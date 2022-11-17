Restaurant header imageView gallery

Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze

review star

No reviews yet

520 North 4th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Order Again

Popular Items

Zoo Siab Meal - Grilled Tofu
Zoo Siab Meal - Pork Belly
Zoo Siab Meal - Hilltribe Grilled Chicken Leg + Thigh

Zoo Siab Meal

Pronounced "zhong shia" and means happy in Hmong. Includes your choice of one main, one side, purple sticky rice, pickled veggies, and lettuce

Zoo Siab Meal - Hmong Sausage

$17.00

Hmong Sausage, 1 side of purple sticky rice, 1 side, lettuce, pickled veggies, and Krunchy Chile Oil (GF)

Zoo Siab Meal - Hilltribe Grilled Chicken Leg + Thigh

$16.00

Hilltribe Grilled Chicken Leg + Thigh, 1 side of purple sticky rice, 1 side, lettuce, pickled veggies, and Piri Piri Hot Sauce (GF)

Zoo Siab Meal - Grilled Tofu

$16.00

Fried Tofu, 1 side of purple sticky rice, 1 side, lettuce, pickled veggies, and Thai Basil Silken Tofu “Mayo” (V, GF)

Zoo Siab Meal - Skirt Steak

$18.00

Grilled Skirt Steak, 1 side of purple sticky rice, 1 side, lettuce, pickled veggies, and Lemongrass Scallion Dressing (GF)

Zoo Siab Meal - Pork Belly

$17.00

Sweet tamari glazed pork belly, 1 side of purple sticky rice, 1 side, lettuce, pickled veggies, with Tiger Bite hot sauce

*Just Proteins

Skirt Steak

$8.00

Choice of sauce

Hmong Sausage

$7.00

Choice of sauce

Grilled Tofu

$6.00

Choice of sauce

Chicken Leg + Thigh

$7.00

Choice of sauce

Pork Belly

$7.00

Choice of sauce

Sides + Snacks

Khao Sen Rice Noodles

$7.00

Chilled rice noodles, cabbage + veggie slaw, sweet chili vinaigrette, and chopped herbs (V, GF)

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00Out of stock

Seasonal veggies, maple nam prik, herbs

Amazing Salad

$12.00

Cabbage, arugula, baby kale, lettuce, fermented radish, herbs, rice wine vinaigrette (V, GF)

Potato Salad

$8.00

Gold potatoes, yellow curry mayo, scallions, sesame seeds

Taro Chips

$9.00

Mac Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Extra Purple Sticky Rice

$5.00

Ooooh it's sticky (V, GF)

Noodles

Khao Poon

$15.00

Whole Fried Fish

Whole Fried Branzini with sweet + sour fermented crab sauce, purple sticky rice, toasted peanuts, lettuce, fermented radishes Serves 2

Whole Fried Fish

$35.00

Beverages

Foco Coconut Juice

$3.50

Uh huh, yeahhhh

Tisanes Thai Tea

$6.00

that's the stuff....

Coconut Lychee Colada

$6.00

It's just so great

Dessert

Coconut Tapioca Pudding

$6.00

with toasted coconut, salted pineapple (v)(gf)

*Retail Pantry

Szechuan Coffee Rub

$10.00

We paired dark roast coffee (from our friends at Folly Coffee!) with a spice blend of szechuan peppercorns, cumin, coriander, allspice, and anise to make this flavorful rub—it’s great on both meats and vegetables. (gf, v) 8oz

Shroomami Salt

$10.00

Reminiscent of an old-school ramen flavor packet, our Shroomami salt is great for noodles, stir fry, eggs, french fries, popcorn, or whatever you want to add a boost of umami flavor to. This blend is made with salt, dried shiitake mushrooms, MSG, garlic powder, dried cilantro leaves, and sugar. (gf, v) 8oz

Essentials Kit

$65.00Out of stock

Full of our favorite sauces and other flavor bombs. A sampling of essential items from the UHK pantry to yours. This collection of our essential sauces includes our Lemongrass Scallion Dressing, Mama Vang’s Hot Sauce, Krunchy Chili Oil, Shroomami Salt, and Szechuan Coffee Rub. Plus, we’ve included recipe cards with a few of our favorite ways to use them.

*Extras

1 egg

$2.00Out of stock

Cooked as you wish

2 eggs

$3.50Out of stock

Cooked as you wish

Side Tiger Bite (4oz)

$2.00

Our version of the most common hot sauce made in every Hmong household. It pairs well with everything from steak to chicken to eggs to rice.

Side LSD (4oz)

$2.00

Lemongrass Scallion Dressing: Our most versatile sauce brings brightness to grilled meats and a deep, rounded flavor to rice and noodles.

Side Krunchy Chili Oil (4oz)

$2.00

This scoopable condiment adds the perfect amount of heat and crunch to any dish - try it on eggs, sandwiches, and stir fry!

Side Piri Piri (4oz)

$2.00

Marshall's famous hot sauce... "Ooh that's a gorgeous looking hot sauce he's making with those fresno chilis" - Alton Brown

Side Tofu "Mayo" (4oz)

$2.00

Made with thai basil and other goodies. You'd have no idea this stuff was vegan, seriously who came up with this sauce, it's just so incredible

Side Ranch (4oz)

$2.00

It's just the best damn dill ranch you'll ever have.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Union Hmong Kitchen, located in the North Loop of Minneapolis in Graze Provisions + Libations Food Hall

Website

Location

520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

Gallery
Union Hmong Kitchen image
Union Hmong Kitchen image
Union Hmong Kitchen image

