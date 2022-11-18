Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hawaiian Bros - Lawrence

1501 W 23rd St.

Lawrence, KS 66046

Plate Lunch

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$10.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$8.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$10.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$8.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Small - Molokai Chicken

Small - Molokai Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Classic - Luau Pig

Classic - Luau Pig

$10.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Small - Luau Pig

Small - Luau Pig

$8.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$8.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$6.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Classic - Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

$11.95

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only.

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Sriracha Packets

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

1501 W 23rd St., Lawrence, KS 66046

