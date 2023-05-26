Restaurant header imageView gallery

6265 Rock Chalk Drive

Suite 2004

Lawrence, KS 66049

Cold Press Juices

Sweet Beet

$8.66

Carrot, Orange, Beet, Apple, Lemon

2x2

$8.89

Carrot, Radish, Orange, Tomato

Summer Special

$7.95

Watermelon, Pineapple, Lemon, and Hint of Rosemary.

Drinks

Esspresso

$0.50+

Esspresso

Black Coffee

$2.75+

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with Steamed Milk

Red Eye

$2.75+

12oz Brewed Coffee, 1 Shot Espresso.

Americano

$3.25+

Shots of Expresso w/ Filtered H2O

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Classic Cappuccino

Macchiato

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Bottled Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Smoothies

Lean Green

$8.53

Spinach, Pineapple, banana, lime, milk

Mango Smoothie

$7.66Out of stock

Mango, orange, banana, milk

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.98

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.98

Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.98

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.98

Raspberry Cupcake with Buttercream Icing

$3.98

Cherry Cheese Danish

$4.00

Berry-Filled Donut Holes

$4.25

Nutella-Filled Donut Holes

$4.25

Glazed Donut Holes

$4.25

Juice Shots

SNAP Shot

$3.95

Ginger, Apple, Lemon.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please Leave Us A 5-Star Review on Yelp/Google! Show us on your next visit for a Free Baked Good!

Location

6265 Rock Chalk Drive, Suite 2004, Lawrence, KS 66049

Directions

