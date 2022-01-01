Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fields & Ivy Brewery

86 Reviews

$$

706 East 23rd Street

Lawrence, KS 66046

Order Again

Popular Items

F&I Burger
Cubano Sandwich
Cheesy Ancho Corn Dip

Starters

Beer Pretzels

Beer Pretzels

$13.00

Farm-to-Market pretzel twists / beer mustard / gouda fondue

Cheesy Ancho Corn Dip

Cheesy Ancho Corn Dip

$13.00

ancho peppers / chipotle white cheddar / yoli blue corn chips / fire roasted corn.

Fields & Ivy Wings

Fields & Ivy Wings

$16.00

Your choice of: campfire espresso dry rub / spicy siriracha honey glaze / jerk BBQ / house chili garlic / served with cooling cucumbers / gorgonzola dressing or green goddess

Red Pepper Hummus

Red Pepper Hummus

$14.00

homemade hummus / cucumber / tomato / feta / red pepper chili flake / olive oil / stone fired pita bread

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

yoli blue corn chips / salsa verde

Poutine

Poutine

$15.00

battered fries / cheese curds / stout mushroom brown gravy / beer cheese / scallions

Chips & Cheese

$10.00

pub chips / gouda beer cheese

Salads

local spinach / strawberries / red onion / candied walnuts / feta / creamy Italian dressing
Fields & Ivy Salad

Fields & Ivy Salad

$15.00

romaine / sprouts / carrot / tomato / cucumber / red onion / sunflower seeds

1/2 Fields & Ivy Salad

1/2 Fields & Ivy Salad

$8.00

romaine / sprouts / carrot / tomato / cucumber / red onion / sunflower seeds

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$16.00

romaine / applewood bacon / gorgonzola / tomato / egg / radish

1/2 BLT Salad

1/2 BLT Salad

$9.00

romaine / applewood bacon / gorgonzola / tomato / egg / radish

Chopped Chicken Salad

Chopped Chicken Salad

$16.00

romaine / feta / tomato / cucumber / kalamata olives / artichoke / chopped chicken

1/2 Chopped Chicken Salad

1/2 Chopped Chicken Salad

$9.00

romaine / feta / tomato / cucumber / kalamata olives / artichoke / chopped chicken

Fall Harvest Salad

Fall Harvest Salad

$17.00

spinach & arugula mix / apple slices / craisans / prosciutto / shaved parmesan / candied walnuts / sour apple vinaigrette

1/2 Fall Harvest Salad

1/2 Fall Harvest Salad

$10.00

spinach & arugula mix / apple slices / craisans / prosciutto / shaved parmesan / candied walnuts / sour apple vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine / shaved parmesan / house croutons / fresh cracked pepper / caesar dressing

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine / shaved parmesan / house croutons / fresh cracked pepper / caesar dressing

Soup Of The Week

$6.95Out of stock

rotating weekly soup / while supplies last

Pizza

9" Pepperoni Pie

9" Pepperoni Pie

$9.00

12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / hand sliced pepperoni

9" Margherita Pizza

9" Margherita Pizza

$8.00

12-hour red sauce / homemade fresh mozzarella / torn basil / extra virgin olive oil

9" White Pizza

9" White Pizza

$8.00

roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / torn basil / oregano

9" Fig & Pig Pizza

9" Fig & Pig Pizza

$11.00

12-hour red sauce / apple-fig jam / prosciutto / applewood bacon / caramelized red onion / mozzarella-provolone / baby arugula / extra virgin olive oil

9" Sausage & Pesto Pizza

9" Sausage & Pesto Pizza

$10.00

roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / Italian seasoning / torn basil / oregano / Italian sausage / sweet peppers / basil pesto drizzle

9" The Fifi Pizza

9" The Fifi Pizza

$10.00

12-hour red sauce / applewood bacon / scallions / cream cheese dollops / mozzarella-provolone / oregano

