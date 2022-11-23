  • Home
  • /
  • Gunter
  • /
  • Granny's Sweeties - Cakes & Confections
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Granny's Sweeties Cakes & Confections

review star

No reviews yet

31 Forest Hills Circle

Gunter, TX 75058

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Cakes

Chocolate

Chocolate

$20.00+
Strawberry

Strawberry

$20.00+
Lemon

Lemon

$20.00+
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$20.00+
Cookies 'n' Creme

Cookies 'n' Creme

$25.00+
Carrot

Carrot

$20.00+
German Chocolate

German Chocolate

$20.00+
Birthday

Birthday

$20.00+
Italian Creme

Italian Creme

$20.00+
Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Cup

$25.00+
Lucky Marshmallow Cereal

Lucky Marshmallow Cereal

$25.00+
Blueberry

Blueberry

$25.00+
Chocolate Dipped Strawberry

Chocolate Dipped Strawberry

$25.00+
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$25.00+
Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$25.00+
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$25.00+
Chocolate Peppermint

Chocolate Peppermint

$25.00+
Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$25.00+
Root Beer

Root Beer

$25.00+
Bomb Pop

Bomb Pop

$25.00+
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$25.00+
Cinnamon Toast Cereal

Cinnamon Toast Cereal

$25.00+
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$25.00+
Butter Pecan

Butter Pecan

$25.00+
Gingerbread

Gingerbread

$25.00+
Watermelon

Watermelon

$25.00+
Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$25.00+
Orange Dreamsicle

Orange Dreamsicle

$25.00+
Peach Bellini

Peach Bellini

$25.00+
Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$25.00+
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$25.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy!

Website

Location

31 Forest Hills Circle, Gunter, TX 75058

Directions

Gallery
Granny's Sweeties image
Banner pic
BG pic
Granny's Sweeties image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gunter Brew House
orange starNo Reviews
515 North Preston Road Gunter, TX 75058
View restaurantnext
North Side Pie
orange starNo Reviews
610 N. 8th Street, Suite 3 Gunter, TX 75058
View restaurantnext
Honeylu's Coffee - Van Alstyne - 990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy Van Alstyne, TX 75495
View restaurantnext
The Roost - Van Alstyne, TX
orange starNo Reviews
126 S Main St Van Alstyne, TX 75495
View restaurantnext
903 Brewers - 1718 S Elm St
orange star4.5 • 57
1718 S ELM ST Sherman, TX 75090
View restaurantnext
Toasted Walnut Table and Market
orange star5.0 • 110
304 W. Walnut St Celina, TX 75009
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Gunter
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Sherman
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)
Denison
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston