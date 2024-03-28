Fresh and Foraged 410 E Holland Ave suite G
410 E Holland Ave suite G
Spokane, WA 99218
Salads
Signature Salads
- Chopped Cobb$9.00+
Romaine, field greens, grilled chicken, avocado, coconut bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg. Dressing: Blue Cheese
- San Pancho$6.00+
Spinach, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, pico De gallo, toasted pumpkin seeds, crispy tortilla strips. Dressing: chipotle cream
- Chicken Ceasar$9.00+
Romaine, grilled chicken, coconut bacon, GF croutons, parmesan cheese. Dressing: Caesar
- NoSpo$9.00+
Spinach, field greens, wild smoked salmon, sliced almonds, cranberries, feta cheese. Dressing: Berry Vinaigrette
- Greek To Me$6.00+
Spinach, field greens, black olives, tomato, cucumber, raw red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese. Dressing: balsamic vinaigrette
- Roasted Veggie$9.00+
Field greens, spinach, coconut bacon, feta, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted yams, roasted corn, red onion. Dressing: ranch
BYO
Soup & Salad Combo
Soup & Signature Salad Combo
- Chicken Ceasar Combo$15.75
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, GF croutons, parmesan cheese. Dressing: Caesar And a cup of Chickpea chili or Thai Yum Curry
- San Pancho Combo$13.75
A slightly smaller version of the San Pancho salad with Spinach, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, Pico De Gallo, toasted pumpkin seeds, crispy tortilla strips. Dressing: chipotle cream And a cup of Chickpea chilli or thai yum curry
- Greek To Me Combo$12.75
A slightly smaller version of the Greek to Me salad with Spinach, field greens, black olives, tomato, cucumber, raw red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese. Dressing: balsamic vinaigrette And a cup of Chickpea chili or thai yum curry
- Cobb Salad Combo$15.75
A slightly smaller Cobb salad with Romaine, field greens, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg. Dressing: Blue Cheese And a cup of Chickpea chili made with Garbanzo beans, black beans, tomatoes, corn, red onions and the perfect combination of spice. or a cup of thai yum curry
- NoSpo Salad Combo$15.75
A slightly smaller version of the NoSpo salad with Spinach, field greens, wild smoked salmon, sliced almonds, cranberries, feta cheese. Dressing: berry vinaigrette And a cup of Chickpea chili or thai yum curry.
- Roasted Veggie Salad Combo$15.75
Field greens, spinach, coconut bacon, feta, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted yams, roasted corn, red onion. Dressing: ranch And a cup of Chickpea chili made with Garbanzo beans, black beans, tomatoes, corn, red onions and the perfect combination of spice. Or a cup of thai yum curry
Soup & BYO Salad Combo
- BYO COMBO$11.75
A slightly smaller BYO salad and a cup of chickpea chili. For your salad, choose up to 3 greens, 5 toppings and choose your dressing. Add additional toppings for an extra charge Build Your Own Dressing Choice :Blue Cheese Dressing Ranch Dressing Chipotle Cream Dressing Creamy Balsamic Dressing Berry Vinaigrette Caesar Dressing
Hot Food
Hot Bowls
- Sunshine Bowl$10.75
We're topping shredded kale with warm white rice, thai yum curry soup, and pumpkin seeds and green onions
- Chickpea Chili Rice Bowl$10.75
We're topping spinach with warm rice and chickpea chili
- Loaded Chili$9.75
Chickpea chili, cheddar, sour cream, tortillas, green onions
- Thai Yum Curry$6.75+
Yams, carrots, coconut milk, ginger and a little bit of spice and everything nice!
