Graffiti Raw Graffiti Raw

1001 California Street

Houston, TX 77006

All-Day Menu

To Share

Guacamole & Chips

$15.00

white onion, jalapeño, cilantro, fresno, olive oil, chips

Cod Croquettes

$17.00

chives, pepper sauce

Charred Octopus

$32.00

chorizo, chili crunch, chimichurri, boiled lemon yukon potato, paprika, creme fraiche

Shrimp Al Mojo

$28.00

crispy shallots, roasted garlic, chili piquin,

Seared Scallops

$34.00

butter, garlic, shallots, green onions

Caviar and Chips

$34.00

creme fraiche onion dip, chives, surfboard potato chips*

Roasted Oysters

$27.00

chipotle morita butter, epazote, parmesan, seasoned breadcrumbs

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$25.00

four cold boiled jumbo shrimp, horseradish, cocktail sauce

East Coast Oysters

$26.00+

half dozen, horseradish, red curry mignonette*

Caviar

$49.00+

tater tots, crème fraîche, green onions*

Crab Claws

$42.00

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$14.00

cabbage mix, lolla rossa, radish, cucumber, avocado, red onion, salted pumpkin seeds, dijon mustard vinagrette

Miso Ceasar

$16.00

little gem, garlic chips, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, miso cesar dressing

Stuffed Avocado

$30.00

creme fraiche, half avocado, jumbo lump crabmeat, roasted corn, cilantro, ricotta salata, chili piquin, taro chips

Cioppino

$42.00

shrimp, clams, mussels. red snapper, calabrian chili, lobster stock*

Mighty Green Soup

$15.00+

spinach, broccoli, swiss chard, kale, vegetable broth, cannellini beans - with pork sausage upon request

Tuna Salad

$22.00

Crudo

Greek Crudo

$26.00

yellowfin tuna, salsa macha, shallots, crispy capers, purslane, meyer lemon preserve*

Nori Tostada

$22.00

nori rice flour batter, smashed avocado, yellowfin tuna, chili sauce, frenso chili, chives *

Crispy Rice & Tuna

$14.00

crispy rice cake, sesame chili oil, yellow fin tuna, ffiti ponzu, jalapeño, avocado*

Tiradito de Salmon

$21.00

yuzu, ponzu, fresno chili, black sesame seeds, scallions, cucumbers, orange zest*

Pink Tartare

$25.00

salmon, yellowfin tuna, fresno chili, salsa bruja, crispy scallops, plantain chips*

Ceviche

Ffiti Stack

$34.00

shrimp, octopus, yellowfin tuna, crab meat, cucumber, red onion, piquin sauce, chips*

Campechana

$30.00

shrimp, avocado, cilantro, cocktail sauce capers, castelvetrano olives

Ceviche Combo

$26.00

red snapper, shrimp, octopus, avocado, red onion, serrano, radish, cucumber, sal de chapulin, over mango habanero lime.

Aguachile De Camarones

$25.00

shrimp, cucumber, avocado, over serrano, scallions, lime

Red Snapper Ceviche

$27.00

jicama, mango, pineapple, jalapeño, fresno chili, red onion, cucumber, orange, avocado, chips*

Main

Angus Cheeseburger

$21.00

potato bun, american cheese, daddy's sauce, classic yellow mustard, grilled onions, dill pickles

Forbidden Bowl

$31.00

salmon, forbidden rice, red curry, butternut squash, broccoli, bok choy, watermelon radish, cilantro

