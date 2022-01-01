George's Pastaria 1722 S Dairy Ashford Rd
1722 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
Fried Calamari, Coconut Shrimp, Fried Cheese, And Fried Ravioli.
Bowl of Soup
Famous Chicken, Potato, and Leek Soup, or Soup of Day.
Calamari
Fried in Marinara. Sauteed White Wine or Marinara.
Fresh Mussels
Sauteed in Spicy Marinara or White wine lemon butter.
Fried Cheese
Served with Marinara.
Fried Coconut Shrimp
Served with Tomato Cream Sauce.
Fried Ravioli
Served with Marinara & Creamy Parmesan.
House Dinner Salad
Creamy Parmesan or Vinaigrette.
Tomato Caprese
Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil. Drizzled in Olive Oil and 12 Year Aged Balsamic Vinegar.
Large Salads
Chicken Francaise Salad
Light Egg Washed Chicken Breast Served over a Greek Salad. Topped with a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce.
Chicken Pasta Salad
Lettuce and Penne Pasta with Chicken, Feta, Tomato, Olives and Feta.
Double Dinner Salad
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Peppers, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Feta, Olives, Capers, Anchovies.
Greek Salad W/ Chicken
Metro Salad
Roasted Beet Salad
Spring Mix tossed with Roasted Beets, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, and Cherry Tomato. Topped with Feta and Chopped Nuts.Raspberry Vinaigrette
Shrimp Pasta Salad
Spinach Seafood Salad
Tuscan Chicken Salad
Spicy Chicken Breast Served over a Greek Salad
Interesting Entrees
Angel Hair Primavera
Broccoli, Peppers, Zucchini, Mushroom and Peas, Tossed in a lite Garlic and Olive Oil.
Becca's Rigatoni
Chicken Sausage with Sun-Dried Tomato, Mushroom, Spinach, and Broccoli. Tossed in Garlic and Olive Oil.
Conciglioni Al Porcini
Italian made Shells from a Bronze Dye, Alfredo Sauce with Prosciutto, Artichoke, and Porcini Mushrooms.
Giorgio's Carbonara
Fresh Linguine with Scallions, Peas and Bacon.
Gluten Friendly Pasta
Choice of Meat Sauce, or Italian Sausage and Marinara.
Pasta A La Giorgio
Choice Of Pasta in Tomato Cream Sauce Topped with Goat Cheese.
Penne Amatriciana
Prosciutto and onions tossed in a Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce.
Short Rib Ravioli
Tossed in Garlic and Oil with Fresh Vegetables. Finished with Aged Balsamic.
Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs
Topped With Fresh Vegetables.
Pizzas
10" Cauliflower Crust
Build Your Own.
10" Pizza
Build Your Own.
12" Pizza
Build Your Own.
16' Pizza
Build Your Own.
Cheese Pizza
Pecorino Romano and Mozzarella.
The Da Vinci
Pepperoni, Sausage, and Onion.
The Giorgio
Spinach, Artichoke, Tomato, Purple Onion, Fresh Garlic, and Goat Cheese.
The Hawaiian Ryan
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.
The Margherita
Tomato and Basil.
The Matty Boy
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, and Hamburger.
The Westside Special
Our Version of a Supreme. A Little Bit of Everything.
Pasta Specialties
Pappardelle De Parma
Prosciutto, Artichoke, and Peas in Alfredo Sauce.
Pasta Medley
Spaghetti with a meatball, Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli, and Baked Ziti.
Penne Rene'
Egg Washed Chicken in Tomato Cream Sauce with Scallions, Feta, and Basil.
Rigatoni Campagnolo
Mild Italian Sausage with Peppers in a Tomato Cream Sauce topped with Goat Cheese.
Spaghetti Nero Seppia
Squid Ink Spaghetti in Alfredo with Prosciutto, Shrimp, and Scallops.
Spinach Lasagna
Vegetarian Lasagna with 5 Cheeses.
Classic Italian
Clayton's Baked Penne
Meatball or Meat Sauce. Topped with Mozzarella.
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded Eggplant Topped with Marinara and Mozzarella. Pasta or Vegetables.
Fettucini Alfredo
Lasagna
Made with 4 Cheeses. Topped with Meat Sauce.
Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli
Meatball, Meatsauce, Mushroom Marinara, Marinara, Garlic and Olive Oil, or Marinara.
Spaghetti
Meatball, Meatsauce, Mushroom Marinara, Marinara, Garlic and Olive Oil, or Marinara.
