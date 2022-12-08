Fontaine Caffe 119 South Royal Streets

A map showing the location of Fontaine Caffe 119 South Royal StreetsView gallery

Order Again

Virginian

Alexandrian

$18.00

Farmers Market

$18.00

Moroccan

$18.00

Norwegian

$21.00

Old Towner

$18.00

Parisienne

$21.00

Sultan

$21.00

Tuscan

$21.00

Zennist

$21.00

Californian

$21.00

Washingtonian

$28.00

Breton

$28.95

Virginian

$21.95

Sweet Crepes

Bella

$14.00

Black Forest

$14.00

Grand Chocolate

$14.00

Just Peachy

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Marathon

$14.00

Simply Nutella

$14.00

Sundae Afternoon

$14.00

Sweetest Thing

$14.00

Wild Berry

$14.00

Charming Frenchman

$14.00

Late Nighter

$14.00

Coconut Grove

$14.00

Blueberry Pie

$14.00

Kinder Crepes

Lunch Box

$12.00

Naptime

$12.00

Playtime

$13.00

Tea Party

$12.00

Starters

Basket of Baguette

$5.25

Bruschetta

$14.95

Cheese Plate

$19.45

Duck Liver

$22.95

Fresh Tomato & Mozzarella

$14.95

Mixed Olives & Feta Cheese

$10.95

Cup of Soup

$8.95

Bowl of Soup

$10.95

Entrées

Alsatian Tartlet

$16.00

Fontaine Salad

$17.25

Local Kale and Lentil Salad

$17.95

Provencal Salad

$16.95

French Bistro Burger

$22.95

PEI Mussels And Frites

$24.95

Pan Roasted Trout

$27.95

Pan Seared Salmon

$27.45

Steak Frites

$31.95

Pan Fried Scallops

$32.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$32.95

Crab Cake sandwich

$26.95

Sandwiches

Ham & Swiss

$16.95

Le Parisienne

$16.95

Curry Chicken

$16.95

Tuna And Caper

$16.95

Sides

French Fries

$6.50

Fresh Fruit

$8.25

Ham

$6.00

Bacon

$7.00

House Salad

$8.95

Brussel Sprouts and Carrots

$7.25

Ratatouille

$7.25

Poached Asparagus

$7.25

Sauteed Green Beans

$7.25

Parsley Baby Potatoes

$7.25

Eggs

Wine By the Glass

Wolfberger Brut Rose

$13.00

Dibon Cava

$9.00

Fournier Apple Cider

$7.00

Mont Gravet

$9.00

Le Paradou

$12.00

Dr Loosen Riesling

$11.00

Little James Basket

$12.00

Wolfberger Pinot Gris

$13.00

Chateau de Fontenille

$10.00

Macrostie Chardonnay

$14.00

Sancerre

$16.00

Argyle Pinot Noir

$14.00

Perrin Cote Du Rhone

$10.00

Bujanda Rioja

$10.00

El Gandor Malbec

$9.00

L'ecole

$16.00

Sparkling Bottle

Wolfberger Brut Rose

$50.00

Dibon Cava

$34.00

Zardetto Prosecco

$38.00

Trouillard Extra Brut Champagne

$71.00

Rose Bottle

Mont Gravet

$28.00

Le Paradou

$42.00

White Bottle

Dr Loosen Riesling

$37.00

Little James Basket

$38.00

Wolfberger Pinot Gris

$45.00

Chateau de Fontenille

$34.00

Macrostie Chardonnay

$48.00

Sancerre

$62.00

Broadbent Vinho Verde

$38.00

Maysara Aarsheen Pinot Gris

$51.00

Benoit Gautier Vouvray

$41.00

Michel Thomas Sancerre

$65.00

Huntaway Sauvignon

$50.00

Twin Islands Sauvignon

$37.00

Pechaud Fouchaume Chablis

$71.00

Trouillet Lebeau Pouilly Fuisee

$72.00

Domaine Chavey Chouet Bourgogne

$55.00

Red Bottle

Argyle Pinot Noir

$48.00

Perrin Cote Du Rhone

$34.00

Bujanda Rioja

$34.00

El Gandor Malbec

$32.00

L'ecole

$62.00

Belle Glos Pinot

$57.00

Argyle Reserve Pinot Noir

$72.00

Macrostie Pinot Noir

$64.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir

$51.00

Pavillion De Chavannes Cote de Brouilly

$51.00

Joa Vila Santa

$38.00

Jaume Cote du Rhone

$42.00

Duckhorn Decoy Merlot

$51.00

Castello di Neive Barera D'Alba

$51.00

Tenuta Sant Antonio Amarone

$91.00

Chateau Segla Margaux

