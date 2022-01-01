Fields & Ivy Brewery
86 Reviews
$$
706 East 23rd Street
Lawrence, KS 66046
Popular Items
Starters
Beer Pretzels
Farm-to-Market pretzel twists / beer mustard / gouda fondue
Cheesy Ancho Corn Dip
ancho peppers / chipotle white cheddar / yoli blue corn chips / fire roasted corn.
Fields & Ivy Wings
Your choice of: campfire espresso dry rub / spicy siriracha honey glaze / jerk BBQ / house chili garlic / served with cooling cucumbers / gorgonzola dressing or green goddess
Red Pepper Hummus
homemade hummus / cucumber / tomato / feta / red pepper chili flake / olive oil / stone fired pita bread
Chips & Salsa
yoli blue corn chips / salsa verde
Poutine
battered fries / cheese curds / stout mushroom brown gravy / beer cheese / scallions
Chips & Cheese
pub chips / gouda beer cheese
Salads
Fields & Ivy Salad
romaine / sprouts / carrot / tomato / cucumber / red onion / sunflower seeds
1/2 Fields & Ivy Salad
romaine / sprouts / carrot / tomato / cucumber / red onion / sunflower seeds
BLT Salad
romaine / applewood bacon / gorgonzola / tomato / egg / radish
1/2 BLT Salad
romaine / applewood bacon / gorgonzola / tomato / egg / radish
Chopped Chicken Salad
romaine / feta / tomato / cucumber / kalamata olives / artichoke / chopped chicken
1/2 Chopped Chicken Salad
romaine / feta / tomato / cucumber / kalamata olives / artichoke / chopped chicken
Fall Harvest Salad
spinach & arugula mix / apple slices / craisans / prosciutto / shaved parmesan / candied walnuts / sour apple vinaigrette
1/2 Fall Harvest Salad
spinach & arugula mix / apple slices / craisans / prosciutto / shaved parmesan / candied walnuts / sour apple vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine / shaved parmesan / house croutons / fresh cracked pepper / caesar dressing
1/2 Caesar Salad
romaine / shaved parmesan / house croutons / fresh cracked pepper / caesar dressing
Soup Of The Week
rotating weekly soup / while supplies last
Pizza
9" Pepperoni Pie
12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / hand sliced pepperoni
9" Margherita Pizza
12-hour red sauce / homemade fresh mozzarella / torn basil / extra virgin olive oil
9" White Pizza
roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / torn basil / oregano
9" Fig & Pig Pizza
12-hour red sauce / apple-fig jam / prosciutto / applewood bacon / caramelized red onion / mozzarella-provolone / baby arugula / extra virgin olive oil
9" Sausage & Pesto Pizza
roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / Italian seasoning / torn basil / oregano / Italian sausage / sweet peppers / basil pesto drizzle
9" The Fifi Pizza
12-hour red sauce / applewood bacon / scallions / cream cheese dollops / mozzarella-provolone / oregano
9" Greek Pizza
12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / feta / artichoke hearts spinach / roasted red bell peppers / red onion / kalamata olives
9" CBJ Pizza
roasted garlic white sauce / house spiced chicken / applewood bacon / jalapenos / mozzarella-provolone
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
roasted garlic white sauce / red onions / applewood bacon / house spiced chicken / buffalo sauce / chives / bleu cheese crumbles / mozzarella-provolone
9" Plain Pizza
12-hr red sauce / blended cheeses
12" Pepperoni Pie
12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / hand sliced pepperoni
12" Margherita Pizza
12-hour red sauce / homemade fresh mozzarella / torn basil / extra virgin olive oil
12" White Pizza
roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / torn basil / oregano
12" Fig & Pig Pizza
12-hour red sauce / apple-fig jam / prosciutto / applewood bacon / caramelized red onion / mozzarella-provolone / baby arugula / extra virgin olive oil
12" Sausage & Pesto Pizza
roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / Italian seasoning / torn basil / oregano / Italian sausage / sweet peppers / basil pesto drizzle
12" The Fifi Pizza
12-hour red sauce / applewood bacon / scallions / cream cheese dollops / mozzarella-provolone / oregano
12" Greek Pizza
12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / feta / artichoke hearts spinach / roasted red bell peppers / red onion / kalamata olives
12" CBJ Pizza
roasted garlic white sauce / house spiced chicken / applewood bacon / jalapenos / mozzarella-provolone
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
roasted garlic white sauce / red onions / applewood bacon / house spiced chicken / buffalo sauce / chives / bleu cheese crumbles / mozzarella-provolone
12" Plain Pizza
12-hr red sauce / blended cheeses
16" Pepperoni Pie
12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / hand sliced pepperoni
