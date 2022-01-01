Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sandwiches

Good Day Cafe

4,683 Reviews

$$

314 Georgia St

Vallejo, CA 94590

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Toast/Bread
Side Bacon
Decaf Coffee

Egg Dishes

Our egg breakfasts are served with 2 large grade AA, farm fresh eggs and cooked to order. Choice of side and choice of toast, biscuit or cornbread. Our mushrooms are sautéed in butter, garlic, and white wine. Our country gravy is cooked with pork sausage.

Bacon & Eggs

$14.79

(Rose’s Favorite) 3 pieces of thick sliced bacon

Choice Angus Beef Patty & Eggs

Choice Angus Beef Patty & Eggs

$15.29
Chris' Country Scramble

Chris' Country Scramble

$16.79

2 sausage patties, 2 scramble eggs & cheddar cheese piled on top of a buttermilk biscuit & topped with country gravy

Corned Beef & Eggs

Corned Beef & Eggs

$17.29Out of stock

Made fresh with red & green bell peppers, red onions, garlic, & special spices

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.29

Topped with our sausage country gravy

Cristina's Country Skillet

Cristina's Country Skillet

$17.49

Piled high country potatoes, eggs cooked any style, country fried steak pieces, country gravy & topped with melted cheese

Fried Pork Chop & Eggs

Fried Pork Chop & Eggs

$16.29

Ham & Eggs

$15.79

Hot Links & Eggs

$15.79
Linguica & Eggs

Linguica & Eggs

$15.79

Potatoes & Eggs

$12.29
Sausage & Eggs

Sausage & Eggs

$14.79

4 pork sausage links or 3 pork sausage patties

Spam & Eggs

Spam & Eggs

$14.79

Timothy Alexander White's Turkey Sausage & Eggs

$15.29

4 turkey sausage links

Ry's Veggie Sausage & Eggs

$15.29

3 meatless sausage patties.

Omelets & Scrambles

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$14.79

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese

Cheese Omelet

$12.79

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese

Cindy B's Omelet

$16.79

Italian sausage, pepperoncini, olives & jack cheese

Denver Omelet

Denver Omelet

$16.29

Ham, onions, red & green bell peppers, and cheddar cheese

Good Day Omelet

$15.99

Bacon, avocado, and jack cheese

Good 'N' Spicy Omelet

Good 'N' Spicy Omelet

$16.29

Hot link, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$14.79

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese

Joe's Scramble

Joe's Scramble

$16.99

Angus ground beef, red onion, spinach, mushrooms, and jack cheese

Josepi Scramble

$17.79

Our Italian Joe Scramble - Italian sausage, red onion, spinach, mushrooms, and jack cheese

Katrina Omelet

Katrina Omelet

$15.99

Bacon, tomato, green onions, and jack cheese

Lola & Papa Omelet

Lola & Papa Omelet

$15.79

Spinach, onion, zucchini, tomato, and mushrooms

Popeye Omelet

$15.29

Spinach, mushrooms, choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese

Serena Omelet

Serena Omelet

$21.99

Crab, avocado, and jack cheese

Turkey & Cheese Omelet

$14.79

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese

Pancakes

Remy's Short Stack

Remy's Short Stack

$11.99

2 BIG cakes

Remy's Short Stack Combo

$16.99

2 BIG cakes, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon (or 2 sausage links)

Full Stack

Full Stack

$13.49

3 BIG cakes

Full Stack Combo

$18.49

3 BIG cakes, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon (or 2 sausage links)

Kathy Cake

Kathy Cake

$15.79

With chocolate chips & peanut butter

Kathy Cake Combo

$20.79

2 BIG cakes with chocolate ships and peanut butter, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon (or 2 sausage links)

Pigs Blanket (2)

$15.79

2 BIG cakes wrapped around sausage links

Pigs Blanket (2) Combo

$20.79

2 BIG cakes wrapped around sausage links, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon (or 2 sausage links)

Mariah's Sweet Pancakes

$15.79

Topped with choice of strawberries or mixed fruit

Mariah's Sweet Pancake Combo

$20.79

topped with choice of strawberries or mixed fruit, 2 eggs, and 2 strips of bacon (or 2 sausage links)

French Toast

French Toast

$12.79

8 triangles of Texas Toast Bread dipped in our special egg batter, fried golden brown, and dusted with powdered sugar

French Toast Combo

French Toast Combo

$17.29

6 triangles of French toast, 2 strips of bacon or sausage (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs

French Toast & Fruit

French Toast & Fruit

$15.29

6 triangles of French Toast topped with fresh fruit (or strawberries) & whipped cream

French Toast & Fruit Combo

French Toast & Fruit Combo

$20.29

6 triangles of French Toast topped with fresh fruit (or strawberries) & whipped cream, 2 strips of bacon or sausage (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs

Biscuit Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.29

2 biscuits with sausage country gravy

Hearty Country (Biscuits & Gravy Combo)

Hearty Country (Biscuits & Gravy Combo)

$16.79

2 biscuits topped with gravy & 2 strips of bacon or sausage (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$12.79

