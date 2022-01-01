Foxtown Brewing

Stanford's IPA 6pk Cans

$12.00

An American IPA that embraces both the roots of the style and the evolution of American hops. Our American IPA calls back to the origins of the style with a touch of caramel malt flavor and a firm bitterness anchored by our use of Cascade hops. While a combination of Simcoe, Idaho 7 and Strata hops used to finish the beer push tropical fruit aroma and flavors without neglecting the piney, citrus, and resinous notes familiar to many IPA drinkers.