.00Out of stock
Gizzada

Gizzada

$2.00Out of stock
Grater cake

Grater cake

$2.00Out of stock

Meat Only

1/4 lb of Pork

$10.00

1/2 lb of Pork

$16.00

1 lb of Pork

$30.00

1/4 of Chicken

$10.00

1/2 of Chicken

$15.00

Whole Chicken

$24.00

Brown Stewed Oxtail

$15.00

Curried Goat

$15.00

Stewed Chicken

$8.00

Fried Chicken

$8.00Out of stock

Curried Chicken

$8.00

Caribbean Soda

Pineapple

Pineapple

$2.50
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$2.50
Kola Champagne

Kola Champagne

$2.50
Pineapple Ginger

Pineapple Ginger

$2.50
Orange

Orange

$2.50
Ting

Ting

$3.25

American Soda

Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.50
Sunkist

Sunkist

$1.50

Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.00

Other

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$2.75
Vita Malt - Classic

Vita Malt - Classic

$3.25
Vita Malt - Ginseng

Vita Malt - Ginseng

$3.25Out of stock
Vita Malt - Ginger

Vita Malt - Ginger

$3.25
Supligen

Supligen

$4.00
Irish Moss

Irish Moss

$3.75
Nesquik Strawberry

Nesquik Strawberry

$2.75
Nesquik chocolate

Nesquik chocolate

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Jamaican Cuisine, come in and enjoy!

Location

119 S Mur Len Road, Olathe, KS 66062

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