16" Margherita Pizza
12-hour red sauce / homemade fresh mozzarella / torn basil / extra virgin olive oil
16" White Pizza
roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / torn basil / oregano
16" Fig & Pig Pizza
12-hour red sauce / apple-fig jam / prosciutto / applewood bacon / caramelized red onion / mozzarella-provolone / baby arugula / extra virgin olive oil
16" Sausage & Pesto Pizza
roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / Italian seasoning / torn basil / oregano / Italian sausage / sweet peppers / basil pesto drizzle
16" The Fifi Pizza
12-hour red sauce / applewood bacon / scallions / cream cheese dollops / mozzarella-provolone / oregano
16" Greek Pizza
12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / feta / artichoke hearts spinach / roasted red bell peppers / red onion / kalamata olives
16" CBJ Pizza
roasted garlic white sauce / house spiced chicken / applewood bacon / jalapenos / mozzarella-provolone
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
roasted garlic white sauce / red onions / applewood bacon / house spiced chicken / buffalo sauce / chives / bleu cheese crumbles / mozzarella-provolone
16" Plain Pie Pizza
12-hr red sauce / blended cheeses
BYO Pizza
Handhelds
BLT Sandwich
applewood smoked bacon / Bogler Farms heirloom tomatoes / Two Sisters Farm butter head lettuce / basil mayo
Carnitas Tacos
3 Yoli filled tortillas / 12hr roasted carnitas pulled pork / pickled red onion / cilantro / served with tortilla chips & salsa
LFK Hot Chicken Sammie
cayenne pepper fried chicken / mozzarella / chipotle mayo / coleslaw / pickles
Cubano Sandwich
slow roasted pulled pork / fire roasted ham / swiss cheese / beer mustard / deli pickles / banana peppers / M&M Bakery torta bun
F&I Burger
1/2lb ground brisket patty / white cheddar / caramelized onions / pesto truffle aioli (add bacon $1.50) (sub out Beyond Meat patty no charge)
Beer Brat
locally made bratwurst / sauerkraut / beer mustard
Black Bean Burger
house made black bean patty / swiss cheese / tomato / arugula / lemon parmesan vinaigrette
Entrees
Kids
Kids Drink
Kids Pizza
6" pizza / roasted tomato sauce / house made mozzarella
Cheese Quesadilla
tortilla / cheddar cheese
Grilled Cheese
sour dough bread / cheddar cheese / provolone cheese
Dino Nuggets
Mini Cheese Burgers
two 2oz beef patties / cheddar cheese / Hawaiian buns
PB&J
sour dough bread / peanut butter / jelly
Kids Mac & Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Kids Apple
Kettle Chips
Kids Salad
Sides
Desserts
Pizza Kit
12" Take Home Kit
From our kitchen to yours! Customize your very own F&I Pizza Kit. The kit includes rolled out dough, choice of sauce, & choice of toppings. Assemble at home and bake following our instructions. All ingredients prepared fresh from our scratch kitchen.
12" Take & Bake
Not feeling culinarily creative at the moment, that's ok! Customize your pizza and we will assemble for you. Take home and bake following our instructions.
16" Take Home Kit
From our kitchen to yours! Customize your very own F&I Pizza Kit. The kit includes rolled out dough, choice of sauce, & choice of toppings. Assemble at home and bake following our instructions. All ingredients prepared fresh from our scratch kitchen.
16" Take & Bake
Not feeling culinarily creative at the moment, that's ok! Customize your pizza and we will assemble for you. Take home and bake following our instructions.
Six Packs
Summer Sundown 6 Pack
This refreshing raspberry and wine infused beer is pink in color, bursting with big berry flavor and tartness. Perfect pairing with one of our fresh local produce salads.
Summer Pasture 6 Pack
Our one of a kind wheat beer is made with genuine Kansas grown soft red winter wheat malt, pale barley malt, bitter orange peel and locally sourced honey. Brilliantly clean flavors and a stark white pillow of foam combine with floral Cascade hops and a kiss of citrus. Made for those hot Kansas summer days and nights.
Kaw River Roller 6 Pack
Kaw River Roller is a tasty, west coast style Double IPA. A hefty grain bill and copious bittering and aroma hops bring this beer to a substantial 8.6% ABV and 75 IBU. We dry hop our Double IPA at over a pound and a half per barrel using traditional American hops to bring flavors of lemon and orange zest, pine and spice. A smooth, golden malt backbone carries you on down the river.
Worboys 6 Pack
Our lager is crisp, clear, and effervescent. Fields & Ivy’s lager is made with European barley malt, European hops and Silvermine heirloom corn. Silvermine, a white dent corn, was developed in the 1880s and refined by Mr. Ernest W. Young of Lawrence, Kansas in 1907. It’s American Lager done great grandpa style.
