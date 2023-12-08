Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
747 Texas Highway 71
Suite B600
Bastrop, TX 78602
FOOD
Appetizers
- Chile Con Queso$5.00+
- Ground Beef Chile Con Queso-Large$10.50
- Garcia's Chile Con Queso$11.00
A Delicious Blend of Queso Mixed with Sausage and Pico De Gallo.
- Guacamole$6.00+
- Nachos Supreme$8.00
Tostada Topped with Refried Beans and Cheese. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.
- Garcia's Nacho Grande$7.50+
Chips Topped with Refried Beans, Queso, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream.
- Queso Loco$12.00
Fresh blend of Chile Con Queso, Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Chicken & Rice.
- Papas Fritas Norteñas$12.95
- Extra Chips and Salsa$3.00
Quesadillas
- Fajita Quesadilla$12.00+
Fajita Meat and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Shrimp Quesadilla$12.50+
Fajita Meat and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.50+
Fajita Meat and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.00+
Grilled Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Carrots and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.
- Combo Quesadilla$16.50
Enchiladas
- Spinach Enchiladas$13.00
Blend of Spinach, Artichokes and Monterey Jack Cheese
- Verde Chicken Enchiladas$12.75
Chicken Enchiladas Topped with Green Tomatillo Sauce.
- Sour Cream Enchiladas$13.50
Chicken Enchiladas Topped with Sour Cream Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese.
- Enchilada Dinner$11.50
Chicken, Ground Beef Or Cheese Enchiladas Topped with a Red Enchilada Sauce.
- Chicken Rancheras$12.50
Chicken Enchiladas Topped with Ranchero Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese.
- Los Tres Garcia's$14.00
A Bit of Everything! Cheese Enchilada Topped with Queso, Ground Beef Enchilada Topped with Chili Sauce, and a Chicken Enchilada Topped with Sour Cream Sauce.
- Alc Beef Enchilada$3.85
- Alc Cheese Enchilada$3.85
- Alc Chicken Enchilada$3.85
- Alc Chicken Ranchero Enchilada$3.85
- Alc Green Chicken Enchilada$3.85
- Alc Mushroom Enchilada$3.85
- Alc Spinach Enchilada$3.85
- Alc Sour Cream Enchilada$3.85
- Alc Shrimp Enchilada
Fajitas
- Fajitas Plate$16.00
Cooked with Onions.
- Fajitas Norteñas$17.00
Fajitas Cooked with Serrano Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
- Shrimp Fajita Plate$16.50
Cooked with Onions and a Mix of Bell Peppers.
- Veggie Fajita Plate$12.75
Grilled Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions and Tomatoes.
- Mixed Fajitas$16.75
Beef and Chicken Fajitas Cooked with Onions.
- Fajitas For Two$31.00
Beef and Chicken Fajitas Cooked with Serranos, Onions and Tomatoes
Tacos
- Carne Guisada Taco$4.00
- Beef and Refried Beans Taco$3.00
- Barbacoa Taco$4.00
- Brisket Taco$4.00
- Chicken Fajita Taco$4.00
Chicken Fajita and Grilled Onions
- Chicken Fajita Nortena Taco$4.50
Chicken Fajita with Onions, Tomatoes and Serrano Peppers
- Beef Fajita Taco$4.00
Beef Fajita with Onions
- Beef Fajita Nortena Taco$4.50
Beef Fajita with Onions, Tomatoes and Serrano Peppers
- Tripas Taco$4.50
Soft Or Crispy
- Avocado Taco$3.75
- Veggie Taco$3.00
Grilled Zucchini, Yellow Squash and Carrots
- Street Taco Plate$14.00
Three Tacos Al Pastor, Tripas, Fajita, or Barbacoa with Cilantro, Onion, Chile Toreados, Avocado, and Charro Beans
- Brisket Norteña Taco$4.50
- Beef & Potato$3.00
- Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Lite Meals
- Tortilla Soup$9.25+
Chicken, Rice, Monterey Jack Cheese, Avocado, Tostadas and Pico De Gallo.
- Soup Special$10.75
Small Bowl of Tortilla Soup and a Bean Chalupa.
- Taco Salad$10.00
Beef or chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole and Sour Cream In a Taco Shell.
- Chicken Strips Taco Salad$11.00
Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole and Sour Cream In a Taco Shell.