- Chickpea Chili$6.75+
Garbanzo beans, black beans, tomatoes, corn, red onions and the perfect combination of spice
- Soup of the Day$6.75+
Potatoes
Cold Bowls
Super food Bowls
- Go Nuts Acai Bowl$14.50
A smooth creamy base of frozen banana and Acai superfood powder. Your choice of milk. Topped with peanut butter, bananas, granola, chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle
- Berry Bliss Acai Bowl$14.50
A smooth creamy base with frozen berries and Acai superfood powder. Your choice of milk. Topped with banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, chia seeds and honey drizzle
- Moringa Bowl$14.50
A smooth creamy base made with frozen bananas and Moringa superfood powder. Your choice of milk. Topped with blueberries, chia, granola, coconut and a drizzle of honey
- Dragon fruit Bowl$14.50
A smooth creamy base made with frozen tropical fruit and Pitaya superfood powder. Your choice of milk. Topped with mango, strawberry, blueberry and coconut
Beverages
- Kombucha$4.00
- Coconut Water$2.50
Coconut Water, 100% pure No added sugars. Not from concentrate. Simple ingredients, responsibly sourced from all over the globe. Festival brings the world's flavors to your table. No additives. Product of Thailand.
- Boxed Water$4.00
- Zevia$2.50
- Dose Coffee$4.75+
It's Coffee. But Better. Everyday Dose combines the classic coffee flavor you know and love with functional mushrooms, collagen protein, and nootropics to promote focus, energy, immunity, and gut health. No crash. No B.S.
- Dose Coconut Latte$6.75+
Dose Coconut Latte is our Dose mushroom coffee, and a scoop of velvety Anima Mundi Coconut Creamer.
- Tea (bag)$3.00
- Tea w/ Cream$4.00
- Golden Sun Milk$4.75+
Awake + Focused Inspired by a traditional Ayurvedic wellness ritual, golden milk - also known as haldi doodh - is an ancient medicinal drink. Golden milk is touted for its healing, anti-inflammatory properties largely thanks to the compound curcumin, found in Turmeric. Often combined with spices and fellow restorative and rejuvenating herbs, it is designed to support the body and mind.* Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine, and other rainforest cultures, for thousands of years for conditions such as joint pain, digestive issues, fatigue, stiffness, and more.* Our Golden Sun Milk contains activating plants, such as adaptogenic powerhouses Maca and Cordyceps, along with Mucuna, a revered nootropic also called "dopamine bean" due to its ability to enhance our dopamine receptors. These are combined with delicious organic chai spices such as Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black Pepper, and Vanilla for a warming treat.
- Golden Moon Milk$4.75+
Relax + Restore Inspired by a traditional Ayurvedic wellness ritual, golden milk - also known as haldi doodh - is an ancient medicinal drink. Turmeric milk is touted for its healing, and anti-inflammatory properties largely thanks to the compound curcumin, found in Turmeric. Golden milk, often combined with spices and fellow restorative and rejuvenating herbs, is designed to support the body and mind. Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine, and other rainforest cultures, for thousands of years for conditions such as joint pain, digestive issues, fatigue, stiffness, and lots more.* Our Golden Moon Milk contains relaxing plants, such as Ashwagandha, along with restorative 'spirit' plants such as Reishi and Blue Lotus. It also contains essential digestive herbs that assist relaxation such as Lavender, Cardamom, and Vanilla.
- Juice 9 oz$8.00
- Juice 12 oz$10.00
- Juice 16 oz$12.00
- Wellness Elixir$5.00
- San Pelligrino$3.00
SanPellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks Traditional Iconic, Italian, authentic. Made with ingredients from natural origins, ripened under the Mediterranean sun.
