Mexican & Tex-Mex

Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Olathe Landing

227 Reviews

$

2034 E Santa Fe St

Olathe, KS 66062

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Tacos
Rice Bowl

Family Meals

Taco Box

$29.99

Bring Our 10 Single Tacos Home

Family-Style Taco Bundle (Serves 6-8)

Family-Style Taco Bundle (Serves 6-8)

$75.99

Bring our Catering Style Taco Bar Home for 6-8 People. Includes Tortillas, Protein, Rice, Beans, Toppings, and Salsa of Choice

Entrees

Burrito

Burrito

$9.99

Burritos include chips on the side and are served with traditional rice and choice of protein and beans and fresh toppings inside.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$10.29

Bowls are served with traditional rice, choice of protein, choice of beans and fresh toppings of your choice. Bowls also include a side of chips or tortillas

Tacos

Tacos

$8.79

Two soft flour, corn or crispy tacos with choice of protein and toppings. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$11.29

Three soft deep fried corn chicken empanadas served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo as toppings.

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$11.29

Four deep fried rolled chicken taquitos served with sides and toppings of your choice.

Nachos

Nachos

$9.99

Fresh chips served with Queso and choice of protein with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo as toppings.

Queso Enchiladas

Queso Enchiladas

$11.99

Three rolled soft flour tortillas with protein, and toppings of your choice.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.89

Fried flour taco bowl with fresh Ice Berg lettuce, choice of protein and fresh toppings of your choice.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheese quesadilla with choice of protein. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side. Also includes rice and beans of choice on the side.

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$10.29

Salad bowls are served with fresh iceberg lettuce, choice of protein and fresh toppings of your choice. Includes chips.

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$4.99

One rolled soft flour tortilla with protein of your choice, served with one side of choice.

Kids Taco

$4.29

One single taco soft flour, corn or crispy, served with a side of your choice.

Kids Quesadilla

$4.29

Small cheese quesadilla with choice of protein served with a side of your choice.

Kids Nachos

$5.99

Kids portion of fresh chips served with Queso and choice of protein and toppings.

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Burrito with refried beans and shredded cheese served with chips on the side.

Appetizers

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$3.89

Chips with a side of Fresh Homemade Guacamole made from scratch.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$3.89

Chips with a side of melted cheese made from scratch.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.79

Chips with a side of homemade salsa.

Utensils

Include Utensils

No Utensils Needed

Sides

SD Of Queso

$2.95

Melted cheese made from scratch.

SD Of Guac

SD Of Guac

$2.95

A side of Fresh Homemade Guacamole made Daily.

SD Of Salsa

SD Of Salsa

$1.29

Fresh Salsa Made Daily

SD Of Chips

$1.85

Fresh fried tortilla chips.

SD Of Protein

$2.99

Side of Meat

SD Of Rice

$1.99

A side of Spanish Rice.

SD Of Beans

$1.99

Side of Refried Pinto Beans or Charro Beans(Charro Beans include bacon pieces and hot dogs)

SD Of Tortillas

$1.89

Merchandise

T-shirt

T-shirt

$15.99Out of stock

Oscar's Logo T-Shirt

Desserts

Pie De Queso

$3.59

A slice of homemade cheese cake.

Hot Tubs

Rice

$7.99+

Spanish Rice

Queso

$13.99+

Melted cheese made from scratch

Bean

$7.99+

Side of Refried Pinto Beans or Charro Beans(Charro Beans include bacon pieces and hot dogs)

Pint or Quart of Protein

$12.99+

One Pint or Quart of Meat of your choice.

Chip Bowl

$19.99

Fresh Bowl Of Chips For 20 People

Cold Tubs

Pint of Salsa

$5.99

One Pound of Fresh Salsa Made Daily

Quart Of Salsa

$10.99

Two Pounds of Fresh Salsa Made Daily

Pint of Guac

Pint of Guac

$13.99

One pound of Fresh Homemade Guacamole made Daily

Quart of Guac

Quart of Guac

$26.99

Two pounds of Fresh Homemade Guacamole made Daily

A la carte

Single Taco

$3.29

One soft flour, soft corn or crispy taco with choice of protein and toppings.

2 Single Tacos

$6.58

Two soft flour, soft corn or crispy tacos with choice of protein and toppings.

3 Single Tacos

$9.87

Three soft flour, soft corn or crispy tacos with choice of protein and toppings.

4 Single Tacos

$13.16

Four soft flour, soft corn or crispy tacos with choice of protein and toppings.

Single Enchilada

$3.79

One soft flour Queso enchilada with protein, and toppings of your choice.

2 Single Enchiladas

$7.58

Two soft flour Queso enchiladas with protein, and toppings of your choice.

Single Flauta

$2.89

One deep friend rolled chicken taquito served with toppings of your choice.

Single Empanada

Single Empanada

$2.99

One soft deep fried Chicken Empanada served with toppings of your choice.

Oscar's Memberships

Taco Membership

Taco Membership

$75.99

Oscar’s taco membership costs $75.99 plus tax to purchase and entitles the pass holder to get one taco entrée for free, once per day at Oscar’s during our regular business hours during the month of November. Add-ons, Guacamole or, Queso and beverages are not included and will be an additional charge. Only valid in-store. Not valid with other offers or coupons. Valid photo ID may be required. Name on photo ID must match name printed on membership account.

CATERING

Taco Bar Kit

$150.00+

Includes 2 tacos (soft flour, soft corn, or crispy corn) per person, 1 side, fresh toppings and a fresh salsa of your choice.

Double Taco Bar

$115.00+

Includes 2 tacos (soft flour, soft corn, or crispy corn) per person, 2 proteins, 2 Sides, fresh toppings and a fresh salsa of your choice.

Triple Taco Bar

$135.00+

Includes 3 tacos (soft flour, soft corn, or crispy corn) per person, 2 proteins, 2 sides, fresh toppings and a fresh salsa of your choice.

Nacho Bar

$110.00+

Includes chips, 2 proteins, fresh toppings and fresh salsa of your choice.

Queso Enchilada Bar

$125.00+

Two soft flour enchiladas with protein of choice, two sides, fresh toppings, and salsa

Chip Bowl (10-15 People)

$10.99

Fresh Bowl Of Chips For 10-15 People

Chip Bowl (20-25 People)

$19.99

Fresh Bowl Of Chips For 20-25 People

Guacamole Quart (16-20 People)

$26.99

One Quart of Fresh Homemade Guacamole made Daily

Queso Quart (16-20 People)

$26.99

One Quart of Melted Cheese

Guacamole Pint (8-10 People)

$13.99

One Pint of Fresh Homemade Guacamole made Daily

Queso Pint (8-10 People)

$13.99

One Pint of Melted Cheese

Salsa Quart (16-20 People)

$10.99

One Quart of Fresh Salsa Made Daily

Salsa Pint (8-10 People)

$5.99

One Pint of Fresh Salsa Made Daily

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Barq's Root Beer

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Powerade

$1.99

Orange Fanta

$1.99

Mr. Pibb

$1.99

Bottled Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.89

Strawberry Jarrito

$2.99

Lime Jarrito

$2.99

Snapple

$2.99

Mandarin Jarrito

$2.99

Grapefruit Jarrito

$2.99

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.99

Tamarind Jarrito

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Sangria

$2.99

Sidral

$2.99

Mango Jumex

$2.99

Sprite Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious. Fresh. Authentic!

Website

Location

2034 E Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS 66062

Directions

Gallery
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill image
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill image
Main pic

