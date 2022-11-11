A map showing the location of Gracie's On West MainView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Gracie's On West Main

264 W Main St

Leola, PA 17540

Drink Specials

Gracie's Signature Latté

$5.99

A mocha and caramel latté made with half steamed milk and half steamed heavy cream. Rich, indulgent, and Gracie's favorite way to take her espresso. Choice of hot or iced.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

This classic fall treat will be sure to please with two shots of espresso, pumpkin sauce, and steamed milk

Peanut Butter Cup Cappuccino

$6.25

Your favorite candy in a drink! Chocolate sauce, peanut butter syrup, espresso and steamed milk with foam, topped with crushed peanut butter cup pieces

White Chocolate Chai Frappe

$6.25

Vanilla chai, sweet white chocolate sauce and milk all blended with ice for a frozen treat, or steamed with milk for a hot treat. Topped with whipped cream and dash of cinnamon.

White Chocolate Chai Latté

$6.25

Vanilla chai, sweet white chocolate sauce and milk all blended with ice for a frozen treat, or steamed with milk for a hot treat. Topped with whipped cream and dash of cinnamon.

Double Hot Chocolate

$6.25

Dark and white chocolate melted with steamed milk topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle

London Fog

$5.24

Earl Grey Tea with Vanilla Syrup and steamed milk

Ultimate Double Hot Cocoa

$5.20

Hot Drinks

House Brew Coffee From the Bar

$3.10

House Brew Coffee TOGO `

$2.05

Latté

$4.15

Lancaster County Coffee Roasters espresso topped with steamed milk and foam (Cappuccino has more foam)

Cappuccino

$4.15

Hot Chocolate

$5.20

Chocolate syrup and steamed milk topped with whipped cream & chocolate sauce

Double Shot of Espresso

$3.10

A double shot of Lancaster County Coffee Rosters spresso

Cafe au Lait

$3.10

Half a cup of Lancaster County Coffee Roasters coffee Half of steam milk

Red Eye

$5.20

House Brewed Coffee with a double shot of espresso

Americano

$3.10

The drink has its origins in World War II when American G.I.s in Italy would dilute espresso with hot water to approximate the American coffee

Tea Steamer

$4.15

Half hot tea, 1/2 steamed milk with honey

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$6.25

Black tea latte with a mixture of aromatic herbs and spices with steamed milk and a shot of espresso

Filthy Chai Tea Latte

$7.30

Chai tea with a double shot of espresso

Candy Cane Cappuccino

$5.20

Cold Drinks

Nitro Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.15

Brewed for 24 hours, cold, resulting in a cold coffee with low acidity, infused with nitrogen for a creamy smooth feel and a flavor you can't find anywhere else.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.15

Brewed for 24 hours, cold, resulting in a cold coffee with low acidity

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.95+

100% Fresh oranges squeezed to order

Fruit Juices

$3.10

All 100% real fruit juice

Tomato Juice

$3.10

100% real tomato juice

Fountain Soda

$3.10

Locally Hand Crafted in Philadelphia for over 80 years using real cane sugar

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.10

A Glass bottle of Mexican Coke

Reading Draft Root Beer

$3.10Out of stock

Hand crafted in Readign Pa for over 75 years!

House Brewed Iced Tea

$3.10

House Brewed Iced Tea

Fruit Teas

$5.20

Our house brewed Iced Tea with real fruit puree

Frozen Blended Coffee

$6.25

Thick creamy with a coffee kick then toped with whipped cream

Frozen Fruit Smoothie

$6.25

Made with 100% real fruit puree and blended with ice for that frozen refreshment and topped with whipped cream

Kids Drink

$2.09

Kids OJ

$3.14

Pitcher of Fresh Squeezed OJ

$20.95

A 48oz Pichter of Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Frozen Blended Chai Drinks

$6.25

Orange Creamsicle

$6.25

Glass of Milk

$3.10

Glass of Chocolate Milk

$4.15

Iced Latte

$4.15

Iced Chia Drink

$5.20

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.25

Can of Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

264 W Main St, Leola, PA 17540

Directions