9" Greek Pizza

9" Greek Pizza

$10.00

12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / feta / artichoke hearts spinach / roasted red bell peppers / red onion / kalamata olives

9" CBJ Pizza

9" CBJ Pizza

$10.00

roasted garlic white sauce / house spiced chicken / applewood bacon / jalapenos / mozzarella-provolone

9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.00

roasted garlic white sauce / red onions / applewood bacon / house spiced chicken / buffalo sauce / chives / bleu cheese crumbles / mozzarella-provolone

9" Plain Pizza

$8.00

12-hr red sauce / blended cheeses

12" Pepperoni Pie

12" Pepperoni Pie

$15.00

12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / hand sliced pepperoni

12" Margherita Pizza

12" Margherita Pizza

$12.00

12-hour red sauce / homemade fresh mozzarella / torn basil / extra virgin olive oil

12" White Pizza

12" White Pizza

$12.00

roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / torn basil / oregano

12" Fig & Pig Pizza

12" Fig & Pig Pizza

$17.00

12-hour red sauce / apple-fig jam / prosciutto / applewood bacon / caramelized red onion / mozzarella-provolone / baby arugula / extra virgin olive oil

12" Sausage & Pesto Pizza

12" Sausage & Pesto Pizza

$16.00

roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / Italian seasoning / torn basil / oregano / Italian sausage / sweet peppers / basil pesto drizzle

12" The Fifi Pizza

12" The Fifi Pizza

$16.00

12-hour red sauce / applewood bacon / scallions / cream cheese dollops / mozzarella-provolone / oregano

12" Greek Pizza

12" Greek Pizza

$16.00

12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / feta / artichoke hearts spinach / roasted red bell peppers / red onion / kalamata olives

12" CBJ Pizza

12" CBJ Pizza

$16.00

roasted garlic white sauce / house spiced chicken / applewood bacon / jalapenos / mozzarella-provolone

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

roasted garlic white sauce / red onions / applewood bacon / house spiced chicken / buffalo sauce / chives / bleu cheese crumbles / mozzarella-provolone

12" Plain Pizza

$12.00

12-hr red sauce / blended cheeses

16" Pepperoni Pie

16" Pepperoni Pie

$22.00

12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / hand sliced pepperoni

16" Margherita Pizza

16" Margherita Pizza

$18.00

12-hour red sauce / homemade fresh mozzarella / torn basil / extra virgin olive oil

16" White Pizza

16" White Pizza

$18.00

roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / torn basil / oregano

16" Fig & Pig Pizza

16" Fig & Pig Pizza

$29.00

12-hour red sauce / apple-fig jam / prosciutto / applewood bacon / caramelized red onion / mozzarella-provolone / baby arugula / extra virgin olive oil

16" Sausage & Pesto Pizza

16" Sausage & Pesto Pizza

$24.00

roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / Italian seasoning / torn basil / oregano / Italian sausage / sweet peppers / basil pesto drizzle

16" The Fifi Pizza

16" The Fifi Pizza

$24.00

12-hour red sauce / applewood bacon / scallions / cream cheese dollops / mozzarella-provolone / oregano

16" Greek Pizza

16" Greek Pizza

$24.00

12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / feta / artichoke hearts spinach / roasted red bell peppers / red onion / kalamata olives

16" CBJ Pizza

16" CBJ Pizza

$24.00

roasted garlic white sauce / house spiced chicken / applewood bacon / jalapenos / mozzarella-provolone

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

roasted garlic white sauce / red onions / applewood bacon / house spiced chicken / buffalo sauce / chives / bleu cheese crumbles / mozzarella-provolone

16" Plain Pie Pizza

$21.00

12-hr red sauce / blended cheeses

BYO Pizza

9" Base $8.00 12" Base $12.00 16" Base $18.00 Additional Toppings Protein (Per Topping)= 9" $2.00 / 12" $3.00 / 16" $4.00 Veggies (Per Topping)= 9" $1.00 / 12" $2.00 / 16" $3.00

