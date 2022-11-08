Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

The Dish

No reviews yet

1220 N Ohio St

Racine, WI 53405

2 Piece Cod Fish Fry
$12 Pizza Deal
Philly Cheesesteak

Breakfast All Day

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$2.99
Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$3.99
Breakfast Biscuit

Breakfast Biscuit

$3.99

Salads

Steak Gorgonzola Salad

Steak Gorgonzola Salad

$13.29

Mixed greens, red onion, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, croutons and beef tenderloin medallions.

Sante Fe Taco Salad

Sante Fe Taco Salad

$11.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, black olives, & assorted cheeses in a flour tortilla bowl.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, egg, onion, vegetables and croutons with choice of dressing.

Apple & Stawberry Salad

Apple & Stawberry Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, candied pecans, fresh strawberries, and apples served with a light raspberry vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded parmesan served with ourhouse Caesar Dressing.

Sandwiches

Applewood BLT

Applewood BLT

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast.

Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato

Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato

$8.99

Assorted cheeses grilled on your choice of bread with fresh sliced tomato and bacon.

Fan Favorites

The Dish Pizza Pie with Italian Sausage

The Dish Pizza Pie with Italian Sausage

$11.99
The Dish Pizza Pie with Italian Sausage, Green Pepper & Mushroom

The Dish Pizza Pie with Italian Sausage, Green Pepper & Mushroom

$13.49

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.69

Half pound Angus burger with sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions on a bed of regular mayo and melted Swiss cheese.

BBQ Ribs

$16.99Out of stock

Half rack of ribs includes two sides and dinner roll.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Fried cod on ciabatta bread. Served with chips.

8 oz NY Strip Dinner

8 oz NY Strip Dinner

$16.99

8 oz NY Strip Steak served with two sides and a dinner roll.

Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger

Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, bacon and Chipotle ranch.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Breaded crispy chicken sandwich topped with lettuce & tomato. Your choice of either plain or buffalo. Comes with chips or you can upgrade to fries or onion rings.

Turkey, Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Warm 10" tortilla with sliced turkey, applewood bacon, shredded jack cheese, fresh tomatoes, cool ranch dressing wrapped up and toasted in our paninis press served with chips

Ham and Swiss Melt

$8.99

Your choice of bread with sliced ham and Swiss cheese melted to perfection, served with chips.

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Cool refreshing wrap with cucumbers, tomatoes, red peppers, onions and spinach wrapped up and served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Roast Beef Pesto Sandwich

$10.29

Served on warm Focaccia with sliced roast beef, pesto mayo roasted red pepper and lettuce topped with provolone cheese.

Philly Cheese Steak Salad

$13.29

Mixed greens with sauteed pepper and onions, warm philly meat and topped with provolone cheese. Your choice of dressing.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.29

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and provolone cheese served on a warm ciabatta bread.

Rachel Sandwich

$10.29

Oven Roasted Turkey breast nested between sauerkraut, Swiss cheese topped with 1000 dressing all on toasted marble rye bread served with chips.

Wisconsin Cheese curd Burger

$11.99

A half pound Augus burger topped with White cheddar cheese served with chips.

Original Blue Plate

$13.99

Braised beef tenderloin on top of sourdough bread smothered in gravy and your choice of 2 sides.

Monte Cristo

$8.99

Oven roasted turkey, shaved ham with Swiss cheese topped with scrambled egg on your choice of bread severed with chips

Starters

Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$12.79

Ten boneless or Oven-Roasted Bone-in Wings. Garlic Parmesan, Smokehouse BBQ, Buffalo, Bayou Cajun, or Jalapeño Mango.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$10.29

Shrimp rolled in coconut & fried till golden. Served with a raspberry melba sauce.

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$8.99

A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with assorted cheeses, grilled chicken and our special seasoning. Served with homemade salsa, sour cream, diced tomatoes, & green onions.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$6.99

A large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with assorted cheeses and our special seasoning. Served with homemade salsa, sour cream, diced tomatoes, & green onions.

Steak Quesadilla

$13.29
White Cheddar Curds

White Cheddar Curds

$6.99

WI White cheddar curds fried until golden. Served with ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Six mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Served with Ranch, Salsa, Marinara, or Raspberry Melba Sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.79

Paninis & Sandwiches

Chipotle Steak Melt

Chipotle Steak Melt

$13.69

Beef tenderloin tips, red onion, red bell peppers, and shredded cheese with a spicy Chipotle sauce, grilled on ciabatta bread.

Angus Artisan Burger

Angus Artisan Burger

$10.99

Half pound of perfectly seasoned Angus burger on artisan bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.99

Mouthwatering burger, onions & swiss cheese on marble rye bread.

Horseradish Beef

Horseradish Beef

$10.29

Thin shaved beef, bacon, provolone and horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.29

Grilled Philly style steak with provolone cheese, onions and green peppers. Served on a french roll.

Reuben

Reuben

$10.29Out of stock

Delicious corned beef nestled between sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island on marble rye bread.

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$10.29

Sliced chicken breast, tomato and provolone with pesto mayonnaise on asiago ﬂat bread.

Mardi Gras Chicken

Mardi Gras Chicken

$10.29

Cajun chicken breast, red pepper mayo, bacon, and provolone on ciabatta bread.

Turkey Artichoke

Turkey Artichoke

$10.29

Smoked turkey, spinach artichoke dip, red onion and tomato on focaccia bread.

Focaccia Turkey Club

Focaccia Turkey Club

$10.29

Shaved turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato and red pepper mayo on focaccia bread.

Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato

Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato

$8.99

Assorted cheeses grilled on your choice of bread with fresh sliced tomato and bacon.

Applewood BLT

Applewood BLT

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast.

Meatball Bomber

Meatball Bomber

$8.99

Homemade meatballs with provolone & tangy marinara sauce on a french roll. (Not available Gluten Free)

Fresh Mozzarella and Tomato

Fresh Mozzarella and Tomato

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato,Italian vinaigrette and fresh basil on focaccia bread.

Entrees

2 Piece Cod Fish Fry

2 Piece Cod Fish Fry

$12.99
Perch Fish Fry

Perch Fish Fry

$16.59
Yankee Pot Roast

Yankee Pot Roast

$13.99

Braised chuck roast, baby red potatoes, carrots, onions & pan gravy served with fresh baked dinner roll.

Roast Turkey Platter

Roast Turkey Platter

$13.69

Tender roast turkey, sage dressing & cranberries.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Beef Stroganoff A La Russe

Beef Stroganoff A La Russe

$11.49

Beef tenderloin tips simmered in a rich beef stock sour cream sauce with onions and mushrooms then tossed with egg noodles. Served with a breadstick (no sides).

The Ultimate Mac n Cheese

The Ultimate Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Elbow macaroni tossed in a creamy four cheese sauce.

Pizza - Small

Meat Lovers - Small 9-10"

Meat Lovers - Small 9-10"

$11.49

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & Canadian bacon.

Pizza Fresco - Small 9-10"

Pizza Fresco - Small 9-10"

$11.49

Garlic, olive oil, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella.

The Big Kahuna - Small 9-10"

The Big Kahuna - Small 9-10"

$11.49

Pulled pork, pineapple, banana peppers & drizzled with BBQ sauce.

BBQ Chicken - Small 9-10"

BBQ Chicken - Small 9-10"

$11.49

Grilled Chicken, red onions drizzled in BBQ sauce.

Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch - Small 9-10"

Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch - Small 9-10"

$11.49

Bacon, grilled chicken & creamy ranch.

BYO Pizza - Small 9-10"

BYO Pizza - Small 9-10"

$8.99

Build your own pizza!

Pizza - Medium

Meat Lovers - Medium 12"

Meat Lovers - Medium 12"

$15.99

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & Canadian bacon.

Pizza Fresco - Medium 12"

Pizza Fresco - Medium 12"

$15.99

Garlic, olive oil, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella.

The Big Kahuna - Medium 12"

The Big Kahuna - Medium 12"

$15.99

Pulled pork, pineapple, banana peppers & drizzled with BBQ sauce.

BBQ Chicken - Medium 12"

BBQ Chicken - Medium 12"

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, red onions drizzled in BBQ sauce.

Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch - Medium 12"

Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch - Medium 12"

$15.99

Bacon, grilled chicken & creamy ranch.

BYO PIzza - Medium 12"

BYO PIzza - Medium 12"

$11.49

Build your own pizza!

Pizza - Large

Meat Lovers - Large 16"

Meat Lovers - Large 16"

$20.99

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage & Canadian bacon.

Pizza Fresco - Large 16"

Pizza Fresco - Large 16"

$20.99

Garlic, olive oil, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella.

The Big Kahuna - Large 16"

The Big Kahuna - Large 16"

$20.99

Pulled pork, pineapple, banana peppers & drizzled with BBQ sauce.

BBQ Chicken - Large 16"

BBQ Chicken - Large 16"

$20.99

Grilled Chicken, red onions drizzled in BBQ sauce.

Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch - Large 16"

Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch - Large 16"

$20.99

Bacon, grilled chicken & creamy ranch.

BYO Pizza - Large 16"

BYO Pizza - Large 16"

$15.99

Build your own pizza!

Pizza - Chicago Style Deep Dish

Large Chicago Style Deep Dish

Large Chicago Style Deep Dish

$18.29

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Krinkle Cut Fries

$2.49

Seasoned Curly Fries

$2.49

Waffle Fries

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.49

Buttered Corn

$2.49

Steamed Broccoli

$2.49

Candied Carrots

$2.49

Steamed Carrots

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.19+

Cream of Chicken Soup

$3.19+

Soup of the Day

$3.19+

Side Salad

$3.19

Caesar Side Salad

$3.19

Side of Fresh Fruit

$2.49

Dinner roll

$1.29

Breadstick

$1.29

Specials-Tues

2 Piece Fried Chicken Meal

2 Piece Fried Chicken Meal

$5.00

2 pieces of fried chicken with your choice of side and a biscuit.

3 Piece Fried Chicken Meal

3 Piece Fried Chicken Meal

$7.00

Three pieces of fried chicken (mix of white and dark meat) with your choice of side and a biscuit.

$12 Pizza Deal

$12 Pizza Deal

$12 Pizza Deal

$12.00

Large 16" Thin Crust 2 topping pizza for just $12!

$10 DOMESTIC BEER BUCKET

5 Domestic Beers for just $10!

Domestic Beer Bucket

$10.00

$15 CRAFT BEER BUCKET

5 Craft Beers for just $15!

Craft Beer Bucket - Choose 5

$15.00

Bakery

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$3.49+

While supplies last.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99+

While supplies last.

Muffin

Muffin

$3.39

While supplies last.

Fritters

$2.50

Crumb Cakes

$2.59
Brownie

Brownie

$2.59

While supplies last.