ONLINE

Appetizers

Crab & Cheese Wontons

$10.00

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Crispy Chicken

$12.00

Fried Gyoza

$9.00

Edamame

$8.00

Fresh Kumamoto Oyster-One Piece*

$5.00

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$14.00

John Taco

$10.00

Monk Fish Liver

$14.00

Sake Oyster Shooter*

$8.00

Takoyaki (Fried Octopus Bites)

$10.00

Yellowtail Collar (Hamachi Kama)

$16.00

No Sauce

Sauce on Side

Gluten Free

Shellfish Allergy

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Cream Cheese

$1.00

Sub Soy Paper

$1.00

Sub Real Crab

$6.00

Soups & Salads

Miso Soup

$4.00

Egg Flower Soup

$4.00

House Salad W/ Soy Mustard Dressing

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

California Green Salad

$16.00

Poke Salad*

$16.00

Blackened Tuna Salad*

$17.00

Bento Boxes

Chicken Bento Box

$32.00

Salmon Bento Box

$32.00

Sushi Sashimi Bento Box

$38.00

Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Softshell Crab Tempura

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Lobster Tempura

$28.00

Vegetables

Dry Fried Green Beans

$13.00

Sauteed Cabbage

$11.00

Veggie Deluxe

$16.00

Kushiyaki Grilling

Beef & Bell Pepper

$8.00

Chicken & Green Onion

$8.00

Mushroom & Eggplant

$8.00

Lamb

$8.00

Bacon & Asparagus

$8.00

Special Entrees

Cashew Nut Chicken

$22.00

Stir-fried chicken, bell pepper, green onion, ginger, celery in a light house garlic sauce, topped with cashews and served with rice on the side.

Cashew Nut Shrimp

$26.00

Stir-fried shrimp, bell peppers, green onion, ginger, celery in a light house garlic sauce, topped with cashews and served with rice on the side.

Eel Rice Bowl

$22.00

Eel on a bed of rice, drizzled with eel sauce.

Fish and Chips

$30.00

Tempura fried cod, sweet potato fries, house salad and tartar sauce.

General Tso's Chicken

$20.00

Fried chicken with chile-spiked sweet and sour sauce, garnished with green onion and served with rice on the side.

Kung Pao Chicken

$22.00

Grilled chicken, bell peppers, garlic and peanuts in a spicy sauce, served with rice on the side.

Kung Pao Shrimp

$26.00

Shrimp, bell peppers, garlic and peanuts in a spicy sauce, served with rice on the side.

Misoyaki Sea Bass

$34.00

10 oz. baked miso sake marinated sea bass on a bed of broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and onion. Served with rice on the side.

Seafood w/ Asparagus

$34.00

Choice of pan fried sea scallops OR salmon with gremolata and ginger lime beurre blanc, served with asparagus on a bed of mixed greens and side of rice.

Spicy Lamb Chops

$28.00

Lamb chops with bell peppers and onions covered in a spicy sauce, served with rice on the side.

Spicy Seafood Udon

$22.00

Udon noodles, shrimp, baby calamari stir-fried with cabbage, bell peppers, onions, garlic and a spicy sauce.

Tangerine Beef

$26.00

Breaded, fried beef with tangy orange sauce, served with rice on the side.

Teriyaki Chicken

$20.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, topped with teriyaki sauce and served with rice on the side.

Teriyaki Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon on a bed of carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, topped with teriyaki sauce and served with rice on the side.

Thai Chicken And Noodle Curry

$22.00

Grilled chicken, vegetables, basil, rice noodles, coconut milk, peanuts and yellow curry.

Umi Chow Mein

$16.00

Medium Chinese noodles, stir-fried with cabbage, red and green peppers, onions and carrots. Your choice of beef, chicken shrimp or veggies.

Umi Fried Rice

$16.00

White rice, stir fried with cabbage, carrots, onion, snow peas and egg. Your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or veggie.

Umi Thai Style Beef

$26.00

Flank steak with lemongrass, garlic, basil, hoisin fish sauce, red curry, mixed with red and green peppers, onions and served with rice on the side.

Umi Thai Style Shrimp

$26.00

Shrimp with lemongrass, garlic, basil, hoisin fish sauce, red curry, mixed with red and green peppers and onion. Served with rice on the side.

Sushi Rolls

Alaska Roll

$16.00

smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Baked Lobster Roll

$32.00

California Roll topped with Maine lobster tail and spicy mayo, baked, and drizzled with eel sauce.

