Googans Galley

1 Martin Street

Essex, MA 01929

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Strawberry Pop Tart

All Day Toasts, Oats & Yogurt

Avocado Toast

$5.75

Avocado, tomato, chopped hot peppers, olive oil on toasted sourdough Add Bacon +$2.00 Add Single Egg +$1.00

Caprese Toast

$7.50

Tomato jam, fresh mozzarella, nut-free pesto, fresh basil and balsamic glaze on toasted plain bread Add Chicken or prosciutto +$2.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$9.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers and scallions on a toasted plain bagel Add avocado +$1.50

Sweet Toast

$5.75

Nut-free sunﬂower butter, strawberries, cacao nibs w/agave drizzle on seeded honey oat bread

Oatmeal Energy Ball x3

Oatmeal Energy Ball x3

$5.50

Nut free & Gluten free! Gluten Free Bobs Red Mill Oats rolled with sunflower butter, agave/local honey, ground flax, vanilla, cinnamon, and chocolate chips! Perfect any time of the day!

Overnight Oats

$5.50

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Chobani Vanilla Yogurt, blueberries and/or strawberries with (GF) homemade Googans granola!

Bakery

Availability changes daily. More options available in-store.

**Additional Note to Customer

*NOTE! Please visit our bakery in-person for all of today's options and seasonal specialties. Due to the frequent changes in inventory and flavor not everything is listed online. Additional muffins, scones, poptarts and other treats are available in-store!

Bagel

$2.25

Option to toast and add jam/butter

Bagel w/Creamcheese

$2.75

Option to toast and add jam

Cupcake

$3.25

Vanilla or chocolate, gluten free!

Daily Scone

Daily Scone

$3.75

Choice of cheddar scallion, maple blueberry, apple cinnamon - inquire upon pick up as availability changes daily

Daily Cheddar Scone

$4.25
Strawberry Pop Tart

Strawberry Pop Tart

$3.50

Strawberry filing topped with frosting and rainbow sprinkles

Toast w/Butter

$2.00

Option to toast and add jam/butter

Hot Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$6.75

Two eggs scrambled, jack cheese, avocado with salsa and your choice of meat or roasted veggies in a plain wrap

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Griddle egg, choice of meat and cheese, on choice of bread

Breakfast Tacos

$6.25

Two corn tortilla tacos each with a griddled egg, choice of garlic or chipotle aioli topped with scallions and your choice of protein or roasted veggies

Egg, Meat & Home Fries

$5.75

Eggs any style, your choice of protein or roasted veggies, served with our roasted potato home fries and onions

Lunch Sandwiches

Big Eyes That Make Us Melt

$9.50

Tuna melt: tuna salad, cheddar cheese, pickles, red onion on an English mufﬁn

Waddle & Gobble

$10.75

Roasted turkey with stuffing, homemade cranberry sauce and mayo on ciabatta

A Jack Chicken of All Trades

A Jack Chicken of All Trades

$9.50

Buffalo chicken, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, carrot, crumbled blue cheese in a spinach wrap

A Jack Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Buffalo chicken Quesadilla with jack and cheddar cheeses, tomato, red onions in a plain wrap

Get Curried Away

$9.75

Curry chicken salad with grapes, caramelized onions and lettuce on ciabatta

Stretch the Hammie

$9.50

Black Forest ham, cheddar, sliced apple, honey mustard on sourdough

Irish for Corn Beef

$9.75

Traditional corned beef reuben, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and homemade thousand island dressing on marble rye OR substitute corned beef for roasted turkey

Googan Reuben

$9.75

With a Googan spin: corned beef, jack cheese, caramelized onions, honey mustard on sourdough

A Wicked Googan CBR

$10.50

Roasted chicken, bacon and homemade ranch with arugula and cucumbers on ciabatta Add avocado +$1.50 OR make it a salad over a bed of mixed greens $11.50

Basic Bacon (BLT)

$8.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo on multi-grain

Imported Transplants

Imported Transplants

$11.50

Italian salami, capicola, ham, provolone, chopped hot peppers, pickles, tomatoes with olive oil on a baguette (lettuce not included as shown).