- Mom's #2$9.50
One enchilada, guacamole & a crispy beef taco
- Mom's #1$9.50
Crispy beef taco, queso & rice
Dinners
- Mexican Dinner$14.50
Cheese Enchilada Served with Carne Guisada, Rice, Beans and Guacamole.
- Tamale Dinner$13.25
( 3 ) Tamales with Enchilada Gravy Served with Rice and Beans.
- Bean Fideo Plate$8.25
Served with Two Tortillas
- Taco Dinner$11.00
Two Chicken Or Beef Tacos Served with Rice and Beans.
- Chalupa Dinner$11.50
Two Bean Chalupas Served with Rice and Beans.
- Fiesta Plate$11.25
One Cheese Enchilada, Chalupa and a Flauta. Served with Rice, Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Flauta Plate$10.75
Three Crispy Rolled Corn Tortillas Filled with Beef Or Chicken. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Sour Cream.
- Fideo Loco Bowl$8.50+
Served with Frijoles a La Charra and Your Choice of Carne Guisada or Ground Beef.
- Garcia's Deluxe$13.50
Chicken, Beef Or Cheese Enchilada, Tamale, Chalupa and Crispy Taco. Served with Rice and Beans.
- Steak Cozumel$18.25
8 Oz. Rib-Eye Steak with a Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Frijoles Ala Charra Or Refried Beans and Guacamole.
- Chicken Fried Steak Ranchero$14.25
Topped with Ranchero Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Rice Frijoles Ala Charra and a Garnish Salad.
- Brisket Plate$15.00
Brisket Mixed with Onions. Served with Rice and Beans.
- Brisket Nortena Plate$15.75
Brisket Mixed with Onions, Serrano Peppers, and Tomatoes. Served with Rice and Beans.
- Pork Chop Dinner$15.00
Two Grilled Pork Chops Served with Rice, Frijoles Ala Charra Or Refried Beans and a Garnish Salad.
- Carne Guisada Dinner$14.00
Served with Rice Or Fideo, Refried Beans and a Garnish Salad.
- Combo Plate$12.50
Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken Or a Cheese Enchilada, Chalupa and Taco.. Served with Rice and Beans.
- Garcia's Chicken Fried Chicken$15.00
Topped with Chile Con Queso and Pico De Gallo. Served with Rice, Frijoles Ala Charra and Guacamole.
- California Chicken$14.50
Grilled Chicken Breast Grilled To Perfection Topped with Avocado Slices, Grilled Onion, Tomatoes and Melted Jack Cheese. Served with Rice, Pico De Gallo and Charro Beans
- Garcia's Famous Chile Relleno Dinner$13.25
Homemade Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Beef and Cheese, Topped with Ranchero Sauce and Melted Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Rice, Refried Beans and a Garnish Salad.
- POW$10.50
Burritos
American Plates
- Chicken Fried Steak$12.00
Served with Fries, Garnish Salad, Country Gravy and Texas Toast
- Chicken Fried Chicken$14.00
Served with Fries, Garnish Salad, Country Gravy and Texas Toast.
- Cheeseburger with Fries$12.00
Comes with Mayonnaise, Mustard Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles.
- French Fry Basket$7.00
- Steak & Fries$17.00
8 Oz. Rib-Eye Steak Served with Fries, Garnish Salad and Texas Toast.
- Chicken Strip Plate$13.00
Four Hand Breaded Strips of Chicken Served with Country Gravy, Fries, Garnish Salad and Texas Toast.
Seafood
- Catfish Plate$11.00
Two Fried Fillets Served with Fries, Garnish Salad and Texas Toast.
- Fish Tacos$10.50
Tilapia Tacos Topped with Lettuce, Sliced Avocado and Our Homemade Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice, Pico De Gallo and Your Choice of Black Beans Or Frijoles Ala Charra.
- Shrimp Taco$4.00
- Ceviche$5.00+
Kids
- Kid Crispy Taco Plate$7.00
Crispy Beef Or Chicken Taco, Beans and Rice
- Kid Enchilada Plate$7.00
Cheese Enchilada, Beans and Rice.
- Kid's Chalupa$7.00
Bean & Cheese Chalupa, Beans and Rice.
- Kid Chicken Strips$7.00
2 Fried Chicken Strips and Fries
- Kid Quesadilla$7.00
Cheese Quesadilla, Beans and Rice.
