Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Union Hmong Kitchen, located in the North Loop of Minneapolis in Graze Provisions + Libations Food Hall
Location
520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gallery
