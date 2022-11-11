Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grant Coffee Company

review star

No reviews yet

11884 Chester Village Drive

Chester, VA 23831

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Latte
Bagel

Specialty Beverage

Espresso (as a drink)

$1.50

Cortado

$3.00

Traditional shot of espresso with equal part milk

Classic Macchiato

$2.75

Nitro Brew (16oz only)

$4.50

Matcha Tea

$3.00

Americano (++)

$2.95+

Mocha

$4.35+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.35+

Café Macchiato

$4.35+

Latte

$4.35+

House Coffee

$2.25+

Robust but mild blend, satisfying both bold and mild coffee lovers

Steamer (caffeine free)

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$3.90+

Hot Chocolate

$3.60+

Café Au Lait

$2.95+

Spiced Chai Latte

$4.35+

Blended Drink

$4.75+

Hot Tea (bag)

$2.85+

Refresher

$3.95+

Iced tea

$0.00

Iced Tea (fresh brewed)

$1.95+

Pastry Display

Glu-free Brownie

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Cookie

$2.25

White Chocolate/Pumpkin Cookie

$2.25

Bagel

$3.00

Croissant

$1.75

Almondine Croissant

$2.95

Bistro

$4.75

Fluffy pastry with filling

Donuts

Chocolate Donut

$2.25

Vanilla Donut

$2.25

Strawberry Donut

$2.25

Strawberry Crunch Donut

$2.25

Peanut Butter Donut

$2.25

Glazed Donut

$2.25

Cake Donut

$2.25

Gummy Worm Donut

$2.25

Vanilla Sprinkle Donut

$2.25

Chocolate Sprinkle Donut

$2.25

Strawberry Sprinkle Donut

$2.25

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Pistachio Muffin

$2.95

Chocolate Muffin

$2.95

Cinnamon Muffin

$2.95

Butter Rum Muffin

$2.95

Breads

Banana Nut

Zucchini Nut

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Egg and Cheese with your choice of Bacon/Sausage

Breakfast Bowl

$3.75

Bacon, Hashbrown, Egg and Cheese

Egg Only

$0.75

Lunch

BLT Sandwich

$4.25

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Custom Club

$6.75

Choice of Ham/Turkey topped with Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with your favorite toppings

Chicken Salad

$4.95

A local favorite - Plain or Southern

Ham & Cheese (no toppings/toast)

$4.25

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$2.50

Prepared Food Items

House Salad

$4.25

Yogurt Parfait

$3.95

Fruit Cup (NO yogurt)

$2.25

Oatmeal

$2.75

Affogato

$3.00

Creamy espresso shot, pulled over Gelato

Chips (Copy)

Pringle

$1.00

Cape Cod

$1.00

Bagle Chips

$1.00

Drinks (non-soda)

Ice Water (in cup)

$0.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Water

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Raspberry Lemonade

$1.95

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Yoo-Hoo

$2.25

Soda

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Mt. Dew

$1.95

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.95

Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino

$2.25

SP Orange

$2.25

SP Lemon

$2.25

Red Bull

$2.25

Coconut Water

$2.25

Kid's Milk/Juice

Kid's 8oz Milk

$1.50

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.50

Kid's Grape Juice

$1.50

Kid's Fruit Punch

$1.50

Sweets

Milano Cookie

$1.25

Blow Pop

$0.75

Chips

Pringle

$1.00

Cape Cod

$1.00

Bagle Chips

$1.00

Catering

Coffee BOX

$19.00

50% deposit - Space RENTAL

$125.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty Coffee, Espresso, Blended Drinks, Great Food, Cold Brew Coffee, Veteran Owned Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11884 Chester Village Drive, Chester, VA 23831

Directions