Chicken Entrees
Chicken A La Giorgio
Chicken Breast Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Topped with Sun-Dried Tomato and Mushroom Marsala Sauce. Pasta or Vegetables.
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine Pasta.
Chicken Angelina
Chicken Breast Stuffed with Spinach, Prosciutto, and Cheese. Topped with a Mushroom Marsala Sauce. Pasta or Vegetables.
Chicken Franchaise
Egg Washed Chicken Breast Sauteed with Mushroom, Artichoke, and Scallion. Topped with a White Wine Lemon Butter Caper Sauce. Pasta or Vegetables.
Chicken Gorgonzola
Breaded Chicken Breast Stuffed with Prosciutto and Gorgonzola.Topped with Mushroom Marsala. Pasta or Vegetables.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Breast Sauteed with Mushrooms in Marsala WIne. Pasta or Vegetables.
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Picatta
Chicken Breast Sauteed in White Wine, Lemon, Butter, and Caper. Pasta or Vegetables.
Chicken Primavera
Giorgio's Healthy Chicken
Chicken Breast with Sauteed Vegetables and a Little Rigatoni Pasta.
Seafood Entrees
Chili Linguini with Shrimp
Crab Cakes over Fresh Linguine
White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce with Lump Crab Meat.
Fresh Linguine with Clams
White Wine Lemon Butter or Marinara.
Geo's Salmon BB
Grilled Salmon
*MKT PRICE* White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce. Pasta or Vegetables.
Linguine Pescatore
Shrimp, Scallop, Mussels, Clams and Calamari in Spicy Marinara.
Lobster Ravioli
Tossed in White Wine Lemon Butter with Caper and Peppers. Topped with Shrimp.
Seafood Maximo
Shrimp and Scallop with Mushroom and Scallion in White Wine Butter Sauce, Over Angel Hair Pasta.
Seafood Risotto
Carnaroli, the "King" of Risotto, with Shrimp, Scallop, and Mussels.
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp and Mussels
Over Fresh Linguine Pasta with Marinara.
Shrimp Liguria
Fresh Spinach Fettuccine in Alfredo with Plum Tomato and Dill.
Shrimp Parmesan
Breaded Shrimp Topped with Marinara and Mozzarella. Pasta or Vegetables.
Shrimp Primavera
Wild Chilean Sea Bass
White Wine Lemon Butter Caper Sauce with Peppers. Topped with Shrimp and Scallops. Pasta or Vegetables.
Side Items
Alfredo Sauce
Bowl.
Cheesy Bread
6 Pieces.
Extra Dressing
Creamy Parmesan, Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Garlic Bread
6 Pieces.
Garlic, Herbs, and Oil
Bowl.
Goat or Feta Cheese
Small Ramekin.
Grilled Chicken
Boneless Skinless Marinated Chicken Breast.
Leek Soup
World Famous Chicken, Potato, and Leek Soup.
Meat Sauce
Ground Beef No Pork.
Side Greek Salad
Lettuce, Peppers, Celery, Carrots, Onions, Feta, Olives, Capers, Anchovies.
Side of Shrimp
Sauteed.
Side Salad
Soup with Entree
Tomato Sauce
House Made Marinara.
Vegetables
Medley, Broccoli, or Spinach
Side Meatballs
Side Sausage
Desserts
1 Scoop Ice Cream
Vanilla
2 Scoops Ice Cream
Cannoli
Mini Cannoli 3 per Order.
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Brownie
Served Warm with Vanilla Ice Cream.
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Lite Lemon Cake with Mascarpone Frosting.
New York Cheesecake
Homemade.
Tiramisu
Triple Chocolate Temptation
Chocolate Cake with Hazelnut Cream.
Daily Specials
Cheap Eats Pasta
Famous Chicken Leek Soup over Your Choice of Pasta.
Chicken and Shrimp Cilantro
Sauteed Chicken and Shrimp in White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce with Tomato and Cilantro. Pasta or Vegetables.
Chicken In A Garden
Chicken Marengo
Sauteed Chicken and Shrimp in White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce with Tomato and Onion. Pasta or Vegetables.
Pork Tenderloin Parmesan
Breaded then Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella. Pasta or Vegetables.
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side One Meatball
Topped with Marinara.
Side Turkey Meatball
Topped with Marinara.
Snapper Francaise Salad
Egg Washed Snapper over Greek Salad, Topped with White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce.
Veal Marsala
Topped with a Mushroom Marsala Sauce. Pasta or Vegetables.
