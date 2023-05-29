Restaurant header imageView gallery

GARNERS FERRY SEAFOOD

8006 Garners Ferry Rd STEC

Columbia, SC 29209

Lunch Special

Parmesan Mussel Spaghetti

$10.95

Parmesan Garlic Shrimp Spaghetti

$10.95

Swai Fish Burger Combo

$10.45

Swai Fish Burger Only

$7.45

Tilapia Fish Burger Combo

$9.95

Comes with fries

Tilapia Fish Burger Only

$6.95

MAIN MENU

FISH PLATTERS

4 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$9.95

5 Pieces Shrimp & 4 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$13.95

10 Pieces Shrimp & 4 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$15.95

Whiting 1 Piece Fish

$12.95

Whiting 2 Pieces Fish

$14.95

Whiting 1 Piece Fish & 10 pc Shrimp

$11.95

Whiting 2 Pieces Fish & 10 pc Shrimp

$13.95

Whiting 2 Pieces Fish & 5 pc Shrimp

$11.95

2 Pieces Whiting

$9.95

2 Pieces Tilapia

$10.95

2 Pieces Swai

$11.95

2 Pieces Flounder

$11.95

2 Pieces Catfish

$14.95

2 Pieces Tilapia

$11.95

2 Pieces Swai

$12.95

2 Pieces Catfish

$15.95

12 Pieces Shrimp Skewers

$14.95

12 Pieces Scallops

$19.95

12 Pieces Fried Oyster

$17.95

5 Pieces Fried Oyster Only

$6.95

12 Pieces Fried Oyster Only

$14.95

Popcorn Scallops

$18.95

Popcorn Salmon

$18.95

12 Pieces Fried Scallops

$18.95

12 Pieces Fried Scallops Only

$15.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.95

Only original fried

12 Pieces Large Fried Shrimp

$11.95

12 Pieces Large Fried Shrimp Only

$8.95

12 Pieces Shrimp Skewers

$14.95

Whole Flounder Platter

$20.75

FRIED SHRIMP

12PC FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$11.95

12PC FRIED SHRIMP ONLY

$8.95

POPCORN SHRIMP PLATTER

$10.95

POPCORN SHRIMP ONLY

$7.95

BOILED SHRIMP

1/2 LB BOILED SHRIMP ONLY

$11.95

1/2 LB BOILED SHRIMP SPECIAL

$16.95

1 LB BOILED SHRIMP ONLY

$19.95

1 LB BOILED SHRIMP SPECIAL

$24.95

2 LB BOILED SHRIMP ONLY

$38.95

2 LB BOILED SHRIMP SPECIAL

$48.95

3 LB BOILED SHRIMP ONLY

$58.95

3 LB BOILED SHRIMP SPECIAL

$73.95

SPICY GARLIC SHRIMP

1/2 LB SPICY GARLIC SHRIMP ONLY

$12.95

1/2 LB SPICY GARLIC SHRIMP SPECIAL

$17.95

1 LB SPICY GARLIC SHRIMP ONLY

$21.95

1 LB SPICY GARLIC SHRIMP SPECIAL

$26.95

2 LB SPICY GARLIC SHRIMP ONLY

$42.95

2 LB SPICY GARLCI SHRIMP SPECIAL

$52.95

3 LB SPICY GARLIC SHRIMP ONLY

$64.95

3 LB SPICY GARLIC SHRIMP SPECIAL

$79.95

SNOW CRABS

Snow Crab Special

$21.95+

Comes with 1 cluster, sausage, corn, potato, & eggs

Snow Crab & Shrimp Special

$21.95+

Comes with 1 cluster, sausage, corn, potato, and eggs

Snow Crab Cluster Only

$11.95+

BLUE MUSSELS

1/2 LB BOILED MUSSEL SPECIAL

$13.95

Comes with sausage, corn, potato, & eggs

1 LB BOILED MUSSEL SPECIAL

$20.95

Comes with sausage, corn, potato, & eggs

1/2 LB BOILED MUSSEL ONLY

$8.95

1 LB BOILED MUSSEL ONLY

$15.95

1/2 LB SPICY GARLIC MUSSEL SPECIAL

$14.95

Comes with sausage, corn, potato, & eggs

1LB SPICY GARLIC MUSSEL SPECIAL

$22.95

Comes with sausage, corn, potato, & eggs

1/2 LB SPICY GARLIC MUSSEL ONLY

$9.95

1 LB SPICY GARLIC MUSSEL ONLY

$17.95

Parmesan Garlic Mussel Spaghetti

$12.95

CRAWFISH

1/2 LB CRAWFISH SPECIAL

$13.95

Comes with sausage, corn, potato, and eggs

1 LB CRAWFISH SPECIAL

$20.95

Comes with sausage, corn, potato, and eggs

1/2 LB CRAWFISH ONLY

$8.95

1 LB CRAWFISH ONLY

$15.95

FISH ONLY

Catfish

$10.95+

Flounder

$7.95+

Swai

$7.95+

Tilapia

$6.95+

Whiting

$5.95+

Whole Flounder

$17.50

PO BOY

SHRIMP POBOY W/FRIES

$11.95

POPCORN SCALLOP POBOY W/FRIES

$16.95

POPCORN SALMON POBOY W/FRIES

$16.95

SHRIMP POBOY ONLY

$9.95

POPCORN SCALLOP POBOY ONLY

$14.95

POPCORN SALMON POBOY ONLY

$14.95

CHICKEN

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$12.95

WHOLE WINGS ONLY

$7.95+

WHOLE WING BASKET (3PC WINGS)

$10.95

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

$9.95

KIDS MEAL

2 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$6.99

5 Pieces Fried Shrimp

$6.99

1 Piece Tilapia

$6.99

5 Pieces Mini Corn Dog

$6.99

SIDES

CORN ON THE COB (2)

$3.35

GARLIC BUTTER EGGS (3)

$4.50

BOILED SIDE COMBO

$6.95

2 EGGS 1 CORN 3 POTATOES 5 SAUSAGE

FRENCH FRIES

$5.50

GARLIC BUTTER POTATOES

$4.50

5 PCS WITH SEASONING , BUTTER, AND PARSLEY

GARLIC BUTTER SAUSAGE

$5.95

1/2 LB

SMALL COLESLAW

$1.50

4OZ CUP

LARGE COLESLAW

$2.95

8OZ CUP

SAUSAGE N' SHRIMP CAJUN RICE

$9.95

SHRIMP, SAUSAGE, AND ONIONS

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.15

STEAMED CABBAGE

$4.15

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$5.50

WHITE RICE

$1.95

SWEET CORN NUGGETS

$4.25

FRIED OKRA

$4.95

HUSH PUPPIES (10PCS)

$4.25

SHRIMP SKEWERS (10PCS)

$7.95

BANG BANG SHRIMP (12PCS)

$9.95

BANG BANG CRAB CAKES (2)

$11.95

PARMESAN GARLIC BUTTER FRIES

$6.50

DRINKS

Bottle Water

$1.85

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Fresh Squeezed Peach Lemonade

$3.99

Fresh Squeezed Kiwi Lemonade

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8006 Garners Ferry Rd STEC, Columbia, SC 29209

Directions

