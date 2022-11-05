Googans Galley
1 Martin Street
Essex, MA 01929
All Day Toasts, Oats & Yogurt
Avocado Toast
Avocado, tomato, chopped hot peppers, olive oil on toasted sourdough Add Bacon +$2.00 Add Single Egg +$1.00
Caprese Toast
Tomato jam, fresh mozzarella, nut-free pesto, fresh basil and balsamic glaze on toasted plain bread Add Chicken or prosciutto +$2.00
Smoked Salmon Toast
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers and scallions on a toasted plain bagel Add avocado +$1.50
Sweet Toast
Nut-free sunﬂower butter, strawberries, cacao nibs w/agave drizzle on seeded honey oat bread
Oatmeal Energy Ball x3
Nut free & Gluten free! Gluten Free Bobs Red Mill Oats rolled with sunflower butter, agave/local honey, ground flax, vanilla, cinnamon, and chocolate chips! Perfect any time of the day!
Overnight Oats
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Chobani Vanilla Yogurt, blueberries and/or strawberries with (GF) homemade Googans granola!
Bakery
**Additional Note to Customer
*NOTE! Please visit our bakery in-person for all of today's options and seasonal specialties. Due to the frequent changes in inventory and flavor not everything is listed online. Additional muffins, scones, poptarts and other treats are available in-store!
Bagel
Option to toast and add jam/butter
Bagel w/Creamcheese
Option to toast and add jam
Cupcake
Vanilla or chocolate, gluten free!
Daily Scone
Choice of cheddar scallion, maple blueberry, apple cinnamon - inquire upon pick up as availability changes daily
Daily Cheddar Scone
Strawberry Pop Tart
Strawberry filing topped with frosting and rainbow sprinkles
Toast w/Butter
Option to toast and add jam/butter
Hot Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs scrambled, jack cheese, avocado with salsa and your choice of meat or roasted veggies in a plain wrap
Breakfast Sandwich
Griddle egg, choice of meat and cheese, on choice of bread
Breakfast Tacos
Two corn tortilla tacos each with a griddled egg, choice of garlic or chipotle aioli topped with scallions and your choice of protein or roasted veggies
Egg, Meat & Home Fries
Eggs any style, your choice of protein or roasted veggies, served with our roasted potato home fries and onions
Lunch Sandwiches
Big Eyes That Make Us Melt
Tuna melt: tuna salad, cheddar cheese, pickles, red onion on an English mufﬁn
Waddle & Gobble
Roasted turkey with stuffing, homemade cranberry sauce and mayo on ciabatta
A Jack Chicken of All Trades
Buffalo chicken, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, carrot, crumbled blue cheese in a spinach wrap
A Jack Chicken Quesadilla
Buffalo chicken Quesadilla with jack and cheddar cheeses, tomato, red onions in a plain wrap
Get Curried Away
Curry chicken salad with grapes, caramelized onions and lettuce on ciabatta
Stretch the Hammie
Black Forest ham, cheddar, sliced apple, honey mustard on sourdough
Irish for Corn Beef
Traditional corned beef reuben, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and homemade thousand island dressing on marble rye OR substitute corned beef for roasted turkey
Googan Reuben
With a Googan spin: corned beef, jack cheese, caramelized onions, honey mustard on sourdough
A Wicked Googan CBR
Roasted chicken, bacon and homemade ranch with arugula and cucumbers on ciabatta Add avocado +$1.50 OR make it a salad over a bed of mixed greens $11.50
Basic Bacon (BLT)
Bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo on multi-grain
Imported Transplants
Italian salami, capicola, ham, provolone, chopped hot peppers, pickles, tomatoes with olive oil on a baguette (lettuce not included as shown).
Get Roasted
Roasted veggies, arugula, Swiss cheese and choice of garlic or chipotle aioli in a garlic herb wrap, served warm add roasted chicken +$2.00
Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap
Baby kale, parmesan crisps, croutons and toasted chickpeas with roasted chicken in a plain wrap
Shipbuilder
Created your own dreamboat! Select any one meat, cheese and bread then pick your favorite add-ons to create your own masterpiece.