California Roll

$8.00

crab and avocado

Caterpillar Roll

$17.00

eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$12.00

shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Dragon Roll

$17.00

California roll topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce.

First Love Roll

$14.00

fried banana and cream cheese, wrapped with sushi rice and soy paper, and topped with mango, strawberry, and coconut cream.

Fresh Roll

$16.00

tuna and yellowtail wrapped in cucumber, drizzled with Hawaii sauce. (Contains no rice).

Fried California Roll

$9.00

Deep fried California roll topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Godzilla Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, crab, and cucumber topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce.

Hawaii Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and crab, topped with tuna and Hawaii sauce.

Heart Attack Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and cucumber, topped with albacore, wasabi-yuzu sauce, and Sriracha.

Kobe Beef Roll

$18.00

crab and albacore, topped with Kobe beef and wasabi-yuzu sauce.

Lady Roll

$16.00

tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and cucumber, wrapped in soy paper.

Las Vegas Roll

$16.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus tempura, and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with assorted fish and avocado.

Rod Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado, Deep Fried, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Salmon Roll

$10.00

salmon and avocado.

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00

Fried salmon skin, Japanese carrot, daikon sprouts, eel sauce.

Spicy Scallop Roll

$12.00

scallop, chili oil, Sriracha.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber.

Spider Roll

$12.00

Softshell crab tempura, crab, avocado, and lettuce, drizzled with eel sauce.

Spokane Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, and shrimp tempura topped with tuna, jalapeño, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame dressing.

Stuffed Pumpkin

$16.00

Salmon Sashimi wrapped around sushi rice and snow crab, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, yuzu sauce, and eel sauce.

Tiger Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, crab, and cucumber topped with shrimp, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Tuna Roll

$10.00

tuna and cucumber

UFO Roll

$16.00

California roll topped with salmon and spicy mayo, baked, and drizzled with eel sauce.

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

avocado, Japanese carrot, cucumber, and lettuce.

Sashimi

Albacore (3PC)

$10.00

Blue Fin (3PC)

$11.00

Eel (3PC)

$11.00

Fatty Toro (3PC)

$14.00

Halibut (3PC)

$10.00

Hokkaida Scallop (3PC)

$11.00

Japanese Mackerel (3PC)

$10.00

Octopus (3PC)

$10.00

Salmon (3PC)

$10.00

Snapper (3PC)

$10.00

Spanish Mackerel (3PC)

$8.00

Squid (3PC)

$10.00

Surf Clam (3PC)

$7.00

Tuna (3PC)

$10.00

Yellowtail (3PC)

$11.00

Yellowtail Belly (3PC)

$11.00

Hamachi Supreme

$18.00

Chirashi Sushi Bites

$22.00

Sashimi Combo

$38.00

Nigiri & Sashimi Combo*

$32.00

Nigiri

Shrimp* (1PC)

$4.00

Tamago (1PC)

$4.00

Tuna*(1PC)

$5.00

Yellowtail*(1PC)

$5.00

Salmon (1PC)

$5.00

Salmon Roe (1PC)

$5.00

Surf Clam (1PC)

$4.00

Octopus* (1PC)

$5.00

Squid* (1PC)

$5.00

Japanese Mackerel* (1PC)

$5.00

Japanese Tai (1PC)

$5.00

Snapper* (1PC)

$5.00

Albacore* (1PC)

$5.00

Smelt Roe (1PC)

$5.00

Tobiko* (1PC)

$5.00

Blue Fin Tuna (1PC)

$6.00

Yellowtail Belly (1PC)

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp (1PC)

$6.00

A5 Waygu* (1PC)

$8.00

Spanish Mackerel (1PC)

$7.00

Geoduck (1PC)

$6.00

Hokkaido Scallop (1PC)

$6.00

Eel (1PC)

$7.00

Uni* (1PC)

$7.00

Fatty Toro (1PC)

$7.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$4.00

Ozeki Nigori - 375 ml

$16.00

Chika Cup Sake - 200ml

$9.00

SIDES

SIDE RICE

$2.00

SIDE SPICY MAYO

SIDE EEL SAUCE

SIDE EXTRA GINGER

SIDE EXTRA SOY

SIDE SIRACHA

SIDE CHILI PASTE

SIDE GLUTEN FREE SOY

SIDE LOW SODIUM SOY

SIDE UTENSILS FOR 1