Get Roasted

$9.25

Roasted veggies, arugula, Swiss cheese and choice of garlic or chipotle aioli in a garlic herb wrap, served warm add roasted chicken +$2.00

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Baby kale, parmesan crisps, croutons and toasted chickpeas with roasted chicken in a plain wrap

Shipbuilder

$9.75

Created your own dreamboat! Select any one meat, cheese and bread then pick your favorite add-ons to create your own masterpiece.

Salads & Soups

Arugula Salad

$9.50

Arugula, red onion, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles with homemade poppy seed vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, carrots, roasted sweet potatoes, beets, toasted sunﬂower seeds with maple balsamic dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

$9.50

Baby kale, parmesan crisps, croutons and toasted chickpeas

Waldorf Salad Special

Waldorf Salad Special

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, red grapes, sliced apple, celery and candied walnuts with house made Waldorf dressing

Lunch Sides

Apple

$0.75

Baked Pretzel

$4.50

Baked pretzel w/mustard

Chips Bag

$3.25

Flavors include: Cape Cod Potato Chips and a variety of Deep River chips. Make your selection upon pick-up.

Good Crisp Chips Can

Good Crisp Chips Can

$4.50

Flavors include: Original, Sour Cream & Onion, Aged White Cheddar and Sea Salt & Vinegar. Make your selection upon pick-up.

Teddy Graham Bag

$1.25

Doggy Treat Bag

$1.00

Because a human's best friend needs a snack too! - Hills Science Diet treats, 4-pack in a mini sack!

First Mates - Kids Lunch

Comes with a choice of applesauce, mini bag of chips or teddy grahams. Add a Googans Galley castle building sand pail for a lunch box treat!

Kids Meat & Cheese

$6.50

Choice of turkey, chicken, ham, tuna salad or chicken salad with cheese

Kids Nut Butter & Jelly

$6.50

Made with Cashew Butter and your choice of raspberry or strawberry jelly

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Beverages

Apple Cider 1/2 Gal

$9.00

Apple Cider Full Gal

$13.50

Apple Juice 12 oz

$4.50
Bloody Mary Kit

Bloody Mary Kit

$19.75

Everything but the.... Bacon, celery, green olives, gherkin, pepper, tabasco, horseradish, lemons, limes and Mr. & Ms. T's Bloody Mary Mix! Shake it all up, keep it PG or add your own liquor! Serves up to 4. Advance order preferred.

Coca Cola 20oz

$2.75

Coconut Water 16oz

$5.75

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.75

Essex Made Spass Seltzer

$3.25

Made locally by Great Marsh Brewing our most popular seller! Original plain, Blueberry, Raspberry, Blood Orange, Black Cherry, Lemon, Lime

Everybody Purified Still Water

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Harney & Sons Bottle

$3.25

Organic Green Citrus Ginkgo or Organic Black Sweetened

Motts Applesauce Pouch

$2.50

Mr & Mrs T Bloody Mary 5.5oz Can

$2.25

Natalies Juice 16oz

$3.50

Flavors and availability may change.

Open Water Aluminum Bottle 16oz

$5.50

Pigeon Cove Kombucha

$3.75

Locally made in Gloucester with low sugar content and all the tartness! Blueberry Cinnamon, Hibiscus Ginger, Pineapple Chamomile, Jasmine Lavender, Lilac (seasonal)

Poland Spring Water 16.9oz

Poland Spring Water 16.9oz

$2.00

Redbull 8.4oz

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling 12oz

$3.50

Simple Sips Fresh Cocktail Mix

$14.50

Incredibly fresh juice mixers, perfect on their own or mixed with your choice of liquor. Flavors include Currant Obsession, Smokin' Hot, Pear Pressure, Berry Basic, Rye Not, Lei'd Back 16 oz each