Salads & Soups
Arugula Salad
Arugula, red onion, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles with homemade poppy seed vinaigrette
Harvest Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, roasted sweet potatoes, beets, toasted sunﬂower seeds with maple balsamic dressing
Kale Caesar Salad
Baby kale, parmesan crisps, croutons and toasted chickpeas
Waldorf Salad Special
Romaine lettuce, red grapes, sliced apple, celery and candied walnuts with house made Waldorf dressing
Lunch Sides
Apple
Baked Pretzel
Baked pretzel w/mustard
Chips Bag
Flavors include: Cape Cod Potato Chips and a variety of Deep River chips. Make your selection upon pick-up.
Good Crisp Chips Can
Flavors include: Original, Sour Cream & Onion, Aged White Cheddar and Sea Salt & Vinegar. Make your selection upon pick-up.
Teddy Graham Bag
Doggy Treat Bag
Because a human's best friend needs a snack too! - Hills Science Diet treats, 4-pack in a mini sack!
First Mates - Kids Lunch
Beverages
Apple Cider 1/2 Gal
Apple Cider Full Gal
Apple Juice 12 oz
Bloody Mary Kit
Everything but the.... Bacon, celery, green olives, gherkin, pepper, tabasco, horseradish, lemons, limes and Mr. & Ms. T's Bloody Mary Mix! Shake it all up, keep it PG or add your own liquor! Serves up to 4. Advance order preferred.
Coca Cola 20oz
Coconut Water 16oz
Diet Coke 20oz
Essex Made Spass Seltzer
Made locally by Great Marsh Brewing our most popular seller! Original plain, Blueberry, Raspberry, Blood Orange, Black Cherry, Lemon, Lime
Everybody Purified Still Water
Ginger Ale
Harney & Sons Bottle
Organic Green Citrus Ginkgo or Organic Black Sweetened
Motts Applesauce Pouch
Mr & Mrs T Bloody Mary 5.5oz Can
Natalies Juice 16oz
Flavors and availability may change.
Open Water Aluminum Bottle 16oz
Pigeon Cove Kombucha
Locally made in Gloucester with low sugar content and all the tartness! Blueberry Cinnamon, Hibiscus Ginger, Pineapple Chamomile, Jasmine Lavender, Lilac (seasonal)
Poland Spring Water 16.9oz
Redbull 8.4oz
Saratoga Sparkling 12oz
Simple Sips Fresh Cocktail Mix
Incredibly fresh juice mixers, perfect on their own or mixed with your choice of liquor. Flavors include Currant Obsession, Smokin' Hot, Pear Pressure, Berry Basic, Rye Not, Lei'd Back 16 oz each
Smartwater 700ML
Spindrift Seltzer
Flavors: Lemon, Pineapple, Pink Lemonade, Half and Half
Sprite 20oz
Tower Soda
Choice of flavor: Root Beer, Cream Soda, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Orange Soda, Grape Soda & Raspberry Lime Rickey
12oz Beverages
16oz Beverages
Dalmatia
Hoodsie Cup
Unio Olive Oil
Snacks, Chips & Crackers
Googans S'Mores Kit
All the feels of tradition with this s'mores kit that serves approximately 8. Enough for the group without the waste of leftovers!
Popcorn On the Cob
Pop it right off the cob!
Popcorn Bottle
Choice of blue or yellow
Siete Seasalt Tortilla Chips
Siete Dip Chips
Siete Chocolate Cookies
Siete Shortbread Cookies
Siete Wedding Cookies
Black Truffle Pizza
By Capone Foods out of Somerville, MA. Pizza is sold frozen, cooking required.
Pepperoni Pizza
By Capone Foods out of Somerville, MA. Pizza is sold frozen, cooking required.
