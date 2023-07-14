Fast Pizza

*Fast pizza

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Pep Slice

$4.00

Box Deal

$10.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Pizza Box

$0.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

DR Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced tea

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.25

MTN Dew

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Main Menu

Starters

Calamari

$16.00

Terry's Cheese Bread

$12.00

Pesto Chips

$13.00

Pizza Skins

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Sicillian Raviollis

$7.00

Sauteed Veggies

$7.00

Scooter Prawns

$12.00

Bruschetta

$15.00

Sausage Bread

$16.00

Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Meatball sliders

$15.00

Meatballs

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Warm Bread

$5.00

Chicken Bread

$19.00

Soup & Salads

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Soup & Salad

$15.00

Small Salad

$6.00

Large Salad

$10.00

Field Green

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Antipasto Salad

$18.00

Sandwiches

Sausage Sandwich

$16.00

Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Focaccia Sandwich

$16.00

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Sausage and Peppers

$24.00

Baked Ziti

$20.00

Spaghetti

$22.00

Manicotti

$20.00

Lasagna

$21.00

Meat Raviolli

$22.00

Cheese Raviolli

$22.00

Big Daddy Mac

$20.00

Linguine and Clam

$28.00

Sicillian Clams

$28.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Grilled Chicken Fettuccine

$24.00

Bay Shrimp Linguine

$22.00

Chicken Picatta

$24.00

Basillico

$24.00

Pepp Pollo

$21.00

Shrimp Risotto

$23.00

Dinner Special

$30.00

Togo Pints

Caesar Pint

$6.00

Blue Cheese Pint

$6.00

Creamy Italian Pint

$6.00

Honey Mustarrd

$6.00

Ranch

$6.00

Meat Sauce

$6.00

Marinara Sauce

$6.00

Alfredo Sauce

$6.00

Pesto Sauce

$6.00

Four Cheese Sauce

$6.00

Desserts

Mousse Cake

$6.00

Specialty Pizza

Small

Medium

Large

Family Special

$45.00

Pizza

Small Pizza

$13.00

Medium Pizza

$18.00

Large Pizza

$22.00

Calzone

$15.00

Sides

2 Meatballs

$8.00

1 Meatball

$4.00

Side Marinara

$2.00+

Side Meat Sauce

$2.00+

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Chipolte

$1.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Side Pep Pollo

$7.00

A jon Chicken

$7.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Creamy Balsamic

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00