- Kid Grill Cheese$7.00
Grilled Cheese and Fries
A La Carte
- Side Bacon$1.00
- Add Nortena Style$1.00
- Alc Ground Beef Chalupa$3.90
- Alc Beef Fajita Taco$4.50
- Alc Beef Fajita Nortena Taco$5.00
- Alc Chicken Breast$8.75
- Alc Chicken Fried Chicken$8.00
- Alc Beef Fajita Burrito$10.75
- Alc Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.50
- Alc Crispy Ground Beef Taco$3.25
- Alc Soft Ground Beef Taco$3.50
- Alc Ground Beef Burrito Fried$5.75
- Alc Ground Beef Burrito Soft$5.00
- Alc Grill Cheese$4.50
- Alc Pancake$2.25
- Alc Pork Chop$4.25
- Alc Egg$1.50
- Alc Steak$12.00
- Alc Chalupa$2.75
- Alc Chile Relleno Fried$9.00
- Alc Pork Chop$4.25
- Alc Garcia's Chicken Fried Chicken$7.50
- Alc Catfish$3.95
- Alc Guacamole Chalupa$3.90
- Alc Chipotle Chicken$10.00
- Alc Chicken Burrito Soft$5.00
- Alc Shrimp Taco$4.50
- Alc Shrimp Norteno Taco$5.25
- Alc Catfish Taco$4.25
- Alc California Chicken$10.00
- Alc Tilapia$9.25
- Alc Chicken Burrito Fried$5.75
- Alc Chicken Fried Steak$7.25
- Alc Chicken Fajita Taco$4.25
- Alc Chicken Fajita Norteno Taco$5.00
- Alc Soft Chicken Taco$3.50
- Alc Mushroom Chicken$10.00
- Alc Crispy Chicken Taco$3.25
- Alc Fish Taco$4.25
- Alc Beef Flauta$3.25
- Alc Chicken Flauta$3.25
- Alc Chicken Strip$1.75
- Alc Veggie Fajitas$9.50
- Alc Veggie Fajitas 1/2$6.25
- Sd Sausage$1.50
- Alc Tamale$1.75
- Alc Tamale With/Ench. Sauce$2.25
- 12 Jumbo Shrimp Alc$10.00
- 6 Jumbo Shrimp Alc$5.50
- 6 Jumbo Shrimp Norteno Alc$6.50
- Alc Enchilada$2.75
Sides
- .25 Food Charge$0.25
- .25 Pico De Gallo$0.25
- .25 Sour Cream$0.25
- .50 Food Charge$0.50
- .75 Food Charge$0.75
- 1 Toast$1.50
- 1 Torreado$0.50
- 1.00 Food Charge$1.00
- 1.00 Mushrooms$1.00
- 1.75 Guacamole$1.75
- 1/2 Gallon Hot Sauce$19.00
- 11.00 Chips$11.00
- 16 Oz Broth$2.00
- 24 Oz Broth$4.00
- 16 Oz Enchilada Sauce$16.00
- Slice Avocado$1.00+
- 24 Oz Enchilada Sauce$7.85
- 2 Oz Taco Sauce$0.50
- 8 Oz .Enchilada Sauce$2.65
- Add Bacon 1$0.95
- Large Chips$3.50
- Large Chips/ Large Hot Sauce$7.45
- Lg Guacamole$9.75
- Lg Hot Sauce$3.95
- Lg Pico De Gallo$2.75
- Lg Side Rice$4.99
- Sd Bacon 2$1.90
- Sd Barbacoa$3.95
- Sd Ground Beef$3.50
- Sd Black Beans$1.60
- Sd Shredded Chicken$3.25
- Sd Fried Potatoes$1.50
- Sd Carne Guisada$4.25
- Sd Charra Beans$1.60
- Fideo-Small$1.50
- Sd Cheese$1.75
- Sd Jalapenos$0.50
- Sd Papas Rancheros$1.50
- Sd Refried Beans$1.60
- Sd Rice$1.60
- Sm Sd Shrimp$4.50
- Sd Sour Cream$0.75
- Sd Taco Sauce$1.00
- Sm Fideo$1.50
- Sm Guacamole$5.00
- Sm Hot Sauce$2.75
- Sm Pico De Gallo$0.95
- Small Chips$2.50
- Small Chips/ Small Hot Sauce$5.25
- Toast$1.50
- 2 Oz Chile Con Queso$2.50
- Tortilla$0.40
- Side of Onion
Desserts
Party Size
- Party Size
- 1/2 Gallon Queso$38.44
- 1/2 Gallon Hot Sauce$19.00
- Lg Bag of Chips$11.00
- 8 Oz Guacamole$5.00
- 16 Oz Guacamole$9.75
- Family Enchilada Special$49.50
- Tamale Special$40.00
- Quesadilla Special$45.00
- Enchilada Alc Special$2.50
- Fajita Packs
- Fajitas For 10$181.50
- Fajitas For 15$270.00
- Fajitas For 20$346.50
- Gallon of Tea$4.00
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Tacos
- Pick 2$2.95
Egg, Refried Beans, Potatoes, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Chorizo Or Chicharron. Your Choice of Flour Or Corn Tortillas
- Migas Taco$2.95
Eggs Mixed with Corn Tortillas.
