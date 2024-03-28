CEREBRUM Tonic | Memory + Energy

Brain Support Cerebrum is a therapeutic and nourishing brain formula that can help assist with cognition and memory, clarity, while naturally uplifting the mind and body. All of the herbs in the blend have been used for centuries for brain and mood support with direct help linked to brain and cognitive function. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, both Lion’s Mane and Gingko are highly revered nerve and brain tonics. Gingo biloba is one of the oldest trees on our planet! Folk traditions in India say the reason Elephants have excellent memory and live a long life is due to Gotu Kola being a staple green in their diet. It has been revered by yogis for thousands of years as an essential longevity staple. Brahmi, one of the most revered medicinal plants in Ayurveda, is often placed in altars and temple entryways beside its fellow functional plant, Tulsi.