Foolish Craig's Too Porter Biosciences at CU

No reviews yet

1925 Colorado Ave.

Porter Biosciences at CU

Boulder, CO 80302

Pastries/Bakery

Muffin

$2.50

Croissant

$2.50

Chocolate Croissant

$2.95

Raspberry Cheese Danish

$2.95

Scone

$2.95

Bagel

$1.50

Bagel w/ Butter

$1.50

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.25

Craig's Banana Bread

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Marsh Crispy

$2.50

Hot Breakfast

Veggie Burrito

$4.95

Bacon Burrito

$5.49

Chorizo Burrito

$5.49

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$5.49

Green Chili

$1.25

Sausage Egg Cheese Sand

$5.49

GF Bacon Egg Sand

$5.49

Biscuits & Gravy Baby

$3.25

Queso

$1.25

Sandwiches

Reuben

$9.49

Cuban

$7.75

Hummus Veggie Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey Pesto Swiss

$8.49

Grilled Cheese and Tomato

$6.25

Caprese Sandwich

$7.99

Salads/Soups

Chef Salad

$8.45

Fresh Fruit / Chips / Yogurt

Apple

$1.50

Banana

$0.75

Bare Fruit Chips

$2.99

Miss Vickie's Chips

$1.50

Noosa Lemon Yogurt

$2.25

Noosa Straw-Rhubarb Yogurt

$2.25

Noosa Vanilla Yogurt

$2.25

Noosa Blueberry Yogurt

$2.25

Chesters Flaming Hot Chips

$1.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$1.65+

Americano

$2.55+

Latte

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.15+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Sherpa Chai

$3.25+

Mocha

$3.85+

Espresso

$1.95+

Espresso Macchiato

$2.15+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.55+

Hot Tea

$2.45+

ADD Espresso Shot

$0.80

Flavor Syrup

$0.60

Soy/Almond Milk

$0.70

Oat Milk

$1.00

Add Dairy

$0.70

Breve

$0.70

Matcha

$3.75+

Coffee Box

$18.00

Sherpa Chai

Bottled Beverages

Large Half & Half (Iced Tea/Lemonade)

$2.50

Izze

$2.75

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

$3.95

La Croix

$1.50

Monster

$4.00

16 Ounce Naked Smoothie-Berry Blast

$3.65+

Natalies 16oz Juice

$3.75

Pepsi Soda

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Yerba Matte

$3.95

IBC

$2.75

Arizona Iced Lemon Tea

$2.25

12 oz Lime Bubbly Sparkling Soda

$1.50

Iced Beverages

Iced Coffee

$2.45+

Iced Americano

$2.55+

Iced Latte

$3.55+

Iced Mocha

$3.85+

Iced Chai

$3.85+

Iced Tea Brewed

$2.35+

Iced Matcha

$3.75+

ADD Espresso Shot

$0.80

Flavor Syrup

$0.60

Alternative Milk

$0.70

Breve

$0.70

Oat Milk

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and Enjoy

Location

1925 Colorado Ave., Porter Biosciences at CU, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