- Dirty Rose Chai$5.00+
Plant-Based Our signature formula containing herbs known for their collagen protecting and boosting effects. Now including digestion supportive spices. Our formula is composed of adaptogens, ancient herbs, grounding spices and flowers known to support and beautify, repair, and restore. This blend is an excellent plant based solution to those that want to strengthen their bones, nails, hair, tissue and skin with 100% herbs. Our plant based collagen is easy to use and bioavailable. Key Benefits: May boost the body's natural production of collagen and keratin May restore and maintain the skin's youthful glow Can increase the potential for thicker, stronger hair Helps to add elasticity to the skin, joints, and ligaments May increase the strength and healing of bones and cartilage
- Pure Leaf Tea$3.00
Pure Leaf says “no” to artificial flavors and sweeteners, and “yes” to refreshing, real brewed tea
Apothecary
Anima Mundi
- BELLY LOVE Powder | Metabolism Harmonizer*$31.00
De-bloat + Detox* This exquisite powder is easy to dust into anything, from healthy foods, smoothies, juices, to simply dissolving in water to drink as a digestive juice before meals. We live in a world where there is an abundance of unhealthy fats within the marketplace: oftentimes the oils we buy at grocery stores are rancid, heated at high temperatures where their nutrient density is destroyed, or are simply refined or saturated fats. Overtime this can tax our liver and cause a host of common side-effects such as bloating, gas, allergies, stagnation, backed up metabolism and more. We designed this formula with the intention to help assist fat breakdown, boost healthy digestion and metabolism, and detox. Key Benefits: Can help de-bloat* [R, R] Carminative, reduces formation of gas* [R] Anti-inflammatory* [R, R, R] May increase circulation* [R, R, R] May act as a detox aid* [R] May help with fat metabolism* [R, R] Can help alkalize the body* [R] May be uplifting
- BLACK ELDERBERRY Elixir | Organic Antivirals$33.00
Our Elderberry is double extracted, undergoing both a decoction, as well as extraction in alcohol and vegetable glycerin. This high potency extract combines Elderberry, along with a high ratio of herbal antivirals such as Skullcap, Cordyceps, Reishi, Shiitake and Maitake. These herbal antivirals are incredibly immune supportive while being renowned as respiratory tonics. All of our mushrooms are 100% certified organic and grown in Washington state, where we use both fruiting body and mycelium. This is extra potent, and vegan. We use organic vegetable glycerin (VG) and organic cane spirits. VG has a sweetness to it but contains no sugar and therefore makes our Elderberry syrup completely sugar-free, safe for diabetics and vegans. VG allows for it to be shelf stable; therefore, it does not require refrigeration.
- CEREBRUM Tonic | Memory + Energy$22.00
Brain Support Cerebrum is a therapeutic and nourishing brain formula that can help assist with cognition and memory, clarity, while naturally uplifting the mind and body. All of the herbs in the blend have been used for centuries for brain and mood support with direct help linked to brain and cognitive function. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, both Lion’s Mane and Gingko are highly revered nerve and brain tonics. Gingo biloba is one of the oldest trees on our planet! Folk traditions in India say the reason Elephants have excellent memory and live a long life is due to Gotu Kola being a staple green in their diet. It has been revered by yogis for thousands of years as an essential longevity staple. Brahmi, one of the most revered medicinal plants in Ayurveda, is often placed in altars and temple entryways beside its fellow functional plant, Tulsi.