Breezedale 6 Pack
Fruity flavors of: peach, grapefruit, pineapple, mango and other tropical fruit. We balance the tropical fruitiness with low residual sugars, hazy goodness and a palate friendly medium-high gravity. A truckload of hops including (but not limited to): Vic Secret, Citra and El Dorado.
Wheat Heavy 6 Pack
Wheat Heavy is Fields & Ivy Brewery’s version of a classic Wee Heavy Scotch Ale brewed with a generous quantity of Kansas wheat malt. The fertile fields of Kansas are known throughout the world as the premier source of high-quality wheat. We secure our soft red winter wheat from Hickory Creek Farm in Wellsville, Kansas – just 30 miles south of our brewery in Lawrence.
Oktoberfest 6 Pack
Märzen is a well-balanced, malt forward lager, brewed in spring and carefully aged and mellowed until fall. It’s worth the extra effort and worth the wait!
'55 Stepside Hop Harvest Ale 6 Pack
This beer is our tribute to historical and modern hop growers, like the Kansas Hop Co., who are bringing commercial hops cultivation back to the American Midwest. Brewed once a year on the day of harvest with ultra-fresh Kanook wet hops and dry hopped with Kansas grown Cascade. YEET! This beer is an amazing exploration of tropical flavors produced from locally grown hops.
Skeleton Theory 6 Pack
Prairie Star 6 Pack
Our Prairie Star, Porter is dark brown with ruby highlights, smooth and well-balanced flavors of chocolate and coffee. Worldly beer writer Terry Foster sublimely describes Porter as “a densely-woven tapestry of flavors, surprising and pleasing at every turn.” Porter was insanely popular in Britain from the mid-1700s until the mid-1800s and powered English brewing through the Industrial Revolution.
Canoe Club 6 Pack
Bourbon Schmoo Whale 6 Pack
Spoiled Rich 500 mL Bottle
Made some cash trading stocks on Robinhood? It’s time to start living the good life and we’re here to help. Our big Imperial Breakfast Stout aged in J. Rieger & Co. Kansas City Whiskey barrels is a crazy rich boozy treat for starters, then we aged it some more on cocoa nibs and coffee. Made to satisfy the utmost discerning tastes of freshly minted beer snobs, like us. It’s a sweet, sticky chocolate bomb with coffee and whiskey high notes.
BBA Petite Quad 500mL Bottle
At Fields & Ivy Brewery, we aged our Belgian Style Petite Quad, Double Wire in high-end bourbon barrels on a heap of black currant fruit. The beer developed well with layers of spice, dark fruit and barrel flavor. Fields & Ivy Brewery’s 500 ml series is a large-bottle format of premium, often barrel aged, beers designed as stand-alone statements of our love for the art of brewing. Made to be shared among friends.
Sale Barn Saison 500mL Bottle
Napa Saison 500mL
Build Your Own 6 Pack
Can't Decide? We don't blame you. Pick and choose from what we've got available! Select one bottle or up to six!
64oz. Growlers
Rose Sundown Growler
This refreshing raspberry and wine infused beer is pink in color, bursting with big berry flavor and tartness. Perfect pairing with one of our fresh local produce salads.
Summer Pasture Growler
Our one of a kind wheat beer is made with genuine Kansas grown soft red winter wheat malt, pale barley malt, bitter orange peel and locally sourced honey. Brilliantly clean flavors and a stark white pillow of foam combine with floral Cascade hops and a kiss of citrus. Made for those hot Kansas summer days and nights.
Kaw River Roller Growler
Kaw River Roller is a tasty, west coast style Double IPA. A hefty grain bill and copious bittering and aroma hops bring this beer to a substantial 8.6% ABV and 75 IBU. We dry hop our Double IPA at over a pound and a half per barrel using traditional American hops to bring flavors of lemon and orange zest, pine and spice. A smooth, golden malt backbone carries you on down the river.
Worboys Growler
Our lager is crisp, clear, and effervescent. Fields & Ivy’s lager is made with European barley malt, European hops and Silvermine heirloom corn. Silvermine, a white dent corn, was developed in the 1880s and refined by Mr. Ernest W. Young of Lawrence, Kansas in 1907. It’s American Lager done great grandpa style.
Sale Barn Saison Growler
Spicy and dry, Sale Barn is loaded with yeast derived complexity, we brew ours with Bloody Butcher heirloom corn to add a locally grown twist.
Prairie Star Growler
Worldly beer writer Terry Foster sublimely describes Porter as “a densely-woven tapestry of flavors, surprising and pleasing at every turn.” Porter was insanely popular in Britain from the mid-1700s until the mid-1800s and powered English brewing through the Industrial Revolution. Our Prairie Star, Porter is dark brown with ruby highlights, smooth and well-balanced flavors of chocolate and coffee.