9" Pizza

$8.00

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Pizza

$12.00

Build Your Own Pizza

16" Pizza

$18.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Handhelds

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

applewood smoked bacon / Bogler Farms heirloom tomatoes / Two Sisters Farm butter head lettuce / basil mayo

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

3 Yoli filled tortillas / 12hr roasted carnitas pulled pork / pickled red onion / cilantro / served with tortilla chips & salsa

LFK Hot Chicken Sammie

LFK Hot Chicken Sammie

$15.00

cayenne pepper fried chicken / mozzarella / chipotle mayo / coleslaw / pickles

Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$14.00

slow roasted pulled pork / fire roasted ham / swiss cheese / beer mustard / deli pickles / banana peppers / M&M Bakery torta bun

F&I Burger

F&I Burger

$15.00

1/2lb ground brisket patty / white cheddar / caramelized onions / pesto truffle aioli (add bacon $1.50) (sub out Beyond Meat patty no charge)

Beer Brat

Beer Brat

$15.00

locally made bratwurst / sauerkraut / beer mustard

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

house made black bean patty / swiss cheese / tomato / arugula / lemon parmesan vinaigrette

Entrees

Pork Schnitzel

Pork Schnitzel

$16.00

fried pork tenderloin / stout mushroom brown gravy / potato salad

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

medium shells / gouda beer cheese / gruyere cheese / toasted breadcrumbs

1/2 Mac & Cheese

1/2 Mac & Cheese

$8.00

medium shells / house made gouda beer cheese / gruyere cheese / toasted breadcrumbs

Kids

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids Pizza

$6.95

6" pizza / roasted tomato sauce / house made mozzarella

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

tortilla / cheddar cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

sour dough bread / cheddar cheese / provolone cheese

Dino Nuggets

$6.95

Mini Cheese Burgers

$6.95

two 2oz beef patties / cheddar cheese / Hawaiian buns

PB&J

$5.95

sour dough bread / peanut butter / jelly

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.95

French Fries

$1.95

Kids Apple

$1.95

Kettle Chips

$1.95

Kids Salad

$1.95

Sides

Side Fries

$10.00

Side Swt Potato Fries

$10.00

Side Chips

$5.95

Side Cole Slaw

$5.95

Side 1/2 House Salad

$5.95

Potato Salad

$5.95

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Roasted Red Potatoes

$5.95

Pita Refill

$5.00

Chip Refill

Side Of Beer Cheese

$3.95

Side of Dressing

$0.25

Desserts

A la Mode

$1.00

Pizza Kit

12" Take Home Kit

$12.00

From our kitchen to yours! Customize your very own F&I Pizza Kit. The kit includes rolled out dough, choice of sauce, & choice of toppings. Assemble at home and bake following our instructions. All ingredients prepared fresh from our scratch kitchen.

12" Take & Bake

$12.00

Not feeling culinarily creative at the moment, that's ok! Customize your pizza and we will assemble for you. Take home and bake following our instructions.

16" Take Home Kit

$18.00

From our kitchen to yours! Customize your very own F&I Pizza Kit. The kit includes rolled out dough, choice of sauce, & choice of toppings. Assemble at home and bake following our instructions. All ingredients prepared fresh from our scratch kitchen.

16" Take & Bake

$18.00

Not feeling culinarily creative at the moment, that's ok! Customize your pizza and we will assemble for you. Take home and bake following our instructions.

Six Packs

Summer Sundown 6 Pack

$11.99

This refreshing raspberry and wine infused beer is pink in color, bursting with big berry flavor and tartness. Perfect pairing with one of our fresh local produce salads.

Summer Pasture 6 Pack

$10.99

Our one of a kind wheat beer is made with genuine Kansas grown soft red winter wheat malt, pale barley malt, bitter orange peel and locally sourced honey. Brilliantly clean flavors and a stark white pillow of foam combine with floral Cascade hops and a kiss of citrus. Made for those hot Kansas summer days and nights.

Kaw River Roller 6 Pack

$10.99

Kaw River Roller is a tasty, west coast style Double IPA. A hefty grain bill and copious bittering and aroma hops bring this beer to a substantial 8.6% ABV and 75 IBU. We dry hop our Double IPA at over a pound and a half per barrel using traditional American hops to bring flavors of lemon and orange zest, pine and spice. A smooth, golden malt backbone carries you on down the river.

Worboys 6 Pack

$10.99

Our lager is crisp, clear, and effervescent. Fields & Ivy’s lager is made with European barley malt, European hops and Silvermine heirloom corn. Silvermine, a white dent corn, was developed in the 1880s and refined by Mr. Ernest W. Young of Lawrence, Kansas in 1907. It’s American Lager done great grandpa style.

Breezedale 6 Pack

$13.99

Fruity flavors of: peach, grapefruit, pineapple, mango and other tropical fruit. We balance the tropical fruitiness with low residual sugars, hazy goodness and a palate friendly medium-high gravity. A truckload of hops including (but not limited to): Vic Secret, Citra and El Dorado.

Wheat Heavy 6 Pack

$10.99

Wheat Heavy is Fields & Ivy Brewery’s version of a classic Wee Heavy Scotch Ale brewed with a generous quantity of Kansas wheat malt. The fertile fields of Kansas are known throughout the world as the premier source of high-quality wheat. We secure our soft red winter wheat from Hickory Creek Farm in Wellsville, Kansas – just 30 miles south of our brewery in Lawrence.

Oktoberfest 6 Pack

$10.99

Märzen is a well-balanced, malt forward lager, brewed in spring and carefully aged and mellowed until fall. It’s worth the extra effort and worth the wait!

'55 Stepside Hop Harvest Ale 6 Pack

$11.99

This beer is our tribute to historical and modern hop growers, like the Kansas Hop Co., who are bringing commercial hops cultivation back to the American Midwest. Brewed once a year on the day of harvest with ultra-fresh Kanook wet hops and dry hopped with Kansas grown Cascade. YEET! This beer is an amazing exploration of tropical flavors produced from locally grown hops.

Skeleton Theory 6 Pack

$15.99

Prairie Star 6 Pack

$10.99Out of stock

Our Prairie Star, Porter is dark brown with ruby highlights, smooth and well-balanced flavors of chocolate and coffee. Worldly beer writer Terry Foster sublimely describes Porter as “a densely-woven tapestry of flavors, surprising and pleasing at every turn.” Porter was insanely popular in Britain from the mid-1700s until the mid-1800s and powered English brewing through the Industrial Revolution.

Canoe Club 6 Pack

$8.99

Bourbon Schmoo Whale 6 Pack

$20.99

Spoiled Rich 500 mL Bottle

$9.00

Made some cash trading stocks on Robinhood? It’s time to start living the good life and we’re here to help. Our big Imperial Breakfast Stout aged in J. Rieger & Co. Kansas City Whiskey barrels is a crazy rich boozy treat for starters, then we aged it some more on cocoa nibs and coffee. Made to satisfy the utmost discerning tastes of freshly minted beer snobs, like us. It’s a sweet, sticky chocolate bomb with coffee and whiskey high notes.

BBA Petite Quad 500mL Bottle

$7.00

At Fields & Ivy Brewery, we aged our Belgian Style Petite Quad, Double Wire in high-end bourbon barrels on a heap of black currant fruit. The beer developed well with layers of spice, dark fruit and barrel flavor. Fields & Ivy Brewery’s 500 ml series is a large-bottle format of premium, often barrel aged, beers designed as stand-alone statements of our love for the art of brewing. Made to be shared among friends.

Sale Barn Saison 500mL Bottle

$9.00

Napa Saison 500mL

$11.00

Build Your Own 6 Pack

Can't Decide? We don't blame you. Pick and choose from what we've got available! Select one bottle or up to six!

64oz. Growlers

A mellow and sweet graininess with hints of biscuit and toast. This Lager has big body for the style and it’s balanced with noble hop aroma and bitterness. Kansas isn’t known for being an early adopter. One historical exception was the prohibition of alcohol. Kansas banned alcohol in 1881 while the rest of the country went dry 39 years later in January of 1920. Early Kansas breweries and barley growers were basically out of business by 1890. We believe that a Lager beer brewed with 100% Kansas barley malt has not been commercially bottled since 1890 or earlier. Fields & Ivy Brewery sources locally grown winter barley from Franklin County, Kansas. It’s harvested in June then transported out of state for malting. We brew 40 barrels of Kansas Lager each winter and the beer is mellowed and matured into a one-of-a-kind Vienna style lager. Brewed only once a year due to limited...

Rose Sundown Growler

$11.00

This refreshing raspberry and wine infused beer is pink in color, bursting with big berry flavor and tartness. Perfect pairing with one of our fresh local produce salads.

Summer Pasture Growler

$10.00

Our one of a kind wheat beer is made with genuine Kansas grown soft red winter wheat malt, pale barley malt, bitter orange peel and locally sourced honey. Brilliantly clean flavors and a stark white pillow of foam combine with floral Cascade hops and a kiss of citrus. Made for those hot Kansas summer days and nights.

Kaw River Roller Growler

$11.00

Kaw River Roller is a tasty, west coast style Double IPA. A hefty grain bill and copious bittering and aroma hops bring this beer to a substantial 8.6% ABV and 75 IBU. We dry hop our Double IPA at over a pound and a half per barrel using traditional American hops to bring flavors of lemon and orange zest, pine and spice. A smooth, golden malt backbone carries you on down the river.

Worboys Growler

$10.00

Our lager is crisp, clear, and effervescent. Fields & Ivy’s lager is made with European barley malt, European hops and Silvermine heirloom corn. Silvermine, a white dent corn, was developed in the 1880s and refined by Mr. Ernest W. Young of Lawrence, Kansas in 1907. It’s American Lager done great grandpa style.

Sale Barn Saison Growler

$19.00

Spicy and dry, Sale Barn is loaded with yeast derived complexity, we brew ours with Bloody Butcher heirloom corn to add a locally grown twist.

Prairie Star Growler

$10.00

Worldly beer writer Terry Foster sublimely describes Porter as “a densely-woven tapestry of flavors, surprising and pleasing at every turn.” Porter was insanely popular in Britain from the mid-1700s until the mid-1800s and powered English brewing through the Industrial Revolution. Our Prairie Star, Porter is dark brown with ruby highlights, smooth and well-balanced flavors of chocolate and coffee.

Breezedale Growler

$12.50

Fruity flavors of: peach, grapefruit, pineapple, mango and other tropical fruit. We balance the tropical fruitiness with low residual sugars, hazy goodness and a palate friendly medium-high gravity. A truckload of hops including (but not limited to): Vic Secret, Citra and El Dorado.

SKT Growler

$15.00

Sultana’s popularity stems from its huge aroma and flavor profile, as it exhibits big, fruity, ripe pineapple notes, bright citrus, and a subtle hint of pine. If you’ve ever cracked open a fresh can of pineapple chunks, you can get a pretty good guess of what Sultana’s aroma profile is like. Named after an Alaskan Range mountain known to the Athabascans and original inhabitants of Alaska as “Sultana” – which means the woman. Sultana is one of the largest peaks in the continental US and is the perfect fit for this enormous hop.

'55 Stepside Harvest Ale Growler

$11.00

This beer is our tribute to historical and modern hop growers, like the Kansas Hop Co., who are bringing commercial hops cultivation back to the American Midwest. Brewed once a year on the day of harvest with ultra-fresh Kanook wet hops and dry hopped with Kansas grown Cascade. YEET! This beer is an amazing exploration of tropical flavors produced from locally grown hops.

