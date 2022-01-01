Grandville restaurants you'll love
Grandville's top cuisines
Must-try Grandville restaurants
ADESANYA MEAD
3012 28th Street Southwest, Grandville
|Popular items
|Alpha Gateway - 375ml Can
|$7.00
Raspberry, Cranberry, Pomegranate mead. 8% ABV
|TYFYS - 375ml Can
|$7.00
Raspberry, Marshmallow, Blueberry & Vanilla mead. - 8% ABV
|Kinetic Frame - 375ml can
|$7.00
Tangerine, Kiwi, Mango mead. 8% ABV
Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville
3180 44th St. SW, Grandville
|Popular items
|The Uccello
|$10.95
Signature Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Ham, Pepperoni, Capicola, Family Recipe Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romano Garlic Butter Crust
|Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks
|$5.95
(8) Housemade Dough, Signature Garlic Butter, Oregano, and Mozzarella served with our side of our Signature sauce.
|Diavola
|$10.95
Spicy Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni