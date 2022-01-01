Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gene & Georgetti Rosemont

9421 W Higgins Rd

Rosemont, IL 60018

Order Again

Weekly Specials

Pumpkin Soup

$7.00

La Donna Pinza

$16.00

The G&G Classic Pinza

$17.00

Rigatoni Ortolana

$18.00

Catch of the Day Special

$34.00

Scaloppine Saltimbocca

$30.00

G- Whispering Angel Rose

$11.00

G- Carpene Rose Sparkling Brut

$11.00

B- Whispering Angel Rose

$44.00Out of stock

G- Giancarlo Montepulciano

$10.00

B- Giancarlo Montepulciano

$40.00

Risotto Pesto Gamberi

$22.00

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$17.00

$17.00
Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$17.00

simply grilled, lemon, e.v.o.o.

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$14.00

$14.00
Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$14.00

bread crumbs, white wine, garlic & e.v.o.o

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$14.00

choice of meat, cheese or mixed w/ marinara sauce

Bacon & Blue

$11.00

Our house-cut thick bacon served with our home-made blue cheese dressing

Clams & Mussels

$14.00

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$16.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Fried Gnocchi

$14.00

Prosciutto & Buratta

$21.00

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Antipasto Misto

$18.00

Shrimp De Jonghe

$24.00

Pinza (it means pizza!)

Margherita Pinza

$15.00

fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

The G&G Classic Pinza

$17.00

italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced mushrooms, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Soups

Spinach Tortellini

Spinach Tortellini

$5.00

fresh spinach, cheese tortellini, home-made chicken broth

Minestrone

$5.00

$5.00

Salad

Original Garbage Salad

Original Garbage Salad

$21.00

The G&G classic: iceberg lettuce, salami, provolone cheese, red onion, radishes, celery, tomatoes, roasted red pepper, radish, black olives, parmesan cheese, & large shrimp with our house Italian dressing

Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken

$18.00

romaine, red peppers, tomatoes, egg, bacon, blue cheese

Caesar Salad

$10.00

$10.00

House Salad

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, black olives with our house Italian dressing

Classic Wedge

$12.00

$12.00

Half Garbage

$13.00

G&G Cole Slaw

$9.00

G&G Classics

Veal

$34.00
Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00

$23.00

Greek Style Chicken

$28.00

roasted split half chicken tossed in oregano, fresh squeezed lemon juice, salt/pepper & e.v.o.o.

Chicken Joe

Chicken Joe

$28.00

Our Signature Dish: roasted split chicken tossed with sweet bell peppers & slightly spicy and tangy pepperoncini - add hot or mild Italian sausage for extra flavor!

Chicken Vesuvio

Chicken Vesuvio

$28.00

Roasted split half chicken with potatoes tossed in a white wine & garlic sauce - a Chicago invention.

Chicken Limone or Marsala

$28.00
Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

$28.00

Gene's Fried Chicken

$28.00

Liver & Onions

$28.00

Burgers

Steakhouse Hamburger

$14.00

Steaks

NY Strip 14oz.

$62.00

$62.00
Filet Mignon 8oz.

$38.00

$38.00
Filet Mignon 12oz.

$54.00

$54.00

Skirt Steak

$40.00
Bone-In Ribeye 20oz.

$69.00Out of stock

$69.00Out of stock

T-Bone 24oz.

$78.00
Bone-In Filet Mignon 14oz.

$60.00Out of stock

$60.00Out of stock

Strip 18 0z

$52.00

Chops

5 Double Cut Lamb Chops

$84.00

$84.00
3 Double Cut Lamb Chops

$56.00

$56.00

Double Cut Pork Chop

$28.00

Veal Chop

$64.00

Seafood

Salmon 8oz.

$24.00

$24.00
Salmon 12oz.

$34.00

$34.00
Chilean Sea Bass 8oz.

$38.00

$38.00
Chilean Sea Bass 12oz.

