  • The Best Sandwich Shop and Wurst Beer Hall
The Best Sandwich Shop and Wurst Beer Hall

No reviews yet

863 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30306

THE BEST

Hot Subs

Farmers Daughter

$12.00

Seared Halloumi cheese, roasted bell peppers, avocado, sprouts, & basil mayo

Manna Sub

$11.00

Seasoned ground beef, swiss, fried onions, & Comeback Sauce

Schnitzelbrotchen

$13.00

Chicken Schnitzel, lemon dressed arugula, shaved parmesan, & mayo.

The Best of the Wurst

$12.00

Patak Bratwurst, sauteed peppers and onions, provolone, & Cleveland Stadium Mustard

The Immortal

$14.25

Smashed and seared meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, Cappella mozzarella, & shaved parmesan

Philly - PORK

$15.00

Philly - BRISKET

$15.00

KID Grilled Cheese (4in)

$3.50

Cold Subs

Sunset Blvd

$12.50

House roast turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, sprouts, swiss, tarragon mayo

The Enzo

$14.25

City ham, spicy soppressata, mortadella, pecorino Romano, lemon dressed arugula, pepper agrodolce

The Usual

$14.50

Wagyu roast beef, Cleveland Stadium Mustard, tomato, shredded lettuce, shaved onion, hot salad

LeBeau

$16.50

BYO Subs

Build Your Own

$12.50

Create your own masterpiece

Build Your Own - Double Meat

$14.50

Create your own masterpiece

Sides

Potato Chips

$2.25

Dill Fridge Pickle

$1.00

Cucumber Salad

$2.25

Fingerling Potato Salad

$2.25

Ukrainian Beet Salad

$2.25

Matzo Ball Soup

$4.50

Red Pea Soup

$4.50

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.50

Hatch Hot Sauce Bottle

$6.95

Dill Pickle QUART

$8.00

SMALL CHEETO!

$1.50

BEST BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwiches & Sides

Egg Sandwich (4 in)

$3.00

Egg Sandwich on Sesame Sub Bread

Egg & Cheddar (4 in)

$3.50

Egg & Cheese on Sesame

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00

Hashbrowns cooked golden brown

Loaded Hashbrowns

$6.00

Hashbrowns cooked golden brown with choice of meat and cheese

N/A BEVERAGE

COFFEE

Americano

$3.50+

Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

Cafe Cielo

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai Chocolate

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$3.95

Cortadito

$3.50

Creme Brûlée

$5.25+

Dirty Chai

$6.00+

Espresso

$2.75+

Employee Espresso

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Lavender Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

$3.25

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin White Mocha

$5.50+

N/A BEV

Can of Coke

$1.25

Can of Wave

$2.00

Fiji

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Glass Bottle

$2.75

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pellegrino

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
