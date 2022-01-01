- Home
- /
- Des Plaines
- /
- Gene & Georgetti Rosemont
Gene & Georgetti Rosemont
No reviews yet
9421 W Higgins Rd
Rosemont, IL 60018
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Weekly Specials
Pumpkin Soup
La Donna Pinza
The G&G Classic Pinza
Rigatoni Ortolana
Catch of the Day Special
Scaloppine Saltimbocca
G- Whispering Angel Rose
G- Carpene Rose Sparkling Brut
B- Whispering Angel Rose
G- Giancarlo Montepulciano
B- Giancarlo Montepulciano
Risotto Pesto Gamberi
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Grilled Calamari
simply grilled, lemon, e.v.o.o.
Italian Sausage & Peppers
Baked Clams
bread crumbs, white wine, garlic & e.v.o.o
Fried Ravioli
choice of meat, cheese or mixed w/ marinara sauce
Bacon & Blue
Our house-cut thick bacon served with our home-made blue cheese dressing
Clams & Mussels
Carpaccio Di Manzo
Shrimp Cocktail
Fried Gnocchi
Prosciutto & Buratta
Crab Cakes
Antipasto Misto
Shrimp De Jonghe
Pinza (it means pizza!)
Soups
Salad
Original Garbage Salad
The G&G classic: iceberg lettuce, salami, provolone cheese, red onion, radishes, celery, tomatoes, roasted red pepper, radish, black olives, parmesan cheese, & large shrimp with our house Italian dressing
Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken
romaine, red peppers, tomatoes, egg, bacon, blue cheese
Caesar Salad
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, black olives with our house Italian dressing
Classic Wedge
Half Garbage
G&G Cole Slaw
G&G Classics
Veal
Eggplant Parmigiana
Greek Style Chicken
roasted split half chicken tossed in oregano, fresh squeezed lemon juice, salt/pepper & e.v.o.o.
Chicken Joe
Our Signature Dish: roasted split chicken tossed with sweet bell peppers & slightly spicy and tangy pepperoncini - add hot or mild Italian sausage for extra flavor!
Chicken Vesuvio
Roasted split half chicken with potatoes tossed in a white wine & garlic sauce - a Chicago invention.
Chicken Limone or Marsala
Chicken Parmigiana
Gene's Fried Chicken
Liver & Onions
Burgers
Steaks
Chops
Seafood
Pasta
Spaghetti
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
Our house made marinara or meat sauce served with hand-made meatballs
Penne
Penne w/ Meatballs
Pappardelle Telefono
fresh pappardelle pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce with mozzarella cheese and cherry tomatoes
Ravioli
Rigatoni Buttera
rigatoni pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce with Italian sausage and green peas
Linguine Alle Vongole
Gnocchi Quattro Formaggi
Spaghetti Frutti di Mare
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
Gamberi Arrabbiato
Bucatini Carbonara
Sides
Asparagus
Spinach
Broccoli
Brussel Sprouts
fresh Brussel sprouts sautéed with apples & house-cut bacon
Creamed Spinach
Vesuvio Potatoes
roasted potatoes with garlic, salt/pepper, oregano & white wine
Mashed Potatoes
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Hot or Sweet Italian Sausage
Meatballs
Sautéed Mushrooms
Spinach & Broccoli
Side Pasta
French Fries
Onion Rings
Side Of Bread
Baked Potato
Desserts
Summer Celebrations Catering
Catering Chips & Guacamole
Catering Gene's Coleslaw
Catering Fingerling Potato Salad
Catering Tomato Panzanella Salad
Catering Caesar Salad
Catering Garbage Salad
Catering House Salad
Catering Vegetable Pasta Salad
Catering Italian Antipasto Platter
Catering Sausage & Peppers
Catering Cheese Quesadillas
Catering Prime Burger Sliders (Each)
Catering Roasted Chicken Legs
Catering Chicken Joe Wings (Per Dozen)
Catering Veggie Fritatta
Catering House- Made Meatballs (Each)
Catering Tiramisu Cake
Catering Chocolate Cake
Catering Carrot Cake
Catering Cannoli Cake
Catering Cheesecake
Catering Torta Della Nonna
HELP US SPONSOR MEALS HERE
Feed 25 People
Gene & Georgetti wants your help to support our local heroes. We would love you or your company to team up with us to help feed healthcare workers & first responders on the job. Your sponsorship includes tax & supports us, our staff, & these amazing people keeping us safe through these challenging times.