Smartwater 700ML

$3.50
Spindrift Seltzer

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.75

Flavors: Lemon, Pineapple, Pink Lemonade, Half and Half

Sprite 20oz

$2.75

Tower Soda

$3.25

Choice of flavor: Root Beer, Cream Soda, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Orange Soda, Grape Soda & Raspberry Lime Rickey

12oz Beverages

12oz Hot Coffee

$2.50

12oz Brewed Iced Tea

$2.75

12oz Fresh Lemonade

$3.75

Classic lemon or dash it up with a shot of lavender!

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75

12oz Hot Apple Cider

$4.25

12oz Googacino

$4.50

12oz Iced Chai

$4.25

Hot Tea - 1 Bag

$2.25

12oz 2% Milk

$2.75

12oz Non-Dairy

$4.75

16oz Beverages

16oz Hot Coffee

$3.25

16 oz Reg Ice Coffee

$3.50

16oz Iced Chai

$4.75

16oz Brewed Iced Tea

$3.25

16oz Fresh Lemonade

$4.25

Classic lemon or dash it up with a shot of lavender!

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

16oz Hot Apple Cider

$4.75

16oz Googacino

$5.50

Hot Tea - 2 Bags

$3.50

16oz 2% Milk

$3.25

16oz NonDairy Milk

$5.25

20oz Beverages

20oz Cold Brew

$4.50

20oz Brewed Iced Tea

$3.75

20oz Iced Chai

$5.75

Dalmatia

Dalmatia Olive Tapenade

$8.00

Hoodsie Cup

Hoodsie Cup

$1.00

Unio Olive Oil

Unio Olive Oil 0.5LT

$16.50

Snacks, Chips & Crackers

Googans S'Mores Kit

Googans S'Mores Kit

$9.50

All the feels of tradition with this s'mores kit that serves approximately 8. Enough for the group without the waste of leftovers!

Popcorn On the Cob

Popcorn On the Cob

$8.50

Pop it right off the cob!

Popcorn Bottle

Popcorn Bottle

$13.00

Choice of blue or yellow

Siete Seasalt Tortilla Chips

$5.50

Siete Dip Chips

$5.50

Siete Chocolate Cookies

$5.50

Siete Shortbread Cookies

$5.50

Siete Wedding Cookies

$5.50
Black Truffle Pizza

Black Truffle Pizza

$12.50

By Capone Foods out of Somerville, MA. Pizza is sold frozen, cooking required.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

By Capone Foods out of Somerville, MA. Pizza is sold frozen, cooking required.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.50

By Capone Foods out of Somerville, MA. Pizza is sold frozen, cooking required.

Spinach Pizza

Spinach Pizza

$12.50

By Capone Foods out of Somerville, MA. Pizza is sold frozen, cooking required.

Other Pantry & Dry Goods

Dip Mix

Dip Mix

$6.00

Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme, just add sour cream or creem cheese - Choice of: Spinach Dip, Dilly's Favorite Dill Dip, Zesty Ranch Style Dip, Veggie Dip

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$9.50

Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$9.50

Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup

$7.50

Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme

Oatmeal Mix in a Bag

Oatmeal Mix in a Bag

$7.75

Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme choose your flavor: Blueberry, Apple or Cranberry

Rice Mix

Rice Mix

$5.25

Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme

Spreads Mix

Spreads Mix

$6.00

Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme, just add cream cheese or sour cream. Choice of: Chive & Cracked Pepper, Thymely Herb Spread, Mild Curry & Chive

