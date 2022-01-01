  • Home
George's Pastaria 1722 S Dairy Ashford Rd

No reviews yet

1722 S Dairy Ashford Rd

Houston, TX 77077

Order Again

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$27.95

Fried Calamari, Coconut Shrimp, Fried Cheese, And Fried Ravioli.

Bowl of Soup

$7.95

Famous Chicken, Potato, and Leek Soup, or Soup of Day.

Calamari

$20.95

Fried in Marinara. Sauteed White Wine or Marinara.

Fresh Mussels

$23.95

Sauteed in Spicy Marinara or White wine lemon butter.

Fried Cheese

$12.95

Served with Marinara.

Fried Coconut Shrimp

$15.95

Served with Tomato Cream Sauce.

Fried Ravioli

$13.95

Served with Marinara & Creamy Parmesan.

House Dinner Salad

$7.50

Creamy Parmesan or Vinaigrette.

Tomato Caprese

$15.95

Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil. Drizzled in Olive Oil and 12 Year Aged Balsamic Vinegar.

Large Salads

Chicken Francaise Salad

$23.95

Light Egg Washed Chicken Breast Served over a Greek Salad. Topped with a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce.

Chicken Pasta Salad

$21.95

Lettuce and Penne Pasta with Chicken, Feta, Tomato, Olives and Feta.

Double Dinner Salad

$14.95

Greek Salad

$16.95

Lettuce, Peppers, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Feta, Olives, Capers, Anchovies.

Greek Salad W/ Chicken

$22.95

Metro Salad

$28.95

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.95

Spring Mix tossed with Roasted Beets, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, and Cherry Tomato. Topped with Feta and Chopped Nuts.Raspberry Vinaigrette

Shrimp Pasta Salad

$26.95

Spinach Seafood Salad

$30.95

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$23.95

Spicy Chicken Breast Served over a Greek Salad

Interesting Entrees

Angel Hair Primavera

$17.95

Broccoli, Peppers, Zucchini, Mushroom and Peas, Tossed in a lite Garlic and Olive Oil.

Becca's Rigatoni

$18.95

Chicken Sausage with Sun-Dried Tomato, Mushroom, Spinach, and Broccoli. Tossed in Garlic and Olive Oil.

Conciglioni Al Porcini

$23.95

Italian made Shells from a Bronze Dye, Alfredo Sauce with Prosciutto, Artichoke, and Porcini Mushrooms.

Giorgio's Carbonara

$18.95

Fresh Linguine with Scallions, Peas and Bacon.

Gluten Friendly Pasta

$17.95

Choice of Meat Sauce, or Italian Sausage and Marinara.

Pasta A La Giorgio

$15.95

Choice Of Pasta in Tomato Cream Sauce Topped with Goat Cheese.

Penne Amatriciana

$17.95

Prosciutto and onions tossed in a Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce.

Short Rib Ravioli

$25.95

Tossed in Garlic and Oil with Fresh Vegetables. Finished with Aged Balsamic.

Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs

$17.95

Topped With Fresh Vegetables.

Pizzas

10" Cauliflower Crust

Build Your Own.

10" Pizza

$13.95

Build Your Own.

12" Pizza

$15.95

Build Your Own.

16' Pizza

$19.95

Build Your Own.

Cheese Pizza

Pecorino Romano and Mozzarella.

The Da Vinci

Pepperoni, Sausage, and Onion.

The Giorgio

Spinach, Artichoke, Tomato, Purple Onion, Fresh Garlic, and Goat Cheese.

The Hawaiian Ryan

Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.

The Margherita

Tomato and Basil.

The Matty Boy

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and Hamburger.

The Westside Special

Our Version of a Supreme. A Little Bit of Everything.

Pasta Specialties

Pappardelle De Parma

$23.95

Prosciutto, Artichoke, and Peas in Alfredo Sauce.

Pasta Medley

$23.95

Spaghetti with a meatball, Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli, and Baked Ziti.

Penne Rene'

$23.95

Egg Washed Chicken in Tomato Cream Sauce with Scallions, Feta, and Basil.

Rigatoni Campagnolo

$23.95

Mild Italian Sausage with Peppers in a Tomato Cream Sauce topped with Goat Cheese.

