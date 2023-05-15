Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ghost Kitchen Orlando

review star

No reviews yet

7648 Southland Blvd, 109

Orlando, FL 32809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Weekly Specials

Pollo Asado Bowl

Pollo Asado Bowl

$15.50

Diced grilled chicken breast, pineapple pico, corn & black bean pico, scallion garlic brown rice, smashed avocado, queso fresco, sliced radish, pickled red onions, pepitas, cilantro onion mix, tortilla strips, and fresh lime on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. Served with a housemade avocado cilantro lime dressing. GF

Gruyere BLT

Gruyere BLT

$8.95

House peppered bacon, gruyere cheese, housemade bacon tomato aioli, iceberg lettuce, and Roma tomatoes, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$5.75

Delicious and rich housemade sponge cake soaked in evaporated milk, condensed milk, and cream with vanilla, and then topped with whipped cream. V. (Individually sized)

Sopa Azteca con Pollo

Sopa Azteca con Pollo

$6.75

Housemade soup made with slow-roasted all-natural chicken breast in a pasilla and guajillo chili broth with fire-roasted tomatoes. Garnished with shredded cabbage, shredded cheese, cilantro onion mix, crema, and tortilla strips. GF

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$6.95

Braised blend of onions, leeks, fresh garlic, thyme, and sherry wine in our housemade chicken and beef stock. Garnished with a gruyere cheese & parmesan cheese crouton.

Combos

Boxed Lunch

Boxed Lunch

$14.50

Choice of signature focaccia sandwich, choice of side, Deep River® Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, and a signature Belgian Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookie.

Focaccia Sandwich Combo

Focaccia Sandwich Combo

$12.25

Choice of regular or large signature focaccia sandwich, choice of side, and a signature Belgian Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookie.

Classic Sandwich Combo

Classic Sandwich Combo

$12.50

Choice of classic sandwich, choice of side, and a signature Belgian Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookie.

Sandwich & Soup Combo

Sandwich & Soup Combo

$13.95

Choice of signature focaccia sandwich and choice of a soup.

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$11.95

Choose your greens, bases, protein, toppings, and dressing to create your perfect bowl!

Chef-Crafted Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$14.95

Citrus-herb marinated grilled & chilled Certified Angus Flank Steak, corn & black bean pico, smashed avocado, queso fresco, sliced radish, pickled red onions, pepitas, cilantro onion mix, seasoned pinto beans, tortilla strips, and fresh lime on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. GF Recommended Dressing: Southwest Chipotle Ranch.

Salmon Niçoise Bowl

Salmon Niçoise Bowl

$14.95

Grilled & chilled North Atlantic Salmon, red Peruvian quinoa, sliced egg, grilled garlic green beans, Niçoise potatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, toasted pine nuts, and fresh lemon on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. GF, Contains Nuts Recommended Dressing: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.

Southwest Power Bowl

Southwest Power Bowl

$11.50

Corn and black bean pico, red Peruvian quinoa, smashed avocado, cheddar jack cheese blend, pico de gallo, red onion, and fresh lime on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. V GF Recommended Dressing: Southwest Chipotle Ranch.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$10.50

Grilled garlic broccoli, sliced egg, feta cheese, whole roasted almonds, paprika chickpeas, red Peruvian quinoa, garlic roasted red peppers, flax seeds, and red onion on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. V GF Recommended Dressing: Mediterranean Herb Vinaigrette.

Caesar Wedge Bowl

Caesar Wedge Bowl

$12.25

House peppered bacon, blue cheese crumbles, sliced egg, cherry tomatoes, shaved red onion, and housemade focaccia croutons on a bed of fresh-chopped romaine lettuce. Recommended Dressing: Parmesan Peppercorn Caesar.

Big Buddha Bowl

Big Buddha Bowl

$11.50

Roasted vegetables, agave rosemary roasted sweet potatoes, scallion garlic brown rice, smashed avocado, paprika chickpeas, red onion, and fresh lemon on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. VG GF Recommended Dressing: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.95

Garlic roasted red peppers, paprika chickpeas, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, tomatoes, shaved red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and housemade focaccia croutons on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. Recommended Dressing: Mediterranean Herb Vinaigrette.

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$9.95

Fresh blend of kale, romaine, and red cabbage with aged parmesan cheese, red onion, and housemade focaccia croutons. V Recommended Dressing: Parmesan Peppercorn Caesar.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.95

Tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved red onion, paprika chickpeas, and housemade focaccia croutons on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. V

Signature Focaccia Sandwiches

Ghost Pepper Chicken

Ghost Pepper Chicken

$8.25

All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged Swiss cheese, signature smoked ghost chili pepper bang sauce, iceberg lettuce, crispy onions, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread

Buffalo Crackin' Chicken & Bacon

Buffalo Crackin' Chicken & Bacon

$9.95

All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Topped with peppered bacon, a signature bacon & blue cheese crack sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$7.95

All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged cheddar cheese, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Tuscan Italian

Tuscan Italian

$7.95

Capicola, prosciutto, genoa salami, lightly smoked ham, provolone cheese, Sicilian spicy relish, pesto aioli, garlic roasted red peppers, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

GKO Turkey

GKO Turkey

$7.95

All-natural thinly sliced turkey breast, aged cheddar cheese, signature GKO sauce, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$8.95

Medium-rare roast beef, aged cheddar cheese, old school horseradish sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Hickory Ham

