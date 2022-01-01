- Home
Java Jo'z
29134 Evergreen Dr Unit 400
Waterford, WI 53185
Hot Drinks
Hot Latte- Small
$4.50
Hot Latte- Medium
$5.00
Hot Latte- Large
$5.50
Hot Skinny Latte - Small
$4.50
Hot Skinny Latte- Medium
$5.00
Hot Skinny Latte- Large
$5.50
Hot Vanilla Latte- Small
$5.00
Hot Vanilla Latte- Medium
$5.50
Hot Vanilla Latte- Large
$6.00
Hot Caramel Latte- Small
$5.00
Hot Caramel Latte- Medium
$5.50
Hot Caramel Latte- Large
$6.00
Hot London Fog- Small
$4.75
Hot London Fog- Medium
$5.25
Hot London Fog- Large
$5.75
Hot Mocha- Small
$5.00
Hot Mocha- Medium
$5.50
Hot Mocha- Large
$6.00
Hot White Mocha- Small
$5.00
Hot White Mocha- Medium
$5.50
Hot White Mocha-Large
$6.00
Hot Toffee Coffee- Small
$4.50
Hot Toffee Coffee- Medium
$5.00
Hot Toffee Coffee-Large
$5.50
Hot Cappuccino- Small
$4.50
Hot Cappuccino- Medium
$5.00
Hot Cappuccino- Large
$5.50
Hot Macchiato- Small
$5.00
Hot Macchiato- Medium
$5.50
Hot Macchiato-Large
$6.00
Hot Peanut Butter Cup- Small
$5.00
Hot Peanut Butter Cup- Medium
$5.50
Hot Peanut Butter Cup- Large
$6.00
Straight Espresso- Small (single)
$2.75
Straight Espresso- Medium (double)
$3.25
Straight Espresso- Large (triple)
$3.75
Hot Americano- Small
$4.00
Hot Americano- Medium
$4.50
Hot Americano- Large
$5.00
Hot Chocolate- Small
$4.25
Hot Chocolate- Medium
$4.75
Hot Chocolate- Large
$5.25
Hot Chai Latte- Small
$5.25
Hot Chai Latte- Medium
$5.75
Hot Chai Latte- Large
$6.25
Hot Green Matcha- Small
$5.00
Hot Green Matcha- Medium
$5.50
Hot Green Matcha- Large
$6.00
Hot Tea- Small
$3.40
Hot Tea- Medium
$3.65
Hot Tea- Large
$4.15
Hot Tea- Refill
$1.50
Hot- Small Only
$4.50
Hot Coffee- Small
$3.40
Hot Coffee- Medium
$3.65
Hot Coffee- Large
$4.15
Hot Coffee- Refill
$1.50
Hot Mug of Coffee
$3.10
Small-Eye Opener
$4.15
Small- Black Eye
$4.95
Small-Dead Eye
$5.70
Steamer- Small
$4.50
Steamer- Medium
$5.00
Steamer- Large
$5.50
1 airpot of coffee
$21.95
Cold Drinks
Iced Latte- Small
$4.50
Iced Latte- Medium
$5.00
Iced Latte- Large
$5.50
Iced Skinny Latte- Small
$4.50
Iced Skinny Latte- Medium
$5.00
Iced Skinny Latte- Large
$5.50
Iced Vanilla Latte- Small
$5.00
Iced Vanilla Latte- Medium
$5.50
Iced Vanilla Latte- Large
$6.00
Iced Caramel Latte- Small
$5.00
Iced Caramel Latte- Medium
$5.50
Iced Caramel Latte- Large
$6.00
Iced Mocha- Small
$5.00
Iced Mocha- Medium
$5.50
Iced Mocha- Large
$6.00
Iced White Mocha- Small
$5.00
Iced White Mocha- Medium
$5.50
Iced White Mocha-Large
$6.00
Iced Macchiato- Small
$5.00
Iced Macchiato-Medium
$5.50
Iced Macchiato- Large
$6.00
Iced Americano- Small
$4.00
Iced Americano- Medium
$4.50
Iced Americano- Large
$5.00
Iced Chai Latte- Small
$5.25
Iced Chai Latte- Medium
$5.75
Iced Chai Latte- Large
$6.25
Iced Green Matcha- Small
$5.00
Iced Green Matcha- Medium
$5.50
