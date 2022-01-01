Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grandville restaurants you'll love

Grandville restaurants
  Grandville

Grandville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Grandville restaurants

ADESANYA MEAD image

 

ADESANYA MEAD

3012 28th Street Southwest, Grandville

Takeout
Popular items
Alpha Gateway - 375ml Can$7.00
Raspberry, Cranberry, Pomegranate mead. 8% ABV
TYFYS - 375ml Can$7.00
Raspberry, Marshmallow, Blueberry & Vanilla mead. - 8% ABV
Kinetic Frame - 375ml can$7.00
Tangerine, Kiwi, Mango mead. 8% ABV
More about ADESANYA MEAD
Restaurant banner

 

Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville

3180 44th St. SW, Grandville

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Uccello$10.95
Signature Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Ham, Pepperoni, Capicola, Family Recipe Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romano Garlic Butter Crust
Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks$5.95
(8) Housemade Dough, Signature Garlic Butter, Oregano, and Mozzarella served with our side of our Signature sauce.
Diavola$10.95
Spicy Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni
More about Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville
"R" COFFEE image

 

"R" COFFEE

5100 Ivanrest Ave SW, Grandville

More about "R" COFFEE