Spaghetti Nero Seppia

$25.95

Squid Ink Spaghetti in Alfredo with Prosciutto, Shrimp, and Scallops.

Spinach Lasagna

$19.95

Vegetarian Lasagna with 5 Cheeses.

Classic Italian

Clayton's Baked Penne

$17.95

Meatball or Meat Sauce. Topped with Mozzarella.

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95

Breaded Eggplant Topped with Marinara and Mozzarella. Pasta or Vegetables.

Fettucini Alfredo

$18.95

Lasagna

$19.95

Made with 4 Cheeses. Topped with Meat Sauce.

Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli

$21.95

Meatball, Meatsauce, Mushroom Marinara, Marinara, Garlic and Olive Oil, or Marinara.

Spaghetti

$16.95

Meatball, Meatsauce, Mushroom Marinara, Marinara, Garlic and Olive Oil, or Marinara.

Chicken Entrees

Chicken A La Giorgio

$29.95

Chicken Breast Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Topped with Sun-Dried Tomato and Mushroom Marsala Sauce. Pasta or Vegetables.

Chicken Alfredo

$25.95

Fettuccine Pasta.

Chicken Angelina

$29.95

Chicken Breast Stuffed with Spinach, Prosciutto, and Cheese. Topped with a Mushroom Marsala Sauce. Pasta or Vegetables.

Chicken Franchaise

$24.95

Egg Washed Chicken Breast Sauteed with Mushroom, Artichoke, and Scallion. Topped with a White Wine Lemon Butter Caper Sauce. Pasta or Vegetables.

Chicken Gorgonzola

$29.95

Breaded Chicken Breast Stuffed with Prosciutto and Gorgonzola.Topped with Mushroom Marsala. Pasta or Vegetables.

Chicken Marsala

$25.95

Chicken Breast Sauteed with Mushrooms in Marsala WIne. Pasta or Vegetables.

Chicken Parmesan

$20.95

Chicken Picatta

$25.95

Chicken Breast Sauteed in White Wine, Lemon, Butter, and Caper. Pasta or Vegetables.

Chicken Primavera

$23.95

Giorgio's Healthy Chicken

$24.95

Chicken Breast with Sauteed Vegetables and a Little Rigatoni Pasta.

Seafood Entrees

Chili Linguini with Shrimp

$27.95

Crab Cakes over Fresh Linguine

$33.95

White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce with Lump Crab Meat.

Fresh Linguine with Clams

$24.95

White Wine Lemon Butter or Marinara.

Geo's Salmon BB

$28.95

Grilled Salmon

$25.95

*MKT PRICE* White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce. Pasta or Vegetables.

Linguine Pescatore

$36.50

Shrimp, Scallop, Mussels, Clams and Calamari in Spicy Marinara.

Lobster Ravioli

$29.95

Tossed in White Wine Lemon Butter with Caper and Peppers. Topped with Shrimp.

Seafood Maximo

$29.95

Shrimp and Scallop with Mushroom and Scallion in White Wine Butter Sauce, Over Angel Hair Pasta.

Seafood Risotto

$29.95

Carnaroli, the "King" of Risotto, with Shrimp, Scallop, and Mussels.

Shrimp Alfredo

$28.95

Shrimp and Mussels

$27.95

Over Fresh Linguine Pasta with Marinara.

Shrimp Liguria

$26.95

Fresh Spinach Fettuccine in Alfredo with Plum Tomato and Dill.

Shrimp Parmesan

$27.95

Breaded Shrimp Topped with Marinara and Mozzarella. Pasta or Vegetables.

Shrimp Primavera

$25.95

Wild Chilean Sea Bass

$45.95

White Wine Lemon Butter Caper Sauce with Peppers. Topped with Shrimp and Scallops. Pasta or Vegetables.

Side Items

Alfredo Sauce

$9.95

Bowl.

Cheesy Bread

$6.95

6 Pieces.

Extra Dressing

$1.50

Creamy Parmesan, Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Garlic Bread

$4.95

6 Pieces.

Garlic, Herbs, and Oil

$5.95

Bowl.

Goat or Feta Cheese

$3.95

Small Ramekin.

Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Boneless Skinless Marinated Chicken Breast.

Leek Soup

World Famous Chicken, Potato, and Leek Soup.

Meat Sauce

Ground Beef No Pork.