$56.00

$56.00

Fried Shrimp

$32.00

Pasta

Spaghetti

$18.00
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$28.00

Our house made marinara or meat sauce served with hand-made meatballs

Penne

$18.00

Penne w/ Meatballs

$28.00

Pappardelle Telefono

$20.00

fresh pappardelle pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce with mozzarella cheese and cherry tomatoes

Ravioli

$22.00

$22.00
Rigatoni Buttera

Rigatoni Buttera

$24.00

rigatoni pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce with Italian sausage and green peas

Linguine Alle Vongole

$24.00

Gnocchi Quattro Formaggi

$24.00

Spaghetti Frutti di Mare

$30.00

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$20.00

Gamberi Arrabbiato

$30.00

Bucatini Carbonara

$20.00

Sides

Asparagus

$13.00

Spinach

$13.00
Broccoli

$13.00

$13.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

fresh Brussel sprouts sautéed with apples & house-cut bacon

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Vesuvio Potatoes

$10.00

roasted potatoes with garlic, salt/pepper, oregano & white wine

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Hot or Sweet Italian Sausage

$7.00
Meatballs

$10.00

$10.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$11.00

Spinach & Broccoli

$13.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$10.00Out of stock

Side Of Bread

$4.00

Baked Potato

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

Gelato

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00
Carrot Cake

$8.00

$8.00
Classic Cheesecake

$8.00

$8.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

sorbetto

$7.00

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$8.00

Affogato

$6.00

Torta Della Nonna

$8.00

Spumoni

$8.00

Biscotti

$3.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Summer Celebrations Catering

Catering Chips & Guacamole

$2.00

$2.00
Catering Gene's Coleslaw

Catering Gene's Coleslaw

Catering Fingerling Potato Salad

Catering Fingerling Potato Salad

Catering Tomato Panzanella Salad

Catering Tomato Panzanella Salad

Catering Caesar Salad

Catering Caesar Salad

Catering Garbage Salad

Catering Garbage Salad

Catering House Salad

Catering House Salad

Catering Vegetable Pasta Salad

Catering Vegetable Pasta Salad

Catering Italian Antipasto Platter

Catering Italian Antipasto Platter

Catering Sausage & Peppers

Catering Sausage & Peppers

Catering Cheese Quesadillas

Catering Cheese Quesadillas

Catering Prime Burger Sliders (Each)

$4.00

$4.00
Catering Roasted Chicken Legs

Catering Roasted Chicken Legs

Catering Chicken Joe Wings (Per Dozen)

$18.00

Catering Veggie Fritatta

Catering House- Made Meatballs (Each)

$2.00

$2.00
Catering Tiramisu Cake

$60.00

$60.00
Catering Chocolate Cake

$70.00

$70.00
Catering Carrot Cake

$70.00

$70.00
Catering Cannoli Cake

$70.00

$70.00
Catering Cheesecake

$60.00

$60.00

Catering Torta Della Nonna

$70.00

HELP US SPONSOR MEALS HERE

Gene & Georgetti wants your help to support our local heroes. We would love you or your company to team up with us to help feed healthcare workers & first responders on the job. Your sponsorship includes tax & supports us, our staff, & these amazing people keeping us safe through these challenging times.

Feed 25 People

$275.00

Gene & Georgetti wants your help to support our local heroes. We would love you or your company to team up with us to help feed healthcare workers & first responders on the job. Your sponsorship includes tax & supports us, our staff, & these amazing people keeping us safe through these challenging times.

Feed 50 People

$550.00

Gene & Georgetti wants your help to support our local heroes. We would love you or your company to team up with us to help feed healthcare workers & first responders on the job. Your sponsorship includes tax & supports us, our staff, & these amazing people keeping us safe through these challenging times.

Feed 100 People

$1,100.00

Gene & Georgetti wants your help to support our local heroes. We would love you or your company to team up with us to help feed healthcare workers & first responders on the job. Your sponsorship includes tax & supports us, our staff, & these amazing people keeping us safe through these challenging times.

Feed 150 People

$1,650.00

Gene & Georgetti wants your help to support our local heroes. We would love you or your company to team up with us to help feed healthcare workers & first responders on the job. Your sponsorship includes tax & supports us, our staff, & these amazing people keeping us safe through these challenging times.

Feed 200 People

$2,200.00

Gene & Georgetti wants your help to support our local heroes. We would love you or your company to team up with us to help feed healthcare workers & first responders on the job. Your sponsorship includes tax & supports us, our staff, & these amazing people keeping us safe through these challenging times.

