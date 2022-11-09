Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Olathe Landing

Taco Membership

$75.99

Oscar’s taco membership costs $75.99 plus tax to purchase and entitles the pass holder to get one taco entrée for free, once per day at Oscar’s during our regular business hours during the month of November. Add-ons, Guacamole or, Queso and beverages are not included and will be an additional charge. Only valid in-store. Not valid with other offers or coupons. Valid photo ID may be required. Name on photo ID must match name printed on membership account.