Oh Que Bueno OBT

review star

No reviews yet

8128 South Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32809

Full Menu

Aperitivos / Appetizers

Arepa Con Queso

$5.99

Corn cake topped with cheese

Ceviche

$13.99

Acompañado de tostones. Fresh white fish marinated in lime, onion, tomatoes and cilantro

Chicharron

$5.99

Fried diced pork skin

Chorizo

$3.99

Sausage

Empanadas

$7.00

4 pieces. Beef patties

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Palitos de pollo con papas o arroz. Chicken tenders with french fries or rice

Morcilla

$3.99

Black sausage

Sopa Del Dia

$4.99

Soup of the day

Sopa de Mariscos (Friday)

$5.99

Tostones Con Ropa Vieja

$10.95

Fried green plantains with shredded beef sautéed

Tostones Con Salsa De Ajo Y Camarones

$9.99

Fried green plantains in garlic sauce topped with shrimp

Acompañantes / Sides

Yuca Frita

$3.99

Fried cassava

Arroz

$3.75

Rice

Frijoles Rojos

$3.95

Red beans

Ensalada

$3.99

House salad

Arepitas

$3.00

4 pieces. Small corn cakes

Tostones

$3.95

Fried green plantains

Maduros

$3.99

Sweet plantains

Papas Fritas

$3.99

French fries

Platos Tipicos / Traditional Plates

Bandeja Paisa

$19.99

Arroz, frijoles, carne asada, chicharrón, morcilla, chorizo, maduros, huevos y arepa. Steak, rice, beans, fried pork skin, sausage, fried sweet plantains, black sausage, over-easy or sunny-side-up eggs and corn cake. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, pou

Bistec a La Criolla (Creole Steak)

$17.99

Bistec en salsa criolla con huevo frito encima, acompañado de arroz, frijoles, papa y yuca sudada. Steak with house sauce, topped with over-easy or sunny-side-up eggs, served with rice, beans, steamed cassava and potato

Bistec Apanado (Breaded Steak)

$16.99

Acompañada de arroz, frijoles y maduros. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains

Bistec Encebollado

$16.99

Top round steak topped with onions. Acompañada de arroz, frijoles y maduros. Served with rice, beans, and sweet plantains

Carne Asada Y Arepa Con Queso

$14.99

Grilled steak with corn cake and cheese

Chuleta De Cerdo Apanada

$15.99

Breaded pork loin. Acompañada de arroz, frijoles y maduros. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains

Picada Oh Que Bueno

$24.99

Trazos de carne asada de res, cerdo, chicharrón, chorizo, morcilla, tostones, papa, yuca y arepitas, cubierta en nuestra salsa de BBQ. Grilled steek, fried diced pork, fried pork skin, sausage, black sausage, fried green plantains, fried cassava and corn c

Ropa Vieja

$16.75

Shredded beef sautéed. Acompañado de arroz, frijoles y maduros. Shredded beef mixed with tomatoes, onions and red pepper sauce served with rice, beans and sweet plantains

Carne Frita Encebollada

$14.99

Fried diced pork topped with onions. Acompañado de arroz, frijoles y maduros, cubierta en nuestra salsa de BBQ. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains, covered in our BBQ sauce

Carnes, Pollos / Steaks, Chicken

Churrasco

$19.99

12 oz grilled flap steak. Acompañado de arroz, frijoles y papas fritas. Served with rice, beans and french fries

Punta De Anca

$19.99

18 oz grilled sirloin steak. Acompañado de arroz, frijoles y papas fritas. Served with rice, beans and french fries

Entraña

$20.99

10 oz grilled skirt steak. Acompañada de arroz, frijoles y papas fritas. Served with rice, beans and french fries

Lomo Saltado

$16.99

12 oz (Strips of grilled steak, sautéed with onions & tomatoes)Acompañada de arroz y papas fritas. Served with rice and french fries

Carne Asada

$14.99

Grilled top round steak. Acompañada de arroz, frijoles y papas fritas. Served with rice, beans and french fries

Chuletas De Cerdo a La Parrilla

$16.99

Grilled pork chops. Acompañada de arroz, frijoles y papas fritas. Served with rice, beans and french fries

