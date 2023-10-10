Full Menu

Starters

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

cured meats & cheeses, fruit, veg

Goat Cheese & Beets

$16.00

Blood orange vinaigrette, pistachio

Heirloom Tomato Burrata

$16.00

burrata, pesto, crostini

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Shaved brussels, poached egg, bacon

Dumplings

$13.00

pork trumpet, mushroom, tamari broth

Meatballs

$13.00

beef, pork, tomato, parmesan, basil

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

parmesan, garlic, dill

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

ahi tuna, avocado, tamari, lime

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Truffle oil, parmesan

Salads

Chico Cobb

$18.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, tarragon vinaigrette

Shrimp & Mango Salad

$24.00

Spinach, mango, jalapeno, lime vinaigrette

Grilled Flat Iron Steak Salad

$22.00

bleu cheese, red onion, crispy shallots

Classic Wedge

$11.00

tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, red onion

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine hearts, parmesan

Sandwiches & Burgers

House Cheeseburger

$18.00

sharp cheddar, red onion, tomato

French Dip

$19.00

Prime rib, mayo, horseradish

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chipotle mayo, coleslaw, brioche

House Specialties

Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos

$16.00

3 tacos, mango pineapple salsa, chipotle cream

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

mozzarella, tomato, basil

Eggplant Parmesan

$25.00

mozzarella, tomato, basil

Pappardelle Bolognese

$24.00

3 sons bolognese, pappardelle, parmesan

Wild Mushroom & Truffle Risotto

$24.00

crimini mushrooms, truffle oil

Fried Chicken

$25.00

half chicken with mashed potatoes

Salmon

$28.00

mashed potato, forbidded rice, squash, brussels sprouts

Steak Frites

$32.00

12oz grilled flat iron, french fries, compound butter

Filet

$44.00

8oz steak, mashed potatoes, broccolini

Ribeye

$48.00

14oz steak, mashed potatoes, broccolini

Sides

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Basket Fries

$4.00

Dessert

Lemon Meringue Tart

$9.00

Chocolate Tart

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Lemon Bar - GF

$8.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull employee

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hibiscus Mint Cooler

$5.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Slider

$8.00

Kids Burger Slider

$8.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.00

Kids Noodles w/Red sauce

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Brunch Menu

Standard

Classic

$13.00

2 eggs, potatoes, choice of breakfast meat

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Housemade biscuits with Sausage gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

carnitas, habanero jack, red chili sauce

Breakfast Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

carnitas, eggs, pico, chile crema, cilantro

Benedicts

Diamond Classic

$15.00

shaved ham, hollandaise

Veggie

$14.00

onion, mushroom, spinach

Croque Madama

$15.00

swiss, shaved ham, hollandaise

Prime Rib

$17.00

poached egg, horseradish, potatoes

Burgers & Sandwiches

Monte Cristo

$15.00Out of stock

sourdough, ham, turkey, pepperjack, raspberry preserves

Breakast Burger

$18.00

bacon, avocado, white cheddar, egg, spicy maple aioli

French Dip

$19.00

prime rib, horseradish, mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chipotle mayo, coleslaw

Specialties

Diamond Tartine

$20.00Out of stock

Prime rib, avocado, red onion

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken, waffle, spiced Chili honey

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

8oz steak, eggs, potatoes

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

carnitas, beans, avocado, chile ranchero crema

Salads

Chico Cobb

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, eggs

Grilled Flat Iron Steak Salad

$22.00

Beu cheese, tomato, red onion

Goat Cheese & Beets

$16.00

goat cheese, beets, sweet balsamic vinaigrette

Sweets

Diamond French Toast

$15.00

chantilly cream, mixed berries

Peach Walnut Waffle

$14.00

peaches, candied walnuts

Very Berry French Toast

$14.00

creme brule batter, berry sauce, mint garnish

Very Berry Waffle

$14.00

creme brule batter, berry sauce, mint garnish

Sides

Fruit

$5.00

Potatoes

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Gravy

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Carnitas

$8.00

Toast

$2.00

Waffle

$5.00

Cocktails

Two Berry Tart

$13.00

Diamond Revolver

$14.00

Nutty Irishman

$14.00

Navel Gonna Give You Up

$12.00

Chico Shot

$10.00

Hair of the Dog

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00