100 Person Sponsor Meal

$1,800.00

Take Out Wine

Take Out Wine & Liquor

Take Out Wine & Liquor

Have Some Wine & Drinks! - we'll choose from our cellar for you! - a unique selection of premium liquors - Mimosa & Spritz Kits

Wine Wednesday Feature

$40.00

"The Dude" from the creators of "Prisoner"

Cocktail Kit

Lavender Belini

Lavender Belini

$55.00

Includes: G&G Vodka, Lemon, Peach Juice/ Nectar, Lavender Syrup, G&G Sparkling

The Summer Spritz

The Summer Spritz

$80.00

Includes: Bombay Dry Gin, Aperol, Lemon Juice, Lavender Honey Syrup or Hibiscus Rose Syrup, G&G Sparkling

Seasonal Collins

Seasonal Collins

$40.00

Includes G&G Vodka, Lemon, Green Tea Syrup, Mint or Basil & Soda Water

Vodka Collins

$29.00

Includes: G&G Vodka, Lemon & Seagrams Club Soda

Gin Collins

$34.00

Includes: Bombay Gin, Lemon & Seagrams Club Soda

Aperol Spritz

$49.00

Includes: Aperol, G&G Sparkling, Seagrams Club Soda

The New Old Fashioned

The New Old Fashioned

$49.00

Includes: Basil Hayden Bourbon, Bitters, Winter Spice Syrup

Negroni

$75.00

Includes: Bombay Gin, Campari & Sweet Vermouth

The Paloma

$45.00

El Jimador tequila, fresh Lime Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Lemon- Lime soda, soda water

Kids

Kids First Filet

$20.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Kids Linguine

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

The Butcher's List

PLEASE NOTE! ALL ITEMS IN THE BUTCHER'S LIST ARE UNCOOKED!

Center Cut Filet 8oz

$21.00

Center Cut Filet 12oz

$32.00

Pantry NY Strip 14oz

$34.00

Skirt Steak 12oz

$21.00

Double Cut Pork Chop 14oz

$14.00

Prime Burger 8oz

$5.00

Italian Sausage 1lb

$6.00

Colorado Lamb Chops

$13.00+

Chicken Breast 1lb

$6.00

Chicken Legs 1lb

$6.00

The Fisherman's Catch

PLEASE NOTE! ALL ITEMS IN THE FISHERMAN'S CATCH ARE UNCOOKED!

Gulf Shrimp U10 Colossal 1lb

$25.00

Atlantic Salmon

$10.00+

Chilean Sea Bass

$20.00+

Il Pastificio

Rigatoni

$5.00+

Penne

$5.00+

Spaghetti

$5.00+

Linguine

$5.00+

Fettuccine

$5.00+

Garganelli

$5.00+

Gnocchi

$7.00+

Cheese Ravioli

$9.00+

Meat Ravioli

$10.00+

Vodka Sauce

$8.00+

Marina Sauce

$8.00+

Bolognese Sauce

$8.00+

Alfredo Sauce

$10.00+

Mancini Artisanal Spaghetti

$7.00

Mancini Artisanal Capellini

$7.00

Mancini Artisanal Fusilli

$7.00

Mancini Artisanal Rigatoni

$7.00

Mamma Emma Mini Gnocchi

$6.50

Artisanal Orecchiette

$6.00

Sides

House Made Meatballs

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$9.00+

Gene's Coleslaw

$5.00+

Cornbread

$10.00+

Fingerling Potato Salad

$5.00+

Tomato Panzanella Salad

$25.00+

Caesar Salad

$25.00+

Garbage Salad

$35.00+

House Salad

$20.00+

The Spice Rack

Steak Seasoning 4oz

$7.00

Poultry Seasoning 4oz

$7.00

Seafood Seasoning 4oz

$7.00

Pork Seasoning

$7.00

Spicy Seasoning

$7.00

The Alimientari

Acquerello Risotto Rice

$7.00

San Giacomo Agro Di Mosto Balsamic Vinegar

$15.50

Giachi "Duomo" Tuscan Olive Oil

$25.00

De Carlo Organi Tarallini

$7.50

Savini Black Truffle Butter

$19.00

Mieli Thun Floral Honey Set

$30.00

Savini Black Truffle Oil

$25.00

De Carlo Leccina Olives

$12.00

Coleen's Better Than Breadsticks - E.V.O.O. & Salt

$7.50

Roncaia Instant Polenta

$5.00

De Carlo Whole Artichokes in E.V.O.O.

