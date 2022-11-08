The Dish
1220 N Ohio St
Racine, WI 53405
Breakfast All Day
Salads
Steak Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, croutons and beef tenderloin medallions.
Sante Fe Taco Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, black olives, & assorted cheeses in a flour tortilla bowl.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, egg, onion, vegetables and croutons with choice of dressing.
Apple & Stawberry Salad
Mixed greens, candied pecans, fresh strawberries, and apples served with a light raspberry vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded parmesan served with ourhouse Caesar Dressing.
Sandwiches
The Dish Pizza Pie with Italian Sausage
The Dish Pizza Pie with Italian Sausage, Green Pepper & Mushroom
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Half pound Angus burger with sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions on a bed of regular mayo and melted Swiss cheese.
BBQ Ribs
Half rack of ribs includes two sides and dinner roll.
Fish Sandwich
Fried cod on ciabatta bread. Served with chips.
8 oz NY Strip Dinner
8 oz NY Strip Steak served with two sides and a dinner roll.
Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, bacon and Chipotle ranch.
Chicken Sandwich
Breaded crispy chicken sandwich topped with lettuce & tomato. Your choice of either plain or buffalo. Comes with chips or you can upgrade to fries or onion rings.
Turkey, Bacon Ranch Wrap
Warm 10" tortilla with sliced turkey, applewood bacon, shredded jack cheese, fresh tomatoes, cool ranch dressing wrapped up and toasted in our paninis press served with chips
Ham and Swiss Melt
Your choice of bread with sliced ham and Swiss cheese melted to perfection, served with chips.
Veggie Wrap
Cool refreshing wrap with cucumbers, tomatoes, red peppers, onions and spinach wrapped up and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Roast Beef Pesto Sandwich
Served on warm Focaccia with sliced roast beef, pesto mayo roasted red pepper and lettuce topped with provolone cheese.
Philly Cheese Steak Salad
Mixed greens with sauteed pepper and onions, warm philly meat and topped with provolone cheese. Your choice of dressing.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and provolone cheese served on a warm ciabatta bread.
Rachel Sandwich
Oven Roasted Turkey breast nested between sauerkraut, Swiss cheese topped with 1000 dressing all on toasted marble rye bread served with chips.
Wisconsin Cheese curd Burger
A half pound Augus burger topped with White cheddar cheese served with chips.
Original Blue Plate
Braised beef tenderloin on top of sourdough bread smothered in gravy and your choice of 2 sides.
Monte Cristo
Oven roasted turkey, shaved ham with Swiss cheese topped with scrambled egg on your choice of bread severed with chips
Starters
Wings (10)
Ten boneless or Oven-Roasted Bone-in Wings. Garlic Parmesan, Smokehouse BBQ, Buffalo, Bayou Cajun, or Jalapeño Mango.
Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp rolled in coconut & fried till golden. Served with a raspberry melba sauce.
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with assorted cheeses, grilled chicken and our special seasoning. Served with homemade salsa, sour cream, diced tomatoes, & green onions.
Quesadillas
A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with assorted cheeses and our special seasoning. Served with homemade salsa, sour cream, diced tomatoes, & green onions.
Steak Quesadilla
White Cheddar Curds
WI White cheddar curds fried until golden. Served with ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
Served with Ranch, Salsa, Marinara, or Raspberry Melba Sauce.
Onion Rings
Paninis & Sandwiches
Chipotle Steak Melt
Beef tenderloin tips, red onion, red bell peppers, and shredded cheese with a spicy Chipotle sauce, grilled on ciabatta bread.
Angus Artisan Burger
Half pound of perfectly seasoned Angus burger on artisan bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
Patty Melt
Mouthwatering burger, onions & swiss cheese on marble rye bread.
Horseradish Beef
Thin shaved beef, bacon, provolone and horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread.
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled Philly style steak with provolone cheese, onions and green peppers. Served on a french roll.
Reuben
Delicious corned beef nestled between sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island on marble rye bread.
Pesto Chicken
Sliced chicken breast, tomato and provolone with pesto mayonnaise on asiago ﬂat bread.
Mardi Gras Chicken
Cajun chicken breast, red pepper mayo, bacon, and provolone on ciabatta bread.
Turkey Artichoke
Smoked turkey, spinach artichoke dip, red onion and tomato on focaccia bread.
Focaccia Turkey Club
Shaved turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato and red pepper mayo on focaccia bread.
Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato
Assorted cheeses grilled on your choice of bread with fresh sliced tomato and bacon.
Applewood BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast.
Meatball Bomber
Homemade meatballs with provolone & tangy marinara sauce on a french roll. (Not available Gluten Free)
Fresh Mozzarella and Tomato
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato,Italian vinaigrette and fresh basil on focaccia bread.
Entrees
2 Piece Cod Fish Fry
Perch Fish Fry
Yankee Pot Roast
Braised chuck roast, baby red potatoes, carrots, onions & pan gravy served with fresh baked dinner roll.
Roast Turkey Platter
Tender roast turkey, sage dressing & cranberries.
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Beef Stroganoff A La Russe
Beef tenderloin tips simmered in a rich beef stock sour cream sauce with onions and mushrooms then tossed with egg noodles. Served with a breadstick (no sides).
The Ultimate Mac n Cheese
Elbow macaroni tossed in a creamy four cheese sauce.
Pizza - Small
Meat Lovers - Small 9-10"
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & Canadian bacon.
Pizza Fresco - Small 9-10"
Garlic, olive oil, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella.
The Big Kahuna - Small 9-10"
Pulled pork, pineapple, banana peppers & drizzled with BBQ sauce.
BBQ Chicken - Small 9-10"
Grilled Chicken, red onions drizzled in BBQ sauce.
Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch - Small 9-10"
Bacon, grilled chicken & creamy ranch.
BYO Pizza - Small 9-10"
Build your own pizza!
Pizza - Medium
Meat Lovers - Medium 12"
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & Canadian bacon.
Pizza Fresco - Medium 12"
Garlic, olive oil, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella.
The Big Kahuna - Medium 12"
Pulled pork, pineapple, banana peppers & drizzled with BBQ sauce.
BBQ Chicken - Medium 12"
Grilled Chicken, red onions drizzled in BBQ sauce.
Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch - Medium 12"
Bacon, grilled chicken & creamy ranch.
BYO PIzza - Medium 12"
Build your own pizza!
Pizza - Large
Meat Lovers - Large 16"
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & Canadian bacon.
Pizza Fresco - Large 16"
Garlic, olive oil, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella.
The Big Kahuna - Large 16"
Pulled pork, pineapple, banana peppers & drizzled with BBQ sauce.
BBQ Chicken - Large 16"
Grilled Chicken, red onions drizzled in BBQ sauce.
Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch - Large 16"
Bacon, grilled chicken & creamy ranch.
BYO Pizza - Large 16"
Build your own pizza!