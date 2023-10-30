Crust Pizza Co. - Lake Charles
4836 Waterview Towncenter
Richmond, TX 77407
PIZZAS / CALZONES
Personal 10"
Build your own pizza. Add up to 10 total toppings for no additional cost!
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
Mozzarella, cheddar, pizza sauce
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
Large 14"
Build your own pizza. Add up to 10 total toppings for no additional cost!
Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!
SALADS
Romaine lettuce, croutons & fresh parmesan, served with Caesar dressing
Mixed greens, marinated chicken, bacon, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts & feta, served with ranch dressing
Warm crusted goat cheese atop baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, & crispy bacon, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes & feta, served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, pineapple, cashews & cranberries, served with walnut raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives & croutons
PASTAS
Smoked mozzarella, cheddar, gouda, Italian sausage, penne pasta, topped with breadcrumbs, served with garlic cheese bread
Blackened chicken, mushrooms, artichoke hearts tossed into fettuccine Alfredo served over a bed of baby spinach & served with garlic cheese bread
Sliced chicken breast served over fettuccine noodles, topped with creamy Alfredo sauce & served with garlic cheese bread
Fettuccine noodles with spinach, artichokes, Parmesan, garlic, & fresh mushrooms in a creamy tomato sauce & served with garlic cheese bread
Spaghetti noodles tossed in our house-made marinara & served with garlic cheese bread
Spaghetti noodles tossed in our house-made marinara with meatballs & served with garlic cheese bread
ZUCCHINI BOWLS
Build your own zucchini noodle bowl. Add up to 5 free toppings for no additional cost!
Zucchini noodle base topped with Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
Zucchini noodle base topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
Zucchini noodle base topped with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
Zucchini noodle base topped with Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
Zucchini noodle base topped with Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Zucchini noodle base topped with Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
Zucchini noodle base topped with Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Zucchini noodle base topped with Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
Zucchini Noodle Base Topped with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Sliced & Seasoned Idaho Potatoes, Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garnished with Chopped Scallions
Zucchini noodle base topped with Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
Zucchini noodle base topped with Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Zucchini noodle base topped with Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
Zucchini noodle base topped with Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
FLATBREAD SANDWICHES
Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing served on our homemade flatbread. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing served on our homemade flatbread. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.
Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch served on our homemade flatbread. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.
Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese served on our homemade flatbread. Served with your choice of chips or side salad.
STARTERS
8 juicy boneless chicken tenders rolled in your choice of flavored sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fresh dough strips with homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs & mozzarella, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic & parmesan, served with your choice of dipping sauce
House-made dough, mozzarella & pepperoni, served with with your choice of dipping sauce
Beef & pork meatballs rolled in pecorino Romano & topped with marinara with just a pinch of parmesan on top, served with garlic cheese bread
Creamy house-made tomato basil served with garlic cheese bread
SWEETS
House-made dough, cinnamon, sugar, icing, & cream cheese, served with a side of chocolate syrup.
With Brown Butter and Sea Salt. Non-GMO.
Sweet Street Salted Caramel Manifesto
One scoop of vanilla ice cream.
SAUCES, DRESSINGS, & OTHER
