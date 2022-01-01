Restaurant header imageView gallery

Foxtown Brewing

724 Reviews

$$

6411 W Mequon Road

Mequon, WI 53092

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Pinoeer Pils-battered Clock Shadow Creamery Curd, Served with Ranch

Wings

Wings

$14.50

8 count - Beer-braised, deep fried and tossed in ancho chile rub. Served with celery, pickled carrots, house ranch, choice of sauce: Thai peanut, sesame teriyaki, honey mustard, maple bacon beer-bq, house Buffalo

Big Foxtown Pretzel

$14.00

MKE Pretzel Co. Pretzel, "Everything" Seasoned. Served with Beer Cheese Sauce and Honey Mustard

Brewery Brussels

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted brussels sprouts, Baltic porter gastrique, roasted walnuts, crispy bacon, fried garlic chips

Black Bean Hummus

$12.00

Ancho seasoned tortilla chips, cucumbers, cherry tomato and pickled vegetable

Bar Snacks

Bar Chips

Bar Chips

$4.00

Russet and sweet potato blend.

Cracklings

Cracklings

$4.00

With house Buffalo sauce and lime.

Garlic Curry Peanuts

Garlic Curry Peanuts

$4.00

Ancho Rubbed Quicos

$4.00Out of stock

Salads

House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$3.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Sliced Cherry Tomato, and Shaved Red Onion, served with House Made Ranch Dressing.

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine, house Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, house dressing, shaved parmesan, pretzel croutons, six-minute egg.

Apple Walnut Salad

$13.00

Honey crisp apples, pomegranate seeds, Satori gorgonzola, roasted walnuts, shaved fennel, baby spinach, Hilgens vinaigrette

Soup

Bavarian Onion Soup

Bavarian Onion Soup

$7.00

Beef stock with Foxtown Brick Oven Amber, Caramelized onions, Croutons, baby Swiss

Chili

$6.00Out of stock

Wraps

Chicken Club Wrap

$15.00

Crispy Chicken, Jones Farm Bacon, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, Ranch, Flour Tortilla. Add Buffalo at No Charge to Spice it up! Served with French Fries, and a Pickle Spear

Thai Peanut Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Medley, Red Onion, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Crushed Peanuts, Mixed Greens, Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries, and a Pickle Spear

Black Bean Hummus Wrap

$13.00

Black Bean Hummus, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Onion Slaw, Spring Mix, Chimichurri, Angelic Bakehouse Kale & Spinach Tortilla. Served with French Fries and a Pickle Spear.

Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.50

All beef patty, Foxtown Special Sauce, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sliced Cheddar, Brioche Bun, Cooked to Temp. Served with French fries and house pickle spear.

Foxtown 1857 Burger

$15.50

Brisket Burger, Foxtown Heritage Meats Smoked Brisket, Bacon, Onion Tangler, Maple Bacon BeerBQ, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun, Cooked to Temp. Served with French fries and a house pickle spear.

Elk Burger

$17.50

Elk Patty, Truffle Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Pickles, Caramelized Sweet Onion, Fontina Cheese, Brioche Bun, Cooked to temp. Served with French Fries and a house Pickle Spear.

Custom Burger

Custom Burger

$13.00

1/3 pound house ground brisket patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, house beer cheese sauce.

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

Handhelds

Smoked BBQ Pork

Smoked BBQ Pork

$14.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder, Maple Bacon BeerBQ, Crisp Fried Onion, Coleslaw, Sesame Bun. Served with French fries and a house pickle spear.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded Chicken Thigh, Buffalo Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Pickles, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, Brioche Bun

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

Beer-Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Baby Swiss, Grilled Marble Rye. Served with French fries and a house pickle spear.

B(E)ST 4 Cheese

$13.00
Blue Gill Po Boy

Blue Gill Po Boy

$17.00

Panko Breaded Bluegill Fillet, Remoulade, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Toasted Hoagie Roll

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$4.00

1/3 pound all Brisket Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Sesame Seed Bun

Kids Hamburger

$4.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Elbow Macaroni with a house made Cheese Sauce.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids Fruit Cup

$2.00

Fresh cut Apples, Plums, Oranges, and Strawberries.

