Freshest Salad Bar

5829 Campbellton Road

South Fulton, GA 30331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular
Grilled Chicken
Small

Build Your Own

Small

$7.50

Regular

$10.50

Wraps

$9.00
Tacos

Tacos

$9.00

Signature Salads/Wraps

Seasonal (small)

$7.50

Power Greens, Pears, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Seasonal (regular)

$10.50

Power Greens, Pears, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Seasonal (wrap)

$9.00

Power Greens, Pears, Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek (small)

$7.50

Spring Mix, Black Olives, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing

Greek (regular)

$10.50

Spring Mix, Black Olives, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing

Greek (wrap)

$9.00

Spring Mix, Black Olives, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing

Classic Caesar (small)

$7.50

Romain, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Classic Caesar (regular)

$10.50

Romain, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Classic Caesar (wrap)

$9.00

Romain, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Southwestern (small)

$7.50

Romain, Black Beans, Tomato, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Chipotle Ranch

Southwestern (regular)

$10.50

Romain, Black Beans, Tomato, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Chipotle Ranch

Southwestern (wrap)

$9.00

Romain, Black Beans, Tomato, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Chipotle Ranch

The Cobb (small)

$7.50

Freshest Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Eggs, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Ranch Dressing

The Cobb (regular)

$10.50

Freshest Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Eggs, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Ranch Dressing

The Cobb (wrap)

$9.00

Freshest Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Eggs, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Ranch Dressing

The Italian (small)

$7.50

Spring Mix, Red Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Roasted red pepper Italian Vinaigrette

The Italian (regular)

$10.50

Spring Mix, Red Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Roasted red pepper Italian Vinaigrette

The Italian (wrap)

$9.00

Spring Mix, Red Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Roasted red pepper Italian Vinaigrette

Proteins/Dressings

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Salmon 4oz

$6.00Out of stock

Salmon 4oz "Wild Caught"

$6.00

Salmon 8oz

$10.00Out of stock

Salmon 8oz "Wild Caught"

$10.00

Steak

$5.00

Tofu

$3.00

Black Beans & Quinoa Patty

$4.00

Shrimp (sm)

$3.50

Shrimp (reg)

$5.50

Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Avocado

$2.00

Radish

Beets

Black Beans

Corn

Black Olives

Green Olives

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Carrot

Red Onion

Roasted Red Peppers

Bell Pepper

Banana Peppers

Pepperoncini

Jalepeno

Pickles

Mushrooms

Eggs

Dried Cranberries

Croutons

Butternut Squash

Broccoli

Turkey Bacon

Pork Bacon

Sweet Potatoes

Mixed Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

Feta Cheese Crumbles

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Sunflower Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds

Almonds

Walnuts

Blueberries

Strawberries

Pineapples

Mandarin Orange

Grapes

Pears

Apples

Cilantro

Soups

Soup of the Day (8oz Bowl) Chicken

$5.00Out of stock

Soup of the day (8oz Bowl) Veggie

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Fresh Regular Lemonade 8oz

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade 8oz

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh Blueberry Lemonade 8oz

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh Pineapple Lemonade 8oz

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh Cucumber Lemonade 8oz

$3.50Out of stock

Water

$2.00

Powerade Grape 16oz

$2.00

Powerade Fruit Punch 16oz

$2.00

Powerade Blue Raspberry 16oz

$2.00

Coke 12oz

$2.00

Sprite 12oz

$2.00

Deserts

Chocolate Chip (2/$1.50)

$1.50

Oatmeal Raisin (2/$1.50)

$1.50

Fruit (cup)

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Freshest Salad Bar offers customers a totally customizable and healthy salad, wrap, or soup dish, all built just the way you like with the freshest ingredients.

5829 Campbellton Road, South Fulton, GA 30331

Freshest Salad Bar image
Freshest Salad Bar image

