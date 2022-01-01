- Home
Good Day Cafe
4,683 Reviews
$$
314 Georgia St
Vallejo, CA 94590
Popular Items
Egg Dishes
Bacon & Eggs
(Rose’s Favorite) 3 pieces of thick sliced bacon
Choice Angus Beef Patty & Eggs
Chris' Country Scramble
2 sausage patties, 2 scramble eggs & cheddar cheese piled on top of a buttermilk biscuit & topped with country gravy
Corned Beef & Eggs
Made fresh with red & green bell peppers, red onions, garlic, & special spices
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Topped with our sausage country gravy
Cristina's Country Skillet
Piled high country potatoes, eggs cooked any style, country fried steak pieces, country gravy & topped with melted cheese
Fried Pork Chop & Eggs
Ham & Eggs
Hot Links & Eggs
Linguica & Eggs
Potatoes & Eggs
Sausage & Eggs
4 pork sausage links or 3 pork sausage patties
Spam & Eggs
Timothy Alexander White's Turkey Sausage & Eggs
4 turkey sausage links
Ry's Veggie Sausage & Eggs
3 meatless sausage patties.
Omelets & Scrambles
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese
Cheese Omelet
Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese
Cindy B's Omelet
Italian sausage, pepperoncini, olives & jack cheese
Denver Omelet
Ham, onions, red & green bell peppers, and cheddar cheese
Good Day Omelet
Bacon, avocado, and jack cheese
Good 'N' Spicy Omelet
Hot link, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese
Joe's Scramble
Angus ground beef, red onion, spinach, mushrooms, and jack cheese
Josepi Scramble
Our Italian Joe Scramble - Italian sausage, red onion, spinach, mushrooms, and jack cheese
Katrina Omelet
Bacon, tomato, green onions, and jack cheese
Lola & Papa Omelet
Spinach, onion, zucchini, tomato, and mushrooms
Popeye Omelet
Spinach, mushrooms, choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese
Serena Omelet
Crab, avocado, and jack cheese
Turkey & Cheese Omelet
Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese
Pancakes
Remy's Short Stack
2 BIG cakes
Remy's Short Stack Combo
2 BIG cakes, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon (or 2 sausage links)
Full Stack
3 BIG cakes
Full Stack Combo
3 BIG cakes, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon (or 2 sausage links)
Kathy Cake
With chocolate chips & peanut butter
Kathy Cake Combo
2 BIG cakes with chocolate ships and peanut butter, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon (or 2 sausage links)
Pigs Blanket (2)
2 BIG cakes wrapped around sausage links
Pigs Blanket (2) Combo
2 BIG cakes wrapped around sausage links, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon (or 2 sausage links)
Mariah's Sweet Pancakes
Topped with choice of strawberries or mixed fruit
Mariah's Sweet Pancake Combo
topped with choice of strawberries or mixed fruit, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon (or 2 sausage links)
French Toast
French Toast
8 triangles of Texas Toast Bread dipped in our special egg batter, fried golden brown, and dusted with powdered sugar
French Toast Combo
6 triangles of French toast, 2 strips of bacon or sausage (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs
French Toast & Fruit
6 triangles of French Toast topped with fresh fruit (or strawberries) & whipped cream
French Toast & Fruit Combo
6 triangles of French Toast topped with fresh fruit (or strawberries) & whipped cream, 2 strips of bacon or sausage (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs
Biscuit Breakfast
Waffles
Belgian Waffle
Classic Belgian Waffle
Waffle COMBO
Classic Belgian Waffle, choice of 2 strips of bacon or sausage links (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs
Ryan Bacon Waffle
Bacon cooked inside
Ryan Bacon Waffle COMBO
bacon cooked inside waffle, 2 strips of bacon or sausage links (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs
Peanutty Waffle
Topped w/ peanut butter, bananas, & whipped cream
Peanutty Waffle COMBO
Topped w/ peanut butter, bananas, & whipped cream, choice of 2 strips of bacon or sausage links (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs
Waffle & Fruit
Served with fresh fruit or strawberries & whipped cream
Waffle & Fruit COMBO
Served with fresh fruit or strawberries & whipped cream, choice of 2 strips of bacon or sausage links (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs
Sandwich Bar
BLT
The bacon, lettuce, tomato classic
Bo's BLACCT
The classic BLT plus avocado & cream cheese
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast served on a burger bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of cheese
Glenda's Grilled Cheese & Bacon
Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese
Grilled Cheese
Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese
Hot Link Sandwich
Sliced & covered in melted American cheese & sauteed mushrooms. Served on a French roll
India's Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, fresh spinach, all on a toasted roll smeared with fresh pesto & mayo
Jim B's Turkey Cranberry
Sliced Turkey, cranberry, tomato, & lettuce
Kali's Club
Layers of sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, & lettuce
Nick’s Nutty Tuna Thing
With cream cheese, black olives, chopped-up pickles, & jalapenos
Noah's Crab
Crab with jack cheese & avocado
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumble
Tasty Tuna
Classic tuna sandwich
Tori's Turkey
Sliced turkey with avocado, fresh spinach, jack cheese & tomato
Tuna Melt
Grilled tuna sandwich with choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese
Good 'n' Juicy All-American Classic Burgers
The Jamaal Burger
A super delicious classic hamburger
Deshawn Cheese Burger
Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese
Good Day Burger
Jack cheese, pepperoncini, olives & sauteed mushrooms
Patty Melt
Served on rye bread with American cheese & slathered with grilled onions
Miss Violets Garden Burger
It’s a veggie burger! Great alternative to our beef burgers. Veggie Patty Ingredients: Blend of mushrooms, onions, brown rice, rolled oats, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parsely, and a hint of garlic.
The Big Ben Burger
14oz chief Angus beef (2 patties), double cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, onions, lettuce & pickle
Crisp Salads
Fresh Garden Salad
Small garden salad with cucumber, tomato, & red onions
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, tomato, cucumber, bacon bits, avocado & egg
Tuna Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, avocado, & red onion
Chef's Salad
Ham, turkey, cheese tomato, avocado, egg, cucumber, carrot, red onions
Georgia St. Cobb
Fresh mixed greens served with turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, & crumbled blue cheese
Chicken Avocado Mango Salad
Mixed greens, sliced mango, avocado. and grilled chicken
Princess Afrika
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, egg, red onion, cucumbers, olives, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses
Sides
Biscuits & Gravy
2 biscuits with sausage country gravy
Oatmeal - Bowl
Side Bacon
3 thick strips of bacon
Side Bacon Fried Rice
Side Country Gravy
Side Country Potatoes
Seasoned red potatoes cooked with red and green onions
Side French Fries
Side Fruit Bowl
Side Hashbrowns
Side Hot Link
Side Linguica
Side Onion Rings
Side Pork Sausage
4 links or 3 patties
Side Potato Salad
Side Spam
Side Sweet Pot FF
Side Toast/Bread
Side Turkey Sausage
4 links
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Best breakfast in town! Open 7 days a week 7am - 3pm
314 Georgia St, Vallejo, CA 94590