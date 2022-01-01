64oz. Growlers

A mellow and sweet graininess with hints of biscuit and toast. This Lager has big body for the style and it’s balanced with noble hop aroma and bitterness. Kansas isn’t known for being an early adopter. One historical exception was the prohibition of alcohol. Kansas banned alcohol in 1881 while the rest of the country went dry 39 years later in January of 1920. Early Kansas breweries and barley growers were basically out of business by 1890. We believe that a Lager beer brewed with 100% Kansas barley malt has not been commercially bottled since 1890 or earlier. Fields & Ivy Brewery sources locally grown winter barley from Franklin County, Kansas. It’s harvested in June then transported out of state for malting. We brew 40 barrels of Kansas Lager each winter and the beer is mellowed and matured into a one-of-a-kind Vienna style lager. Brewed only once a year due to limited...