Breezedale Growler
Fruity flavors of: peach, grapefruit, pineapple, mango and other tropical fruit. We balance the tropical fruitiness with low residual sugars, hazy goodness and a palate friendly medium-high gravity. A truckload of hops including (but not limited to): Vic Secret, Citra and El Dorado.
SKT Growler
Sultana’s popularity stems from its huge aroma and flavor profile, as it exhibits big, fruity, ripe pineapple notes, bright citrus, and a subtle hint of pine. If you’ve ever cracked open a fresh can of pineapple chunks, you can get a pretty good guess of what Sultana’s aroma profile is like. Named after an Alaskan Range mountain known to the Athabascans and original inhabitants of Alaska as “Sultana” – which means the woman. Sultana is one of the largest peaks in the continental US and is the perfect fit for this enormous hop.
'55 Stepside Harvest Ale Growler
This beer is our tribute to historical and modern hop growers, like the Kansas Hop Co., who are bringing commercial hops cultivation back to the American Midwest. Brewed once a year on the day of harvest with ultra-fresh Kanook wet hops and dry hopped with Kansas grown Cascade. YEET! This beer is an amazing exploration of tropical flavors produced from locally grown hops.
Raspberry Seltzer Growler
Only 110 calories, 3.9g carbs, gluten free, with all-natural flavors. Brewed with native mineral-rich water and double filtered for purity. A refreshing, alternative, adult beverage deliciously fruit flavored together with a satisfying minerality.
32oz. Howlers
Rose Sundown Howler
This refreshing raspberry and wine infused beer is pink in color, bursting with big berry flavor and tartness. Perfect pairing with one of our fresh local produce salads.
Summer Pasture Howler
Our one of a kind wheat beer is made with genuine Kansas grown soft red winter wheat malt, pale barley malt, bitter orange peel and locally sourced honey. Brilliantly clean flavors and a stark white pillow of foam combine with floral Cascade hops and a kiss of citrus. Made for those hot Kansas summer days and nights.
Kaw River Roller Howler
Kaw River Roller is a tasty, west coast style Double IPA. A hefty grain bill and copious bittering and aroma hops bring this beer to a substantial 8.6% ABV and 75 IBU. We dry hop our Double IPA at over a pound and a half per barrel using traditional American hops to bring flavors of lemon and orange zest, pine and spice. A smooth, golden malt backbone carries you on down the river.
Worboys Howler
Our lager is crisp, clear, and effervescent. Fields & Ivy’s lager is made with European barley malt, European hops and Silvermine heirloom corn. Silvermine, a white dent corn, was developed in the 1880s and refined by Mr. Ernest W. Young of Lawrence, Kansas in 1907. It’s American Lager done great grandpa style.
Sale Barn Saison Howler
Spicy and dry, Sale Barn is loaded with yeast derived complexity, we brew ours with Bloody Butcher heirloom corn to add a locally grown twist.
Prairie Star Howler
Our Prairie Star, Porter is dark brown with ruby highlights, smooth and well-balanced flavors of chocolate and coffee. Worldly beer writer Terry Foster sublimely describes Porter as “a densely-woven tapestry of flavors, surprising and pleasing at every turn.” Porter was insanely popular in Britain from the mid-1700s until the mid-1800s and powered English brewing through the Industrial Revolution.
Breezedale Howler
Fruity flavors of: peach, grapefruit, pineapple, mango and other tropical fruit. We balance the tropical fruitiness with low residual sugars, hazy goodness and a palate friendly medium-high gravity. A truckload of hops including (but not limited to): Vic Secret, Citra and El Dorado.
SKT Howler
Sultana’s popularity stems from its huge aroma and flavor profile, as it exhibits big, fruity, ripe pineapple notes, bright citrus, and a subtle hint of pine. If you’ve ever cracked open a fresh can of pineapple chunks, you can get a pretty good guess of what Sultana’s aroma profile is like. Named after an Alaskan Range mountain known to the Athabascans and original inhabitants of Alaska as “Sultana” – which means the woman. Sultana is one of the largest peaks in the continental US and is the perfect fit for this enormous hop.
'55 Stepside Hop Harvest Ale Howler
This beer is our tribute to historical and modern hop growers, like the Kansas Hop Co., who are bringing commercial hops cultivation back to the American Midwest. Brewed once a year on the day of harvest with ultra-fresh Kanook wet hops and dry hopped with Kansas grown Cascade. YEET! This beer is an amazing exploration of tropical flavors produced from locally grown hops.
Raspberry Seltzer Howler
Only 110 calories, 3.9g carbs, gluten free, with all-natural flavors. Brewed with native mineral-rich water and double filtered for purity. A refreshing, alternative, adult beverage deliciously fruit flavored together with a satisfying minerality.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Appetizers, salads, pizza, burgers and sandwiches prepared daily, by hand & in-house Craft Beer with Authority of Flavor Indoor and outdoor seating / full bar and wine list
706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence, KS 66046