Veal Parmesan
Lightly Breaded Topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella. Pasta or Vegetables.
Veal Picatta
Topped with White Wine Lemon Butter Caper Sauce. Pasta or Vegetables.
Kid Menu
Kid Chicken Fingers
Served with Ketchup.
Kid Drink
Kid Fettucini Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo Sauce.
Kid Lasagna
Homemade Meat Lasagna.
Kid Pizza
Cheese Plus One Ingredient.
Kid Ravioli
Meatball, Marinara, or Butter Only.
Kid Shirley Temple
Kid Side Chicken
Kid Soup or Salad
Creamy Parmesan Salad, or Leek Soup.
Kid Spaghetti
Meatball, Marinara, or Butter Only.
Catering
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Pasta Salad
Chicken Piccata
Eggplant Parmesan
Lasagna
Lasagna Platter (10-12)
Lasagna Platter (20-24)
Penne Rene
Primavera
Rigatoni Campagnolo
Spaghetti
Spinach Lasagna (10-12)
Spinach Lasagna (20-24)
Red
Corking Fee
Free Corking Fee
6oz Cabert Pinot Noir
6oz Casa Marrone Apass
6oz Colitbuono Ch. Classico
6oz Deloach Zinfandel
6oz Earthquake Cab
6oz El Sentido De La Vida
6oz Gaucho Malbec
6oz House Cab
6oz House Chianti
6oz House Merlot
6oz I'deale Ciliegiolo
6oz Pozzan Cab
6oz Sasso di Sole
6oz Sketchbook Cab
6oz Speri Valpolicella
6oz Stickybeak Cab
6oz Supremus Super Tuscan
6oz Tait the Ballbuster
9oz Cabert Pinot Noir
9oz El Sentido De La Vida
9oz Deloach Zinfandel
9oz Tait the Ballbuster
9oz Gaucho Malbec
9oz Speri Valpolicella
9oz Santa Maria Amarone
9oz I'deale Ciliegiolo
9oz Colitbuono Ch. Classico
9oz Sasso di Sole
9oz Supremus Super Tuscan
9oz Pozzan Cab
9oz Earthquake Cab
9oz Stickybeak Cab
9oz Sketchbook Cab
9oz House Cab
9oz House Merlot
9oz House Chianti
BTL Ballentine Cab Franc
BTL Bellpoggio Brunello
BTL Cabert Pinot Noir
BTL Casa Maduro Cab
BTL Casa Marrone Apass
BTL Colitbuono Ch. Classico
BTL Deloach Zinfandel
BTL Earthquake Cab
BTL El Sentido De La Vida
BTL Fabio Motta Pievi
BTL Four Graces Pinot Noir
BTL Gaucho Malbec
BTL House Cab
BTL House Chianti
BTL House Merlot
BTL I'deale Ciliegiolo
BTL Poggerino Ch. Classico
BTL Pozzan Cab
BTL Santa Maria Amarone
BTL Sasso di Sole
BTL Sketchbook Cab
BTL Speri Valpolicella
BTL Stickybeak Cab
BTL Stout Cab
BTL Supremus Super Tuscan
BTL Tait the Ballbuster
White
Canale Bellini 8 oz
6 oz Almost Dry Riesling
6 oz Karl Joseph Riesling
6oz Brokenwood Semillon
6oz Buena Vista Chardonnay
6oz Chambers Muscadelle
6oz Fantinel Sauv Blanc
6oz House Chardonnay
6oz House Pinot Grigio
6oz Les Charmes Chardonnay
6oz Litorale Vermentino
6oz LVE Rosé
6oz Mommy's Time OUt
6oz Prosecco Single Serving
6oz Toi Toi Sauv Blanc
6oz Villa de Anges Rosé
9oz Les Charmes Chardonnay
9oz Buena Vista Chardonnay
9oz Toi Toi Sauv Blanc
9oz Fantinel Sauv Blanc
9oz House Chardonnay
9oz House Pinot Grigio
9oz Chambers Muscadelle
BTL Almost Dry Riesling
BTL Brokenwood Semillion
BTL Buena Vista Chardonnay
BTL Cescon Pinot Grigio 375
BTL Fantinel Sauv Blanc
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL Karl Joseph Riesling
BTL La Roncia Friulano
BTL Les Charmes Chardonnay
BTL Litorale Fermentino
BTL LVE Rosé
BTL Mommy's Time OUt
BTL Saracco Moscato
BTL Toi Toi Sauv Blanc
BTL Villa de Anges Rosé
Rose
N/A Beverages