Classic Belgian Waffle

Waffle COMBO

$17.79

Classic Belgian Waffle, choice of 2 strips of bacon or sausage links (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs

Ryan Bacon Waffle

$15.29

Bacon cooked inside

Ryan Bacon Waffle COMBO

$20.29

bacon cooked inside waffle, 2 strips of bacon or sausage links (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs

Peanutty Waffle

Peanutty Waffle

$15.29

Topped w/ peanut butter, bananas, & whipped cream

Peanutty Waffle COMBO

$20.29

Topped w/ peanut butter, bananas, & whipped cream, choice of 2 strips of bacon or sausage links (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs

Waffle & Fruit

$15.79

Served with fresh fruit or strawberries & whipped cream

Waffle & Fruit COMBO

$20.79

Served with fresh fruit or strawberries & whipped cream, choice of 2 strips of bacon or sausage links (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs

Sandwich Bar

BLT

$14.29

The bacon, lettuce, tomato classic

Bo's BLACCT

$15.79

The classic BLT plus avocado & cream cheese

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.79

Breaded chicken breast served on a burger bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of cheese

Glenda's Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$12.49

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.29

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$12.49

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese

Hot Link Sandwich

Hot Link Sandwich

$15.79

Sliced & covered in melted American cheese & sauteed mushrooms. Served on a French roll

India's Chicken Pesto

$17.79

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, fresh spinach, all on a toasted roll smeared with fresh pesto & mayo

Jim B's Turkey Cranberry

$15.79

Sliced Turkey, cranberry, tomato, & lettuce

Kali's Club

Kali's Club

$16.79

Layers of sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, & lettuce

Nick’s Nutty Tuna Thing

$15.29

With cream cheese, black olives, chopped-up pickles, & jalapenos

Noah's Crab

Noah's Crab

$21.99

Crab with jack cheese & avocado

Reuben

$16.79

Corned beef, sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.79

Breaded chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumble

Tasty Tuna

$13.29

Classic tuna sandwich

Tori's Turkey

$15.79

Sliced turkey with avocado, fresh spinach, jack cheese & tomato

Tuna Melt

$14.29

Grilled tuna sandwich with choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$12.49

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese

Good 'n' Juicy All-American Classic Burgers

The Jamaal Burger

$14.29

A super delicious classic hamburger

Deshawn Cheese Burger

$15.79

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, jack, or pepper jack cheese

Good Day Burger

Good Day Burger

$16.79

Jack cheese, pepperoncini, olives & sauteed mushrooms

Patty Melt

$15.79

Served on rye bread with American cheese & slathered with grilled onions

Miss Violets Garden Burger

$14.79

It’s a veggie burger! Great alternative to our beef burgers. Veggie Patty Ingredients: Blend of mushrooms, onions, brown rice, rolled oats, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, parsely, and a hint of garlic.

The Big Ben Burger

$17.99

14oz chief Angus beef (2 patties), double cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, onions, lettuce & pickle

Crisp Salads

Fresh Garden Salad

$9.49

Small garden salad with cucumber, tomato, & red onions

Spinach Salad

$16.49

Fresh spinach, tomato, cucumber, bacon bits, avocado & egg

Tuna Salad

$15.49

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, avocado, & red onion

Chef's Salad

$18.99

Ham, turkey, cheese tomato, avocado, egg, cucumber, carrot, red onions

Georgia St. Cobb

$18.99

Fresh mixed greens served with turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, & crumbled blue cheese

Chicken Avocado Mango Salad

Chicken Avocado Mango Salad

$17.49

Mixed greens, sliced mango, avocado. and grilled chicken

Princess Afrika

Princess Afrika

$19.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, egg, red onion, cucumbers, olives, pepper jack and cheddar cheeses

Sides

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.29

2 biscuits with sausage country gravy

Oatmeal - Bowl

$7.99

Side Bacon

$6.99

3 thick strips of bacon

Side Bacon Fried Rice

Side Bacon Fried Rice

$6.29

Side Country Gravy

$4.49

Side Country Potatoes

$6.29

Seasoned red potatoes cooked with red and green onions

Side French Fries

$6.29

Side Fruit Bowl

$8.99

Side Hashbrowns

$6.29

Side Hot Link

$7.29

Side Linguica

$7.29

Side Onion Rings

$6.99

Side Pork Sausage

$6.99

4 links or 3 patties

Side Potato Salad

$6.29

Side Spam

$7.49

Side Sweet Pot FF

$6.99

Side Toast/Bread

$3.19

Side Turkey Sausage

$7.79

4 links

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Drinks

Coffee

$3.49

Iced Coffee

$3.89

Decaf Coffee

$3.49

Soda

$3.39

Iced Tea

$3.49

Hot Cocoa

$4.39

Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Juice

$3.99

V8

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.49

Jonathan's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Best breakfast in town! Open 7 days a week 7am - 3pm

Location

314 Georgia St, Vallejo, CA 94590

Good Day Cafe image
Good Day Cafe image
Good Day Cafe image
Good Day Cafe image

