Lunch

Lunch Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

four house made deviled eggs hand breaded with panko served with jalapeno ranch

Crab Dip

$15.00

served with toasted garlic baguettes

Fried Pickle Spears

$9.00

served with jalapeno ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

four large mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Potato Skins

$11.00

with melted cheese, bacon bits, green onions & sour cream

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Onion Ring Appetizer

$8.00

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$6.00

bowl

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

served with dressing of choice

Caesar Salad

$6.00

tossed with croutons, parmesan and caesar dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.00

grilled salmon on a bed of spinach and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado and feta cheese

Shrimp Cobb Salad

$16.50

grilled shrimp over mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes, avocado and a boiled egg *you may substitute chicken for shrimp

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.50

fresh mixed greens with fried chicken tenders in teriyaki sauce with sliced almonds, mandarin oranges and Chinese noodles

Greek Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$15.50

grilled shrimp over romaine with tomatoe, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta cheese with Greek vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

blackened chicken on a salad of romaine, croutons and our Caesar dressing and a boiled egg

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.50

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$12.00

with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Avocado Burger

$13.00

with red onion, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomato and chipotle mayo

Texan Cheeseburger

$13.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, with lettuce, tomato and BBQ sauce grilled on Texas Toast

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.49

grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Crabcake Sandwich

$14.00

with lettuce, tomato and remolaude sauce

Triple Decker Club

$13.00

bacon, ham, turkey, cheddar and provolone cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Reuben

$13.00

grilled corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss on marble rye with thousand island

Philly Steak

$13.50

shaved ribeye with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo onions, sweet and hot peppers

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

with lettuce, tomato, horseradish sauce and au jus

French Dip

$14.00

grilled prime rib with red onion and provolone cheese with au jus

Sailor Sandwich

$13.50

grilled corned beef, knockwurst and swiss cheese on marble rye with dijon mustard

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$12.50

grilled chicken breast topped with ham and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo

California Panini

$12.00

turkey, spinach, avocado, swiss cheese, tomato and ranch dressing

Italian Panini

$13.00

ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pepperoncini, red onion and italian dressing

Chicken Salad

$12.00

with bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of a Kaiser roll or wrap

Turkey, Bacon Avocado Wrap

$12.50

sliced turkey, bacon, avocado with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Greek Wrap with Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

with romaine, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini and feta cheese

Chicken Philly

$13.50

shaved ribeye with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo onions, sweet and hot peppers

Entrees

BBQ Baby Back 1/2 Rack Ribs

$19.00

Half Rack

BBQ Baby Back Full Rack Ribs

$27.00

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$21.00

fresh salmon with a sweet bourbon glaze

Crab Cakes

$29.00

served with our remolaude sauce

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$19.00

hand sliced chicken breast strips with golden panko breading with your choice or bbq sauce, jalapeno ranch or honey mustard

Fish & Chips

$20.00

hand breaded fried cod served with french fries and coleslaw

Fried Oysters

$23.00

lightly breaded and fried golden brown

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

a generous portion of our hand breaded shrimp

Parmesan Encrusted Chicken

$18.50

boneless breast of chicken coated with grated parmesan cheese and sauteed golden and crisp

Prime Rib King 16 oz

$33.00
Prime Rib Reg 12 oz

Prime Rib Reg 12 oz

$28.00

Desserts

Banana Fosters Cake

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.50

warm brownie with walnuts, topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream

Cheesecake with Strawberry Topping

$8.00

homemade cheesecake served with strawberry topping

Chocolate Thunder Cake

$9.00

Coconut Cloud

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$7.50

French Apple Pie

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Peach cobbler

$6.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

unforgettable combination of creamy peanut butter and chocolate with a graham cracker crust

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

seasonal cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Vegetable of Day

$3.00

Beverages

Bevs

Coffee

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Water

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Pepsi Zero

$3.25

Starry

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Refil Hot Tea

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Kid's Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

served with a dill pickle and choice of French Fries or Vegetable of the Day

Kid Hamburger

$8.00

served with a dill pickle and choice of French Fries or Vegetable of the Day

Kid Fried Shrimp

$8.00

served with a dill pickle and choice of French Fries or Vegetable of the Day

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

served with a dill pickle and choice of French Fries or Vegetable of the Day

Kid Milk

$2.25

kid size cup

Kid Chocolate Milk

$2.25

kid size cup

Shirley Temple

$2.25

kid size cup

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

kid size cup

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

kid size cup

Kid Soft Drink

$2.25

kid size cup

Kid Orange Juice

$2.25