Mar Y Tierra

$21.99

12 oz grilled flap steak topped with garlic shrimp. Acompañado de arroz, tostones y ensalada. Served with rice, fried green plantains and salad

Pechuga De Pollo a La Plancha

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast. Acompañada de arroz, frijoles y papas fritas. Served with rice, beans and french fries

Pechuga De Pollo Con Camarones Al Ajillo

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with garlic shrimp. Acompañado de arroz, tostones y ensalada. Served with rice, fried green plantains and salad

Pechuga De Pollo en Salsa De Champiñones

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with mushroom sauce. Acompañada de arroz y papas fritas. Served with rice and french fries

Pechuga De Pollo Encebollada

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with onions. Acompañado de arroz, frijoles y maduros. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains

Pechuga De Pollo Apanada

$16.99

Breaded chicken breast. Acompañado de arroz, frijoles y maduros. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains

Entraña Mar y Tierra

$22.99

Churrasco Marinero

$38.99

Mariscos / Seafood

Filete De Pescado Marinero

$26.99

Swai fish fillet topped with seafood. Acompañado de arroz y tostones. Served with rice and green plantains

Filete De Pescado en Salsa De Ajo Con Camarones

$18.99

Swai fish fillet in garlic sauce topped shrimp. WithAcompañado de arroz, ensalada y tostones. Served with rice, salad and green plantains

Filete De Pescado Apanado

$15.99

Breaded swai fish fillet. Acompañado de arroz, ensalada y tostones. Served with rice, salad and green plantains

Salmón a La Plancha

$18.99

8 oz grilled salmon. Acompañado de arroz, ensalada y tostones. Served with rice, salad and green plantains

Pargo Frito

$24.99

Fried red snapper. Acompañado de arroz, ensalada y tostones. Served with rice, salad and green plantains

Cazuela De Mariscos

$18.99

Seafood mix casserole. Acompañado de arroz, ensalada y tostones. Served with rice, salad and green plantains

Camarones Al Ajillo

$16.99

Shrimp in garlic sauce. Acompañado de arroz, ensalada y tostones. Served with rice, salad and green plantains

Arroz Con Mariscos

$17.99

Rice with seafood mix

Arroz Con Camarones

$17.99

Rice with shrimp

Filete De Pescado a la Plancha

$16.99

Pargo Marinero

$39.99

Mofongos / Mashed Fried Plantains

Mofongo Solo

$5.95

Mashed fried green plantains filled with pork cracklings and garlic. Acompañado de un caldo pequeño. Served with a small cup of chicken broth

Pargo Con Mofongo

$24.99

Fried red snapper with mofongo

Camarones Al Ajillo Con Mofongo

$17.99

Shrimps in garlic sauce served with mofongo

Mar Y Tierra Con Mofongo

$21.99

12 oz grilled flap steak topped with garlic shrimp and mofongo

Churrasco Con Mofongo

$20.99

12 oz grilled flap steak with mofongo

Punta De Anca Con Mofongo

$20.99

18 oz grilled sirloin steak with mofongo

Entraña Con Mofongo

$20.99

10 oz grilled skirt steak with mofongo

Lomo Saltado Con Mofongo

$16.99

12 oz strips of grilled steak, sautéed with onions & tomatoes

Bistec Apanado Con Mofongo

$16.99

Breaded steak with mofongo

Bistec Encebollado Con Mofongo

$16.99

Grilled steak topped with onions served with mofongo

Carne Frita Con Mofongo

$15.99

Fried diced pork topped with onions served with mofongo

Chuletas De Cerdo a La Parrilla Con Mofongo

$17.99

Grilled pork chops with mofongo

Pechuga De Pollo a La Plancha Con Mofongo

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast with mofongo

Pechuga De Pollo Con Camarones Al Ajillo Con Mofongo

$18.99

Grilled chicken with shrimps in garlic sauce served with mofongo

Salmon Con Mofongo

$19.99

Postres / Desserts

Flan De Caramelo

$6.25

Caramel flan

Tres Leches

$6.25

Three milk pudding

Tiramisu

$6.50

Coffee-flavored dessert

Torta De Chocolate

$6.50

Chocolate cake

Mousse De Maracuya

$6.25

Passion fruit mousse

Especial Del dia

Especial del dia

$10.99

Especial Mariscos

$13.99

Individual Items

Orden de Huevos

$2.99

ChimiChurri

$7.99

Ajo

$7.99

Picante

$7.99

Salsa al Ajillo

$3.99

Salsa de Champiñones

$3.99

Caldo de Mofongo

$2.50

Orden de Aguacate

$2.99

Orden de Camarones (4)

