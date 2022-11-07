Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Gateway Common Grouns
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great food and drinks located right in the Student Commons
Location
3520 30th Street, Kenosha, WI 53144
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Kenosha
More near Kenosha