- Migas Nortenas$2.95
Migas with Onions, Tomatoes, & Serrano Peppers. Your Choice of Flour Or Corn Tortillas
- Huevos A La Mexicana$2.95
Eggs Mixed with Onions, Tomatoes and Serrano Peppers. Your Choice of Flour Or Corn Tortillas
- Veggie Taco$2.95
Grilled Zucchini, Yellow Squash and Carrots. Your Choice of Flour Or Corn Tortillas
Breakfast Plates
- Ranchero Omelet$8.95
Two Egg Omelet Topped with Ranchero Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Fried Potatoes Or Papas Rancheras, Refried Beans, Bacon Or Pan Sausage and (2) Flour Or Corn Tortillas.
- Mexican Omelet$9.95
Two Egg Omelet, Onions, Tomatoes and Serrano Peppers. Served with Your Choice of Fried Potatoes Or Papas Rancheras, Refried Beans, Bacon Or Pan Sausage and (2) Flour Or Corn Tortillas.
- Huevos Rancheros$9.95
Two Eggs Cooked To Order Topped with Ranchero Sauce. Served with Your Choice of Fried Potatoes Or Papas Rancheras, Refried Beans, Bacon Or Pan Sausage and (2) Flour Or Corn Tortillas.
- Migas Plate$9.95
Two Scrambled Eggs Mixed with Corn Tortillas. Served with Your Choice of Fried Potatoes Or Papas Rancheras, Refried Beans, Bacon Or Pan Sausage and (2) Flour Or Corn Tortillas.
- Migas Nortenas Plat$9.95
Two Scrambled Eggs Mixed with Corn Tortillas, Onions, Tomatoes, and Serrano Peppers. Served with Your Choice of Fried Potatoes Or Papas Rancheras, Refried Beans, Bacon Or Pan Sausage and (2) Flour Or Corn Tortillas.
- Two Egg Plate$9.95
Served with Your Choice of Fried Potatoes Or Papas Rancheras, Refried Beans, Bacon Or Pan Sausage and (2) Flour Or Corn Tortillas.
- Huevos A La Mexicana$9.95
Two Eggs Scrambled Cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Serrano Peppers. Served with Your Choice of Fried Potatoes Or Papas Rancheras, Refried Beans, Bacon Or Pan Sausage and (2) Flour Or Corn Tortillas.
- Veggie Omelet$9.95
Two Egg Omelet with Zucchini, Yellow Squash and Carrots. Served with Your Choice of Fried Potatoes Or Papas Rancheras, Refried Beans, Bacon Or Pan Sausage and (2) Flour Or Corn Tortillas.
- Chorizo and Egg Plate$9.95
Two Eggs Mixed with Chorizo Mexicano. Served with Fried Potatoes and Refried Beans.
- Omelet Plate$9.95
Breakfast Specialties
- Steak & Eggs$17.50
8 Oz Ribeye Steak Served with Two Eggs, Fried Potatoes Refried Beans & Toast.
- Pork Chop Breakfast$15.00
Two Pork Chops, Two Eggs, Beans, and Fried Potatoes.
- Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast$13.00
Served with Two Eggs, Fried Potatoes, Covered with Country Gravy and Toast.
- Pancake Breakfast Plate$11.00
Two Delicious Pancakes, Two Eggs and Your Choice of Bacon Or Sausage.
- Ham Steak & Egg Plate$14.00
Barbacoa, Two Eggs, Beans and Fried Potatoes
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
¡Bienvenidos!
747 Texas Highway 71, Suite B600, Bastrop, TX 78602