$94.00

Siegel 1234 Reserve Red

$41.00

Montebuena Rioja

$34.00

Quilt Cabernet

$67.00

Justin Cabernet

$62.00

Ch Landes Prestige Saint Emilion

$71.00

American Beers

Port City Optimal Wit

$7.00

Victory Prima Pilsner

$7.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$10.00

Eliot Ness Amber Lager

$8.00

North Coast Pranqster

$8.00

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

$8.00

Alewerks Superb IPA

$8.00

Import Beers

Gaffel Kolsch

$9.00

Eggenberg Pilsner

$9.00

Kronenbourg 1664 Lager

$8.00

Oud Beersel Oud Gueuze Lambic

$17.00

Rodenbach Grand Cru

$11.00

Dubuisson Scaldis Peche Mel

$13.00

De Halve Maan Brugse Zot

$12.00

Morland Old Speckled Hen

$11.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

$9.00

Weihenstephaner Kristall

$11.00

Scaldis Belgian Ale

$13.00

Weihenstephaner Non Alcoholic

$7.00

Ciders

Fournier Glass

$7.00

Fournier Bottle

$22.00

Cranberry Ginger

$9.00

Top Hop

$9.00

Kickin CInnamon

$9.00

Ginger Peach

$9.00

Wild Blacberry

$9.00

Cocktails

Red Sangria

$10.00

Femme Fatale

$11.50

Parisian

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.50

Pomegranate Mimosa

$11.50

Bellini

$12.00

Fontaine Bloody Mary

$11.50

French 75

$11.50

Aperol Spritzer

$11.50

Kir Royale

$13.00

Rosemary Gin & Tonic

$13.00

French Martini

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Rotating Cocktail

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Sparkling Water

$6.95

Milk

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$6.50

Orangina

$4.95

Limonata

$4.95

Soda

$3.95

Iced tea

$3.95

Hot Tea

$4.95

Cold Brew

$4.50

Coffee

$4.95

Espresso

$3.50

Capuccino

$4.95

Latte

$4.95

Chai Latte

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.95

HOT

HOUSE BREWED 12 OZ

$3.75

HOUSE BREWED 16 OZ

$4.70

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$1.90

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.75

CAPPUCCINO 12 OZ

$4.40

CAPPUCCINO 16 OZ

$5.35

AMERICANO 12 OZ

$3.75

AMERICANO 16 0Z

$4.70

LATTE 12 OZ

$4.40

LATTE 16 OZ

$5.35

CORTADO

$4.70

COLD

ICED LATTE 16 OZ

$5.35

ICED AMERICANO 16 OZ

$4.70

COLD BREW

$3.50

KYOTO COLD BREW

$5.00

NON ESPRESSO DRINKS

Mocca 12 Oz

$5.95

Mocha 16 Oz

$6.60

Hot Chocolate 12 Oz

$5.00

Hot Chocolate 16 Oz

$7.20

Hot/Ice Chai Latte 12 OZ

$4.40

Hot/Ice Chai Latte 16 OZ

$5.65

Food

Croissant

$2.00

Chocolate Croissant

$2.75

Almond Croissant

$4.60

Ham And Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Kouign Amann

$4.40

Cinnamon Bun

$2.55

Apple Danish

$2.40

Cherry Danish

$2.40

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$2.00

Raisin Bran Muffin

$2.00

Baguette

$4.95

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$6.00

Bourbon - Whiskey - Scotch

Bulleit

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Johnny Blue

$25.00

Vodka - Gin - Rum

Aristocrat Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Absolut

$9.00

Aristocrat Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Beefeaters

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Cordials

Armagnac

$13.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Calvados

$12.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Dissarono

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Pama

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

119 South Royal Streets, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