Side Greek Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, Peppers, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Feta, Olives, Capers, Anchovies.

Side of Shrimp

Sauteed.

Side Salad

$5.95

Soup with Entree

$3.95

Tomato Sauce

House Made Marinara.

Vegetables

$6.95

Medley, Broccoli, or Spinach

Side Meatballs

$7.95

Side Sausage

$7.95

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Vanilla

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.50

Cannoli

$6.95

Mini Cannoli 3 per Order.

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Chocolate Brownie

$6.95

Served Warm with Vanilla Ice Cream.

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$5.95

Lite Lemon Cake with Mascarpone Frosting.

New York Cheesecake

$8.95

Homemade.

Tiramisu

$6.95

Triple Chocolate Temptation

$7.95

Chocolate Cake with Hazelnut Cream.

Daily Specials

Cheap Eats Pasta

$15.95

Famous Chicken Leek Soup over Your Choice of Pasta.

Chicken and Shrimp Cilantro

$29.95

Sauteed Chicken and Shrimp in White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce with Tomato and Cilantro. Pasta or Vegetables.

Chicken In A Garden

$18.95

Chicken Marengo

$28.95

Sauteed Chicken and Shrimp in White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce with Tomato and Onion. Pasta or Vegetables.

Pork Tenderloin Parmesan

$16.95

Breaded then Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella. Pasta or Vegetables.

Side Alfredo Sauce

$9.95

Side One Meatball

$2.50

Topped with Marinara.

Side Turkey Meatball

$7.95

Topped with Marinara.

Snapper Francaise Salad

$25.95

Egg Washed Snapper over Greek Salad, Topped with White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce.

Veal Marsala

$22.95

Topped with a Mushroom Marsala Sauce. Pasta or Vegetables.

Veal Parmesan

$23.95

Lightly Breaded Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella. Pasta or Vegetables.

Veal Picatta

$22.95

Topped with White Wine Lemon Butter Caper Sauce. Pasta or Vegetables.

Kid Menu

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Served with Ketchup.

Kid Drink

$2.25

Kid Fettucini Alfredo

$7.95

Creamy Alfredo Sauce.

Kid Lasagna

$7.95

Homemade Meat Lasagna.

Kid Pizza

$7.50

Cheese Plus One Ingredient.

Kid Ravioli

$6.95

Meatball, Marinara, or Butter Only.

Kid Shirley Temple

$2.75

Kid Side Chicken

$4.25

Kid Soup or Salad

$3.50

Creamy Parmesan Salad, or Leek Soup.

Kid Spaghetti

$6.95

Meatball, Marinara, or Butter Only.

Catering

Chicken Alfredo

$20.95

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Chicken Parmesan

$20.95

Chicken Pasta Salad

$16.95

Chicken Piccata

$20.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95

Lasagna

$19.95

Lasagna Platter (10-12)

$139.95

Lasagna Platter (20-24)

$239.95

Penne Rene

$19.95

Primavera

$14.95

Rigatoni Campagnolo

$19.95

Spaghetti

$16.95

Spinach Lasagna (10-12)

$149.95

Spinach Lasagna (20-24)

