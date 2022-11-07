Common Grounds Gateway imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Gateway Common Grouns

3520 30th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Popular Items

Whole Sandwich
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Half Sandwich

Espresso/Brewed Drinks

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.50

Coffee

$2.00

White Mocha

$5.00

Chai

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Espresso

Americano

$2.25

Dirty Chai

$4.75

Tea

$2.00

Café Au Lait

$2.25

Cup Of Water

$0.50

Steamer

$2.65

Flavor Shot

$0.60

Italian Soda

$2.15

Bottled drinks

Soda

$1.75

Bang

$2.80

Venom

$1.00

Snapple

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.25

Milk

$1.50

Seltzer

$1.50

To Go Cup

$0.50

Bai

$2.25Out of stock

Blended Drinks

Blended Mocha

$5.25

Blended Caramel Latte

$5.25

Blended Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Blended White Chocolate

$5.25

Blended Cookies & Cream

$5.25

Blended Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Blended Chai

$5.25

Mango Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.25

Bluberry Pomegrante Smoothie

$5.25

Soy

$0.75

Almond Milk For Blended

$0.75

Add Espresso

$0.60

Flavor Shot

$0.60

Sandwiches

Whole Sandwich

$6.00

Half Sandwich

$4.00

Bowl Of Soup

$4.00

Chips

$1.00

Sandwich Of The Day

$6.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich W/ Bacon

$4.25

Breakfast Sandwich No Bacon

$3.75

Bakery

Cheesecake

$2.25

Brownie

$2.50

Pound Cake

$2.50

Cookie

$2.00

Rice Crispy

$2.00

Hot Dog Pretzel

$4.25

Ham And Swiss Croissant

$4.50

Turkey And Swiss Croissant

$4.50

Raspberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Cream Cheese Pretzel

$3.00

Brown Sugar Rice Krispy

$2.50

Muffin

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Toast

$1.50

Yogurt

$1.00

Oatmeal

$3.00Out of stock

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Turkey Provolone Pretzel

$4.25Out of stock

Pizza Pretzel

$3.00Out of stock

Spinach And Feta Pretzel

$4.25

Bagels

Blueberry Bagel

$2.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.00

Everything Bael

$2.00

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food and drinks located right in the Student Commons

Location

3520 30th Street, Kenosha, WI 53144

Directions

Gallery
Common Grounds Gateway image