Crab & Shrimp Fried Rice

$36.00

thai chili & basil, scallions, egg, sesame seeds

Spaghetti Rustichella

$33.00

santa barbara uni, calabrian chili, lemon

Linguine alla Vongole

$28.00

white clams, white wine, lemon, butter, thai chili, calabrian chili

Pork Ribs

$32.00

rack of ribs, mole poblano, toasted sesame seeds, pickled cole slaw

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

chimichurri, sauteed daily greens

Pan Roasted Salmon

$28.00

sauteed daily greens

Catch of the Day

$48.00

7 oz. filet, simply grilled, sauteed daily greens

Whole Roasted Branzino

$42.00

olive oil, garlic

Steak Frites

$42.00

14oz. black angus new york strip, classic french fries

Pan Seared Tuna

$48.00

Steak N Eggs

$42.00

Sides

Cucumbers & Avocado

$8.00

Sautéed Daily Greens

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Charred Snap Peas

$8.00

sesame seeds, fish sauce vinaigrette

Roasted Beets

$8.00

herbed yogurt, horseradish

Classic French Fries

$8.00

Trifecta

$10.00

Surfboard Potato Chips

$8.00

Plantain Chips

$8.00

Taro Chips

$8.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Tart

$15.00

house-made with toasted pistachio crust and berry compote

Beet Cake

$12.00

red beets, pecans, pineapple, cinnamon,purpleflour,cream cheese

Tres Leches

$10.00

white cake soaked in three milks topped with flamed meringue

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Hot Tea

$5.00

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Cortado

$5.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Latte

$7.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Club Soda

Natural Water

$7.00

Tonic

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Gingerale

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Cucumber Juice

$5.00

Wine

BTG

Gl Sommariva

$11.00

Gl Delamotte

$18.00

Gl La Vie

$13.00

GL V-Day Champagne

Out of stock

Gl Kurtatsch

$10.00

Gl Turning Point

$13.00

Gl J Vilebois

$12.00

Gl Cutizzi

$13.00

Gl Ingrid Groiss

$10.00

Gl Dupeuble

$12.00

Gl Pesquile

$14.00

Gl Valeriole

$11.00

Gl Clos Du Val

$20.00

Gl Alta Mora

$18.00

Bottle

Btl Sommariva

$40.00

Btl Delamotte

$74.00

Btl La Vie Rose

$51.00

Btl Kurtatsch

$36.00

Btl Turning Point

$51.00

Btl J Villebois

$49.00

Btl La Chatelaine

$60.00

Btl Michel Bregeon

$45.00

Btl Athletes du Vin

$32.00

Btl Weinbach

$44.00

Cutizzi BTL

$51.00

Btl Ovella Negra

$35.00

Btl Ingrid Groiss

$36.00

Btl Domaine Lucien

$63.00

Bloodroot Btl

$59.00

Btl Dupeuble

$44.00

Btl Pesquile

$52.00

Btl Meix-Foulot

$76.00

Btl Jean-Jacques

$53.00

Btl Imaginador

$40.00

Btl Pla de Gates

$60.00

Btl Land of Saints

$40.00

Btl Mas de Valeriole

$38.00

Btl Clos Du Val

$80.00

Btl Chateau Yvonne

$73.00

Btl Dame de Gaffeliere

$73.00

Btl Alta Mora

$73.00

Sake

Can

Night Swim

$9.00

Bushido

$10.00

Snow Maiden

$11.00

Bottle

Fukucho

$51.00

Shiokawa

$64.00

Dreamy Clouds Blt

$150.00Out of stock

Glass

4 oz Dreamy Clouds

$10.00Out of stock

4oz Tears of Dawn

$11.00

8oz Dreamy Clouds

$20.00Out of stock

8oz Tears Of Dawn

$22.00

Craft Cocktail

$2.00

BEER

Peroni

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Saporro

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Santanera

$9.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

St. Arnold Seasonal

$7.00

Cocktails

Freestyle

Lustre Pearl

$17.00

coconut fat washed rum, white rum, pineapple, lime juice, crème de coco

So Rich, So Pretty

$16.00

coconut fat washed rum, apricot liqueur, demerara gum syrup, angostura bitters

Sugar Lips

$15.00

white rum, lime juice, demerara gum syrup, mint, cucumber

The Collective

$17.00

mezcal, white rum, house-made pineapple purée, lime juice

The Van Delden

$16.00

gin, yellow chartreuse, dill-infused vermouth

The Big Sur

$15.00

tequila blanco, ginger syrup, orange juice, beet juice

The Jacy

$16.00

tequila blanco, cointreau, lime juice, agave, fresh jalapeño

El Pepino

$18.00

tequila blanco, fresh pressed cucumber, agave, lime juice

Gratify Smash

$17.00

cimarron tequila reposado, ginger syrup, fresh squeezed lemon, basil

The Drip

$18.00

espresso, tequila reposado, coffee liqueur, orgeat, moon juice

Carajillo Improved

$18.00

espresso, cognac, licor 43

Old School

Frozen Margarita

$15.00

Caipirinha

$17.00

Cuba Libre

$15.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Sbagliato

$15.00

Paper Plane

$16.00

Gin and Tonic

$17.00

Aperol Spritz

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
All Day California-Inspired Kitchen & Bar

Location

1001 California Street, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