Hickory Ham

$7.95

All-natural lightly smoked ham, aged Swiss cheese, arugula, tomato, red onion, pickles, and housemade honey mustard, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Spanish Eggplant

Spanish Eggplant

$7.25

Roasted and chilled blend of rustic-cut eggplant, tomato, bell pepper, onion, capers, and chef’s seasonings. Topped with arugula, provolone cheese, and GKO sauce, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread. V

Sicilian Tuna

Sicilian Tuna

$9.95

Albacore tuna salad, provolone cheese, herb aioli, Sicilian spicy relish, arugula, sliced Roma tomatoes, shaved red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Romulus Focaccia

Romulus Focaccia

$9.95

All-natural roast beef, sliced prosciutto, garlic roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, Sicilian spicy relish, savory herb aioli, red onion, and arugula, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Classic Sandwiches

BLT&E

BLT&E

$8.95

House peppered bacon, arugula, tomato, herb aioli, and egg salad, served on sliced country-style bread.

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$8.95

All-natural thinly sliced turkey breast, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mustard/mayonnaise.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Roasted all-natural pulled chicken breast gently mixed with celery, parsley, mayo, and seasonings, served with arugula, shaved red onion, and house pickles on sliced country-style bread.

Albacore Tuna Salad

Albacore Tuna Salad

$8.95

Wild-caught white albacore tuna gently mixed with celery, parsley, mayo, lemon, and black pepper, served with arugula, shaved red onion, and house pickles on sliced country-style bread.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.95

All-natural lightly smoked ham, aged Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mustard/mayonnaise.

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.75

Simmered blend of tomatoes with fresh basil, onion, and a touch of cream. Served with focaccia croutons. V

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$6.95

Braised blend of onions, leeks, fresh garlic, thyme, and sherry wine in our housemade chicken and beef stock. Garnished with a gruyere cheese & parmesan cheese crouton.

Sopa Azteca con Pollo

Sopa Azteca con Pollo

$6.75

Housemade soup made with slow-roasted all-natural chicken breast in a pasilla and guajillo chili broth with fire-roasted tomatoes. Garnished with shredded cabbage, shredded cheese, cilantro onion mix, crema, and tortilla strips. GF

Sides

Country-Style Potato Salad

Country-Style Potato Salad

$2.25

Red bliss potatoes mixed with seasoned mayo, celery, onion, parsley, fresh herbs, bell pepper, and sliced-egg. V

Pesto Primavera Pasta Salad

Pesto Primavera Pasta Salad

$2.25

Bowtie pasta, pesto, red onion, broccoli, carrots, red pepper, green pepper, celery, chickpeas, artichoke hearts, olive oil, and parsley. V

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$2.25

VG GF

Kale Cabbage Poppyseed Slaw

Kale Cabbage Poppyseed Slaw

$2.25

Baby mixed with cabbage, red onion, and our housemade sweet cider poppyseed dressing. VG GF

Deep River® Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Deep River® Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

$2.25

Individually packaged.

Mardi Gras Veggie Crunch

Mardi Gras Veggie Crunch

$2.25

Rustic-cut green cabbage, red cabbage, bell peppers, carrots, red onion, celery, and creole mustard vinaigrette. VG GF

Focaccia Bread

Focaccia Bread

$2.95

Signature housemade focaccia bread baked fresh throughout the day. VG

Desserts

Belgian Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookies

Belgian Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookies

$1.50

Housemade cookies featuring decadent Belgian dark-cacao chocolate chunks, premium pink Himalayan salt, and rich caramel bites. (V)

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$4.95

Our spin on a St. Louis classic! This unforgettable dessert features a sweet pastry crust, a rich butter and sweet cream cheese filling, and is finished with a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Individually sized. (V)

Drinks

Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.50

Pure water for a perfect taste. Add a refreshing water to your meal.

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50

Select a delicious and refreshing Pepsi 20oz soda to complete your meal.

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.50

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.

Orange Gatorade

Orange Gatorade

$2.50

The thirst quenching taste of orange to rehydrate and energize without caffeine

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Georgia Peach Tea

Georgia Peach Tea

$2.50

A unique blend of real tea and peach essence for a deliciously refreshing taste.

Lipton Diet Green Tea

Lipton Diet Green Tea

$2.50

Lipton Diet Green Tea combines the health benefits and delicious flavor of green tea with a tang of citrus. It provides 210 percent of vitamin C and has zero calories.

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Freshly picked tea leaves sweetened with real sugar for a delicious fresh-brewed taste. Click to add to your meal.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ghost Kitchen Orlando provides crafted, fresh, and wholesome lunches to the Central Florida area. All of our lunches are scratch-made with an emphasis on high-quality, all-natural ingredients.

Location

7648 Southland Blvd, 109, Orlando, FL 32809

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oh Que Bueno - OBT
orange starNo Reviews
8128 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32809
View restaurantnext
Gully
orange starNo Reviews
1137 Doss Ave Orlando, FL 32809
View restaurantnext
Caoba Restaurant & Lounge -
orange starNo Reviews
5731 S Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32839
View restaurantnext
Take a sushi - 4725 west sand lake rd suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
4725 w sand lake rd suite 101 orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Kalalou Restaurant - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY ORLANDO, FL 32839
View restaurantnext
Wonder Arepa
orange starNo Reviews
4945 South Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32839
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (53 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston