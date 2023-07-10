  • Home
A map showing the location of Fruition Acai & Juice Bar - Grandville 3140 44th Street SouthwestView gallery

Fruition Acai & Juice Bar - Grandville 3140 44th Street Southwest

No reviews yet

3140 44th Street Southwest

Wyoming, MI 49418

Acai Bowls

Fruition

$11.00

Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, Kiwi, with Coconut & Honey

Suns up

$11.00

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, with Honey

Sweet Tooth

$10.50

Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Banana, with Choc Chips or Cacao Nibs (Please choose which one in the toppings section)

Sub-yo

$11.25

Acai, Greek Yogurt, Almond Butter, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Blueberry and Raspberry with Hemp, Chia, and Bee Pollen

Mood

$11.00

Acai, Almond butter, Granola, Strawberry and Bueberry with Choc Chips or Cacao Nibs (please choose one in the topping section)

Health(no)Nut

$10.50

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple with Coconut & Honey

Essentials

$11.25

Acai, Peanut Butter, Greek Yogurt, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut, Honey & Hemp Seeds

Create Your Own

$8.00

Acai Base w/ Your Choice of Toppings

GRANDville bowl

$11.25

acai base, granola butter, strawberry and white chocolate chips

S'more Plz

$11.75

acai base, granola butter, granola, blueberry, banana, marshmallow fluff, graham cracker crumbs

Smoothies

Get Up and Go

$8.25

Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Protein & Almond Milk

Smooth Move

$8.75

Banana, Dates, Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein, Cinnamon & Almond Milk

All Jokes Acai'd

$8.75

Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Kale, Kiwi & Coconut Water

CocoNana

$8.00

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Oil & Coconut Water

Simple Straw

$6.50

Strawberry, Banana, Honey & Almond Milk

Brew Me

$8.25

Banana, Almond Butter, Chocolate Protein & Cold Brew

Greenganza

$8.75

Pineapple, Kale, Spinach, Hemp Seeds, Chia Seeds, Banana & Coconut Water

Berry-Green

$8.75

Spinach, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Banana, Dates & Almond Milk

The Goods

$8.75

Berry Sweet

$9.25

granola butter, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, vanilla protein, almond milk

Toasts/Bagels

PB + Banana

$5.50

Peanut Butter, Banana, Chia Seeds & Honey on your Choice of Bread

Avo Everything

$7.00

Avocado, cream cheese, everything but the bagel seasoning

Only avocado

$6.50

Avocado on your Choice of Bread

The berry best

$7.00

Cream Cheese, Blueberries, Raspberries & Honey on your Choice of Bread

Sweet Treat

$7.00

Nutella, Strawberries, Bananas & Coconut Shavings on your Choice of Bread

Cool-Cumber

$7.00

Hummus, Cucumbers, Olive Oil & Salt n Pepper on your Choice of Bread

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$5.00

Cream Cheese on your Choice of Bread

Bravocado

$7.50

Avocado, feta, tomato, pumpkin seeds, balsamic glaze

Iced Latte Coffee Drinks (16 oz. Only)

Iced Plain Jane Latte

$4.50

Iced Clean Bean Latte

$5.75

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.00

Espresso, pure maple syrup, cacao powder, choice of milk

Iced Short & Sweet Latte

$5.75

Espresso, Brown sugar, Cinnamon, choice of milk

Iced Caramel Dream Latte

$5.75

Cold brew

$4.00

Iced Matcha Made In Heaven Latte

$6.50

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Chai mix, choice of milk

Iced Grand Miel

$6.00

Espresso, honey, cinnamon, choice of milk

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$6.00

Espresso, Hazelnut syrup, choice of milk

Hot Latte Coffee Drinks

Plain Jane Latte 12 oz

$4.50

Espresso & your Choice of Milk

Plain Jane Latte 16 oz

$5.00

Espresso & your Choice of Milk

Clean Bean Latte 12 oz

$5.00

Espresso, Choice of Milk, Pure Vanilla Bean Syrup

Clean Bean Latte 16 oz

$6.00

Espresso, Choice of milk, Pure Vanilla Bean Syrup

Mocha Latte 12 oz

$5.00

Espresso, Choice of milk, Pure Maple Syrup, Cacao Powder

Mocha Latte 16 oz

$6.00

Espresso, Choice of milk, Pure Maple Syrup, Cocoa Powder

Short & Sweet Latte 12 oz

$5.00

Espresso, Choice of Milk, Cinnamon, Light Brown Sugar, topped with Cinnamon Sugar

Short & Sweet Latte 16 oz

$6.00

Espresso, Choice of Milk, Cinnamon, Light Brown Sugar, topped with Cinnamon Sugar

Caramel Dream Latte 12 oz

$5.00

Espresso, Caramel & Your Choice of Milk

Caramel Dream Latte 16 oz

$6.00

Espresso, Caramel & Your Choice Of Milk

Cup Of Joe 12 oz

$2.00

Cup Of Joe 16 oz

$3.00

Matcha Made In Heaven Latte 12 oz

$5.25

Matcha, Maple Syrup & your Choice of Milk

Matcha Made In Heaven Latte 16 oz

$6.25

Matcha, Maple Syrup & your Choice of Milk

Chai Tea Latte 12 oz

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte 16 oz

$6.00

Double Shot Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$3.50

Hazelnut Latte 12 oz

$5.00

Hazelnut Latte 16 oz

$6.00

Grand Miel 12 oz

$5.00

Grand Miel 16 oz

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
3140 44th Street Southwest, Wyoming, MI 49418