- COCONUT CREAM | Dairy Free Creamer$24.00
Sugar Free | Silky | Healthy Fat This powder is luxurious, creamy, and made of pure Coconut meat. Loaded with healthy oils and fiber, Coconut meat is touted to be a superfood to our digestion, skin, immune system, nervous system, blood sugar, fat-protein metabolism, and contribute to healthy heart function. Key Benefits: High in lauric acid* [R] Can help produce disease-fighting fatty acids* [R] Contains concentrated trace minerals: Manganese, Potassium, and Copper* [R] Its nutrient density can help nourish our gut, skin, brain, and beyond!* [R]
- COLLAGEN BOOSTER Powder | Dirty Rose Chai$35.00
Plant-Based Our signature formula containing herbs known for their collagen protecting and boosting effects. Now including digestion supportive spices. Our formula is composed of adaptogens, ancient herbs, grounding spices and flowers known to support and beautify, repair, and restore. This blend is an excellent plant based solution to those that want to strengthen their bones, nails, hair, tissue and skin with 100% herbs. Our plant based collagen is easy to use and bioavailable. Key Benefits: May boost the body's natural production of collagen and keratin* [R, R] May restore and maintain the skin's youthful glow* [R, R] Can increase the potential for thicker, stronger hair* [R] Helps to add elasticity to the skin, joints, and ligaments* [R, R] May increase the strength and healing of bones and cartilage* [R, R]
- CURAM Elixir | Anti-Inflammatory + Vitamin C$30.00
Organic Beauty Elixir A powerful blend of some of the most antioxidant and vitamin C rich foods on the planet, this formula is a deeply therapeutic mix containing a mega-load of phytonutrients and essential minerals for total body harmony. Some of the wonders this formula can do are: oxygenate and help purify the blood, provide a generous amount of Vitamin C, prevent arthritic and rheumatic imbalances, soothe and increase muscle tissue elasticity. This blend contains anti-aging powerhouses such as Camu Camu, Amla peel, Turmeric, and Mangosteen: all of which are renowned beauty medicines that are also nutrient dense. These roots and peels aren't just for internal and external beauty, they’re also immensely immune supportive, help reduce inflammation and increase a sense of vitality in the body and mind.
- Dolores$26.00
Botanical Analgesics* Over-the-counter medicines such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen are effective pain relievers, but long-term use can cause side effects. Prescription medications may be addictive and have even more adverse effects. And although plants can also certainly have adverse effects if taken in large doses, they have a significantly lower impact on our liver, compared to most over the counter medications. This is potent botanical tonic composed of musculoskeletal nervines that assist the nervous system, and can help with pain management.* Although many of these plants have a rich history as 'pain killers' please drink in accordance to the suggested dose, or under the supervision of a healthcare practitioner. Key Benefits: May relieve inflammatory pain* [R, R] Antioxidant* [R] May uplift energy and mood* [R]
- Dose Retail Bag$36.00
- EUPHORIA Powder | Mood, Joy + Bliss$34.00
Herbs for Love + Creativity The plants within this formula are known to arouse the spirit, make us feel good and elevated: by nurturing our reproductive organs, helping curb excess stress, and soothing overworked nerves. Indigenous peoples around the world have been spicing up their lives with the help of wise and precious plants for as long as humans have explored sexuality. In fact, some of the most potent aphrodisiacs, mojo boosters, and mood enhancers come from the jungle’s lush terrain.
- GOLDEN MOON MILK | Blue Lotus Vanilla$34.00
Relax + Restore Inspired by a traditional Ayurvedic wellness ritual, golden milk - also known as haldi doodh - is an ancient medicinal drink. Turmeric milk is touted for its healing, and anti-inflammatory properties largely thanks to the compound curcumin, found in Turmeric. Golden milk, often combined with spices and fellow restorative and rejuvenating herbs, is designed to support the body and mind. Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine, and other rainforest cultures, for thousands of years for conditions such as joint pain, digestive issues, fatigue, stiffness, and lots more.* Our Golden Moon Milk contains relaxing plants, such as Ashwagandha, along with restorative 'spirit' plants such as Reishi and Blue Lotus. It also contains essential digestive herbs that assist relaxation such as Lavender, Cardamom, and Vanilla. Key Benefits: Supports a relaxed state* [R] Contains prebiotics* [R] May aid digestion* [R] Adaptogenic* [R] Anti-inflammatory* [R]
- GOLDEN SUN MILK | Energizing Adaptogenic$32.00
Awake + Focused Inspired by a traditional Ayurvedic wellness ritual, golden milk - also known as haldi doodh - is an ancient medicinal drink. Golden milk is touted for its healing, anti-inflammatory properties largely thanks to the compound curcumin, found in Turmeric. Often combined with spices and fellow restorative and rejuvenating herbs, it is designed to support the body and mind.* Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine, and other rainforest cultures, for thousands of years for conditions such as joint pain, digestive issues, fatigue, stiffness, and more.* Our Golden Sun Milk contains activating plants, such as adaptogenic powerhouses Maca and Cordyceps, along with Mucuna, a revered nootropic also called "dopamine bean" due to its ability to enhance our dopamine receptors. These are combined with delicious organic chai spices such as Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black Pepper, and Vanilla for a warming treat.
