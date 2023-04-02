  • Home
A map showing the location of Fishmonger- North Highland Ave 674 North Highland Avenue NortheastView gallery

Fishmonger- North Highland Ave 674 North Highland Avenue Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

674 North Highland Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30306

Market

Patagonia Anchovies

$12.00

Patagonia Mackerel

$12.00

Fishwife Anchovies

$10.00

Fishwive Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Fishwives Smoked Trout

$12.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

674 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

