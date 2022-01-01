Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tio Lucho's Peruvian Coastal

675 North Highland Avenue Northeast #6000

Atlanta, GA 30306

Sandwiches

Pollo Anticuchero

$15.00

chicken thigh, B&B radish, herby mayo, shoestring chips

Chori-Huevos

$15.00

Huacho style chicken sausage, scrambled eggs, avocado, crema de aji on The General Muir ciabatta

El Tio Burger

$14.00

all beef smash patties, cheddar cheese, shaved cabbage, shoestring chips, ketchup, crema de aji

El Triple

$14.00

avocado, tomato, egg salad, queso fresco on the General Muir sourdough toast

Fried Catfish

$15.00

cornmeal fried, salsa tartar, fish pepper criolla on The General Muir ciabatta

Para La Mesa

Ceviche de Pescado

$24.00

fresh catch, sea island red peas, sweet potato, cancha corn, onions, aji amarillo leche de tigre

Personal Ceviche

$16.00

fresh catch, sea island red peas, sweet potato, cancha corn, onions, aji amarillo leche de tigre

Tiradito

$18.00

blue fin tuna, trout roe, scallions, leeks, aji amarillo y verde

Crab Hushpuppies

$16.00

AL fresh crab, purple cornmeal, salsa tartar, cabbage encurtido, aji limo

Tio's Salad

$14.00

Causa

$16.00+

Lomo Saltado

$28.00

Personal Lomo

$16.00

Pork Belly Majado De Yuca

$24.00

Sopa de Zapallo

$12.00

Un Poquito Mas

Papas Fritas

$7.00

Fried Okra

$7.00

Arroz con Choclo

$7.00

Frijoles

$7.00

Postres

Lucuma Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Picarones Fingers

$7.00

Arroz Con Leche

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tio Lucho’s is a Peruvian restaurant from La Chingana chef Arnaldo Castillo and restaurateur Howard Hsu of Sweet Auburn BBQ, Lazy Betty, and Juniper Cafe, inspired by Chef Castillo’s father “Luis”, a chef in Peru and Atlanta, who was affectionately known as Tio Lucho.

675 North Highland Avenue Northeast #6000, Atlanta, GA 30306

