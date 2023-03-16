Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boca Rica | Mequon Public Market

6300 West Mequon Road

Mequon, WI 53092

FOOD

Totopo (Tortilla)

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Boca chips with Salsa Verde & Salsa Molcajete

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Avocado, cilantro, onion, jalapeno and lime served with boca chips

Ensalada (Salad)

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, toasted pepitas, croutons, shaved cotija cheese, Caesar dressing

Boca Salad

$13.75

Chopped romaine, roasted corn, blistered cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled cucumber, queso fresco, Chipotle dressing

Sopa (Soup)

Corn Chowder

$7.00

Roasted corn, poblanos, queso fresco grilled telera bread

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Chicken broth with diced chicken, poblanos, tomatoes, avocado and tortilla strips

Tacos

Fried Chicken

$5.00

Deep fried chicken inner file with tomatillo chutney and chipotle aioli

Carnitas

$4.25

Seared pulled pork with diced onions, salsa verde and queso fresco

Steak

$4.75

Grilled skirt steak with rajas and queso fresco

Pork Pastor

$4.75

Grilled pork with pineapple and avocado salsa

Shrimp

$6.50

Grilled shrimp with pineapple pico de gallo and boca cabbage slaw

Mahi Mahi

$6.50

Blackened mahi mahi with pineapple pico de gallo and boca cabbage slaw

Tamales, Sopes & Tlacoyos

Rajas Tamale

$4.00

Filled with poblano peppers, onions and Oaxaca cheese

Tamale Rojos

$4.25

Filled with red chili braised pork

Mushroom Sope

$6.25

Corn flour shell with heirloom bayo beans, sauté oyster mushrooms and rajas

Chicken Tinga Sope

$6.50

Corn flour shell with heirloom bayo beans, chicken tinga

Shrimp Tlacoyos

$8.75

Heirloom bayo bean and Oaxaca filled tlacoyo with grilled shrimp, pico de gallo

Steak Tlacoyos

$8.75

Heirloom bayo bean and Oaxaca filled tlacoyo with grilled skirt steak and rajas

Tortas (Sandwich)

Chicken Milanesa

$15.50

Breaded chicken breast with tomatillo chutney, Oaxaca cheese and pickled onions

Albondigas

$15.50

Beef & pork meatballs braised in tomato chipotle sauce, Oaxaca cheese and pickled veg

Side

Heirloom Bayo Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Yucca Fries with Chimichurri

$4.00

Guacamole (2oz)

$3.00

Salsa Verde (4oz)

$1.50

Salsa Molcajete (4oz)

$1.50

Guacamole 8oz NO CHIPS

$8.00

Tortillas (2)

$3.00

Side of Chimichurri

$1.00

Dolce (Dessert)

Churros

$9.00

BEVERAGE

Red BTL

Mother's Milk Shiraz BTL

$36.00

Bujanda Tempranillo BTL

$32.00

Burgans Albarino BTL

$32.00

Vinessens Peligreo Garnacha BTL

$36.00

El Domador Rioja Reserva BTL

$28.00

Chamuyo Malbec BTL

$28.00

Sparkling BTL

Los Dos Cava BTL

$30.00

Los Dos Cava Rose BTL

$30.00

White BTL

El Domador Rioja Blanco BTL

$28.00

Brown Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

NA Beverage

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican 7up

$4.00

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Horchata

$5.00

Hibiscus Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