Iced Green Matcha- Large
$6.00
Iced Coffee- Small
$3.40
Iced Coffee- Med
$3.65
Iced Coffee- Large
$4.15
Iced Coffee- Refill
$1.50
Iced Tea- Small
$3.40
Iced Tea- Medium
$3.65
Iced Tea- Large
$4.15
Cold Brew-Small
$4.50
Cold Brew-Medium
$5.00
Cold Brew-Large
$5.50
Iced- Small Only
$4.50
Java Breeze- Small
$3.75
Java Breeze- Medium
$4.25
Java Breeze- Large
$4.75
Frozen Macchiato-Small
$5.25
Frozen Macchiato-Medium
$5.75
Frozen Macchiato-Large
$6.25
Frozen Mochaccino- Small
$5.25
Frozen Mochaccino- Medium
$5.75
Frozen Mochaccino- Large
$6.25
Frozen Caramel Mochaccino- Small
$5.25
Frozen Caramel Mochaccino- Medium
$5.75
Frozen Caramel Mochaccino- Large
$6.25
Frozen Hot Chocolate- Small
$5.25
Frozen Hot Chocolate- Medium
$5.75
Frozen Hot Chocolate- Large
$6.25
Frozen Green Matcha- Small
$5.25
Frozen Green Matcha- Medium
$5.75
Frozen Green Matcha- Large
$6.25
Frozen Java Chip- Small
$5.25
Frozen Java Chip- Medium
$5.75
Frozen Java Chip- Large
$6.25
Frozen Toffee Coffee- Small
$5.25
Frozen Toffee Coffee- Medium
$5.75
Frozen Toffee Coffee- Large
$6.25
Frozen Peanut Butter Cup- Small
$5.25
Frozen Peanut Butter Cup- Medium
$5.75
Frozen Peanut Butter Cup- Large
$6.25
Frozen Vanilla Bean- Small
$5.25
Frozen Vanilla Bean- Medium
$5.75
Frozen Vanilla Bean- Large
$6.25
Frozen Caramel- Small
$5.25
Frozen Caramel- Medium
$6.25
Frozen Caramel- Large
$6.75
Lotus Drinks
Fall Drinks
Hot Small Cranberry Mocha
$5.00
Hot Medium Cranberry Mocha
$5.50
Hot Large Cranberry Mocha
$6.00
Iced Small Cranberry Mocha
$5.00
Iced Medium Cranberry Mocha
$5.50
Iced Large Cranberry Mocha
$6.00
Frozen Small Cranberry Mocha
$5.00
Frozen Medium Cranberry Mocha
$5.50
Frozen Large Cranberry Mocha
$6.00
Hot Spiced Apple Cider- Small
$3.50
Hot Spiced Apple Cider- Medium
$4.00
Hot Spiced Apple Cider- Large
$4.50
Hot Small Caramel Apple
$5.00
Hot Medium Caramel Apple
$5.50
Hot Large Caramel Apple
$6.00
Iced Small Caramel Apple
$5.00
Iced Medium Caramel Apple
$5.50
Iced Large Caramel Apple
$6.00
Frozen Small Caramel Apple
$5.00
Frozen Medium Caramel Apple
$5.50
Frozen Large Caramel Apple
$6.00
Hot Small Salted Caramel Turtle
$5.00
Hot Medium Salted Caramel Turtle
$5.50
Hot Large Salted Caramel Turtle
$6.00
Iced Small Salted Caramel Turtle
$5.00
Iced Medium Salted Caramel Turtle
$5.50
Iced Large Salted Caramel Turtle
$6.00
Frozen Small Salted Caramel Turtle
$5.00
Frozen Medium Salted Caramel Turtle
$5.50
Frozen Large Salted Caramel Turtle
$6.00
Hot Small Gimme S'more
$5.00
Hot Medium Gimme S'more
$5.50
Hot Large Gimme S'more
$6.00
Iced Small Gimme S'more
$5.00
Iced Medium Gimme S'more
$5.50
Iced Large Gimme S'more
$6.00
Frozen Small Gimme S'more
$5.00
Frozen Medium Gimme S'more
$5.50
Frozen Large Gimme S'more
$6.00
Hot Pumpkin Spice- Small
$5.00
Hot Pumpkin Spice- Med
$5.50
Hot Pumpkin Spice- Large
$6.00
Iced Pumpkin Spice- Small
$5.00
Iced Pumpkin Spice- Med
