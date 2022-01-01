Chester restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Patron Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

El Patron Cantina

11211 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester

Avg 4.2 (683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chori-Pollo$14.99
Chicken breast and chorizo (Mexican sausage) topped with cheese dip
A.C.P$12.99
Grilled chicken, sauteed veggies and rice, topped with melted cheese.
Cheese Dip$4.99
A seasoned blend of savory cheeses
More about El Patron Cantina
Banner pic

 

***Smashed 804***

11115 Iron Bridge Road, Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Hibachi$12.00
Hibachi Shrimp Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce
THE CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH$11.00
FLOUR TORTILLA, GRILLED CHICKEN. SMOKEN BACON. MELTED CHEESE BLEND. RANCH DRESSING. SERVED WITH FRIES & LETTUCE/ TOMATO/ SOUR CREAM SIDE-SET
Chicken Hibachi$12.00
Hibachi Chicken Served With Your Choice Of Fried Rice Or White Rice. Each Order Comes With Spring Roll,, Yum Yum, Soy Sauce & Duck Sauce
More about ***Smashed 804***
Bangkok Thai Restaurant image

 

Bangkok Thai Restaurant

11 W Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23836, USA, Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
A4 Spring Rolls$4.95
Freshly deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with crystal noodles, cabbage and carrot. With Thai sweet chili sauce
A1 Satay$6.95
Slow grilled skewered chicken marinated in curried coconut milk, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
N1 Pad Thai-D$12.95
Stir-fried rice noodles in a tangy tamarin sauce, your choice of meat along with bean sprouts, scallion, and egg. Topped with crushed nuts
More about Bangkok Thai Restaurant

