Graze Provisions + Libations Fish Bowl Poke

414 N 6th Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Bowls

House

$11.95

Rock-N-Roll

$11.95

J-Pop

$11.95

Salsa

$11.95

K-Pop

$11.95

Glam Rock

$11.95

Sides

Sides

Xtra Protein

Xtra Toppings

SWEETS

Mochi

$2.00

Beverages

Kombucha

$5.00

Ramune

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Oolong Tea

$3.50

Can Beverage

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

414 N 6th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