$5.50
Iced Pumpkin Spice- Large
$6.00
Frozen Pumpkin Spice- Small
$5.00
Frozen Pumpkin Spice- Med
$5.50
Frozen Pumpkin Spice- Large
$6.00
Winter Drinks
Hot Small Candy Cane Crunch
$5.00
Hot Medium Candy Cane Crunch
$5.50
Hot Large Candy Cane Crunch
$6.00
Iced Small Candy Cane Crunch
$5.00
Iced Medium Candy Cane Crunch
$5.50
Iced Large Candy Cane Crunch
$6.00
Frozen Small Candy Cane Crunch
$5.00
Frozen Medium Candy Cane Crunch
$5.50
Frozen Large Candy Cane Crunch
$6.00
Hot Small Winter Toffee
$5.00
Hot Medium Winter Toffee
$5.50
Hot Large Winter Toffee
$6.00
Iced Small Winter Toffee
$5.00
Iced Medium Winter Toffee
$5.50
Iced Large Winter Toffee
$6.00
Frozen Small Winter Toffee
$5.00
Frozen Medium Winter Toffee
$5.50
Frozen Large Winter Toffee
$6.00
Hot Small Grasshopper
$5.00
Hot Medium Grasshopper
$5.50
Hot Large Grasshopper
$6.00
Iced Small Grasshopper
$5.00
Iced Medium Grasshopper
$5.50
Iced Large Grasshopper
$6.00
Frozen Small Grasshopper
$5.00
Frozen Medium Grasshopper
$5.50
Frozen Large Grasshopper
$6.00
Hot Small Gingerbread Cookie
$5.00
Hot Medium Gingerbread Cookie
$5.50
Hot Large Gingerbread Cookie
$6.00
Iced Small Gingerbread Cookie
$5.00
Iced Medium Gingerbread Cookie
$5.50
Iced Large Gingerbread Cookie
$6.00
Frozen Small Gingerbread Cookie
$5.00
Frozen Medium Gingerbread Cookie
$5.50
Frozen Large Gingerbread Cookie
$6.00
Hot Small Eggnogger
$5.00
Hot Medium Eggnogger
$5.50
Hot Large Eggnogger
$6.00
Iced Small Eggnogger
$5.00
Iced Medium Eggnogger
$5.50
Iced Large Eggnogger
$6.00
Frozen Small Eggnogger
$5.00
Frozen Medium Eggnogger
$5.50
Frozen Large Eggnogger
$6.00
Hot Small- Be My Valentine
$5.00
Hot Medium- Be My Valentine
$5.50
Hot Large- Be My Valentine
$6.00
Iced Small- Be My Valentine
$5.00
Iced Medium- Be My Valentine
$5.50
Iced Large- Be My Valentine
$6.00
Frozen Small- Be My Valentine
$5.00
Frozen Medium- Be My Valentine
$5.50
Frozen Large- Be My Valentine
$6.00
Hot Small- Kiss and Make Up
$5.00
Hot Medium- Kiss and Make Up
$5.50
Hot Large- Kiss and Make Up
$6.00
Iced Small- Kiss and Make Up
$5.00
Iced Medium- Kiss and Make Up
$5.50
Iced Large- Kiss and Make Up
$6.00
Frozen Small- Kiss and Make Up
$5.00
Frozen Medium- Kiss and Make Up
$5.50
Frozen Large- Kiss and Make Up
$6.00
Hot Small- The King Cake
$5.00
Hot Medium- The King Cake
$5.50
Hot Large- The King Cake
$6.00
Iced Small- The King Cake
$5.00
Iced Medium- The King Cake
$5.50
Iced Large- The King Cake
$6.00
Frozen Small- The King Cake
$5.00
Frozen Medium- The King Cake
$5.50
Frozen Large- The King Cake
$6.00
The Pink Cloud- Small Frozen Only
$5.75
Spring Drinks
Hot Small Fluffy Bunny
$5.00
Hot Medium Fluffy Bunny
$5.50
Hot Large Fluffy Bunny
$6.00
Iced Small Fluffy Bunny
$5.00
Iced Medium Fluffy Bunny
$5.50
Iced Large Fluffy Bunny
$6.00
Frozen Small Fluffy Bunny
$5.00
Frozen Medium Fluffy Bunny
$5.50
Frozen Large Fluffy Bunny