$249.95

Red

Corking Fee

$10.00

Free Corking Fee

6oz Cabert Pinot Noir

$12.00

6oz Casa Marrone Apass

$13.00

6oz Colitbuono Ch. Classico

$12.00

6oz Deloach Zinfandel

$11.00

6oz Earthquake Cab

$17.00

6oz El Sentido De La Vida

$17.00

6oz Gaucho Malbec

$10.00

6oz House Cab

$7.50

6oz House Chianti

$7.50

6oz House Merlot

$7.50

6oz I'deale Ciliegiolo

$13.00

6oz Pozzan Cab

$14.00

6oz Sasso di Sole

$12.00

6oz Sketchbook Cab

$12.00

6oz Speri Valpolicella

$12.00

6oz Stickybeak Cab

$17.00

6oz Supremus Super Tuscan

$18.00

6oz Tait the Ballbuster

$14.00

9oz Cabert Pinot Noir

$17.00

9oz El Sentido De La Vida

$23.00

9oz Deloach Zinfandel

$15.00

9oz Tait the Ballbuster

$20.00

9oz Gaucho Malbec

$14.00

9oz Speri Valpolicella

$16.00

9oz Santa Maria Amarone

9oz I'deale Ciliegiolo

$18.00

9oz Colitbuono Ch. Classico

$16.00

9oz Sasso di Sole

$17.00

9oz Supremus Super Tuscan

$25.00

9oz Pozzan Cab

$19.00

9oz Earthquake Cab

$23.00

9oz Stickybeak Cab

$23.00

9oz Sketchbook Cab

$17.00

9oz House Cab

$10.00

9oz House Merlot

$10.00

9oz House Chianti

$10.00

BTL Ballentine Cab Franc

$94.00

BTL Bellpoggio Brunello

$75.00

BTL Cabert Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Casa Maduro Cab

$72.00

BTL Casa Marrone Apass

$36.00

BTL Colitbuono Ch. Classico

$33.00

BTL Deloach Zinfandel

$32.00

BTL Earthquake Cab

$50.00

BTL El Sentido De La Vida

$40.00

BTL Fabio Motta Pievi

$46.00

BTL Four Graces Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Gaucho Malbec

$35.00

BTL House Cab

$23.00

BTL House Chianti

$23.00

BTL House Merlot

$23.00

BTL I'deale Ciliegiolo

$35.00

BTL Poggerino Ch. Classico

$48.00

BTL Pozzan Cab

$42.00

BTL Santa Maria Amarone

$130.00

BTL Sasso di Sole

$33.00

BTL Sketchbook Cab

$36.00

BTL Speri Valpolicella

$35.00

BTL Stickybeak Cab

$50.00

BTL Stout Cab

$110.00

BTL Supremus Super Tuscan

$60.00

BTL Tait the Ballbuster

$40.00

White

Canale Bellini 8 oz

$10.00

6 oz Almost Dry Riesling

$10.00

6 oz Karl Joseph Riesling

$9.00

6oz Brokenwood Semillon

$13.00

6oz Buena Vista Chardonnay

$19.00

6oz Chambers Muscadelle

$7.95

6oz Fantinel Sauv Blanc

$11.00

6oz House Chardonnay

$7.50

6oz House Pinot Grigio

$7.50

6oz Les Charmes Chardonnay

$12.00

6oz Litorale Vermentino

$13.00

6oz LVE Rosé

$12.00

6oz Mommy's Time OUt

$11.00

6oz Prosecco Single Serving

$9.00

6oz Toi Toi Sauv Blanc

$12.00

6oz Villa de Anges Rosé

$10.00

9oz Les Charmes Chardonnay

$17.00

9oz Buena Vista Chardonnay

$27.00

9oz Toi Toi Sauv Blanc

$17.00

9oz Fantinel Sauv Blanc

$16.00

9oz House Chardonnay

$10.00

9oz House Pinot Grigio

$10.00

9oz Chambers Muscadelle

$10.00

BTL Almost Dry Riesling

$34.00

BTL Brokenwood Semillion

$38.00

BTL Buena Vista Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Cescon Pinot Grigio 375

$18.00

BTL Fantinel Sauv Blanc

$32.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$23.00

BTL Karl Joseph Riesling

$32.00

BTL La Roncia Friulano

$62.00

BTL Les Charmes Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Litorale Fermentino

$36.00

BTL LVE Rosé

$36.00

BTL Mommy's Time OUt

$36.00

BTL Saracco Moscato

$18.00

BTL Toi Toi Sauv Blanc

$34.00

BTL Villa de Anges Rosé

$32.00

Rose

6oz LVE Rosé

$12.00

6oz Villa Anges Rosé

$10.00

6oz House White Zinfandel

$7.50

9oz LVE Rosé

$17.00

9oz Villa Anges Rosé

$13.00

9oz House White Zinfandel

$10.00

BTL LVE Rosé

$36.00

BTL Villa Anges Rosé

$32.00

BTL House White Zinfandel

$23.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.50

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Double Espresso

$4.75

Espresso

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.85

Lemonade

$3.00

LG Sparkling Water

$7.95

Milk

$3.25

Root Beer

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$4.95

Sprite

$2.95

Water

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Dos Equis

$5.50

Fat Tire

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Peroni

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$5.50

St. Arnold Elissa IPA

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pizza, salad, pasta, healthy entrees, seafood

Website

Location

1722 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