$18.00

Artigiana Burrata

$7.00

Pellegrino Aranciata “Orange”

$8.00

Pellegrino Limonata “Lemon”

$8.00

Pellegrino Chinotto

$8.00

Pellegrino (Copy)

$6.00

Panna Cotta (Copy)

$8.00

Salads & Sides

Chips & Guacamole

$45.00+

Gene's Coleslaw

$25.00+

Fingerling Potato Salad

$30.00+

Tomato Panzanella Salad

$25.00+

Caesar Salad

$25.00+

Garbage Salad

$35.00+

House Salad

$20.00+

Vegetable Pasta Salad

$30.00+

Italian Antipasto Platter

$40.00+

Main Dishes

Sausage & Peppers

$45.00+

Cheese Quesadillas

$35.00+

Prime Burger Sliders

$4.00

Roasted Chicken Legs

$35.00+

Chicken Joe Wings

Veggie Frittata

$30.00+

House-Made Meatballs

$2.00

Chef Dinner

$500.00

Chef Fee

$250.00

Bartender Per Hour

$50.00

Desserts

Tiramisu Cake

$60.00

Chocolate Cake

$70.00

Carrot Cake

$70.00

Cannoli Cake

$70.00

Cheesecake

$60.00

Torta Della Nonna

$70.00

Private Chef Dinner

$85.00

G&G Fitted Hats

Navy Hat

$40.00

Black Hat

$40.00

Maroon Hat

$40.00

G&G Sport Polos

Navy Polo

$45.00

Maroon Polo

$45.00

Black Polo

$45.00

G&G Signature Seasonings

Steak Seasoning 4oz

$7.00

Poultry Seasoning 4oz

$7.00

Seafood Seasoning 4oz

$7.00

Pork Seasoning

$7.00

Spicy Seasoning

$7.00

Starter

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Fried Calamari

Minestrone Soup

Spinach Tortellini Soup

Vodka 16oz

Entree

Rigatoni Buttera

$45.00+

Sliced Italian sausage, green peas, tomato cream sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$45.00+

Chicken Joe

$45.00+

Whole Split Chicken

$45.00+

Greek Style Chicken

$45.00+

Risotto with Asparagus

$45.00+

Sausage & Peppers

$45.00+

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese

$45.00+

For the Whole Family

Steak & Peppers

$45.00+

Tenderloin Cubes & Fresh Peppers, a Classic

Chicken Parmigiana

$45.00+

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

Grilled Vegetables

Vesuvio Potatoes

Penne Marinara

Mac-n-Cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Sautéed Broccoli

Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Mushrooms

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tiramisu

Panna Cotta

House Made Flan

BOX Lunch

Classico Sandwich

$10.00

Porchetta Sandwich

$10.00

Italiano Sandwich

$10.00

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Turkey & Cheese

$10.00

Sauces

TO Pantry Vodka Sauce

$7.00+

TO Pantry Marina Sauce

$7.00+

TO Pantry Bolognese Sauce

$8.00+

TO Pantry Meatballs

$2.00

Pasta

TO Rigatoni Pasta

$4.00+

TO Penne Pasta

$4.00+

TO Spaghetti Pasta

$4.00+

TO Linguine Pasta

$4.00+

TO Cheese Ravioli Pasta

$8.00+

TO Meat Ravioli Pasta

$9.00+

Steaks

TO Pantry NY Strip 14oz

$29.00

TO Pantry Filet Mignon 8oz

$19.00

TO Pantry Filet Mignon 12oz

$26.00

TO Pantry Pork Chop

$10.00

TO Ribeye

$28.00

Fish

TO Pantry Sea Bass 8oz

$15.00

TO Pantry Salmon 8oz

$9.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Gene & Georgetti was founded in 1941 by Gene Michelotti and his partner Alfredo Federighi, who was nicknamed “Georgetti” after a famous Italian cyclist. Located in the heart of River North, Gene & Georgetti is Chicago’s oldest and one of its finest steakhouses. Partners Gene and “Georgetti” worked hand in hand to establish the reputation of excellence that is continued through today.

Website

Location

9421 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018

Directions

Gallery
Gene & Georgetti image
Gene & Georgetti image
Gene & Georgetti image