White Bean Soup

White Bean Soup

$9.50

Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme

Rye Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup

Rye Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup

$25.50

By Finding Home Farms out of NY

100% Pure Organic Maple Syrup 12oz

100% Pure Organic Maple Syrup 12oz

$17.00

By Finding Home Farms out of NY

Buttermilk Pancake Mix

Buttermilk Pancake Mix

$10.00

By Finding Home Farms out of NY

Sweet Cornbread Mix

Sweet Cornbread Mix

$11.00

By Finding Home Farms out of NY

Condiments & Oils

Carbone Tomato Basil Sauce

$11.50

Carbone Arrabbiata Sauce

$11.50
Mustard

Mustard

$9.75

By Northwoods Gourmet Girl

Ketchup

Ketchup

$9.75

By Northwoods Gourmet Girl

Relish

Relish

$9.75

By Northwoods Gourmet Girl

Chili Salt Jar

$15.00

Dipping Blend Jar

$15.00

Herbs Provence Jar

$15.00

Plain Sea Salt Jar

$15.00

Salt Flight Box

$30.00

Chipotle & Honey Spice Blend

$9.50

Cluck-Tastic Chicken Seasoning

$9.50

Espresso Spice Rub

$9.50

Rosemary Sea Salt

$9.50

Smoked Citrus Finishing Salt

$9.50

Coffee, Tea & Cocktail Mixers

Blue Velvet 1 lb Bag

Blue Velvet 1 lb Bag

$14.50

Roast Profile: MEDIUM A deep, chocolate-y blend of Indian Monsooned Malabar and Ethiopia Amaro Gayo (natural) that has almost no acidity whatsoever. This is our maltiest, smoothest, most decadent coffee blend.

Heart of Darkness 1 lb Bag

Heart of Darkness 1 lb Bag

$14.50

Roast Profile: DARK For those who love a rich, dark roast we get to the heart of it with this deep, chocolate-y roast of Brazil Cerrado Oberon, while still keeping the clean, citric notes.

Costa Rica 1 lb Bag

Costa Rica 1 lb Bag

$14.50

Roast Profile: Medium Tasting Notes: Perfectly Balanced, Clean, Bright

Sun Also Rises 1 lb Bag

Sun Also Rises 1 lb Bag

$14.50

Roast Profile: Medium A perfectly balanced "sunny" blend of both washed and natural Central American beans from small high-altitude coffee farms in Costa Rica, Honduras and Guatemala.

Chai Tea

$10.00

Chamomile

$10.00

English Breakfast

$10.00

Green Tea w/Peach

$10.00

Lemon Ginger

$10.00

Peppermint

$10.00

Spiced Winter Red

$10.00
Bloody Mary Cocktail Mix

Bloody Mary Cocktail Mix

$13.50

By Hella Cocktail, 25.4oz bottle

Margarita Cocktail Mix

Margarita Cocktail Mix

$13.50

By Hella Cocktail, 25.4oz bottle

Moscow Mule Cocktail Mix

Moscow Mule Cocktail Mix

$13.50

By Hella Cocktail, 25.4oz bottle

Old Fashioned Cocktail Mix

Old Fashioned Cocktail Mix

$13.50

By Hella Cocktail, 25.4oz bottle

Ginger Bitters

Ginger Bitters

$19.50

By Hella Cocktail, 5 oz. bottle

Branded Merch

Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$6.50
Dog Bowl Frisbee

Dog Bowl Frisbee

$4.50

Standard frisbee great for a pick-up game then flip it over and let your pup re-hydrate!

Galvanized Bucket

Galvanized Bucket

$24.50
Koozie!

Koozie!

$7.50

The original and official Koozie (c), soft, squishy and keeps the bevs kool!

Sand Pail

Sand Pail

$8.00
Googan Fan T-Shirt

Googan Fan T-Shirt

$19.50

The first ever and original Googans Galley t-shirt! Gildan soft-style in heathered teal

Googan Long Sleeve Tee

$34.50
Thermal Cooler Bag

Thermal Cooler Bag

$9.50

Can Glass Cup

$13.75

Googan Camp Mug

$15.75

Sweatshirt Heavy Duty

$79.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Googans Galley is a quality source for breakfast and lunch takeaway offerings with a variety of products and services year-round. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1 Martin Street, Essex, MA 01929

Directions