Feed 50 People
Gene & Georgetti wants your help to support our local heroes. We would love you or your company to team up with us to help feed healthcare workers & first responders on the job. Your sponsorship includes tax & supports us, our staff, & these amazing people keeping us safe through these challenging times.
Feed 100 People
Gene & Georgetti wants your help to support our local heroes. We would love you or your company to team up with us to help feed healthcare workers & first responders on the job. Your sponsorship includes tax & supports us, our staff, & these amazing people keeping us safe through these challenging times.
Feed 150 People
Gene & Georgetti wants your help to support our local heroes. We would love you or your company to team up with us to help feed healthcare workers & first responders on the job. Your sponsorship includes tax & supports us, our staff, & these amazing people keeping us safe through these challenging times.
Feed 200 People
Gene & Georgetti wants your help to support our local heroes. We would love you or your company to team up with us to help feed healthcare workers & first responders on the job. Your sponsorship includes tax & supports us, our staff, & these amazing people keeping us safe through these challenging times.
100 Person Sponsor Meal
Take Out Wine
Cocktail Kit
Lavender Belini
Includes: G&G Vodka, Lemon, Peach Juice/ Nectar, Lavender Syrup, G&G Sparkling
The Summer Spritz
Includes: Bombay Dry Gin, Aperol, Lemon Juice, Lavender Honey Syrup or Hibiscus Rose Syrup, G&G Sparkling
Seasonal Collins
Includes G&G Vodka, Lemon, Green Tea Syrup, Mint or Basil & Soda Water
Vodka Collins
Includes: G&G Vodka, Lemon & Seagrams Club Soda
Gin Collins
Includes: Bombay Gin, Lemon & Seagrams Club Soda
Aperol Spritz
Includes: Aperol, G&G Sparkling, Seagrams Club Soda
The New Old Fashioned
Includes: Basil Hayden Bourbon, Bitters, Winter Spice Syrup
Negroni
Includes: Bombay Gin, Campari & Sweet Vermouth
The Paloma
El Jimador tequila, fresh Lime Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Lemon- Lime soda, soda water
The Butcher's List
The Fisherman's Catch
Il Pastificio
Rigatoni
Penne
Spaghetti
Linguine
Fettuccine
Garganelli
Gnocchi
Cheese Ravioli
Meat Ravioli
Vodka Sauce
Marina Sauce
Bolognese Sauce
Alfredo Sauce
Mancini Artisanal Spaghetti
Mancini Artisanal Capellini
Mancini Artisanal Fusilli
Mancini Artisanal Rigatoni
Mamma Emma Mini Gnocchi
Artisanal Orecchiette
Sides
The Spice Rack
The Alimientari
Acquerello Risotto Rice
San Giacomo Agro Di Mosto Balsamic Vinegar
Giachi "Duomo" Tuscan Olive Oil
De Carlo Organi Tarallini
Savini Black Truffle Butter
Mieli Thun Floral Honey Set
Savini Black Truffle Oil
De Carlo Leccina Olives
Coleen's Better Than Breadsticks - E.V.O.O. & Salt
Roncaia Instant Polenta
De Carlo Whole Artichokes in E.V.O.O.
Artigiana Burrata
Pellegrino Aranciata “Orange”
Pellegrino Limonata “Lemon”
Pellegrino Chinotto
Pellegrino (Copy)
Panna Cotta (Copy)
Salads & Sides
Main Dishes
Desserts
G&G Fitted Hats
G&G Sport Polos
G&G Signature Seasonings
Entree
Rigatoni Buttera
Sliced Italian sausage, green peas, tomato cream sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Chicken Joe
Whole Split Chicken
Greek Style Chicken
Risotto with Asparagus
Sausage & Peppers
Kids Chicken Fingers
Mac n' Cheese
For the Whole Family
Steak & Peppers
Tenderloin Cubes & Fresh Peppers, a Classic
Chicken Parmigiana
Sides
BOX Lunch
Sauces
Pasta
Steaks
Call for Open Hours
Gene & Georgetti was founded in 1941 by Gene Michelotti and his partner Alfredo Federighi, who was nicknamed “Georgetti” after a famous Italian cyclist. Located in the heart of River North, Gene & Georgetti is Chicago’s oldest and one of its finest steakhouses. Partners Gene and “Georgetti” worked hand in hand to establish the reputation of excellence that is continued through today.
9421 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018