$4.99

Orden de Cebolla

$1.50

Orden de Tomate

$1.50

Orden de Queso

$2.50

Paquete de Arepas

$7.99

Queso Entero

$7.99

Salsa Criolla

$3.99

Salsa de Ajo

$3.99

Papa Criolla

$3.99

Papa Asada

$3.99

Liquor / Cocktails

Cocktails

Margarita

$9.99

Sex on the Beach

$7.99

Bahama Mamma

$7.99

Long Island

$9.99

Blue Long Island

$8.99

Sangria

$7.99

Mojito

$7.99

Cosmopolitan

$7.99

Daiquiri

$7.99

Mai Tai

$7.99

Mimosa

$7.99

Moscow Mule

$7.99

Old Fashioned

$8.99

Screwdriver

$7.99

Tequila Sunrise

$7.99

Incredible Hulk

$7.99

White Russian

$8.99

Whiskey

Black Label

$8.99

Chivas 18

$14.99

Chivas 12

$9.99

Old Parr 12

$8.99

Buchanan's 12

$9.99

Buchanan's 18

$14.99

Jameson

$8.99

Crown Royal

$8.99

Crown Royal Apple

$8.99

Deward's White Label

$7.99

Glenlivet 12

$14.99

Aguardiente

Antioqueño Sin Azúcar

$4.99

Cognac

Hennessy

$9.99

Rémy Martin

$12.99

Rum

Ron Medellin

$7.99

Bacardi Superior

$7.50

Bacardi Limón

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.99

Malibu

$6.99

Vodka

Absolut

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.99

Belvedere

$9.50

Ciroc

$7.99

Tito's

$7.99

Liqueur/Cordials

Hpnotiq

$6.50

Romana Sambuca

$6.99

Kahlúa

$6.99

Grand Marnier

$9.99

Baileys

$6.99

Midori

$5.99

Cointreau

$8.99

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Hendrick's

$11.99

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

$8.99

Don Julio Reposado

$9.99

Patrón Silver

$8.99

Patrón Reposado

$9.99

Patrón XO Café

$7.99

Casamigos Blanco

$9.99

Casamigos Reposado

$11.99

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.99

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.50

Milagro Reposado

$6.99

Montelobos Mezcal

$7.99

Don Julio 1942

$22.99

Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jim Beam

$7.99

Pitchers

Sangria

$27.99

Refajo

$19.99

Liquor Bottles

Buchanan's 12 1L

$160.00

Aguardiente Antioqueno Sin Azucar

$70.00

Patron Silver 750ML

$150.00

Cervezas, Vinos / Beer, Wine

Wine

White Zinfandel

$6.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00+

Moscato

$6.00+

Merlot

$6.00+

Chardonnay

$6.00+

Beer

Corona

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Presidente

$4.00

Medalla

$4.00

Poker

$5.00

Club Colombia Dorada

$5.00

Aguila

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Jugos Y Bebidas / Juices & Beverages

Maracuya

$3.99

Passion Fruit

Mango

$3.99

Mora

$3.99

Blackberry

Guanabana

$3.99

Soursop

Limonada Natural

$3.99

Fresh lemonade

Limonada De Coco

$3.99

Coconut lemonade

Colombiana

$3.99

Manzana

$3.99

Coconut lemonade

Agua Embotellada

$1.75

Bottled water

Té Caliente

$1.50

Hot green tea

Café 100% Colombiano

$1.99

Hot coffee

Virgin Piña Colada

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Rasp. Tea

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Club Soda

$1.99

Piña Colada

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