Raspberry Seltzer Growler

$10.00

Only 110 calories, 3.9g carbs, gluten free, with all-natural flavors. Brewed with native mineral-rich water and double filtered for purity. A refreshing, alternative, adult beverage deliciously fruit flavored together with a satisfying minerality.

32oz. Howlers

Rose Sundown Howler

$6.50

This refreshing raspberry and wine infused beer is pink in color, bursting with big berry flavor and tartness. Perfect pairing with one of our fresh local produce salads.

Summer Pasture Howler

$6.00

Our one of a kind wheat beer is made with genuine Kansas grown soft red winter wheat malt, pale barley malt, bitter orange peel and locally sourced honey. Brilliantly clean flavors and a stark white pillow of foam combine with floral Cascade hops and a kiss of citrus. Made for those hot Kansas summer days and nights.

Kaw River Roller Howler

$6.50

Kaw River Roller is a tasty, west coast style Double IPA. A hefty grain bill and copious bittering and aroma hops bring this beer to a substantial 8.6% ABV and 75 IBU. We dry hop our Double IPA at over a pound and a half per barrel using traditional American hops to bring flavors of lemon and orange zest, pine and spice. A smooth, golden malt backbone carries you on down the river.

Worboys Howler

$6.00

Our lager is crisp, clear, and effervescent. Fields & Ivy’s lager is made with European barley malt, European hops and Silvermine heirloom corn. Silvermine, a white dent corn, was developed in the 1880s and refined by Mr. Ernest W. Young of Lawrence, Kansas in 1907. It’s American Lager done great grandpa style.

Sale Barn Saison Howler

$9.50

Spicy and dry, Sale Barn is loaded with yeast derived complexity, we brew ours with Bloody Butcher heirloom corn to add a locally grown twist.

Prairie Star Howler

$6.00

Our Prairie Star, Porter is dark brown with ruby highlights, smooth and well-balanced flavors of chocolate and coffee. Worldly beer writer Terry Foster sublimely describes Porter as “a densely-woven tapestry of flavors, surprising and pleasing at every turn.” Porter was insanely popular in Britain from the mid-1700s until the mid-1800s and powered English brewing through the Industrial Revolution.

Breezedale Howler

$7.50

Fruity flavors of: peach, grapefruit, pineapple, mango and other tropical fruit. We balance the tropical fruitiness with low residual sugars, hazy goodness and a palate friendly medium-high gravity. A truckload of hops including (but not limited to): Vic Secret, Citra and El Dorado.

SKT Howler

$9.00

Sultana’s popularity stems from its huge aroma and flavor profile, as it exhibits big, fruity, ripe pineapple notes, bright citrus, and a subtle hint of pine. If you’ve ever cracked open a fresh can of pineapple chunks, you can get a pretty good guess of what Sultana’s aroma profile is like. Named after an Alaskan Range mountain known to the Athabascans and original inhabitants of Alaska as “Sultana” – which means the woman. Sultana is one of the largest peaks in the continental US and is the perfect fit for this enormous hop.

'55 Stepside Hop Harvest Ale Howler

$6.50

This beer is our tribute to historical and modern hop growers, like the Kansas Hop Co., who are bringing commercial hops cultivation back to the American Midwest. Brewed once a year on the day of harvest with ultra-fresh Kanook wet hops and dry hopped with Kansas grown Cascade. YEET! This beer is an amazing exploration of tropical flavors produced from locally grown hops.

Raspberry Seltzer Howler

$6.00

Only 110 calories, 3.9g carbs, gluten free, with all-natural flavors. Brewed with native mineral-rich water and double filtered for purity. A refreshing, alternative, adult beverage deliciously fruit flavored together with a satisfying minerality.

Non-Alcoholic Bevs

Soda

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Appetizers, salads, pizza, burgers and sandwiches prepared daily, by hand & in-house Craft Beer with Authority of Flavor Indoor and outdoor seating / full bar and wine list

Website

Location

706 East 23rd Street, Lawrence, KS 66046

Directions