Margherita Pizza
By Capone Foods out of Somerville, MA. Pizza is sold frozen, cooking required.
Spinach Pizza
By Capone Foods out of Somerville, MA. Pizza is sold frozen, cooking required.
Other Pantry & Dry Goods
Dip Mix
Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme, just add sour cream or creem cheese - Choice of: Spinach Dip, Dilly's Favorite Dill Dip, Zesty Ranch Style Dip, Veggie Dip
Lentil Soup
Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme
Minestrone Soup
Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme
Mushroom Soup
Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme
Oatmeal Mix in a Bag
Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme choose your flavor: Blueberry, Apple or Cranberry
Rice Mix
Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme
Spreads Mix
Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme, just add cream cheese or sour cream. Choice of: Chive & Cracked Pepper, Thymely Herb Spread, Mild Curry & Chive
White Bean Soup
Locally made in western MA, by Little House of Thyme
Rye Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
By Finding Home Farms out of NY
100% Pure Organic Maple Syrup 12oz
By Finding Home Farms out of NY
Buttermilk Pancake Mix
By Finding Home Farms out of NY
Sweet Cornbread Mix
By Finding Home Farms out of NY
Condiments & Oils
Carbone Tomato Basil Sauce
Carbone Arrabbiata Sauce
Mustard
By Northwoods Gourmet Girl
Ketchup
By Northwoods Gourmet Girl
Relish
By Northwoods Gourmet Girl
Chili Salt Jar
Dipping Blend Jar
Herbs Provence Jar
Plain Sea Salt Jar
Salt Flight Box
Chipotle & Honey Spice Blend
Cluck-Tastic Chicken Seasoning
Espresso Spice Rub
Rosemary Sea Salt
Smoked Citrus Finishing Salt
Coffee, Tea & Cocktail Mixers
Blue Velvet 1 lb Bag
Roast Profile: MEDIUM A deep, chocolate-y blend of Indian Monsooned Malabar and Ethiopia Amaro Gayo (natural) that has almost no acidity whatsoever. This is our maltiest, smoothest, most decadent coffee blend.
Heart of Darkness 1 lb Bag
Roast Profile: DARK For those who love a rich, dark roast we get to the heart of it with this deep, chocolate-y roast of Brazil Cerrado Oberon, while still keeping the clean, citric notes.
Costa Rica 1 lb Bag
Roast Profile: Medium Tasting Notes: Perfectly Balanced, Clean, Bright
Sun Also Rises 1 lb Bag
Roast Profile: Medium A perfectly balanced "sunny" blend of both washed and natural Central American beans from small high-altitude coffee farms in Costa Rica, Honduras and Guatemala.
Chai Tea
Chamomile
English Breakfast
Green Tea w/Peach
Lemon Ginger
Peppermint
Spiced Winter Red
Bloody Mary Cocktail Mix
By Hella Cocktail, 25.4oz bottle
Margarita Cocktail Mix
By Hella Cocktail, 25.4oz bottle
Moscow Mule Cocktail Mix
By Hella Cocktail, 25.4oz bottle
Old Fashioned Cocktail Mix
By Hella Cocktail, 25.4oz bottle
Ginger Bitters
By Hella Cocktail, 5 oz. bottle
Branded Merch
Bottle Opener
Dog Bowl Frisbee
Standard frisbee great for a pick-up game then flip it over and let your pup re-hydrate!
Galvanized Bucket
Koozie!
The original and official Koozie (c), soft, squishy and keeps the bevs kool!
Sand Pail
Googan Fan T-Shirt
The first ever and original Googans Galley t-shirt! Gildan soft-style in heathered teal
Googan Long Sleeve Tee
Thermal Cooler Bag
Can Glass Cup
Googan Camp Mug
Sweatshirt Heavy Duty
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Googans Galley is a quality source for breakfast and lunch takeaway offerings with a variety of products and services year-round. Come in and enjoy!
1 Martin Street, Essex, MA 01929