$6.00
Hot Small PBJ
$5.00
Hot Medium PBJ
$5.50
Hot Large PBJ
$6.00
Iced Small PBJ
$5.00
Iced Medium PBJ
$5.50
Iced Large PBJ
$6.00
Frozen Small PBJ
$5.00
Frozen Medium PBJ
$5.50
Frozen Large PBJ
$6.00
Hot Small Nutty Irishman
$5.00
Hot Medium Nutty Irishman
$5.50
Hot Large Nutty Irishman
$6.00
Iced Small Nutty Irishman
$5.00
Iced Medium Nutty Irishman
$5.50
Iced Large Nutty Irishman
$6.00
Frozen Small Nutty Irishman
$5.00
Frozen Medium Nutty Irishman
$5.50
Frozen Large Nutty Irishman
$6.00
Hot Small Macaroon
$5.00
Hot Medium Macaroon
$5.50
Hot Large Macaroon
$6.00
Iced Small Macaroon
$5.00
Iced Medium Macaroon
$5.50
Iced Large Macaroon
$6.00
Frozen Small Macaroon
$5.00
Frozen Medium Macaroon
$5.50
Frozen Large Macaroon
$6.00
Hot Small Lucky Shamrock
$5.00
Hot Medium Lucky Shamrock
$5.50
Hot Large Lucky Shamrock
$6.00
Iced Small Lucky Shamrock
$5.00
Iced Medium Lucky Shamrock
$5.50
Iced Large Lucky Shamrock
$6.00
Frozen Small Lucky Shamrock
$5.00
Frozen Medium Lucky Shamrock
$5.50
Frozen Large Lucky Shamrock
$6.00
Summer Drinks
Hot Aloha Latte- Small
$5.00
Hot Aloha Latte- Medium
$5.50
Hot Aloha Latte- Large
$6.00
Iced Aloha Latte- Small
$5.00
Iced Aloha Latte- Medium
$5.50
Iced Aloha Latte- Large
$6.00
Frozen Aloha Latte- Small
$5.00
Frozen Aloha Latte- Medium
$5.50
Frozen Aloha Latte- Large
$6.00
Hot "The Elvis"- Small
$5.00
Hot "The Elvis"- Medium
$5.50
Hot "The Elvis"- Large
$6.00
Iced "The Elvis"- Small
$5.00
Iced "The Elvis"- Medium
$5.50
Iced "The Elvis"- Large
$6.00
Frozen "The Elvis"- Small
$5.00
Frozen "The Elvis"- Medium
$5.50
Frozen "The Elvis"- Large
$6.00
Iced Lemon Meringue Pie- Small
$5.00
Iced Lemon Meringue Pie- Medium
$5.50
Iced Lemon Meringue Pie- Large
$6.00
Frozen Lemon Meringue Pie- Small
$5.00
Frozen Lemon Meringue Pie- Medium
$5.50
Frozen Lemon Meringue Pie- Large
$6.00
Small Java Freeze
$4.25
Medium Java Freeze
$4.75
Large Java Freeze
$5.25
Small- Pink Starburst
$5.00
Medium- Pink Starburst
$5.50
Large- Pink Starburst
$6.00
Firecracker- Small Only
$5.25
Smoothies
Mango Breeze- Small
$4.95
Mango Breeze- Medium
$5.50
Mango Breeze- Large
$6.00
Berry Delight- Small
$4.95
Berry Delight- Medium
$5.50
Berry Delight- Large
$6.00
Jo'z Colada- Small
$4.95
Jo'z Colada- Medium
$5.50
Jo'z Colada- Large
$6.00
Peach Berry Smoothie- Small
$4.95
Peach Berry Smoothie- Medium
$5.50
Peach Berry Smoothie- Large
$6.00
Free 12oz Smoothie
T-Shirts
Window Decals
Black Mug
Coffee Sampler Bags
1 pound bags of coffee/espresso
5 pound bag of coffee
Bottle of Syrup
Ceramic White Mug
Hot Cocoa Bomb
Laura Halbach Deals
Coffee Soap
Handmade Cards
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Comfy and welcoming local coffee shop and cafe with homemade sandwiches, tasty drinks, and fresh, high-end bakery, including gluten-free!
Location
29134 Evergreen Dr Unit 400, Waterford, WI 53185
Gallery
