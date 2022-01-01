Chester restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chester restaurants
More about El Patron Cantina
FRENCH FRIES
El Patron Cantina
11211 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester
|Popular items
|Chori-Pollo
|$14.99
Chicken breast and chorizo (Mexican sausage) topped with cheese dip
|A.C.P
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, sauteed veggies and rice, topped with melted cheese.
|Cheese Dip
|$4.99
A seasoned blend of savory cheeses
More about ***Smashed 804***
***Smashed 804***
11115 Iron Bridge Road, Chester
|Popular items
|Shrimp Hibachi
|$12.00
Hibachi Shrimp Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce
|THE CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH
|$11.00
FLOUR TORTILLA, GRILLED CHICKEN. SMOKEN BACON. MELTED CHEESE BLEND. RANCH DRESSING. SERVED WITH FRIES & LETTUCE/ TOMATO/ SOUR CREAM SIDE-SET
|Chicken Hibachi
|$12.00
Hibachi Chicken Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce
More about Bangkok Thai Restaurant
Bangkok Thai Restaurant
11 W Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23836, USA, Chester
|Popular items
|A4 Spring Rolls
|$4.95
Freshly deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with crystal noodles, cabbage and carrot. With Thai sweet chili sauce
|A1 Satay
|$6.95
Slow grilled skewered chicken marinated in curried coconut milk, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
|N1 Pad Thai-D
|$12.95
Stir-fried rice noodles in a tangy tamarin sauce, your choice of meat along with bean sprouts, scallion, and egg. Topped with crushed nuts