- HAPPINESS Tonic | Supports Balanced Moods$25.00
Adaptogenic* Our Happiness tonic is everything you need to feel at peace. It may help stabilize hormone function, serotonin and dopamine, as well as provide a soothing effect on the nervous system. Our formula is a mix of adaptogens, such as Rhodiola and Ashwagandha, with powerfully supporting “happy herbs” like St. John’s Wort, Mucuna and Albizia. These herbs together create a synergistic powerhouse that can help relieve stress, anxiety, and mood slumps. Key Benefits: May help regulate mood and cognition* [R] May help to uplift mood and energy [R, R] Can aid in overcoming chronic stress, including PTSD* [R] Adaptogenic* [R]
- Relax$26.00
Chill + Let Go A relaxing tonic created to help you decompress, unwind and calm down. Blended with well known nervine relaxants such as Lemon Balm, Passionflower, Chamomile, Ashwagandha and Lavender. Perfect to help you ease into the evening or any time you want to keep calm and carry on! Key Benefits: May support the nervous system* [R] May help relieve stress and anxiety* [R] May aid in restful sleep* [R] Adaptogenic* [R]
- ROSE | Love + Serenity$24.00
Open Heart* This absolutely exquisite, fluffy and deeply aromatic powder contains contains many qualities that can help benefit the body. It has been revered for centuries for its mind, body and spiritual healing benefits, particularly those around relieving the heart, depression, anxiety, psycho-spiritual related imbalances, and many more.* A powdered herb that may help alleviate anxiety and may uplift the mood, as well as potentially support the heart, and reduce inflammation in the body. Key Benefits: Antioxidant* [R] May support blood purification, and the cardiovascular system* [R] Can reduce inflammation of the eyes and skin* [R] May reduce wrinkles and slow down the aging process* [R] Helps increase connection between the self + others by opening the heart* [R]
- SCHISANDRA ROSE Elixir | Quintessence of Tonic Herbs$33.00
Clarity, Memory + Sight Schisandra is called the “quintessence of tonic herbs” by Taoist masters. It is the only herb known to be perfectly Yin-Yang balanced, to contain all three Treasures (Jing, Qi and Shen), to nurture all five Elements (Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal and Water) and to enter all twelve energy channels (meridians) of the human body. Additionally, Rose has been revered for centuries for its many healing benefits. Rose is traditionally used both internally and externally as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Rose is most famously known for its ability to open the heart to beauty and love.
- VIRIDEM Elixir | Daily Detox + Mineralizer$30.00
Cleanse | Mineralize | Alkalize A highly cleansing green formula with some of the most iron rich botanicals, leafy greens and algae. These superfoods are high potency mineralizers, with the power to oxygenate the blood. It encourages alkalinity, supporting deep nourishment, higher enzymatic function and helps purge the body of toxic build up, such as heavy metals and foreign substances. The high chlorophyll content supports the liver by digesting old fat, releasing bad oils, dispelling inflammation and bringing in potent nutrient chemistry. Greens have been utilized throughout every culture for their ability to provide many essential nutrients to the body. The microbiome thrives on micronutrients and minerals that these wonder herbs provide.
- Ceramic Candle$18.00
- Gold Interior Candle$20.00
- Mason Jar Candle$12.00
- Amber/Black Glass Candle$15.00
Catering Salads
Family Salads
Party Salads
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Fresh and Foraged is a 100% Gluten-free restaurant with numerous dietary friendly options. Although we specialize in Salads, we also offer soups, baked potatoes, gluten-free toasts, acai bowls and many more options. We make almost everything in house including dairy-free dressings. Everything is built to suit so you can have exactly what you want!"