Kids Fry Side

$2.00

Kids Veggies Side

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Green Bean Side

$3.00

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Beer cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Chimichurri

$0.50

Cilantro Mayo

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ketchup

Maple BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$0.75

Nashville Ranch

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.75

Seasaonal Vinaigrette

$0.75

Sesame Teriyaki

$0.75

Side Stone Ground Mustard

$0.50

Tartar

$0.75

Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce

$0.75

Tomato Jam

$1.75

Yellow Mustard

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.00

Green Beans

$3.00

House Fries

$3.00

Mixed Vegetables

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Toast Points

$1.00

House Pickles

$0.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Desserts

Tiramisu Cake

$8.00

Fridays

Foxtown Fish Fry

Foxtown Fish Fry

$17.00

Breaded cod, fries, rye bread, tartar, coleslaw, lemon

Kids Fish Fry

$7.00

Fried Cod (2), French Fries, Coleslaw, Tarter, Lemon, Rye bread

Lunch Fish Fry

Lunch Fish Fry

$13.00

Breaded cod, fries, rye bread, tartar, coleslaw, lemon

Extra Pc. Fish

$3.00
Baked Alaskan Cod

Baked Alaskan Cod

$17.00

A 1/2# baked Alaskan Cod Loin, served over a bed of Arroz Verde with Roasted Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion and Cherry Tomatoes. Topped with House Chimichurri and served with a Charred Lemon.

Fish Tacos (3)

$14.00

Fried Cod, Flour Tortilla, Cilantro, Pickled Vegetable Slaw, Chimichurri, Lime. Served with Tortilla Chips and Pico de Gallo

6-Packs

Brick Oven Amber 6pk

Brick Oven Amber 6pk

$12.00

A classic American Ale, our Amber is designed to have the signature caramel aroma and flavor that made the style famous without being overly sweet. Subtle notes of citrus accompany the malt and combine to create a well-balanced and incredibly drinkable American Amber Ale.

Hidden Well Hazy IPA 6pk Cans

Hidden Well Hazy IPA 6pk Cans

$17.00

New England IPAs are intended to showcase hop flavor and aroma without the biting bitterness. This beer does just that. Hazy by design, this IPA is rich in tropical fruit aromas and flavors from the Strata, Meridian, and Lemondrop hops used to finish the beer.

Homestead Helles 6pk Cans

Homestead Helles 6pk Cans

$12.00

Inspired by traditional German brewing practices, we employ a decoction mash and slow fermentation to keep this beer as authentic to the German original as possible. Clean, crisp, and light on the tongue at first, this beer finishes delightfully bready and malty. This is a beer that is sure to please any beer drinker.

Pioneer Pils 6pk

Pioneer Pils 6pk

$12.00

Brewed with German Noble Hops and a decoction mash, our German Pils stays true to German brewing traditions. Spicy, earthy and herbal at first, this beer finishes with a crisp and dry maltiness that leaves you ready for another sip.

Flag Day Pale Ale 6Pk

Flag Day Pale Ale 6Pk

$12.00

A bright American Pale Ale bursting with citrus and fruit notes. This beer showcases a blend of Citra and Mosaic hops that is backed by pleasant malt character. This is our take on the classic American ale.

Stanford's IPA 6pk Cans

Stanford's IPA 6pk Cans

$12.00

An American IPA that embraces both the roots of the style and the evolution of American hops. Our American IPA calls back to the origins of the style with a touch of caramel malt flavor and a firm bitterness anchored by our use of Cascade hops. While a combination of Simcoe, Idaho 7 and Strata hops used to finish the beer push tropical fruit aroma and flavors without neglecting the piney, citrus, and resinous notes familiar to many IPA drinkers.

Hamiltons Party Stout Pk

$12.00Out of stock

Turners Cream 6pk

$12.00

160 Acre Landbier 6pk

$12.00
Weston's Hazy IPA 6pk Cans

Weston's Hazy IPA 6pk Cans

$17.00

A hop-forward beer that lets the fruity nature of American hops truly shine. Our Hazy IPA is abundantly hopped in the whirlpool and then dry hopped twice with Citra, El Dorado, Mosaic and Amarillo hops. The use of the hops along with the substantial amount of wheat and oats used in the brew make for a beer that is soft and sweet on the palate and is loaded with tropical fruit aroma and flavors.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

If you make an online order please leave a description of your vehicle so we know who to deliver food to, or feel free call us at 262-292-5700 to let us know you are here for your curb side delivery.

Website

Location

6411 W Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092

Directions

