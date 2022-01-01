Foxtown Brewing
724 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
If you make an online order please leave a description of your vehicle so we know who to deliver food to, or feel free call us at 262-292-5700 to let us know you are here for your curb side delivery.
Location
6411 W Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizza Man - Mequon Market - Pizza Man Pronto
No Reviews
6300 W Mequon Road Mequon, WI 53092
View restaurant